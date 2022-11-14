ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island
Michelin Supersport Preview
With a number of graduates leaving the category, including 2021 Champion Broc Pearson plus fellow top contenders Max Stauffer and Tom Edwards, season 2022 has been wide open in terms of heirs-apparent.
Round one winner Senna Agius was always overseas-bound (and a recent top ten in Moto2 shows his class), so his cameo, plus Tom Edwards’ second place, really left us with little to no idea about who would be The One To Beat in 2022.
Dunlop Supersport 300 reigning Champ Ben Baker bowed out due to injury, fellow contender Olly Simpson also pulled out, and Tom Edwards disqualified due to a technical breach, it would then fall to John Lytras to take up the running.
And while the leadership of the Michelin Supersport may have fallen to Lytras, it was a position he relished and grew into.
A handy double victory at Wakefield Park saw Lytras really take the season by the horns but any plans for an early Championship win were brought back to reality by an electrical problem at Morgan Park that saw him stranded multiple times in race one, forlornly rebooting his Yamaha, but still scoring eight points in trying circumstances.
A win in race two at Morgan Park though saw him claw his way back into the Championship lead and now Lytras (151 points) enjoys a small six-point advantage heading into the final two rounds from an improving Ty Lynch, (145 pts). Scott Nicholson is third on 115 pts.
At Phillip Island in February for round one, Lynch beat Lytras by nine-points for the weekend. With the leading contenders from round one not part of this contest, this will be a pivotal point in the championship before the finale at The Bend the following weekend. There could also be some spoilers in the field split that pair and shake up the championship.
Michelin Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|151
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|145
|3
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|115
|4
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|109
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|106
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|100
|7
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|97
|8
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|72
|9
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|59
|10
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|52
|11
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|51
|12
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|51
|13
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|47
|14
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|47
|15
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|41
|16
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha
|37
|18
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|28
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|24
|20
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|20
|21
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|18
|22
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|15
|23
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|13
|24
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|25
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha
|8
Supersport 300
It’s been a year where ASBK management has policed the technical rules more than ever before. This has seen multiple riders and teams omitted from official classifications due to technical infringements, a game changer in terms of results and contenders.
After round one concluded, several riders were penalised and that saw Henry Snell then propelled into the Championship lead.
At round two, yet another leading competitor was disqualified due to a breach of the technical regulations. Snell did not win a race and was only on the podium in the final race of the weekend. Mercifully for the Championship leader, the wins and points were shared evenly amongst the top five and incredibly Snell left round two with an increased lead
Cameron Dunker, at round three, proved that his earlier wins were no fluke. A faultless weekend of pole position plus three wins, saw him take the maximum 76 points and leap into the Championship lead.
Previous leader Snell was serviceable but not dominant, and as a result he dropped from first to fourth overall. James Jacobs and Glenn Nelson were second and third overall with three-points separating second through fourth.
A revitalised Taiyo Aksu took pole and two wins at round five at Morgan Park in a near-faultless display. Oceania Junior Cup Series 2021 winner Cameron Swain stood tall, taking a win in this always fiercely contested class. Henry Snell saw his Championship hopes fade, scoring a lowly 11 points, while Cameron Dunker – who was not on the podium all weekend – managed to escape Morgan Park with the Championship lead still his.
Right now, it’s nigh on impossible to predict who the Champion will be. While Dunker has an undeniably handy 29-point lead, a DNF or another poor point-scoring weekend could see Glenn Nelson or the so-hot-right-now Aksu get close to the leadership. There is plenty of racing to go before this championship is decided.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|233
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|204
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|197
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|168
|5
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|159
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|153
|7
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|137
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|131
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|129
|10
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|118
|11
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|103
|12
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha
|81
|13
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|60
|14
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|55
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|16
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|43
|17
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|42
|18
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|39
|19
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|37
|20
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|37
|21
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|35
|22
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|34
|23
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|34
|24
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|32
|25
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki
|26
|26
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|26
|27
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|23
|28
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|21
|29
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|12
|30
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|6
|31
|Mark ORGAN
|Kawasaki
|6
|32
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha
|6
|33
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4
Live Broadcast Information
On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.
Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule
|Friday November 18
|0850
|ASBK SS 300 FP1
|20min
|0915
|ASBK SS FP1
|25min
|0945
|ASBK SBK FP1
|30min
|1030
|WorldSSP FP1
|45 min
|1130
|WorldSBK FP1
|45 min
|1225
|Pit Walk / Pillion Rides
|30 min
|1305
|ASBK SS300 Qualifying
|20 min
|1335
|ASBK SS Qualifying
|20 min
|1405
|ASBK SBK FP2
|30 min
|1500
|WorldSSP FP2
|45 min
|1600
|WorldSBK FP2
|45 min
|1705
|ASBK SS300 Race One
|8 laps
|Saturday November 19
|0850
|ASBK SBK Qualifying
|30 min
|0940
|ASBK SS300 Race Two
|8 laps
|1015
|ASBK SS Race One
|10 laps
|1050
|WorldSBK FP3
|30 min
|1140
|ASBK SBK Race One
|12 laps
|1225
|WorldSSP Superpole
|20 min
|1310
|WorldSBK Superpole
|15 min
|1340
|Pit Walk / Pillion Rides
|30 min
|1430
|WorldSSP Race One
|18 laps
|1515
|Safety Car Laps
|20 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race One
|22 laps
|1720
|ASBK SS Race Two
|10 laps
|Sunday November 20
|0850
|Pillion Rides
|20 min
|0920
|ASBK SS300 Race Three
|8 laps
|0950
|ASBK SBK Race Two
|12 laps
|1030
|WorldSBK Warm Up
|15 min
|1055
|WorldSSP Warm Up
|15 min
|1130
|ASBK SS Race Three
|10 laps
|1205
|Pit Walk / ASBK SS Trophy Presentation
|30 min
|1300
|WorldSBK Superpole Race
|10 laps
|1340
|ASBK SBK Race Three
|12 laps
|1430
|WorldSSP Race Two
|18 laps
|1505
|Safety Car Laps / ASBK SS & SBK Presentations
|25 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race Two
|22 laps