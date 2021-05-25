2022 Honda CRF450R

Honda’s CRF450R received a massive overhaul in 2021, essentially an all new machine taking inspiration and development from the MXGP winning CRF450RW. For 2022 we’re seeing a number of refinements to further polish the machine closest to a HRC racer off the showroom floor.

One area focused on for 2022 is the suspension, with the Showa forks and shock receiving a re-valve for better compression damping performance, with the aim of better balance between front and rear.

The Showa 49 mm USD coil-spring AF2 fork is based on the Factory unit used in the Japanese championships, now with 5 mm more stroke to 310 mm in total, with increased rigidity for the axle clamps.

The low speed shim stack has been re-valved for firmer settings in both compression and rebound, with slightly less oil volume to 380 cc in total, with 13 adjustment positions for rebound, down two.

Retained from 2021 is the frame and subframe, aluminium Pro-Link swingarm and 6.3 L titanium fuel tank. Renthal Fatbars also remain, alongside a twin-piston brake caliper and 260 mm wave rotor. The rear is a 240 mm wave unit with single-piston caliper.

DID rims are unchanged, with Dunlop MX33 tyres standard fitment.

The 449.7 cc Unicam engine is unchanged, but ECU mapping is updated aiming to offer a more linear throttle response. Bore and stroke remains at 96 x 62.1 mm with compression ratio of 13.5:1.

Continuing across from the 2021 is the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with three modes plus off, as well as a three level HRC Launch Control system. The Engine Mode button offers three maps for different engine outputs and the HRC setting can further tailor aggressive and smooth modes.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.