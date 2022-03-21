Tom Edwards disqualified from QLD Raceway results

We take no delight in reporting that after taking a perfect score across the weekend in the Supersport category, an irregularity in the cylinder heard was found on the machine ridden by double victor Tom Edwards during post race scrutineering and he has now been disqualified from the results.

While the official results are yet to be updated, we believe that John Lytras will now be declared the round winner ahead of Scott Nicholson and Olly Simpson.

In the overall championship standings the disqualification of Edwards will promote Olly Simpson into the championship lead ahead and we believe John Lytras will move up into second place in the series points. We will post the full updated results once they are officially ratified.

We believe the engine in the Bikebiz YZF-R6 was prepared by a third-party specialist engine builder, who had removed material from the cylinder head in contravention to the rules that apply in the Australian Supersport Championship.

I am very much disappointed for Tom, who is a likeable youngster that displays an amazing level of bike control no matter what he rides. I would love to see him on a Superbike as I think he would prove spectacular.

That said, I must congratulate Motorcycling Australia for significantly stepping up their technical control inspections this season. In the same breath, I can imagine there are more than a few teams that are breathing some fairly big sighs of relief that they were never caught in recent seasons after illegally modifying their own machines.

After two competitors in the YZF-R3 Cup / Supersport 300 Championships were disqualified for oversize throttle bodies at the Phillip Island season opener, we believe that at least one other competitor competing in these categories has been found to be riding a non-compliant machine at QLD raceway.

The warnings have now been set, from here on in there will be little sympathy for those found with a machine not adhering to the technical rules of their respective categories. The buck stops with the entrant of the machine to ensure the motorcycles they are providing their riders are fully compliant with the rules.