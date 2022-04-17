2022 British Superbike Championship

Round One – Silverstone

Glenn Irwin celebrated his first treble victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Silverstone today, following up from his win in Saturday’s opening race to score a sensational double for Honda Racing UK as the Japanese manufacturer celebrates their 30th anniversary year of the Honda Fireblade.

Glenn Irwin had claimed the opening race win of the season yesterday, and in the second race of the weekend, he held off an incredible last lap attack from Kyle Ryde to win the drag to the line by just 0.079s.

Glenn Irwin had carved his way through the pack and was handed the lead courtesy of Bradley Ray crashing dramatically out of the lead, with Ryde and Rory Skinner in close contention.

Ryde was piling on the pressure, but Glenn Irwin was defensive and did just enough to hold him off to the chequered flag.

Skinner claimed FS-3 Racing Kawasaki’s first podium finish of the season with a strong third place, whilst his FS teammate Lee Jackson secured fourth after getting ahead of Andrew Irwin on the leading SYNETIQ BMW.

Jason O’Halloran completed the top six, breaking away from Peter Hickman, Tommy Bridewell and Danny Buchan as Christian Iddon completed the top ten. Josh Brookes crossed the line 11th while countryman David Johnson was P19.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn IRWIN Honda 27m19.420 2 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +0.079 3 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +0.994 4 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +4.032 5 Andrew IRWIN BMW +4.321 6 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +4.979 7 Peter HICKMAN BMW +7.798 8 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +8.586 9 Danny BUCHAN BMW +8.642 10 Christian IDDON Suzuki +10.553 11 Josh BROOKES Ducati +11.748 12 Dan LINFOOT BMW +11.793 13 Ryan VICKERS BMW +12.130 14 Tom NEAVE Honda +13.346 15 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +15.564 16 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +15.888 17 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +16.159 18 Danny KENT Suzuki +16.769 19 David JOHNSON Yamaha +38.336 20 Luke HOPKINS Honda +39.259 21 James HILLIER Yamaha +39.592 22 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +42.438 23 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +52.742 Not Classified DNF Bradley RAY Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 20 Laps DNF Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki 20 Laps DNF Josh OWENS Kawasaki 24 Laps DNF Tom SYKES Ducati 27 Laps DNF Chrissy ROUSE BMW 27 Laps DNF Luke MOSSEY Honda / DNF Storm STACEY Kawasaki / DNF Dan JONES BMW /

British Superbike Race Three

In the final race of the weekend, the target was on Glenn Irwin’s back, but he was able to hold off his rivals to celebrate his first treble victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Skinner had launched into the lead on the opening lap from his front row start ahead of his Honda rival and Andrew Irwin.

On lap four, Glenn Irwin captured the lead as his brother Andrew moved into second place two laps later as they bid to make it a family affair at the front of the field.

The leading group was a freight train of seven riders with McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran and Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha pairing of Ray, Ryde plus Tommy Bridewell and Danny Buchan.

Ray had been dicing with Andrew Irwin throughout the closing stages, but the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider emerged ahead. Ray had enough pace to hold off Andrew Irwin who became the fifth different podium finisher of the opening round.

Buchan was also in the mix and trying to move ahead of his SYNETIQ BMW teammate, but on the penultimate lap, he ran wide at Brooklands and lost ground. Skinner and O’Halloran seized their opportunity to move ahead and the pair held on to fourth and fifth ahead of Buchan as they crossed the line for the final time.

Bridewell was seventh on the leading Ducati to hold off Lee Jackson whilst Peter Hickman and Kyle Ryde completed the top ten. Josh Brookes finished out of the points in P18

Glenn Irwin – 1/1/1

“Three doesn’t come often for anyone and it’s a first time for me! In one sense in racing when you get success you keep your head down, Ben Wilson told me after the Race 1 victory, ‘put it away now and tomorrow is a new day’. I had a good chat with him this morning again and it’s a little bit of that approach as we have Oulton on our mind, but three don’t come a lot and we’re going to enjoy this. I hope everyone on the team celebrates and enjoys these wins, I don’t think people on the outside know what went on inside this garage this weekend – but the boys had such a challenge, not just with my bike but with all the bikes. Those three wins were for the team, there’s no ‘my’ team in this, I love all my team-mates and I want all of Honda Racing to enjoy today.”

Josh Brookes – 13/11/18

“We came here with high expectations particularly as we took two podiums last year but whilst we’ve been able to match our times from 2021, the pace has obviously moved on. We had a few issues in the last race so can’t really use that as a reference but we need to try a few things at the Oulton Park test next week to try and improve both the grip and the lap times. We tried a few settings this weekend and did make progress but not enough clearly, so we’ve got work to do. The test obviously has more importance now but it’s a circuit I like and suits the Ducati, so we’ll be working hard to get back to where we need to be.”

Tom Sykes – 12/ DNF/16

“The results certainly weren’t what we were expecting but it’s a unique circuit and in a lot of places the bike was working really well so I’m not panicking yet. The first race today was far from ideal and left me a bit battered, but the team made a few changes for the final race which helped. I got held up a by another rider and was losing about 0.4s in one sector so by the time I’d got by, the group ahead had gone. We definitely found something with the bike though so, all things considered, a top ten could have been possible so it’s something to take away. We’re playing catch up, but it gives us something to build on so let’s see what Oulton Park has to offer.”

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn IRWIN Honda 26m51.061 2 Bradley RAY Yamaha +0.864 3 Andrew IRWIN BMW +2.487 4 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +2.550 5 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +2.693 6 Danny BUCHAN BMW +2.969 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +4.183 8 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +4.242 9 Peter HICKMAN BMW +6.017 10 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +11.257 11 Christian IDDON Suzuki +12.265 12 Tom NEAVE Honda +12.331 13 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +12.813 14 Dan LINFOOT BMW +13.660 15 Danny KENT Suzuki +14.026 16 Tom SYKES Ducati +14.388 17 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +14.535 18 Josh BROOKES Ducati +17.386 19 Ryan VICKERS BMW +18.590 20 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +21.339 21 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +25.926 22 Dan JONES BMW +27.191 23 Luke HOPKINS Honda +45.055 24 James HILLIER Yamaha +45.376 25 Leon JEACOCK Suzukii +45.823 Not Classified DNF Luke MOSSEY Honda 11 Laps DNF Liam DELVES Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF David JOHNSON Yamaha 24 Laps DNF Storm STACEY Kawasaki 26 Laps

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 75 2 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 46 3 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 42 4 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 37 5 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 36 6 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 32 7 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 28 8 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 26 9 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 23 10 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 21 11 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 19 12 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 8 13 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 7 14 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 6 15 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 5 16 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 4 17 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 4 18 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 1

British Superstock Race Two

Tim Neave pulled-off another strong win in the second Pirelli National Superstock with MotoNovo race as he beat Alex Olsen by almost half a second.

Yesterday’s winner took the lead on lap eight and although wasn’t able to pull far ahead, was able to just control the race to take the win by 0.465s.

Billy McConnell was back on the podium in third, followed by team-mates Lewis Rollo and Davey Todd who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Billy McConnell – P3

“Practice and qualifying couldn’t have gone any better so to be taken out by another rider, and so soon, in the first race was very frustrating as I felt really good with the bike. I didn’t think I’d make the re-start but the team did a great job and despite all the traffic I was having to come through, I managed to get a good time in for Sunday’s race and my lap times were as quick as the leaders so that put me in good stead. It was a tough race and I was a bit nervous at the beginning after what had happened the day before but once the first few laps were out the way, I settled down and got into a nice rhythm. The last few laps were hard and a pass on Olsen would have been a bit sketchy but I’m pleased to give the team a podium in their very first meeting. Chris and the Jackson boys have pulled it all together in the space of a couple of months and we’ve already shown what we can do so I’m already looking forward to the next round.”

Brayden Elliott back up Saturday’s second place with eighth on Sunday to be second in the championship. Countryman Levi Day was 11th on Sunday after carding an eighth place finish on Saturday.

British Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Tim NEAVE Yamaha 20m07.160 2 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.465 3 Billy McCONNELL Honda +1.601 4 Lewis ROLLO Honda +2.127 5 Davey TODD Honda +3.826 6 Jack NIXON BMW +6.591 7 Tom WARD Aprilia +6.872 8 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +7.369 9 Brent HARRAN Honda +11.746 10 David ALLINGHAM Honda +12.193 11 Levi DAY Suzuki +15.769 12 Ian HUTCHINSON BMW +17.585 13 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +18.497 14 Richard KERR Honda +20.454 15 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +21.281 16 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +21.907 17 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +22.847 18 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +23.780 19 Craig NEVE BMW +26.331 20 Ben LUXTON BMW +28.574 21 Sam WEST BMW +28.662 22 Max STAINTON BMW +33.724 23 Nathan HARRISON Honda +33.996 24 John McGUINNESS Honda +34.348 25 Rob McNEALY BMW +47.657 26 David BROOK Honda +47.947 27 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +54.587 28 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +1 Lap 29 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Anthony MOORE Suzuki 1 Lap DNF Josh WAINWRIGHT Honda 7 Laps DNF James BUCHANAN Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Kade VERWEY BMW 8 Laps DNF Joe TALBOT Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Charlie NESBITT Suzuki 11 Laps DNF Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki 12 Laps DNF Ash BEECH Suzuki 16 Laps DNF Sam HOLME Kawasaki 18 Laps DNF Luke VERWEY BMW /

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 50 2 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 28 3 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 25 5 Davey TODD (Honda) 21 4 Jack NIXON (BMW) 21 7 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 20 6 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 20 8 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 16 9 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 15 11 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 13 10 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 13 12 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 13 Richard KERR (Honda) 8 14 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 5 15 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 5 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 3 17 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 3 18 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 2 19 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (SuzukI 1

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Jack Kennedy did again as he took another win at Silverstone – as rival Bradley Perie crashed out of the Quattro Group British Supersport race on the final lap.

Perie had led most of the 25-lap race until Kennedy pounced on lap 18 and what unfolded was a battle for the lead between the pair.

Perie led onto the final lap but his dreams of the win ended in the gravel as he tucked the front and slid off, giving Kennedy a clear run to the line.

Lee Johnston was rewarded for a strong ride with second position, ahead of Harry Truelove. Jamie van Sikkelerus took fourth ahead of Luke Jones.

Damon Rees was the seventh Supersport machine home to card eight-points and bounce back from Saturday’s DNF.

In the GP2 class, Jack Scott made up for yesterday’s off with the win, followed by Harvey Claridge and Jake Archer.

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 23m25.554 2 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +12.418 3 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +13.824 4 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +13.984 5 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +16.056 6 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +28.374 7 SSP Josh DAY Triumph +28.873 8 GP2 Jack SCOTT One +36.209 9 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +37.800 10 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +46.894 11 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +47.508 12 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +47.937 13 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +52.146 14 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +53.194 15 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +53.939 16 SSP Tommy FIELDING Yamaha +55.181 17 SSP Paul JORDAN Yamaha +1 Lap 18 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo +1 Lap 19 SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph +1 Lap 20 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane +1 Lap 21 SSP Peter WRIGHT Yamaha +2 Laps Not Classified DNF SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 1 Lap DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 19 Laps DNF SSP David JONES Ducati 20 Laps DNF SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha 20 Laps DNF SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki 21 Laps DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph 21 Laps DNF GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory 23 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Kawasaki 23 Laps DNF SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha /

British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 50 2 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 40 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 32 4 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 26 5 Luke JONES (Ducati) 22 6 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 7 Josh DAY (Triumph) 17 8 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 14 9 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 10 10 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 10 11 Damon REES (Yamaha) 8 12 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 6 13 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 6 14 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 6 15 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 6 16 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 4 17 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 18 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1

British Junior Superstock

Franco Bourne opened his 2022 account in style as he cruised to the opening Pirelli National Junior Superstock with MotoNovo Finance race win of the year.

The 2020 British Talent Cup champion kept a cool head as a number of riders crashed out to beat Aaron Silvester by 3.680secs.

Third was Louis Valleley, followed by Zak Fuller, who crossed the line just 0.018secs ahead of Dan Brooks.

Australian Seth Crump was eighth across the line but unfortunately countryman Jacob Hatch crashed on lap two after running as high as fourth, seemingly an innocent victim after being struck from behind by another rider.

British Junior Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki 19m04.884 2 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +3.680 3 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +4.158 4 Zak FULLER Kawasaki +11.703 5 Owen JENNER Yamaha +12.044 6 Dan BROOKS Kawasaki 7 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +12.328 8 Seth CRUMP Yamaha +20.568 9 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +20.621 10 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +20.850 11 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki +24.160 12 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +24.313 13 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +24.397 14 Callum BEY Yamaha +24.656 15 James ALDERSON Triumph +28.910 16 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +29.504 17 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +29.848 18 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +30.550 19 Chloe JONES Yamaha +32.340 20 Osian JONES Yamaha +32.409 21 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +41.197 22 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +41.254 23 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +42.561 24 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +47.502 25 Alessio GUARNIERI Honda +1 Lap 26 Chris JOHNSON Kawasaki +1 Lap 27 William LATHROPE Kawasaki +3 Laps Not Classified DNF Taylor ROSE Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Edmund BEST Yamaha 5 Laps DNF Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Oisin MAHER Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Joe HOLDSWORTH Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF Cameron HALL Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF Kevin KEYES Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 16 Laps DNF Jacob HATCH Kawasaki 19 Laps DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 19 Laps DNF Max COOK Yamaha / DNF Asher DURHAM Kawasaki /

British Junior Superstock Championship Standings

TBC