2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo

The ultimate tribute to the iconic Red Bull ErzbergRodeo, the special edition KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo is built with the sole purpose to conquer the Iron Giant. With a host of race-developed parts as standard and for 2022 featuring a special Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphic kit, it is built to power through the toughest terrain with extreme agility and ease.

This is as good as it gets for KTM Enduro lovers as the ErzbergRodeo edition sits even above the highly sought after Six Days specials that KTM release each year.

KTM’s relationship with the world-known Red Bull Erzbergrodeo dates back a few decades already. This long and successful history dates to the event’s inception in 1995, with KTM riders taking no less than 16 wins since then.

To celebrate the wealth of race success already achieved and with a keen eye on future victories, KTM is proud to introduce the 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo as a special tribute to the iconic event.

Using the 2022 edition of the wildly successful fuel-injected KTM 300 EXC TPI as a platform, the KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo steps up the READY TO RACE-ability with several race-inspired upgrades.

Taking feedback from elite extreme enduro riders into consideration, the KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo is specially built for the toughest offroad terrain across the globe.

Featuring a long list of special protection parts, including closed hand guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, a robust skid plate, brake disc guards and radiator protection, the 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo is developed to withstand the most extreme, jagged rock-hopping scenario.

The 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo also comes with further additions such as factory wheels with anodized orange hubs, enduro-specific pull straps, radiator fan, mapping select switch, CNC machined triple clamps, a grippier Factory seat and a special frame coating in orange for added racing appeal.

Special Features

Special Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphics

Frame finishing coated in racing orange

Factory wheels with anodized hubs

METZELER 6 DAYS EXTREME soft tyre set-up

Closed, heavy-duty handguards

Radiator fan & radiator protectors

CNC-machined triple clamps

Factory seat & lightweight skid plate

Chain guide bracket protection

SUPERSPROX STEALTH rear sprocket

Clutch save cylinder protection & orange oil plug

Front & rear pull straps

Front brake disc guard

Solid rear disk & disk guard

Rear brake safety wire

Map selector switch

Joachim Sauer – KTM Product Manager

“The KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo is a bike 100% built for purpose – and that purpose is to tackle the most extreme of trails like those found at the notorious Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. Receiving all the updates of our 2022 KTM EXC model range, this special edition bike has features developed by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders to meet the extreme demands of every hard enduro rider. For 2022 it also comes with a unique set of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo graphics that make it stand out in any paddock. This is undeniably the most READY TO RACE extreme enduro motorcycle on the market – a bike that is fully ready to line up in the quarry and tackle the famous Iron Giant.”

The 2022 KTM 300 EXC TPI ErzbergRodeo will be available in authorised KTM dealers from September 2021 onwards in Australia and November 2021 onwards in New Zealand.