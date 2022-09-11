2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Eight – Snetterton

Images Dave Yeomans

British Superbike Race Two

Bradley Ray doubled up on victories with a last lap move on Tarran Mackenzie in the second race of the weekend as the Bennetts British Superbike Championship leader won race two at Snetterton.

Ray had taken the lead on the opening lap ahead of Mackenzie, who had eased ahead of his McAMS Yamaha team-mate Jason O’Halloran.

Ray held the lead until lap six when the defending champion made a move at Agostini and then he held the advantage until the final lap.

Mackenzie was pushing at the front but Ray went for the slipsteam at the end of the Bentley Straight, making a move on the brakes into Brundle. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider then held off any counterattack from the defending champion.

Tommy Bridewell had moved into third place during the early stages of the race and the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider bounced back from yesterday’s disappointment to return to the podium.

Bridewell had a moment during the eBay Sprint Race yesterday, which had caused him to knock the kill switch and ended his hopes of a strong points haul. However, his third place in race two confirmed his place in the Showdown.

Glenn Irwin carved his way through into fourth ahead of Peter Hickman who completed the top five. Kyle Ryde took sixth place to become a Title Fighter for the first time as Danny Buchan did an impressive job to finish in seventh, but it wasn’t enough to close the deficit.

Lee Jackson was eighth ahead of Jason O’Halloran and Tom Sykes as the top eight riders in the standings confirmed their Showdown positions.

There was disappointment for Leon Haslam as he returned to the eBay pitlane, before later rejoining the race, whilst Christian Iddon was also forced to retire from the top eight.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Bradley RAY Yamaha 28m56.976 2 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +0.267 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +7.201 4 Glenn IRWIN Honda +7.896 5 Peter HICKMAN BMW +9.450 6 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +11.526 7 Danny BUCHAN BMW +12.037 8 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +12.945 9 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +13.622 10 Tom SYKES Ducati +16.974 11 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +22.084 12 Josh BROOKES Ducati +29.359 13 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +32.655 14 Tom NEAVE Honda +36.648 15 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +39.244 16 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +1m10.806 17 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +3 Laps Not Classified DNF Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 10 Laps DNF Christian IDDON Suzuki 12 Laps DNF Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 12 Laps DNF Josh OWENS Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF Andrew IRWIN BMW 14 Laps DNF Danny KENT Suzuki / DNF Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda /

British Superbike Race Three

Bradley Ray scored his first ever Bennetts British Superbike Championship hat trick of victories at Snetterton on the weekend, claiming the final win despite a penalty in race three to hold the standings lead ahead of the Showdown.

The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider won by 0.739s following a two-second long lap equivalent time penalty, issued to the leading three riders on track as they did not stay behind the BMW Safety Car at the point of the restart.

Mackenzie took the lead on the opening lap from Ray and Andrew Irwin, but the championship leader hit the front of the pack with a move on his McAMS Yamaha rival at Williams.

Ray maintained his position at the front of the field until lap five when Mackenzie emerged ahead with a move at Wilson when the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider ran deep into the corner.

Mackenzie then held the lead from Ray and Glenn Irwin who had been working his way through the pack before a BMW Safety Car intervention on lap 10 when Storm Stacey suffered a technical failure and the track conditions were subsequently assessed.

When the race resumed the leading three riders, Ray, Mackenzie and Glenn Irwin did not stay behind the BMW Safety Car at point of the restart and were later issued a two-second long lap equivalent time penalty. Mackenzie also received two penalty points on his judicial record.

Mackenzie lost the lead when Ray made a move into Brundle after the restart, and a lap later the defending champion got eased back another position as Glenn Irwin made a pass to move into second.

Mackenzie fought back with a move at Agostini to regain second place from Glenn Irwin, but Ray had broken the chasing pair to cross the line ahead of Mackenzie and Irwin. The time penalty issued to the leading three riders meant that Peter Hickman was elevated from fourth into second place ahead of Mackenzie, with Glenn Irwin finishing in fourth position.

Jason O’Halloran was fifth to maintain his second place in the standings ahead of Leon Haslam and Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Kyle Ryde was eighth as he prepares for his first Showdown appearance with Andrew Irwin and Lee Jackson completing the top ten finishers just ahead of Josh Brookes.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Bradley RAY Yamaha 29m40.682 2 Peter HICKMAN BMW +0.739 3 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +1.548 4 Glenn IRWIN Honda +1.945 5 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +2.422 6 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +4.063 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +4.189 8 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +5.379 9 Andrew IRWIN BMW +6.590 10 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +6.656 11 Josh BROOKES Ducati +8.568 12 Danny KENT Suzuki +10.375 13 Tom NEAVE Honda +10.402 14 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +12.995 15 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +14.322 16 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +17.252 17 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +25.427 Not Classifed DNF Storm STACEY Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Josh OWENS Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Liam DELVES Kawasaki 10 Laps DNF Danny BUCHAN BMW 12 Laps DNF Chrissy ROUSE BMW 12 Laps DNF Tom SYKES Ducati 14 Laps DNF Christian IDDON Suzuki /

Rider Quotes

Bradley Ray

“I am over the moon to have scored my first treble win – I have done a double but never three, so that feels really good. I knew I had to put the hammer down when I did get in front and that’s what I did. This was the perfect way to head into the Showdown. The bike was working unbelievable and feeling really good. I was riding on a wave of confidence and I’m super happy. I am speechless really and I’m looking forward to heading into the Showdown now with a little bit of a points advantage.”

Tarran Mackenzie

“I’m really happy with the weekend, I wanted to have a solid weekend and to leave third in the standings and score some more podium points is great. I felt like I should have won that last one if I’m honest, I was feeling really strong before the safety car came out and had a plan in my head and the first part of my plan worked and unfortunately the safety car came out the lap after I had just started to build a gap. I messed up after the safety car, I ran wide at turn one and allowed Brad a gap and got a penalty for going too soon with the safety car so lost second place, but it is what it is. I’m feeling good in myself and the bike is working really well so I can take that confidence into the last three rounds.”

Jason O’Halloran

“It’s been a hard weekend, we had some issues beyond our control on Friday and that kind of ran in to yesterday morning so we didn’t get any dry laps until the first race. In that race I got a good lap time for today but we tried something with the bike and it didn’t quite work, I was just circulating not really racing. We changed the bike completely for the last race and felt the best I’d felt all weekend. We have something to work with there now. We are fortunate with the Showdown as while we’ve not had the best weekend we’re only 13 points down. The championship starts at Oulton Park and we head there on a positive note not a negative so we’ll come out fighting at Oulton.”

Tom Sykes

“The weekend got off to a good start, but I suffered a big crash in qualifying which set us back a bit. I felt good on the bike in the races but tenth was the best I could manage in the opening race. Any hopes of a good result in race two disappeared when I was crashed into by another rider which was very disappointing but that about sums up our luck. We’ll dust ourselves down and regroup for the next round at Oulton Park.”

Josh Brookes

“We had a good morning warm up, but it proved to be false hope as I don’t think a few of the other riders were trying that hard in the misty conditions and we ended up having two more challenging races. The final race of the weekend was marginally better as although I didn’t feel that fast, the lap times were quicker than what they had been all weekend. It’s not an improvement to get excited about but I’m an eternal optimist and am determined to make things better. I’m as motivated as ever and although the championship isn’t possible, we have a lot of personal pride to fight for both as a rider and team in the remaining seven races, so we won’t give up.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 447 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 381 3 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 249 4 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 247 5 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 246 6 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 242 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 226 8 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 212 9 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 183 10 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 173 11 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 164 12 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 111 13 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 110 14 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 101 15 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 96 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 36 17 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 28 18 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 27 19 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 22 20 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 17 21 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 16 22 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 15 23 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 24 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 3 25 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 1

British Superbike Championship Points Ahead of Showdown

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 1061 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 1048 3 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 1031 4 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 1016 5 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 1014 6 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 1013 7 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 1009 8 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 1008 9 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 183 10 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 173 11 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 164 12 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 111 13 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 110 14 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 101 15 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 96 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 36 17 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 28 18 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 27 19 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 22 20 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 17 21 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 16 22 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 15 24 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 23 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 3 25 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 1

British Superstock Race

Davey Todd scored his first win of the year to move into the championship lead as he beat FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen by 0.636sec.

The Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles rider banked his seventh podium of the season after taking the lead on lap eight to beat title rival Olsen as Tim Neave took third, Richard Kerr was fourth.

Levi Day finished fifth but was penalised for overtaking under safety car flag and subsequently demoted one position in the results.

Levi Day

“Didn’t have a great first lap having to avoid a big accident right in front of me. Regrouped and had strong pace but unfortunately I made a pass when they bought the safety car flag out, which I completely missed and didn’t see until a corner later. An honest mistake and I wish it had been rectified during the race. I could have dropped back the place or taken a long lap penalty and I feel we still would have finished 5th as we were lapping a second a lap faster than the group battling for 6th. I had a great battle in the group for 3rd and we have ironed out some problems we have been dealing with most of the season. Today I felt like I was riding the best I have all year and we are continuing to learn a lot with some of the new parts on the bike. Thank you Powerslide Racing, Katie Day, Nigel Jameison, Graham Miles and Paul Dyason my mechanics for all their hard work. TEC 41 for the title sponsorship this round at Snetterton and all our other sponsors who are helping us put this season together.”

It was a disastrous race for countryman Billy McConnell, who went in as points leader but was taken out in a lap one crash by Lewis Rollo.

Billy McConnell

“To say I’m annoyed with what happened is an understatement and that’s three times now that I’ve been knocked off this season, twice by the same rider. I’m gutted for both myself and the team and whilst that hairpin is a bit tricky, some riders make it worse by thinking they can make up a million places in one go. It’s crazy. I made a good start and was keeping everything nice and clean when I got hit from behind and that was that. Prior to that, everything had been going well and with the mixed conditions, I was just building into everything and felt confident of a top three finish, at least. As things turned out, my main rivals finished first and second and I’ve lost the lead in the championship whilst there’s now only a handful of points between the three of us. It’s the same position I was in earlier in the season, but I turned it round then with wins and podiums so that’s what we’ll be aiming for at the final three rounds.”

Dan Linfoot, who was leading on lap three, was wiped out when Charlie Nesbitt crashed out and his bike crossed the chicane and hit Linfoot’s Optimum Bikes Honda.

Brayden Elliott failed to complete a lap but had qualified well in sixth.

Mark Chiodo made his debut on a Tamworth Yamaha backed YZF-R1 and survived what was a brutal introduction to British Superstock racing with 15th place and a point, despite some bike problems.

Mark Chiodo

“My first round done here in the UK we had more than a fair share of weird circumstances that were out of our hands, and a crash from me in qualifying that also made race day hard. In the race I got up to 9th or 10th and had some throttle issues and I just dropped backwards, but I’m sure we will move forward from where we were! Also a fair share of carnage for 1 race so happy to get out of here unscathed.”

British Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Davey TODD Honda 23m09.959 2 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.636 3 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +5.428 4 Richard KERR Honda +5.666 5 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +12.288 6 Levi DAY Suzuki / 7 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +12.323 8 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +12.482 9 Tom WARD Aprilia +12.572 10 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +16.999 11 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +17.195 12 Ash BEECH Honda +17.344 13 Conor CUMMINS Honda +17.826 14 Ben LUXTON BMW +21.407 15 Mark CHIODO Yamaha +24.958 16 Kade VERWEY BMW +25.095 17 Max STAINTON BMW +25.935 18 Richard WHITE BMW +25.938 19 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +31.209 20 Sam COX BMW +31.361 21 David BROOK Honda +36.459 22 Luke VERWEY BMW +44.815 23 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +45.064 Not Classified DNF Max MORGAN Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Dan LINFOOT Honda 10 Laps DNF Charlie NESBITT Suzuki 10 Laps DNF Brent HARRAN Honda 10 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia 11 Laps DNF Billy McCONNELL Honda / DNF Brayden ELLIOTT Honda / DNF Lewis ROLLO Honda /

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (Honda) 191 2 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 186 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 173 4 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 149 5 Richard KERR (Honda) 141 6 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 131 7 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 126 8 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 98 9 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 79 10 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 69 11 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 67 12 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 56 13 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 53 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 46 15 Richard COOPER (Suzuki) 45 16 Jack NIXON (BMW) 44 17 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 26 18 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 25 19 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 25 20 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 12 22 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 12 23 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 24 Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki) 9 25 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 7 26 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 6 27 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 5 28 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3 29 Ben LUXTON (BMW) 2 30 Mark CHIODO (Yamaha) 1

British Supersport Race Two / Feature

Mar-Train Racing’s Jack Kennedy has become the first rider in the series’ history to win the championship four times with his 13th win of the season.

Kennedy beat Appleyard Macadam Racing’s Bradley Perie by 1.404sec after a race long battle as Dutchman Jamie van Sikkelerus took third.

Perie took the lead at the start but was under pressure from Kennedy almost immediately, the Irishman making several attempts to get ahead before finally making a pass that stuck on lap seven and keeping ahead to flag.

Jack Kennedy

“I’m really happy to get this championship for us and Mar-Train because we missed out so narrowly in 2012 so it’s always something that I wanted to tick off and I’m sure the team wanted to as well. I had full faith in the team that they could give me the tools I needed to do the job and we did that today. Fair play to Brad, he pushed me really hard there, it was a great race.”

Ashcourt Racing’s Lee Johnston finished fourth, just ahead of first GP2 rider home, Jack Scott.

Kiwi Damon Rees finished eighth, 26-seconds behind the race winner.

Tom Toparis just missed out on a top ten, crossing the line 11th, 34.5-seconds behind the winner after the 14-lap distance.

Harvey Claridge was second of the GP2 runners across the line in 14th position, just one place ahead of third placed GP2 rider, Harry Rowlings.

British Supersport Race Two/Feature Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 26m16.228 2 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +1.404 3 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +7.069 4 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +13.976 5 GP2 Jack SCOTT One +14.127 6 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +20.374 7 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +25.510 8 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +26.741 9 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +28.297 10 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +28.598 11 SSP Tom TOPARIS Triumph +34.545 12 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +34.752 13 SSP Scott SWANN Kawasaki +42.506 14 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +52.841 15 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo +55.725 16 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +1m03.915 17 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +1m03.926 18 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +1m07.848 19 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +1m21.749 20 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +1m22.037 21 SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph 1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 9 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Yamaha 9 Laps DNF GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer 13 Laps DNF GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory / DNF SSP Josh WOOD Yamaha /

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 385 2 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 234 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 212 4 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 185 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 156 6 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 144 7 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 112 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 109 9 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 94 10 Damon REES (Yamaha) 93 11 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 82 12 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 57 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 48 14 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 39 15 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 16 Mason LAW (Triumph) 34 17 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 34 18 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 19 Tom TOPARIS (Triumph) 25 20 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 21 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 24 22 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 23 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 13 24 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 11 25 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 26 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 7 27 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 7 28 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 6 29 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 30 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 31 David JONES (Ducati) 2 32 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 2 33 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1 34 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 320 2 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 232 3 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 232 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 190 5 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 156 6 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 141 7 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 119 8 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 110 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 54 10 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 27 11 Charlie MORRIS (Ariane) 18 12 Lukas WIMMER (Kramer) 11

British Junior Superstock Race

Max Cook boosted his points lead as he beat Dan Brooks by 4.748sec as both his title rival Louis Valleley and polesitter Jacob Hatch crashed out.

Cook’s win gives him a 63 point advantage over Brooks, who moves second in the standings after beating Asher Durham to second by just 0.035sec.

Owen Jenner just missed out on a podium as he ended up a very close fourth while Aaron Silvester took fifth.

Aussie teenager Jacob Hatch had taken pole position but unfortunately went out early, as did Kiwi Zak Fuller.

Seth Crump scored a top ten finish with ninth place and that seven points maintained his sixth place in the championship.

British Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Max COOK Yamaha 19m21.213 2 Dan BROOKS Kawasak +4.748 3 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +4.783 4 Owen JENNER Yamaha +4.880 5 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +6.321 6 Edmund BEST Yamaha +10.452 7 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +10.538 8 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +13.264 9 Seth CRUMP Yamaha +17.278 10 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +19.006 11 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +21.395 12 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +22.071 13 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +24.321 14 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +28.834 15 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki +32.267 16 William LATHROPE Kawasaki +33.220 17 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +34.915 18 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +36.515 19 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +36.617 20 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +43.621 21 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +51.074 22 Oisin MAHER Kawasaki +54.606 23 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +54.917 24 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +1m09.039 25 Jack O’GRADY Yamaha +1m18.635 26 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +1m18.702 Not Classified DNF Jamie LYONS Yamaha 2 Laps DNF Louis VALLELEY Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Zak FULLER Kawasaki / DNF Chloe JONES Yamaha /

British Junior Superstock Championship Points