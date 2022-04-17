2022 British Superbike Championship
Round One – Silverstone
Glenn Irwin celebrated his first treble victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Silverstone today, following up from his win in Saturday’s opening race to score a sensational double for Honda Racing UK as the Japanese manufacturer celebrates their 30th anniversary year of the Honda Fireblade.
Glenn Irwin had claimed the opening race win of the season yesterday, and in the second race of the weekend, he held off an incredible last lap attack from Kyle Ryde to win the drag to the line by just 0.079s.
Glenn Irwin had carved his way through the pack and was handed the lead courtesy of Bradley Ray crashing dramatically out of the lead, with Ryde and Rory Skinner in close contention.
Ryde was piling on the pressure, but Glenn Irwin was defensive and did just enough to hold him off to the chequered flag.
Skinner claimed FS-3 Racing Kawasaki’s first podium finish of the season with a strong third place, whilst his FS teammate Lee Jackson secured fourth after getting ahead of Andrew Irwin on the leading SYNETIQ BMW.
Jason O’Halloran completed the top six, breaking away from Peter Hickman, Tommy Bridewell and Danny Buchan as Christian Iddon completed the top ten. Josh Brookes crossed the line 11th while countryman David Johnson was P19.
British Superbike Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|27m19.420
|2
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+0.079
|3
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|+0.994
|4
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+4.032
|5
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|+4.321
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+4.979
|7
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+7.798
|8
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+8.586
|9
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|+8.642
|10
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|+10.553
|11
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+11.748
|12
|Dan LINFOOT
|BMW
|+11.793
|13
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|+12.130
|14
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+13.346
|15
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|+15.564
|16
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+15.888
|17
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+16.159
|18
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|+16.769
|19
|David JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|+38.336
|20
|Luke HOPKINS
|Honda
|+39.259
|21
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+39.592
|22
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+42.438
|23
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+52.742
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|20 Laps
|DNF
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|Suzuki
|20 Laps
|DNF
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|24 Laps
|DNF
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|27 Laps
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|27 Laps
|DNF
|Luke MOSSEY
|Honda
|/
|DNF
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|Dan JONES
|BMW
|/
British Superbike Race Three
In the final race of the weekend, the target was on Glenn Irwin’s back, but he was able to hold off his rivals to celebrate his first treble victory in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.
Skinner had launched into the lead on the opening lap from his front row start ahead of his Honda rival and Andrew Irwin.
On lap four, Glenn Irwin captured the lead as his brother Andrew moved into second place two laps later as they bid to make it a family affair at the front of the field.
The leading group was a freight train of seven riders with McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran and Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha pairing of Ray, Ryde plus Tommy Bridewell and Danny Buchan.
Ray had been dicing with Andrew Irwin throughout the closing stages, but the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider emerged ahead. Ray had enough pace to hold off Andrew Irwin who became the fifth different podium finisher of the opening round.
Buchan was also in the mix and trying to move ahead of his SYNETIQ BMW teammate, but on the penultimate lap, he ran wide at Brooklands and lost ground. Skinner and O’Halloran seized their opportunity to move ahead and the pair held on to fourth and fifth ahead of Buchan as they crossed the line for the final time.
Bridewell was seventh on the leading Ducati to hold off Lee Jackson whilst Peter Hickman and Kyle Ryde completed the top ten. Josh Brookes finished out of the points in P18
Glenn Irwin – 1/1/1
“Three doesn’t come often for anyone and it’s a first time for me! In one sense in racing when you get success you keep your head down, Ben Wilson told me after the Race 1 victory, ‘put it away now and tomorrow is a new day’. I had a good chat with him this morning again and it’s a little bit of that approach as we have Oulton on our mind, but three don’t come a lot and we’re going to enjoy this. I hope everyone on the team celebrates and enjoys these wins, I don’t think people on the outside know what went on inside this garage this weekend – but the boys had such a challenge, not just with my bike but with all the bikes. Those three wins were for the team, there’s no ‘my’ team in this, I love all my team-mates and I want all of Honda Racing to enjoy today.”
Josh Brookes – 13/11/18
“We came here with high expectations particularly as we took two podiums last year but whilst we’ve been able to match our times from 2021, the pace has obviously moved on. We had a few issues in the last race so can’t really use that as a reference but we need to try a few things at the Oulton Park test next week to try and improve both the grip and the lap times. We tried a few settings this weekend and did make progress but not enough clearly, so we’ve got work to do. The test obviously has more importance now but it’s a circuit I like and suits the Ducati, so we’ll be working hard to get back to where we need to be.”
Tom Sykes – 12/ DNF/16
“The results certainly weren’t what we were expecting but it’s a unique circuit and in a lot of places the bike was working really well so I’m not panicking yet. The first race today was far from ideal and left me a bit battered, but the team made a few changes for the final race which helped. I got held up a by another rider and was losing about 0.4s in one sector so by the time I’d got by, the group ahead had gone. We definitely found something with the bike though so, all things considered, a top ten could have been possible so it’s something to take away. We’re playing catch up, but it gives us something to build on so let’s see what Oulton Park has to offer.”
British Superbike Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|26m51.061
|2
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|+0.864
|3
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|+2.487
|4
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|+2.550
|5
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+2.693
|6
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|+2.969
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+4.183
|8
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+4.242
|9
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+6.017
|10
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+11.257
|11
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|+12.265
|12
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+12.331
|13
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|+12.813
|14
|Dan LINFOOT
|BMW
|+13.660
|15
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|+14.026
|16
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|+14.388
|17
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+14.535
|18
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+17.386
|19
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|+18.590
|20
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+21.339
|21
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|+25.926
|22
|Dan JONES
|BMW
|+27.191
|23
|Luke HOPKINS
|Honda
|+45.055
|24
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+45.376
|25
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzukii
|+45.823
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Luke MOSSEY
|Honda
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|David JOHNSON
|Yamaha
|24 Laps
|DNF
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|26 Laps
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|75
|2
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|46
|3
|Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|42
|4
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|37
|5
|Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|36
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|32
|7
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|28
|8
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|26
|9
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|23
|10
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|21
|11
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|19
|12
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|8
|13
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|7
|14
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|6
|15
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|5
|16
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|4
|17
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|4
|18
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|1
British Superstock Race Two
Tim Neave pulled-off another strong win in the second Pirelli National Superstock with MotoNovo race as he beat Alex Olsen by almost half a second.
Yesterday’s winner took the lead on lap eight and although wasn’t able to pull far ahead, was able to just control the race to take the win by 0.465s.
Billy McConnell was back on the podium in third, followed by team-mates Lewis Rollo and Davey Todd who finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Billy McConnell – P3
“Practice and qualifying couldn’t have gone any better so to be taken out by another rider, and so soon, in the first race was very frustrating as I felt really good with the bike. I didn’t think I’d make the re-start but the team did a great job and despite all the traffic I was having to come through, I managed to get a good time in for Sunday’s race and my lap times were as quick as the leaders so that put me in good stead. It was a tough race and I was a bit nervous at the beginning after what had happened the day before but once the first few laps were out the way, I settled down and got into a nice rhythm. The last few laps were hard and a pass on Olsen would have been a bit sketchy but I’m pleased to give the team a podium in their very first meeting. Chris and the Jackson boys have pulled it all together in the space of a couple of months and we’ve already shown what we can do so I’m already looking forward to the next round.”
Brayden Elliott back up Saturday’s second place with eighth on Sunday to be second in the championship. Countryman Levi Day was 11th on Sunday after carding an eighth place finish on Saturday.
British Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tim NEAVE
|Yamaha
|20m07.160
|2
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+0.465
|3
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+1.601
|4
|Lewis ROLLO
|Honda
|+2.127
|5
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+3.826
|6
|Jack NIXON
|BMW
|+6.591
|7
|Tom WARD
|Aprilia
|+6.872
|8
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Honda
|+7.369
|9
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|+11.746
|10
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+12.193
|11
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+15.769
|12
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|BMW
|+17.585
|13
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+18.497
|14
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+20.454
|15
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+21.281
|16
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+21.907
|17
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Aprilia
|+22.847
|18
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+23.780
|19
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|+26.331
|20
|Ben LUXTON
|BMW
|+28.574
|21
|Sam WEST
|BMW
|+28.662
|22
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+33.724
|23
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+33.996
|24
|John McGUINNESS
|Honda
|+34.348
|25
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+47.657
|26
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+47.947
|27
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+54.587
|28
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|29
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Anthony MOORE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Josh WAINWRIGHT
|Honda
|7 Laps
|DNF
|James BUCHANAN
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Kade VERWEY
|BMW
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie NESBITT
|Suzuki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Ash BEECH
|Suzuki
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Sam HOLME
|Kawasaki
|18 Laps
|DNF
|Luke VERWEY
|BMW
|/
British Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|50
|2
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda)
|28
|3
|Tom WARD (Aprilia)
|25
|5
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|21
|4
|Jack NIXON (BMW)
|21
|7
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|20
|6
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|20
|8
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|16
|9
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|15
|11
|Lewis ROLLO (Honda)
|13
|10
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|13
|12
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|11
|13
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|8
|14
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|5
|15
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|5
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia)
|3
|17
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|3
|18
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|2
|19
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (SuzukI
|1
British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Jack Kennedy did again as he took another win at Silverstone – as rival Bradley Perie crashed out of the Quattro Group British Supersport race on the final lap.
Perie had led most of the 25-lap race until Kennedy pounced on lap 18 and what unfolded was a battle for the lead between the pair.
Perie led onto the final lap but his dreams of the win ended in the gravel as he tucked the front and slid off, giving Kennedy a clear run to the line.
Lee Johnston was rewarded for a strong ride with second position, ahead of Harry Truelove. Jamie van Sikkelerus took fourth ahead of Luke Jones.
Damon Rees was the seventh Supersport machine home to card eight-points and bounce back from Saturday’s DNF.
In the GP2 class, Jack Scott made up for yesterday’s off with the win, followed by Harvey Claridge and Jake Archer.
British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|Class
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|23m25.554
|2
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+12.418
|3
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+13.824
|4
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+13.984
|5
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+16.056
|6
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+28.374
|7
|SSP
|Josh DAY
|Triumph
|+28.873
|8
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|One
|+36.209
|9
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+37.800
|10
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+46.894
|11
|SSP
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|+47.508
|12
|SSP
|Caolán IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+47.937
|13
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+52.146
|14
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|FTR
|+53.194
|15
|GP2
|Tomás de VRIES
|Chassis Factory
|+53.939
|16
|SSP
|Tommy FIELDING
|Yamaha
|+55.181
|17
|SSP
|Paul JORDAN
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|18
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|BER Evo
|+1 Lap
|19
|SSP
|Stephen THOMAS
|Triumph
|+1 Lap
|20
|GP2
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE
|Ariane
|+1 Lap
|21
|SSP
|Peter WRIGHT
|Yamaha
|+2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|19 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|David JONES
|Ducati
|20 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|20 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|21 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Triumph
|21 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|23 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Kawasaki
|23 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|/
British Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|50
|2
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|40
|3
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|32
|4
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|26
|5
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|22
|6
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|7
|Josh DAY (Triumph)
|17
|8
|Max INGHAM (Kawasaki)
|14
|9
|Rhys IRWIN (Triumph)
|10
|10
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|10
|11
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|8
|12
|Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha)
|6
|13
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|6
|14
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|6
|15
|Paul JORDAN (Yamaha)
|6
|16
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|4
|17
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|3
|18
|Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha)
|1
British Junior Superstock
Franco Bourne opened his 2022 account in style as he cruised to the opening Pirelli National Junior Superstock with MotoNovo Finance race win of the year.
The 2020 British Talent Cup champion kept a cool head as a number of riders crashed out to beat Aaron Silvester by 3.680secs.
Third was Louis Valleley, followed by Zak Fuller, who crossed the line just 0.018secs ahead of Dan Brooks.
Australian Seth Crump was eighth across the line but unfortunately countryman Jacob Hatch crashed on lap two after running as high as fourth, seemingly an innocent victim after being struck from behind by another rider.
British Junior Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|19m04.884
|2
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+3.680
|3
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+4.158
|4
|Zak FULLER
|Kawasaki
|+11.703
|5
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+12.044
|6
|Dan BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|7
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+12.328
|8
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+20.568
|9
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+20.621
|10
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+20.850
|11
|Harry FOWLE
|Kawasaki
|+24.160
|12
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+24.313
|13
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+24.397
|14
|Callum BEY
|Yamaha
|+24.656
|15
|James ALDERSON
|Triumph
|+28.910
|16
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+29.504
|17
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+29.848
|18
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+30.550
|19
|Chloe JONES
|Yamaha
|+32.340
|20
|Osian JONES
|Yamaha
|+32.409
|21
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+41.197
|22
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+41.254
|23
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+42.561
|24
|Max SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+47.502
|25
|Alessio GUARNIERI
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|26
|Chris JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|27
|William LATHROPE
|Kawasaki
|+3 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Andrew SMYTH
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Joe HOLDSWORTH
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Kevin KEYES
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|16 Laps
|DNF
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|19 Laps
|DNF
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|19 Laps
|DNF
|Max COOK
|Yamaha
|/
|DNF
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|/
British Junior Superstock Championship Standings
