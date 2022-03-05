2022 Festival of Moto Guzzi postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the inaugural Festival of Moto Guzzi has been postponed to 2023.

Event organisers and hosts Teo and Grace Lamers, in conjunction with Moto Guzzi Australia have stated that ticket sales are currently being fully refunded.

In a ray of sunshine for Moto Guzzi fans, the Cathedral of Moto Guzzi remains open for public viewing.

The final statement on the postponement released was ‘Bring on the Festival of Moto Guzzi in 2023!’ and as such it seems likely we’ll have to wait till next year, with a fairly lengthy postponement in store for Moto Guzzi fans.

No further details were released as to the reasoning behind the postponement.