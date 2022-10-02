2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Ten – Donington Park – Saturday

Images Dave Yeomans

British Superbike Race One

Tom Sykes delivered a masterful victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship eBay Sprint Race at Donington Park, becoming the ninth different race winner of the season to take the MCE Ducati team back to the top of the podium.

Sykes was inch-perfect during the 15-lap Sprint Race and silenced his critics by leading from the start to celebrate victory with MCE Ducati who become the seventh different team to win this season.

At the start, Sykes launched off the line from the front row to lead the field into Redgate for the first time. The previous World Champion then controlled the race, and despite the gap narrowing in the closing stages, he secured victory in Bennetts BSB for the first time since 2010.

However, the chasing pack continued to shuffle, and it was Jason O’Halloran on the McAMS Yamaha who gave a gritty performance following his two high-speed crashes last week to return to the podium.

The Australian had fought his way through the field after dropping to sixth on the opening laps, taking on his rivals to carve his way up the order with determined moves to keep his title competitors behind him.

The final podium position went down to the last lap to be decided as championship leader Bradley Ray held the initial advantage. Peter Hickman was in close contention and at Goddards for the final time, the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha made a small mistake, which gave the FHO Racing BMW rider the opportunity he needed.

Hickman’s third place came in his 400th Bennetts BSB race start with Ray taking fourth, to extend his advantage by five points as some of his closest rivals missed out in the opening race.

Glenn Irwin was leading the next group of Title Fighters in fifth place for Honda Racing UK as he moved up the order in the closing stages, keeping Lee Jackson and Kyle Ryde behind him.

The pair had been dueling throughout the race as they bid to bag the points with just five races now remaining.

Tommy Bridewell was eighth on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati as he too had been part of an earlier battle with his closest title challengers. Leon Haslam and Ryan Vickers completed the top ten.

Tom Sykes – P1

“I can’t thank the team enough and this win is for them. I was obviously hoping for more this season, but Donington Park’s more of a Superbike circuit and although I still had a couple of limitations with the bike, I was able to ride round them and put the MCE Ducati where I wanted to.

I’ve a lot of experience around here and the two qualifying sessions was more beneficial as it enabled us to understand the bike a bit more.

“We made a small change in between Q1 and Q2 and although I had to be conservative in 3-4 corners and lost a bit of time, it was good to be on the front row. I wanted a good, clean start and get away with the leaders and that’s exactly what I did.

“Winning is fantastic because we know the level here and I always have a lot of emotion here. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Jason O’Halloran – P2

“I’m really happy with that, we came here not sure how I would be on the bike and practice was a nightmare with weather, so to get pole position after the week we’ve had was a real boost. The lap was quicker than I’ve ever been around here so it left me feeling confident for the race.

“I got a good start but unfortunately got a bit beat up in the early laps, but managed to recover and pick our way through to second. I felt really good on the bike and I think without the start we might have been able to take it to Tom so I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Josh Brookes – P11

“On the timesheets, it looks a bit better than where we’ve been of late but three leading riders were absent so it’s hard to see the real progress. I got away fine in the race, not losing any places, I just didn’t have the momentum to go forward. I lost two places mid-race eventually regaining one of them but with the limitations, I can’t perform.

“Tom and I have been pretty much glued together all year, in terms of pace and results, so I’m a bit mystified at his gains in performance this weekend although I’m obviously pleased for him and the team. I’d love to replicate what he’s doing here at Donington, so we’ll go again tomorrow.”

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tom SYKES Ducati 22m22.761 2 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +1.476 3 Peter HICKMAN BMW +2.085 4 Bradley RAY Yamaha +2.224 5 Glenn IRWIN Honda +3.277 6 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +8.052 7 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +9.979 8 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +11.075 9 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +13.069 10 Ryan VICKERS BMW +13.453 11 Josh BROOKES Ducati +14.298 12 Danny BUCHAN BMW +16.179 13 Tom NEAVE Honda +18.037 14 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +18.380 15 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +20.582 16 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +27.362 17 Danny KENT Suzuki +27.513 18 Chrissy ROUSE BMW +27.596 19 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +27.783 20 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +33.090 21 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +33.672 22 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +41.474 23 Luke MOSSEY BMW +46.260 24 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +46.421 25 Eemeli LAHTI Suzuki +1m06.631 Not Classified DNF Andrew IRWIN BMW 4 Laps DNF Liam DELVES Kawasaki /

BSB Qualifying

Jason O’Halloran bounced back with a determined performance in qualifying to claim his fourth pole position of the season for the McAMS Yamaha team by just 0.009s.

O’Halloran set the benchmark lap and despite the best efforts of championship leader Bradley Ray, the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider could not topple him from the top of the time-sheets.

Former World Champion Tom Sykes used his Donington Park experience to claim his first front start of the season for the MCE Ducati team to complete the front row.

FHO Racing BMW’s Peter Hickman headed the second row, pipping Kyle Ryde on the second Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha and Andrew Irwin on the leading SYNETIQ BMW.

Glenn Irwin led row three after topping the free practice sessions for Honda Racing UK, just ahead of Ryan Vickers and Title Fighter Lee Jackson on the lone Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki.

Josh Brookes completed the top ten on the second of the MCE Ducatis, with Tommy Bridewell in eleventh place on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

British Superbike Race Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m29.404 1m28.338 2 Bradley RAY Yamaha 1m28.347 3 Tom SYKES Ducati 1m29.305 1m28.581 4 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m28.749 5 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m28.935 6 Andrew IRWIN BMW 1m29.097 7 Glenn IRWIN Honda 1m29.102 8 Ryan VICKERS BMW 1m29.439 1m29.119 9 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m29.575 1m29.289 10 Josh BROOKES Ducati 1m29.309 11 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m29.326 12 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 1m29.337 13 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m29.450 14 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda 1m29.665 15 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m29.414 1m29.691 16 Ryo MIZUNO Honda 1m29.704 17 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 1m29.680 1m29.784 18 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m31.017 19 Danny KENT Suzuki 1m30.284 20 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki 1m30.370 21 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 1m30.407 22 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m30.515 23 Josh OWENS Kawasaki 1m30.740 24 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1m30.995 25 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1m31.500 26 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 1m32.001 27 Eemeli LAHTI Suzuki 1m32.669

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 1126 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 1081 3 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 1075 4 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 1073 5 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 1068 6 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 1036 7 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 1031 8 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 1017 9 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 214 10 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 212 11 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 199 12 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 145 13 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 138 14 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 119 15 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 112 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 48 17 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 42 18 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 33 19 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 32 20 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 19 21 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 18 22 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 18 23 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 24 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 4 25 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)

British Superstock Race One

Richard Kerr beat Davey Todd to the opening race victory by 0.486 after a dramatic battle.

In a race which had been led for the most part by title hopeful Alex Olsen on the FHO Racing BMW, Todd had looked on course for the win when Olsen dropped back to sixth on the final lap but was unable to stop AMD Motorsport’s Kerr coming through.

Charlie Nesbitt finished third, a second further back as Billy McConnell recovered from running off track and re-joining 10th to finish the race fourth with Tom Ward fifth.

British Superstock One Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Richard KERR Honda 22m55.396 2 Davey TODD Honda +0.486 3 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +1.026 4 Billy McCONNELL Honda +1.227 5 Tom WARD Aprilia +2.478 6 Alex OLSEN BMW +2.813 7 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +4.060 8 Dan LINFOOT Honda +13.733 9 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +14.013 10 Levi DAY Suzuki +15.632 11 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +17.616 12 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +20.341 13 Jack NIXON BMW +24.223 14 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +24.516 15 Conor CUMMINS Honda +24.725 16 Brent HARRAN Honda +25.016 17 Ash BEECH Honda +28.266 18 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +29.026 19 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +29.146 20 Craig NEVE BMW +30.155 21 Tom OLIVER Aprilia +31.305 22 Ben LUXTON BMW +37.905 23 James HILLIER Yamaha +43.480 24 Nathan HARRISON Honda +44.161 25 Sam COX BMW +46.870 26 David BROOK Honda +47.502 27 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +48.927 28 David SELLERS Suzuki +55.940 29 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +1m00.110 30 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1:00.200 31 Luke VERWEY BMW +1m02.399 32 Sam MIDDLEMAS Suzuki +1m13.862 33 Ross IRWIN Honda +1m33.979 Not Classified DNF Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Luke HEDGER Suzuki 8 Laps DNF Ryan CRINGLE Honda 8 Laps DNF Max STAINTON BMW 9 Laps DNF Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki 10 Laps DNF Lewis ROLLO Honda 10 Laps DNF Zac OULTRAM Suzuki 13 Laps

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (Honda) 261 2 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 228 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 219 4 Richard KERR (Honda) 178 5 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 178 6 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 159 7 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 155 8 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 134 9 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 92 10 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 69 11 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 67 12 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 65 13 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 58 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 55 15 Jack NIXON (BMW) 48 16 Richard COOPER (Suzuki) 45 17 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 41 18 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 32 19 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 28 20 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 28 21 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 22 Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki) 18 23 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 12 24 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 12 25 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 26 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 7 27 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 6 28 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 6 29 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3 30 Ben LUXTON (BMW) 2 31 Mark CHIODO (Yamaha) 1

British Supersport Race One / Sprint

Bradley Perie took the spoils in the Sprint race as he narrowly beat Jamie van Sikkelerus by 0.069secs.

The Appleyard Macadam rider took his third win on the bounce and fifth of the season as he finished just ahead of the Dutchman, with Lee Johnston third.

Polesitter Tom Booth-Amos had to make do with fourth, just ahead of Luke Jones in fifth.

Kiwis Damon Rees and Shane Richardson finished eighth and 11th respectively.

Harvey Claridge was the first GP2 rider home as Jack Scott crashed early on, with Mason Law second and Cameron Fraser third.

British Supersport Race One/Sprint Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 18m36.565 2 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +0.069 3 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +1.116 4 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki +4.113 5 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +9.980 6 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +10.188 7 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +10.246 8 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +11.770 9 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +17.654 10 SSP Scott SWANN Kawasaki +24.876 11 SSP Shane RICHARDSON Triumph +25.064 12 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +25.722 13 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +26.149 14 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +26.375 15 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +26.694 16 GP2 Mason LAW ABM +35.097 17 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +36.568 18 GP2 Lukas WIMMER Kramer +46.375 19 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +50.406 20 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +55.558 21 SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph +55.714 22 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +59.614 23 SSP David JONES Ducati +1m00.519 24 SSP Jamie CRINGLE Triumph +1m04.536 25 SSP Brian McCORMACK Triumph +1m05.829 26 SSP Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +1m23.969 27 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m27.101 28 SSP Leon WILTON Ducati +1m27.247 29 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane +1m36.169 Not Classified DNF GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo 5 Laps DNF SSP Josh WOOD Yamaha 6 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Yamaha 11 Laps DNF GP2 Jack SCOTT One / DNF GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR /

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 401 2 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 309 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 242 4 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 208 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 185 6 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 183 7 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 133 8 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 122 9 Damon REES (Yamaha) 120 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 120 11 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 108 12 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 68 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 53 14 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 49 15 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 48 16 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 40 17 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 18 Mason LAW (Triumph) 34 19 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 20 Tom TOPARIS (Triumph) 25 21 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 22 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 23 Shane RICHARDSON (Triumph) 18 24 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 18 25 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 13 26 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 13 27 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 28 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 7 29 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 7 30 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 6 31 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 32 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 33 David JONES (Ducati) 2 34 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 2 33 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1 35 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 345 2 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 298 3 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 281 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 230 5 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 180 6 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 154 7 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 119 8 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 110 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 83 10 Lukas WIMMER (Kramer) 37 11 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 27 12 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 21 13 Charlie MORRIS (Ariane) 18

British Junior Superstock Qualifying

Seth Crump beat newly-crowned champ Max Cook to pole for the opening race with a best lap of 1min 33.857secs.

Crump’s time was just 0.119secs quicker than Cook, as Sam Laffins was a very close third.

Fourth fastest was Aaron Silvester with young Kiwi Zak Fuller fifth.

British Junior Superstock Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Seth CRUMP Yamaha 1m38.250 2 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +1.171 3 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +1.412 4 Dan BROOKS Kawasaki +1.535 5 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +1.587 6 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +1.763 7 Franco BOURNE Kawasak +1.844 8 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +1.881 9 Callum BEY Yamaha +2.072 10 Owen JENNER Yamaha +2.086 11 Max COOK Yamaha +2.383 12 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +2.504 13 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +2.778 14 Zak FULLER Kawasaki +2.917 15 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +3.051 16 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +3.292 17 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +3.332 18 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +3.682 19 Oisin MAHER Kawasaki +3.858 20 William LATHROPE Kawasaki +4.206 21 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +4.818 22 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +4.831 23 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki +5.225 24 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +5.327 25 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +5.520 26 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +5.556 27 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +6.085 28 Edmund BEST Yamaha +7.376 29 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +8.062 30 Chloe JONES Yamaha +8.169 QUALIFYING LAPTIME (110.0% of 1:38.250) = 1:48.075 31 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +14.238 32 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +17.230 33 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +22.964 34 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki /

British Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Max COOK (Yamaha) 240 2 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 149 3 Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki) 140 4 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 132 5 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 122 6 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 122 7 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 95 8 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 94 9 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 77 10 Zak FULLER (Kawasaki) 57 11 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 49 12 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 48 13 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 48 14 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 46 15 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 41 16 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 40 17 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 26 18 Callum BEY (Yamaha) 24 19 Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki) 23 20 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 21 21 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 19 22 Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki) 18 23 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 13 24 Taylor ROSE (Kawasaki) 11 25 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 11 26 Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki) 10 27 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 2 28 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 1 29 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 1

British Junior Supersport Race One

Mikey Hardie beat James McManus to take the opening Junior Supersport win by 0.150secs.

After a strong start to the weekend, Hardie held off a charging McManus over the line as Joe Ellis took third. Calum Beach was fourth, as Abbz Thomas took fifth.

British Junior Supersport Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 18m00.392 2 James McMANUS Kawasaki +0.150 3 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +0.861 4 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +3.354 5 Abbz THOMAS Kawasaki +3.526 6 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +3.684 7 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +4.301 8 Jack KIRSCH Kawasaki +5.699 9 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +8.102 10 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +22.443 11 Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT Kawasaki +22.861 12 Denise DAL ZOTTO Kawasaki +22.974 13 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +23.259 14 Katie HAND Yamaha +26.413 15 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +26.593 16 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +28.667 17 Aaron LILLY Kawasaki +31.458 18 Jack KNIGHTS Kawasaki +31.629 19 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +32.728 20 Lewis SMART Kawasaki +49.580 21 Charlie BARNES Kawasaki +52.729 22 Freddy OAKLEY Yamaha +52.753 23 Freddie BARNES Kawasaki +53.047 Not Classified DNF Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Christian SMITH Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Fred McMULLAN Yamaha 2 Laps DNF Chris MOFFITT Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Keo WALKER Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Harry COOK Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Aaron MONK Kawasaki / DNF Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki /

British Junior Supersport Championship Points