2022 Indian FTR1200 Championship Edition

Indian Motorcycles have just revealed the new for 2022 FTR1200 Championship Edition, to be produced in a production run of just 400 and available from $26,995 ride-away here in Australia.

The limited-edition FTR allows race fans from around the world to join the Indian Wrecking Crew in celebration of the team’s five-consecutive American Flat Track championships.

Inspired by the FTR750, the FTR Championship Edition runs an authentic race paint scheme and a commemorative Indian Motorcycle Racing bezel with each championship season on display.

More than a show piece, the limited-edition FTR features premium components, including a titanium Akrapovič exhaust, fully-adjustable front forks and piggy-back shock. Carbon fibre parts, including a seat cowl, front fender, airbox covers and headlight nacelle.

Aaron Jax – Indian Motorcycle Vice President

“Since the FTR’s debut in 2019, riders around the world have expressed their passion and enthusiasm for the FTR’s flat track-inspired design. While the 2022 FTR lineup optimizes the FTR’s on-road performance, the FTR Championship Edition reignites our flat track racing legacy and celebrates the Wrecking Crew’s historic success. Although this limited-edition bike is a commemorative show piece, it’s also an on-road ripper that performs in the twisties as well as turns heads on city streets.”

Adding to its flat track-inspired design are a host of premium features and ride-enhancing technologies, including three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS.

The FTR Championship Edition also touts a 110 mm digital touchscreen display and a 1203 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 92 kW (123 hp) and 120 Nm (88.5 ft-lbs) of torque.

The limited-edition FTR is equipped with a race-inspired wheel combination of a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel – wrapped in Dunlop street tires with flat track-inspired tread.

Radially mounted dual front disc Brembo brakes offer exceptional control and stopping power, while ProTaper flat tracker aluminium handlebars complete the race bike look.

Indian Motorcycle Racing, the winner of the last five Manufacturer’s Championships, returned to professional flat track racing in 2017. Since the debut of the FTR750, an Indian Motorcycle Racing factory rider has won the championship every year in the sport’s premiere class.

The 2022 Indian Wrecking Crew, consisting of 2021 SuperTwins Champion Jared Mees, two-time champion Briar Bauman and the team’s newest member, the winningest rider in American Flat Track Singles history, Shayna Texter-Bauman.

With such limited numbers being produced, the FTR Championship Edition will only be available in select markets. Australian pricing starts at $26,995 ride-away, with only a very limited number available.

2022 FTR Championship Edition video reveal

2022 Indian FTR1200 Championship Edition Specifications