2022 Moto2/3 Test Portimao Day One

With just two-weeks until season start in Qatar on March 6, the riders that will form up the grids in the 2022 Moto2 and Moto3 Championships are in Portugal for the Official Portimao Test with the aim to allow riders to get up to speed after the winter break.

Many teams and riders have already held their own private test sessions previously, with testing being conducted at other tracks such as Valencia and Jerez already this month. All riders now have three days at the Algarve International Circuit for the final adjustments before heading to Qatar.

As it would be expected at this time of the year in the south of Portugal, the first session of the day started under very windy conditions.

The opening day of the official Moto2 and Moto3 test at Portimao saw Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) make a late lunge to the top in the intermediate class, the Brit ending the day 0.075 ahead of Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40).

Jake Dixon – P1

“Overall I’m very happy with how today went. I have achieved my fastest lap on this circuit. It’s business as usual, when you’re not focused on getting a lap time, it comes alone. I am also very happy with the team; we continue to work hard and we have found small improvements between the second and third sessions that have allowed us to ride better. I have to try to make fewer mistakes to continue improving.”

Almost as close was Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), only another four-thousandths in arrears. Only a few more thousandths behind came his team-mate, reigning Moto3 World Champion Pedro Acosta, with last year’s rookie sensation maintaining that moniker as he moves into the intermediate class…

Then came a small gap back to Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) as the American ended the day 0.265 off Acosta, heading up another group of incredibly tight lap-times.

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) were up next, with Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) just 0.002 off Arenas. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) took P9, with Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up Racing) taking tenth.

The likes of Fernandez, Acosta, Ogura, Beaubier and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing) didn’t head out in the final session and with lap-times only a second off the pole record already, it will be interesting to see how the pace progresses on Sunday.

Portimao Moto2 Test Day One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J.Dixon KALEX 1m43.169 2 A.Canet KALEX +0.075 3 A.Fernandez KALEX +0.089 4 P.Acosta KALEX +0.095 5 C.Beaubier KALEX +0.360 6 A.Ogura KALEX +0.386 7 A.Arenas KALEX +0.412 8 M.Schrotter KALEX +0.414 9 J.Roberts KALEX +0.451 10 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.486 11 C.Vietti KALEX +0.585 12 J.Navarro KALEX +0.702 13 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.770 14 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +0.968 15 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +1.067 16 A.Zaccone KALEX +1.528 17 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +1.553 18 M.Gonzalez KALEX +1.577 19 R.Fenati BOSCOSCURO +1.667 20 F.Salac KALEX +1.668 21 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.727 22 S.Lowes KALEX +1.810 23 B.Baltus KALEX +1.850 24 S.Chantra KALEX +1.865 25 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +1.888 26 S.Kelly KALEX +2.259 27 K.Kubo KALEX +2.530 28 N.Antonelli KALEX +2.582 29 Z.Van Den Goo KALEX +2.721 30 G.Rodrigo KALEX +2.905

Moto3

In Moto3 Tatsuki Suzuki began his tenure with Leopard Racing by topping the timesheets on Day 1, the Japanese rider putting in a 1’48.575 to pull nearly a tenth and a half clear of Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team), who is gearing up for his second season in Moto3. It was a rookie completing the top three though, with David Muñoz (BOE SKX) 0.283 off the top.

That denied Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) as the Turk was an apt 0.053 further back, with another rookie standout in fifth: Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI). The Brazilian debutant was even closer in the tight field, 0.017 off Öncü.

Deniz Öncü – P4

“We finished the first day of the Portimao Test, which is also the fifth test day for me this month. Everything has been positive so far because I have a very good rythm, I register good lap times and my pace is strong. Today we have been working a lot on the bike and we tried different set-ups to see which ones suit best to my riding style. I got some fast laps so we definitively have a great potential and good ideas. Tomorrow, we will continue the work in this direction.”

Adrian Fernandez seems to be settling in at Red Bull KTM Tech 3 as he ended Day 1 in P6, just ahead of Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team).

Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) put CFMoto into the top ten on their debut in P8, ahead of another impressive rookie in Ivan Ortola (Team MTA).

Ayumu Sasaki’s first official day in Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max colours saw the Japanese rider complete the top ten.

The likes of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) were outside the top ten, but it is, after all, only the first day.

Aussie rookie Joel Kelso finished day one P21 on the time-sheets despite a small tumble without consequences.

Ana Carrasco continued her adaption to Moto3 and brought up the tail end of the time-sheets at this early juncture with plenty more speed still to come from the tough Spaniard no doubt.

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), runner up last season, was sidelined due to illness. Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) is also sidelined after breaking his ankle.

Portimao Moto3 Test Day One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T.Suzuki HONDA 1m48.575 2 I.Guevara GASGAS +0.131 3 D.Muñoz KTM +0.283 4 D.Öncü KTM +0.336 5 D.Moreira KTM +0.353 6 A.Fernandez KTM +0.612 7 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.612 8 C.Tatay CFMOTO +0.635 9 I.Ortolá KTM +0.649 10 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +0.705 11 J.Masia KTM +0.716 12 A.Surra HONDA +0.785 13 S.Ogden HONDA +0.848 14 K.Toba KTM +0.854 15 D.Holgado KTM +0.926 16 A.Migno HONDA +0.940 17 M.Aji HONDA +0.973 18 R.Yamanaka KTM +1.012 19 J.Mcphee HUSQVARNA +1.108 20 R.Rossi HONDA +1.217 21 J.Kelso KTM +1.387 22 L.Fellon HONDA +1.490 23 S.Nepa KTM +1.699 24 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.801 25 E.Bartolini KTM +1.928 26 M.Bertelle KTM +2.342 27 J.Whatley HONDA +3.014 28 A.Carrasco KTM +3.928

2022 Moto2 Entry List

2022 Moto2 Entry List N° Rider ……………………….. Nat Team ………………………………………… Bike 2 Gabriel Rodrigo ARGENTINA PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM KALEX 4 Sean Dylan Kelly USA AMERICAN RACING KALEX 5 Romano Fenati ITALIAN SPEEDUP RACING BOSCOSCURO 6 Cameron Beaubier USA AMERICAN RACING KALEX 7 Barry Baltus BELGIAN RW RACING GP KALEX 9 Jorge Navarro SPANISH FLEXBOX HP40 KALEX 12 Filip Salac CZECH GRESINI RACING Moto2 KALEX 13 Celestino Vietti ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM KALEX 14 Tony Arbolino ITALIAN ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM KALEX 16 Joe Roberts USA ITALTRANS RACING TEAM KALEX 18 Manuel Gonzalez SPANISH YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM KALEX 19 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITALIAN ITALTRANS RACING TEAM KALEX 22 Sam Lowes BRITISH ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM KALEX 23 Marcel Schrotter GERMAN LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP KALEX 24 Simone Corsi ITALIAN MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING MV AGUSTA 28 Niccolo Antonelli ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM KALEX 35 Somkiat Chantra THAI IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA KALEX 37 Augusto Fernandez SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KALEX 40 Aron Canet SPANISH FLEXBOX HP40 KALEX 42 Marcos Ramirez SPANISH MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING MV AGUSTA 51 Pedro Acosta SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KALEX 52 Jeremy Alcoba SPANISH LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP KALEX 54 Fermin Aldeguer SPANISH SPEEDUP RACING BOSCOSCURO 61 Alessandro Zaccone ITALIAN GRESINI RACING Moto2 KALEX 64 Bo Bendsneyder DUTCH PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM KALEX 75 Albert Arenas SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto2) GASGAS 79 Ai Ogura JAPANESE IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA KALEX 81 Keminth Kubo THAI YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM KALEX 84 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh DUTCH RW RACING GP KALEX 96 Jake Dixon BRITISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto2) GASGAS

2022 Moto3 Entry List

2022 Moto3 Entry List N° Rider ……………………….. Nat Team ………………………………….. Bike 5 Jaume Masia SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KTM 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JAPANESE MT HELMETS – MSI KTM 7 Dennis Foggia ITALIAN LEOPARD RACING HONDA 10 Diogo Moreira BRAZILIAN MT HELMETS – MSI KTM 11 Sergio Garcia SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto3) GASGAS 16 Andrea Migno ITALIAN RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM HONDA 17 JOHN Mcphee BRITISH STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX HUSQVARNA 18 Matteo Bertelle ITALIAN AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3 KTM 20 Lorenzo Fellon FRENCH SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE HONDA 23 Elia Bartolini ITALIAN AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3 KTM 24 Tatsuki Suzuki JAPANESE LEOPARD RACING HONDA 26 Scott Ogden BRITISH VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM HONDA 27 Kaito Toba JAPANESE CIP GREEN POWER KTM 28 Izan Guevara SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto3) GASGAS 31 Adrian Fernandez SPANISH RED BULL KTM TECH3 KTM 38 David Salvador SPANISH BOE SKX KTM 43 Xavier Artigas SPANISH CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP CFMOTO 44 David Munoz SPANISH BOE SKX KTM 48 Ivan Ortola SPANISH TEAM MTA KTM 53 Deniz Oncu TURKISH RED BULL KTM TECH3 KTM 54 Riccardo Rossi ITALIAN SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE HONDA 64 Mario Suryo Aji INDONESIAN HONDA TEAM ASIA HONDA 66 Joel Kelso AUSTRALIAN CIP GREEN POWER KTM 67 Alberto Surra ITALIAN RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM HONDA 70 Joshua Whatley BRITISH VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM HONDA 71 Ayumu Sasaki JAPANESE STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX HUSQVARNA 72 Taiyo Furusato JAPANESE HONDA TEAM ASIA HONDA 82 Stefano Nepa ITALIAN TEAM MTA KTM 96 Daniel Holgado SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KTM 99 Carlos Tatay SPANISH CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP CFMOTO

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar