2025 Husqvarna Enduro
Husqvarna has officially announced its model enduro line-up for 2025, which comprises three 2-stroke and four 4-stroke machines.
Brembo brake and clutch components are new for all models.
Further revisions include new, Swedish-inspired graphics and an updated swingarm to enhance the durability of the chain slider.
All 2-stroke models – the TE 150, TE 250, and TE 300 – are lightweight and highly capable enduro motorcycles.
Those who prefer high-performance 4-stroke enduro machinery have a choice of four established models: the FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, and the FE 501. The 4-stroke models include Traction Control and a Quickshifter.
2025 Husqvarna Enduro Technical Highlights
- New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems
- New Swedish-inspired graphics for a distinctive look
- Revised die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and improves the durability of the chain slider
- Competition-orientated start/stop button
- Bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for enhanced control
- Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed for refined anti-squat behaviour
- High-performance GSK discs deliver superior stopping power
- Throttle Body Injection (TBI) on 2-stroke engines provides class-leading power and rideability
- FE 250 and FE 350 powered by DOHC engines for class-leading torque and peak power
- Quickshifter ensures smooth upshifts on 4-stroke models, even under heavy load
- Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer progressive damping and predictable handling
- WP XACT rear shock features a Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch controls the Quickshifter and Traction Control on 4-stroke models
- Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for exceptional reliability and user-friendly serviceability of the electronics
- High performance LED headlight for exceptional light output
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI grips
- Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery on all models
From September 2024 onwards, the 2025 enduro lineup will be available at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand. Please note that the TE 125 model will not be available in these countries.