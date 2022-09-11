2022 British Superbike Championship
Round Eight – Snetterton
Images Dave Yeomans
British Superbike Race Two
Bradley Ray doubled up on victories with a last lap move on Tarran Mackenzie in the second race of the weekend as the Bennetts British Superbike Championship leader won race two at Snetterton.
Ray had taken the lead on the opening lap ahead of Mackenzie, who had eased ahead of his McAMS Yamaha team-mate Jason O’Halloran.
Ray held the lead until lap six when the defending champion made a move at Agostini and then he held the advantage until the final lap.
Mackenzie was pushing at the front but Ray went for the slipsteam at the end of the Bentley Straight, making a move on the brakes into Brundle. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider then held off any counterattack from the defending champion.
Tommy Bridewell had moved into third place during the early stages of the race and the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider bounced back from yesterday’s disappointment to return to the podium.
Bridewell had a moment during the eBay Sprint Race yesterday, which had caused him to knock the kill switch and ended his hopes of a strong points haul. However, his third place in race two confirmed his place in the Showdown.
Glenn Irwin carved his way through into fourth ahead of Peter Hickman who completed the top five. Kyle Ryde took sixth place to become a Title Fighter for the first time as Danny Buchan did an impressive job to finish in seventh, but it wasn’t enough to close the deficit.
Lee Jackson was eighth ahead of Jason O’Halloran and Tom Sykes as the top eight riders in the standings confirmed their Showdown positions.
There was disappointment for Leon Haslam as he returned to the eBay pitlane, before later rejoining the race, whilst Christian Iddon was also forced to retire from the top eight.
British Superbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|28m56.976
|2
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+0.267
|3
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+7.201
|4
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+7.896
|5
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+9.450
|6
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+11.526
|7
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|+12.037
|8
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+12.945
|9
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+13.622
|10
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|+16.974
|11
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|+22.084
|12
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+29.359
|13
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+32.655
|14
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+36.648
|15
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+39.244
|16
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+1m10.806
|17
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|+3 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|/
|DNF
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|/
British Superbike Race Three
Bradley Ray scored his first ever Bennetts British Superbike Championship hat trick of victories at Snetterton on the weekend, claiming the final win despite a penalty in race three to hold the standings lead ahead of the Showdown.
The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider won by 0.739s following a two-second long lap equivalent time penalty, issued to the leading three riders on track as they did not stay behind the BMW Safety Car at the point of the restart.
Mackenzie took the lead on the opening lap from Ray and Andrew Irwin, but the championship leader hit the front of the pack with a move on his McAMS Yamaha rival at Williams.
Ray maintained his position at the front of the field until lap five when Mackenzie emerged ahead with a move at Wilson when the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider ran deep into the corner.
Mackenzie then held the lead from Ray and Glenn Irwin who had been working his way through the pack before a BMW Safety Car intervention on lap 10 when Storm Stacey suffered a technical failure and the track conditions were subsequently assessed.
When the race resumed the leading three riders, Ray, Mackenzie and Glenn Irwin did not stay behind the BMW Safety Car at point of the restart and were later issued a two-second long lap equivalent time penalty. Mackenzie also received two penalty points on his judicial record.
Mackenzie lost the lead when Ray made a move into Brundle after the restart, and a lap later the defending champion got eased back another position as Glenn Irwin made a pass to move into second.
Mackenzie fought back with a move at Agostini to regain second place from Glenn Irwin, but Ray had broken the chasing pair to cross the line ahead of Mackenzie and Irwin. The time penalty issued to the leading three riders meant that Peter Hickman was elevated from fourth into second place ahead of Mackenzie, with Glenn Irwin finishing in fourth position.
Jason O’Halloran was fifth to maintain his second place in the standings ahead of Leon Haslam and Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.
Kyle Ryde was eighth as he prepares for his first Showdown appearance with Andrew Irwin and Lee Jackson completing the top ten finishers just ahead of Josh Brookes.
British Superbike Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|29m40.682
|2
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+0.739
|3
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+1.548
|4
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+1.945
|5
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+2.422
|6
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|+4.063
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+4.189
|8
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+5.379
|9
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|+6.590
|10
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+6.656
|11
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+8.568
|12
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|+10.375
|13
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+10.402
|14
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+12.995
|15
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+14.322
|16
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+17.252
|17
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+25.427
|Not Classifed
|DNF
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|14 Laps
|DNF
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|/
Rider Quotes
Bradley Ray
“I am over the moon to have scored my first treble win – I have done a double but never three, so that feels really good. I knew I had to put the hammer down when I did get in front and that’s what I did. This was the perfect way to head into the Showdown. The bike was working unbelievable and feeling really good. I was riding on a wave of confidence and I’m super happy. I am speechless really and I’m looking forward to heading into the Showdown now with a little bit of a points advantage.”
Tarran Mackenzie
“I’m really happy with the weekend, I wanted to have a solid weekend and to leave third in the standings and score some more podium points is great. I felt like I should have won that last one if I’m honest, I was feeling really strong before the safety car came out and had a plan in my head and the first part of my plan worked and unfortunately the safety car came out the lap after I had just started to build a gap. I messed up after the safety car, I ran wide at turn one and allowed Brad a gap and got a penalty for going too soon with the safety car so lost second place, but it is what it is. I’m feeling good in myself and the bike is working really well so I can take that confidence into the last three rounds.”
Jason O’Halloran
“It’s been a hard weekend, we had some issues beyond our control on Friday and that kind of ran in to yesterday morning so we didn’t get any dry laps until the first race. In that race I got a good lap time for today but we tried something with the bike and it didn’t quite work, I was just circulating not really racing. We changed the bike completely for the last race and felt the best I’d felt all weekend. We have something to work with there now. We are fortunate with the Showdown as while we’ve not had the best weekend we’re only 13 points down. The championship starts at Oulton Park and we head there on a positive note not a negative so we’ll come out fighting at Oulton.”
Tom Sykes
“The weekend got off to a good start, but I suffered a big crash in qualifying which set us back a bit. I felt good on the bike in the races but tenth was the best I could manage in the opening race. Any hopes of a good result in race two disappeared when I was crashed into by another rider which was very disappointing but that about sums up our luck. We’ll dust ourselves down and regroup for the next round at Oulton Park.”
Josh Brookes
“We had a good morning warm up, but it proved to be false hope as I don’t think a few of the other riders were trying that hard in the misty conditions and we ended up having two more challenging races. The final race of the weekend was marginally better as although I didn’t feel that fast, the lap times were quicker than what they had been all weekend. It’s not an improvement to get excited about but I’m an eternal optimist and am determined to make things better. I’m as motivated as ever and although the championship isn’t possible, we have a lot of personal pride to fight for both as a rider and team in the remaining seven races, so we won’t give up.”
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|447
|2
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|381
|3
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|249
|4
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|247
|5
|Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|246
|6
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|242
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|226
|8
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|212
|9
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|183
|10
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|173
|11
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|164
|12
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|111
|13
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|110
|14
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|101
|15
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|96
|16
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|36
|17
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|28
|18
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|27
|19
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|22
|20
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|17
|21
|Ryo MIZUNO (Honda)
|16
|22
|Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda)
|15
|23
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|7
|24
|Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)
|3
|25
|Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki)
|1
British Superbike Championship Points Ahead of Showdown
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|1061
|2
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|1048
|3
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|1031
|4
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|1016
|5
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|1014
|6
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|1013
|7
|Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|1009
|8
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|1008
|9
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|183
|10
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|173
|11
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|164
|12
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|111
|13
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|110
|14
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|101
|15
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|96
|16
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|36
|17
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|28
|18
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|27
|19
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|22
|20
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|17
|21
|Ryo MIZUNO (Honda)
|16
|22
|Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda)
|15
|24
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|7
|23
|Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)
|3
|25
|Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki)
|1
British Superstock Race
Davey Todd scored his first win of the year to move into the championship lead as he beat FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen by 0.636sec.
The Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles rider banked his seventh podium of the season after taking the lead on lap eight to beat title rival Olsen as Tim Neave took third, Richard Kerr was fourth.
Levi Day finished fifth but was penalised for overtaking under safety car flag and subsequently demoted one position in the results.
Levi Day
“Didn’t have a great first lap having to avoid a big accident right in front of me. Regrouped and had strong pace but unfortunately I made a pass when they bought the safety car flag out, which I completely missed and didn’t see until a corner later. An honest mistake and I wish it had been rectified during the race. I could have dropped back the place or taken a long lap penalty and I feel we still would have finished 5th as we were lapping a second a lap faster than the group battling for 6th. I had a great battle in the group for 3rd and we have ironed out some problems we have been dealing with most of the season. Today I felt like I was riding the best I have all year and we are continuing to learn a lot with some of the new parts on the bike. Thank you Powerslide Racing, Katie Day, Nigel Jameison, Graham Miles and Paul Dyason my mechanics for all their hard work. TEC 41 for the title sponsorship this round at Snetterton and all our other sponsors who are helping us put this season together.”
It was a disastrous race for countryman Billy McConnell, who went in as points leader but was taken out in a lap one crash by Lewis Rollo.
Billy McConnell
“To say I’m annoyed with what happened is an understatement and that’s three times now that I’ve been knocked off this season, twice by the same rider. I’m gutted for both myself and the team and whilst that hairpin is a bit tricky, some riders make it worse by thinking they can make up a million places in one go. It’s crazy. I made a good start and was keeping everything nice and clean when I got hit from behind and that was that. Prior to that, everything had been going well and with the mixed conditions, I was just building into everything and felt confident of a top three finish, at least. As things turned out, my main rivals finished first and second and I’ve lost the lead in the championship whilst there’s now only a handful of points between the three of us. It’s the same position I was in earlier in the season, but I turned it round then with wins and podiums so that’s what we’ll be aiming for at the final three rounds.”
Dan Linfoot, who was leading on lap three, was wiped out when Charlie Nesbitt crashed out and his bike crossed the chicane and hit Linfoot’s Optimum Bikes Honda.
Brayden Elliott failed to complete a lap but had qualified well in sixth.
Mark Chiodo made his debut on a Tamworth Yamaha backed YZF-R1 and survived what was a brutal introduction to British Superstock racing with 15th place and a point, despite some bike problems.
Mark Chiodo
“My first round done here in the UK we had more than a fair share of weird circumstances that were out of our hands, and a crash from me in qualifying that also made race day hard. In the race I got up to 9th or 10th and had some throttle issues and I just dropped backwards, but I’m sure we will move forward from where we were! Also a fair share of carnage for 1 race so happy to get out of here unscathed.”
British Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|23m09.959
|2
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+0.636
|3
|Tim NEAVE
|Yamaha
|+5.428
|4
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+5.666
|5
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+12.288
|6
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|/
|7
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+12.323
|8
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|Suzuki
|+12.482
|9
|Tom WARD
|Aprilia
|+12.572
|10
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+16.999
|11
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+17.195
|12
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+17.344
|13
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+17.826
|14
|Ben LUXTON
|BMW
|+21.407
|15
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|+24.958
|16
|Kade VERWEY
|BMW
|+25.095
|17
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+25.935
|18
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|+25.938
|19
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+31.209
|20
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+31.361
|21
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+36.459
|22
|Luke VERWEY
|BMW
|+44.815
|23
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+45.064
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie NESBITT
|Suzuki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Aprilia
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|/
|DNF
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Honda
|/
|DNF
|Lewis ROLLO
|Honda
|/
British Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|191
|2
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|186
|3
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|173
|4
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda)
|149
|5
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|141
|6
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|131
|7
|Tom WARD (Aprilia)
|126
|8
|Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki)
|98
|9
|Lewis ROLLO (Honda)
|79
|10
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|69
|11
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|67
|12
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|56
|13
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|53
|14
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|46
|15
|Richard COOPER (Suzuki)
|45
|16
|Jack NIXON (BMW)
|44
|17
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|26
|18
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|25
|19
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|25
|20
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|21
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|12
|22
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|12
|23
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|11
|24
|Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki)
|9
|25
|Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia)
|7
|26
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|6
|27
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|5
|28
|Matthew PAULO (BMW)
|3
|29
|Ben LUXTON (BMW)
|2
|30
|Mark CHIODO (Yamaha)
|1
British Supersport Race Two / Feature
Mar-Train Racing’s Jack Kennedy has become the first rider in the series’ history to win the championship four times with his 13th win of the season.
Kennedy beat Appleyard Macadam Racing’s Bradley Perie by 1.404sec after a race long battle as Dutchman Jamie van Sikkelerus took third.
Perie took the lead at the start but was under pressure from Kennedy almost immediately, the Irishman making several attempts to get ahead before finally making a pass that stuck on lap seven and keeping ahead to flag.
Jack Kennedy
“I’m really happy to get this championship for us and Mar-Train because we missed out so narrowly in 2012 so it’s always something that I wanted to tick off and I’m sure the team wanted to as well. I had full faith in the team that they could give me the tools I needed to do the job and we did that today. Fair play to Brad, he pushed me really hard there, it was a great race.”
Ashcourt Racing’s Lee Johnston finished fourth, just ahead of first GP2 rider home, Jack Scott.
Kiwi Damon Rees finished eighth, 26-seconds behind the race winner.
Tom Toparis just missed out on a top ten, crossing the line 11th, 34.5-seconds behind the winner after the 14-lap distance.
Harvey Claridge was second of the GP2 runners across the line in 14th position, just one place ahead of third placed GP2 rider, Harry Rowlings.
British Supersport Race Two/Feature Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|26m16.228
|2
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+1.404
|3
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+7.069
|4
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+13.976
|5
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|One
|+14.127
|6
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Triumph
|+20.374
|7
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+25.510
|8
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+26.741
|9
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+28.297
|10
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+28.598
|11
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Triumph
|+34.545
|12
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+34.752
|13
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Kawasaki
|+42.506
|14
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+52.841
|15
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|BER Evo
|+55.725
|16
|SSP
|Caolán IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+1m03.915
|17
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+1m03.926
|18
|SSP
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.848
|19
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|FTR
|+1m21.749
|20
|GP2
|Tomás de VRIES
|Chassis Factory
|+1m22.037
|21
|SSP
|Stephen THOMAS
|Triumph
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|13 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|/
|DNF
|SSP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|/
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|385
|2
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|234
|3
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|212
|4
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|185
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|156
|6
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|144
|7
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|112
|8
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|109
|9
|Rhys IRWIN (Triumph)
|94
|10
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|93
|11
|Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki)
|82
|12
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|57
|13
|Max INGHAM (Kawasaki)
|48
|14
|Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha)
|39
|15
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|37
|16
|Mason LAW (Triumph)
|34
|17
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|34
|18
|Josh DAY (Triumph)
|26
|19
|Tom TOPARIS (Triumph)
|25
|20
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|24
|21
|Scott SWANN (Kawasaki)
|24
|22
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|23
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|13
|24
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|11
|25
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|9
|26
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|7
|27
|Paul JORDAN (Yamaha)
|7
|28
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|6
|29
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|3
|30
|Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha)
|2
|31
|David JONES (Ducati)
|2
|32
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|2
|33
|Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha)
|1
|34
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack SCOTT (One)
|320
|2
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|232
|3
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|232
|4
|Jake ARCHER (FTR)
|190
|5
|Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo)
|156
|6
|Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory)
|141
|7
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|119
|8
|Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory)
|110
|9
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|54
|10
|Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory)
|27
|11
|Charlie MORRIS (Ariane)
|18
|12
|Lukas WIMMER (Kramer)
|11
British Junior Superstock Race
Max Cook boosted his points lead as he beat Dan Brooks by 4.748sec as both his title rival Louis Valleley and polesitter Jacob Hatch crashed out.
Cook’s win gives him a 63 point advantage over Brooks, who moves second in the standings after beating Asher Durham to second by just 0.035sec.
Owen Jenner just missed out on a podium as he ended up a very close fourth while Aaron Silvester took fifth.
Aussie teenager Jacob Hatch had taken pole position but unfortunately went out early, as did Kiwi Zak Fuller.
Seth Crump scored a top ten finish with ninth place and that seven points maintained his sixth place in the championship.
British Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Max COOK
|Yamaha
|19m21.213
|2
|Dan BROOKS
|Kawasak
|+4.748
|3
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+4.783
|4
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+4.880
|5
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+6.321
|6
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+10.452
|7
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+10.538
|8
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+13.264
|9
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+17.278
|10
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+19.006
|11
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+21.395
|12
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+22.071
|13
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+24.321
|14
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+28.834
|15
|Harry FOWLE
|Kawasaki
|+32.267
|16
|William LATHROPE
|Kawasaki
|+33.220
|17
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+34.915
|18
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+36.515
|19
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+36.617
|20
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+43.621
|21
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+51.074
|22
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|+54.606
|23
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+54.917
|24
|Max SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+1m09.039
|25
|Jack O’GRADY
|Yamaha
|+1m18.635
|26
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m18.702
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Zak FULLER
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Chloe JONES
|Yamaha
|/
British Junior Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Max COOK (Yamaha)
|190
|2
|Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|127
|3
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|122
|4
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|111
|5
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|109
|6
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|95
|7
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|86
|8
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|79
|9
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|54
|10
|Zak FULLER (Kawasaki)
|49
|11
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|42
|12
|Edmund BEST (Kawasaki)
|39
|13
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|39
|14
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|38
|15
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|33
|16
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|26
|17
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|26
|18
|Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki)
|23
|19
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|21
|20
|Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki)
|18
|21
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|17
|22
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|13
|23
|Taylor ROSE (Kawasaki)
|11
|24
|Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki)
|10
|25
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|9
|26
|Callum BEY (Yamaha)
|9
|27
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|2
|28
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|1
|29
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|1