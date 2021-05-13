2022 Husqvarna Enduro 4T Range

Husqvarna’s range of both two-stroke and four-stroke enduro models have been a big hit in Australia since KTM took over the brand. KTM injected their technology into the models and in many cases added even more features than found in their own EXC range, making the Husky FE and TE models the most high-end bush bashers money can buy.

Changes for 2022 primarily focus on new suspension tunes in the WP XPLOR forks and XACT rear shock along with new Braktec hydraulic clutch and braking hardware. The existing Husky brake and clutch set-up was pretty damn awesome so it will be interesting to see if the changes have improved them even further. New GSK wave disc rotors are another change.

The suspension changes include a new oil bypass system in the 48 mm outer fork tubes while the shock seals are now reduced in hardness which Husky claim improves feedback and damping consistency. The forks have 30-click adjusters, compression in the left leg and rebound in the right. The linkage set-up on the rear is the same as used in Husky’s TC/FC motocross range.

CNC machined triple clamps are anodised black and position the forks in a 22 mm offset while the bars are adjustable.

Designed for easy operation, a map switch comes as standard on all 4-stroke models and selects between two electronic fuel injection (EFI) maps and activates the traction control feature. Traction control offers improved grip and control on slick terrain.

Traction control is selected on or off by the switch and functions by analysing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which engine RPM increases. If the RPM increases too quickly, the engine management system (EMS) registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel to maintain maximum traction.

The 4-stroke range features a 42mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is positioned for the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber, while to ensure optimal throttle response the throttle cable is mounted directly without a throttle linkage.

The 4-stroke exhaust system is designed to deliver class-leading performance for the lowest possible weight. The header pipe is designed and manufactured in two pieces, to be as compact as possible. The joining arrangement allows it to be removed without having to take out the rear shock. Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer without increased noise levels. The component is crafted from lightweight aluminium and is stylishly finished in a black coating, because, tis bling.

All models come with electric start as standard. The system uses a compact and lightweight Li-Ion battery which is 1 kg lighter than a conventional battery. After several years experience producing electric start Husqvarna enduro models, seamless starting is assured in all conditions.

Additionally, the wiring harness concentrates all needed electrical components into a common area below the seat for easy accessibility.

The radiators are made from high-strength aluminium and designed using CFD (computational fluid dynamics) to channel air through them more efficiently. The cooling system is intelligently integrated with the frame, eliminating the need for additional hoses. The large centre tube running through the frame reduces pressure at this point, allowing for a consistent coolant flow.

Additionally, the radiators are mounted close to the centre of gravity for improved handling agility. All 4-stroke models are fitted with radiator fans as standard.

A nine-litre polythene fuel tank incorporates a quick release filler cap and an integrated fuel pump.

The fuel pump features internal line routing directly from the pump to the flange for optimal fuel flow. Additionally, the external fuel line is specifically positioned to make it less exposed and susceptible to damage. A fuel level sensor is incorporated in all models.

The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts aimed at preventing air deformation to ensure maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side-panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design featuring a simple fail-proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.

Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D with laser engraved logos are coupled to CNC machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodised aluminium nipples. The nipples incorporate an advanced design reducing the frequency of spoke checks and maintenance.

The enduro range features bodywork which clearly showcases grey and electric yellow graphics while the ergonomics are specifically tailored to deliver great comfort and control.

The 2022 Husqvarna enduro range is expected to arrive in Australia from July this year, 2021.

2022 Husqvarna FE (Four-Stroke Enduro) Specifications