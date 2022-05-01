2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 16 Denver Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
250 Heat One
Christian Craig fired off the line to the holeshot in the first heat, ahead of German Dominique Thury and Japan’s Jo Shimoda.
Thury was quick enough to hold off Shimoda for the opening two-minutes of the six-minute plus one lap Heat race. It then took Vince Friese a few laps to push the German further back to fourth place.
Up front though Craig was just reeling off laps by himself, until he started lapping people that is… Craig was the clear victor by ten-seconds over Shimoda, while Vince Friese rounded out the podium
Aussie privateer Geran Stapleton was 15th and thus had to head to the LCQ where he went on to finish fourth to earn his spot in the Main.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+09.646
|3
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.532
|4
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.227
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.672
|6
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+21.417
|7
|Jy Roberts
|Kawasaki KX250
|+40.216
|8
|Devin Harriman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+41.863
|9
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|+44.752
|10
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.442
|11
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m21.670
|12
|Jesse Flock
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|13
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+11.672
|14
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|+15.288
|15
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+15.608
|16
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|Kawasaki KX250
|+16.641
|17
|Addison Emory
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+25.741
|18
|Kameron Barboa
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+46.188
|19
|Mike Henderson
|Kawasaki KX250
|7 Laps
|20
|Ryan Carlson
|Kawasaki KX250
|6 Laps
250 Heat Two
Hunter Lawrence scored the holeshot by a nose over Carson Brown and Michael Mosiman in Heat Two but capitalised on that start to leave the field behind and romp away to a clear victory. Noteworthy though was the fact that Hunter’s fastest lap was half-a-second quicker than Craig managed in the opening Heat…
Second place was Michael Mosiman, who also lapped quicker than Craig while Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top three ahead of Chris Blose. Mosiman earned that second place after a tumble just over halfway through the race relegated him to fourth but he had the speed to climb back up to second place before the flag.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|9 Laps
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+06.457
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.929
|4
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+10.255
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+16.839
|6
|Carson Brown
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+19.345
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+19.980
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+36.443
|9
|Ryan Surratt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+38.615
|10
|Brandon Ray
|Kawasaki KX250
|+48.730
|11
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.362
|12
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+54.293
|13
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1:07.971
|14
|Joshua Greco
|Kawasaki KX250
|8 Laps
|15
|Tre Fierro
|Kawasaki KX250
|+07.759
|16
|Bobby Piazza
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+20.005
|17
|Rider Fisher
|Kawasaki KX250
|+28.500
|18
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+30.093
|19
|Isaiah Goodman
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.448
|20
|David Pulley
|Yamaha YZ250F
|DNS
250 Main
The form guide for the Main going off what we witnessed in the Heat races, was that it would be a fight between Christian Craig, Hunter Lawrence, and Michael Mosiman and, depending on how they get away, Jo Shimoda and Vince Friese who’d also shown podium pace if things fell their way…
Going in to the Main Christian Craig only needed to finish a couple of places ahead of Hunter Lawrence tonight to clinch the 250 West Championship with a round still remaining. The two were side-by-side on the start line but it was Lawrence that got the holeshot ahead of Swoll and Craig. Craig was quickly up to second and it was the two championship challengers 1-2 with 15-minutes plus one-lap to go…
Craig only needed to follow Lawrence home in order to take the championship at this round but he showed the young Aussie a wheel two-minutes into the race to let him know he was right there… Further back Mosiman had worked his way forward and up to third after taking Swoll.
Craig shadowed Lawrence, piling the pressure on and even looked to have more pace in hand as he waited for his moment – or for Lawrence to make a mistake – but it was instead Craig that made that mistake! Five-minutes into the race Craig went down in the sand and had been shuffled back to seventh by the time he was back up and running.
At half-race distance Lawrence now led Mosiman by five-seconds, Shimoda equidistant back in third while Christian Craig was back up to fifth – now three-seconds behind Shimoda and 13-seconds behind race leader Hunter Lawrence.
With five-minutes to run all the leaders were having to deal with lapped traffic at almost every turn.
Christian Craig took third place from Jo Shimoda with two laps to go and once past left him behind with ease. Craig then started catching Mosiman before traffic ultimately halted that charge and he ran out of time to challenge for that second position, having to settle for third.
Hunter Lawrence was the clear victor, withstanding that early pressure from Craig and riding clean for the 26-points.
Craig’s 21-points for third place sees him head into the Salt Lake City season finale East-West showdown next weekend with an 18-point advantage over the Australian. Eight years between them in age, and 18-points the difference… Craig certainly has the upper hand heading to the final round but it’s not over until it’s over… The pair now have four wins each this season.
The only other winner this season has been Michael Mosiman who won the third round of the season in San Diego. Mosiman is out of the running for the #1 plate but is only 16-points behind Hunter Lawrence and not out of the contest for #2…
Victorian privateer Geran Stapleton finished the main in a highly creditable 14th, his fourth points scoring finish in the last five rounds to move up to 22nd in the championship standings.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|20 Laps
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+04.042
|3
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+07.495
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+11.183
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+25.575
|6
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.409
|7
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+30.413
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.444
|9
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+39.720
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+41.348
|11
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.145
|12
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19 Laps
|13
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+03.697
|14
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+13.117
|15
|Ryan Surratt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+14.788
|16
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+24.900
|17
|Devin Harriman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+29.055
|18
|Brandon Ray
|Kawasaki KX250
|18 Laps
|19
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.654
|20
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM 250 SX-F
|17 Laps
|21
|Jy Roberts
|Kawasaki KX250
|+00.851
|22
|Carson Brown
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11 Laps
250 Main Video Highlights
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 West Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|215
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|197
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Minneaola, FL
|181
|4
|Vince Friese
|Menifee, CA
|144
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Menifee, CA
|144
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|126
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|117
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|109
|9
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|106
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Clermont, FL
|93
|11
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|84
|12
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|80
|13
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|78
|14
|Dominique Thury
|Schneeberg, GER
|60
|15
|Cole Thompson
|Brigden, ON
|50
|16
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|48
|17
|Mitchell Harrison
|Leesburg, FL
|46
|18
|Seth Hammaker
|Temecula, CA
|44
|19
|Dylan Walsh
|Southam, GB
|41
|20
|Logan Karnow
|Amherst, OH
|40
|21
|Devin Harriman
|Longview, WA
|32
|22
|Geran Stapleton
|Clyde North, VIC
|30
|23
|Kaeden Amerine
|Great Bend, KS
|28
|24
|Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|26
|25
|Hunter Schlosser
|El Paso, TX
|16
|26
|Dylan Woodcock
|Rayleigh, ENG
|15
|27
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|13
|28
|Mcclellan Hile
|Atascadero, CA
|13
|29
|Tre Fierro
|El Paso, TX
|10
|30
|Brandon Ray
|Fremont, CA
|9
|31
|Justin Rodbell
|Prince Frederick, MD
|8
|32
|Maxwell Sanford
|Pasadena, MD
|7
|33
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|Boise, ID
|7
|34
|Jesse Flock
|Claremore, OK
|3
|35
|Alexander Nagy
|Richmond, IL
|3
|36
|Gared Steinke
|Klamath Falls, OR
|2
|37
|Richard Taylor
|Woodland Hills, CA
|2
|38
|Jy Roberts
|Cooranbong, AU
|2