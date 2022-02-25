2022 Festival of Moto Guzzi

Cathedral of Moto Guzzi, Yea, Victoria – March 11-13

Join the 2022 Festival of Moto Guzzi, with the official opening of the Cathedral of Moto Guzzi this March 11-13, in Yea, Victoria, showcasing the largest collection of Moto Guzzi motorcycles in the Southern Hemisphere.

Brought to you by Teo Lamers Motorcycles and Moto Guzzi Australia, the inaugural Festival of Moto Guzzi will be nestled on a large acreage between the rolling hills of Yea, just 1.5 hours north of Melbourne, and takes inspiration from old-school motorcycle rallies.

The three-day festival includes test rides of the latest Moto Guzzi range, including the V7 Special, V9 Bobber Centenario and V85 TT Travel.

Plus an extremely rare opportunity to test ride a variety of classic Moto Guzzi models provided by Teo Lamers Motorcycles.

These include a 1934 500 GTS; a 1947 250 Airone; a 1949 and 1951 Super Alce as well as a pair of Ercole, or Hercules, commercial models from the late 1950s – a shuttle bus and a hydraulic tipper with an Ariasi cabin. All bike tests are subject to availability.

Other highlights will include:

Live entertainment from Mojo Mafia (Friday night) and Stoked (Saturday night)

Authentic Italian food by Giro d’Italia restaurant, Melbourne

Craft beer on tap by On Point Brewery from the nearby township of Alexandra

Handmade wines from the Victorian Pyrenees by David K. Jones Wines

Gelato by Buonissimo Gelato Melbourne

Barista coffee

Opportunity to get up close and personal with more than 170 rare and unique Moto Guzzi models at the Cathedral of Moto Guzzi

Special moto guests include a two-valve ‘Dr John’ Replica and two Magni prototypes by Barry Jones

Large camping ground on site with toilets and shower facilities

The location of the 2022 Festival of Moto Guzzi will be 526 Ti Tree Creek Road, Yea VIC 3717, with test rides to be conducted in the township of Yea (15km north of the Cathedral). Test bikes are subject to availability.

Admission for the three days will be $151.24 for the three days and include a showbag upon arrival, test rides on classic and current Moto Guzzi motorcyclesm Italian lunch and dinners provided by Giro d’Italia Restaurant for all three days, two gelato vouchers a day for two days, as well as the use of camping grounds and facilities on the premises.

You can grab your tickets now via the

EventBrite website – https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/festival-of-moto-guzzi-tickets-270867220147

About the Cathedral of Moto Guzzi

Hand-built over a five-year period by a small group of passionate Moto Guzzi enthusiasts, the Cathedral of Moto Guzzi showcases the private collection of more than 170 Moto Guzzi motorcycles owned by Moto Guzzi doyen, Teo Lamers.

Displayed over the Cathedral’s three levels, the bikes are grouped by model semblance to highlight the mechanical evolution, with development underway to open a library and a bar/café. The Cathedral is open to the public for guided tours by appointment.

Teo Lamers

If Moto Guzzi was a religion, Teo Lamers would be a saint. You’re unlikely to meet anybody as devoted to a single motorcycle brand for as long as this straight-shooting Dutchman with a white walrus moustache.

Because for Teo, what started out as a hobby, tinkering with bikes in a shed back in Holland, became a lifelong passion. And it was that single-minded, single-branded passion that fuelled the fire to establish the largest Moto Guzzi dealership in the world – Teo Lamers Motorcycles.

“Maybe I’m a motorcycle-racist. There are many better bikes however you want to look at it, but, to me, a Moto Guzzi is more than just a bike. I know the people who make them. I know the village where they live. I know the restaurants. I’ve been going there for so long. I know how important the factory has been for Italy, for Mandello, to survive after the war. It’s the Italian culture, the language, the food, it’s the whole package. Italians are warm-blooded. They have this passion. I bought my first Moto Guzzi – a second-hand V700 from 1967 – at the age of about 19. I still remember when I started it up and feeling the engine go ‘boom, boom, boom, boom’. I rode it home and just fell in love with Moto Guzzi the brand from there. Riding a Moto Guzzi is a completely different feeling. The DNA of 100 years is in today’s range. The bikes are still exclusive. If you ride one, it draws people’s attention. You don’t get that with other brands.”