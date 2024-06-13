2025 Husqvarna Enduro

Husqvarna has officially announced its model enduro line-up for 2025, which comprises three 2-stroke and four 4-stroke machines.

Brembo brake and clutch components are new for all models.

Further revisions include new, Swedish-inspired graphics and an updated swingarm to enhance the durability of the chain slider.

All 2-stroke models – the TE 150, TE 250, and TE 300 – are lightweight and highly capable enduro motorcycles.

Those who prefer high-performance 4-stroke enduro machinery have a choice of four established models: the FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, and the FE 501. The 4-stroke models include Traction Control and a Quickshifter.

2025 Husqvarna Enduro Technical Highlights

New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

New Swedish-inspired graphics for a distinctive look

Revised die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and improves the durability of the chain slider

Competition-orientated start/stop button

Bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for enhanced control

Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed for refined anti-squat behaviour

High-performance GSK discs deliver superior stopping power

Throttle Body Injection (TBI) on 2-stroke engines provides class-leading power and rideability

FE 250 and FE 350 powered by DOHC engines for class-leading torque and peak power

Quickshifter ensures smooth upshifts on 4-stroke models, even under heavy load

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer progressive damping and predictable handling

WP XACT rear shock features a Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Multifunctional Map Select Switch controls the Quickshifter and Traction Control on 4-stroke models

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for exceptional reliability and user-friendly serviceability of the electronics

High performance LED headlight for exceptional light output

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI grips

Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery on all models

From September 2024 onwards, the 2025 enduro lineup will be available at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand. Please note that the TE 125 model will not be available in these countries.