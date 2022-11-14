ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island

Michelin Supersport Preview

With a number of graduates leaving the category, including 2021 Champion Broc Pearson plus fellow top contenders Max Stauffer and Tom Edwards, season 2022 has been wide open in terms of heirs-apparent.

Round one winner Senna Agius was always overseas-bound (and a recent top ten in Moto2 shows his class), so his cameo, plus Tom Edwards’ second place, really left us with little to no idea about who would be The One To Beat in 2022.

Dunlop Supersport 300 reigning Champ Ben Baker bowed out due to injury, fellow contender Olly Simpson also pulled out, and Tom Edwards disqualified due to a technical breach, it would then fall to John Lytras to take up the running.

And while the leadership of the Michelin Supersport may have fallen to Lytras, it was a position he relished and grew into.

A handy double victory at Wakefield Park saw Lytras really take the season by the horns but any plans for an early Championship win were brought back to reality by an electrical problem at Morgan Park that saw him stranded multiple times in race one, forlornly rebooting his Yamaha, but still scoring eight points in trying circumstances.

A win in race two at Morgan Park though saw him claw his way back into the Championship lead and now Lytras (151 points) enjoys a small six-point advantage heading into the final two rounds from an improving Ty Lynch, (145 pts). Scott Nicholson is third on 115 pts.

At Phillip Island in February for round one, Lynch beat Lytras by nine-points for the weekend. With the leading contenders from round one not part of this contest, this will be a pivotal point in the championship before the finale at The Bend the following weekend. There could also be some spoilers in the field split that pair and shake up the championship.

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 151 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 145 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 115 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 109 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 106 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 100 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 97 8 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 9 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 59 10 John QUINN Yamaha 52 11 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 51 12 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha 47 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 47 15 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 41 16 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 17 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 18 Luca DURNING Yamaha 28 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 24 20 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 21 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 22 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 15 23 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 24 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 25 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Supersport 300

It’s been a year where ASBK management has policed the technical rules more than ever before. This has seen multiple riders and teams omitted from official classifications due to technical infringements, a game changer in terms of results and contenders.

After round one concluded, several riders were penalised and that saw Henry Snell then propelled into the Championship lead.

At round two, yet another leading competitor was disqualified due to a breach of the technical regulations. Snell did not win a race and was only on the podium in the final race of the weekend. Mercifully for the Championship leader, the wins and points were shared evenly amongst the top five and incredibly Snell left round two with an increased lead

Cameron Dunker, at round three, proved that his earlier wins were no fluke. A faultless weekend of pole position plus three wins, saw him take the maximum 76 points and leap into the Championship lead.

Previous leader Snell was serviceable but not dominant, and as a result he dropped from first to fourth overall. James Jacobs and Glenn Nelson were second and third overall with three-points separating second through fourth.

A revitalised Taiyo Aksu took pole and two wins at round five at Morgan Park in a near-faultless display. Oceania Junior Cup Series 2021 winner Cameron Swain stood tall, taking a win in this always fiercely contested class. Henry Snell saw his Championship hopes fade, scoring a lowly 11 points, while Cameron Dunker – who was not on the podium all weekend – managed to escape Morgan Park with the Championship lead still his.

Right now, it’s nigh on impossible to predict who the Champion will be. While Dunker has an undeniably handy 29-point lead, a DNF or another poor point-scoring weekend could see Glenn Nelson or the so-hot-right-now Aksu get close to the leadership. There is plenty of racing to go before this championship is decided.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 233 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 204 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 197 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 168 5 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 153 7 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 137 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 131 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 129 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 118 11 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 103 12 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 81 13 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 60 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 55 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 53 16 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 17 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 42 18 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 19 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 37 20 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 37 21 Liam WATERS Yamaha 35 22 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 34 23 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 24 Jamie PORT Yamaha 32 25 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki 26 26 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki 26 27 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 23 28 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 21 29 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 12 30 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 6 31 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki 6 32 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha 6 33 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4

Live Broadcast Information

On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule

Friday November 18 0850 ASBK SS 300 FP1 20min 0915 ASBK SS FP1 25min 0945 ASBK SBK FP1 30min 1030 WorldSSP FP1 45 min 1130 WorldSBK FP1 45 min 1225 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1305 ASBK SS300 Qualifying 20 min 1335 ASBK SS Qualifying 20 min 1405 ASBK SBK FP2 30 min 1500 WorldSSP FP2 45 min 1600 WorldSBK FP2 45 min 1705 ASBK SS300 Race One 8 laps

Saturday November 19 0850 ASBK SBK Qualifying 30 min 0940 ASBK SS300 Race Two 8 laps 1015 ASBK SS Race One 10 laps 1050 WorldSBK FP3 30 min 1140 ASBK SBK Race One 12 laps 1225 WorldSSP Superpole 20 min 1310 WorldSBK Superpole 15 min 1340 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1430 WorldSSP Race One 18 laps 1515 Safety Car Laps 20 min 1600 WorldSBK Race One 22 laps 1720 ASBK SS Race Two 10 laps