2022 Moto2/3 Test Portimao Day One
With just two-weeks until season start in Qatar on March 6, the riders that will form up the grids in the 2022 Moto2 and Moto3 Championships are in Portugal for the Official Portimao Test with the aim to allow riders to get up to speed after the winter break.
Many teams and riders have already held their own private test sessions previously, with testing being conducted at other tracks such as Valencia and Jerez already this month. All riders now have three days at the Algarve International Circuit for the final adjustments before heading to Qatar.
As it would be expected at this time of the year in the south of Portugal, the first session of the day started under very windy conditions.
The opening day of the official Moto2 and Moto3 test at Portimao saw Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) make a late lunge to the top in the intermediate class, the Brit ending the day 0.075 ahead of Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40).
Jake Dixon – P1
“Overall I’m very happy with how today went. I have achieved my fastest lap on this circuit. It’s business as usual, when you’re not focused on getting a lap time, it comes alone. I am also very happy with the team; we continue to work hard and we have found small improvements between the second and third sessions that have allowed us to ride better. I have to try to make fewer mistakes to continue improving.”
Almost as close was Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), only another four-thousandths in arrears. Only a few more thousandths behind came his team-mate, reigning Moto3 World Champion Pedro Acosta, with last year’s rookie sensation maintaining that moniker as he moves into the intermediate class…
Then came a small gap back to Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) as the American ended the day 0.265 off Acosta, heading up another group of incredibly tight lap-times.
Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) were up next, with Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) just 0.002 off Arenas. Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) took P9, with Fermin Aldeguer (Speed Up Racing) taking tenth.
The likes of Fernandez, Acosta, Ogura, Beaubier and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing) didn’t head out in the final session and with lap-times only a second off the pole record already, it will be interesting to see how the pace progresses on Sunday.
Portimao Moto2 Test Day One Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J.Dixon
|KALEX
|1m43.169
|2
|A.Canet
|KALEX
|+0.075
|3
|A.Fernandez
|KALEX
|+0.089
|4
|P.Acosta
|KALEX
|+0.095
|5
|C.Beaubier
|KALEX
|+0.360
|6
|A.Ogura
|KALEX
|+0.386
|7
|A.Arenas
|KALEX
|+0.412
|8
|M.Schrotter
|KALEX
|+0.414
|9
|J.Roberts
|KALEX
|+0.451
|10
|F.Aldeguer
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.486
|11
|C.Vietti
|KALEX
|+0.585
|12
|J.Navarro
|KALEX
|+0.702
|13
|T.Arbolino
|KALEX
|+0.770
|14
|B.Bendsneyde
|KALEX
|+0.968
|15
|M.Ramirez
|MV AGUSTA
|+1.067
|16
|A.Zaccone
|KALEX
|+1.528
|17
|L.Dalla Porta
|KALEX
|+1.553
|18
|M.Gonzalez
|KALEX
|+1.577
|19
|R.Fenati
|BOSCOSCURO
|+1.667
|20
|F.Salac
|KALEX
|+1.668
|21
|J.Alcoba
|KALEX
|+1.727
|22
|S.Lowes
|KALEX
|+1.810
|23
|B.Baltus
|KALEX
|+1.850
|24
|S.Chantra
|KALEX
|+1.865
|25
|S.Corsi
|MV AGUSTA
|+1.888
|26
|S.Kelly
|KALEX
|+2.259
|27
|K.Kubo
|KALEX
|+2.530
|28
|N.Antonelli
|KALEX
|+2.582
|29
|Z.Van Den Goo
|KALEX
|+2.721
|30
|G.Rodrigo
|KALEX
|+2.905
Moto3
In Moto3 Tatsuki Suzuki began his tenure with Leopard Racing by topping the timesheets on Day 1, the Japanese rider putting in a 1’48.575 to pull nearly a tenth and a half clear of Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team), who is gearing up for his second season in Moto3. It was a rookie completing the top three though, with David Muñoz (BOE SKX) 0.283 off the top.
That denied Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) as the Turk was an apt 0.053 further back, with another rookie standout in fifth: Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI). The Brazilian debutant was even closer in the tight field, 0.017 off Öncü.
Deniz Öncü – P4
“We finished the first day of the Portimao Test, which is also the fifth test day for me this month. Everything has been positive so far because I have a very good rythm, I register good lap times and my pace is strong. Today we have been working a lot on the bike and we tried different set-ups to see which ones suit best to my riding style. I got some fast laps so we definitively have a great potential and good ideas. Tomorrow, we will continue the work in this direction.”
Adrian Fernandez seems to be settling in at Red Bull KTM Tech 3 as he ended Day 1 in P6, just ahead of Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team).
Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) put CFMoto into the top ten on their debut in P8, ahead of another impressive rookie in Ivan Ortola (Team MTA).
Ayumu Sasaki’s first official day in Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max colours saw the Japanese rider complete the top ten.
The likes of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) were outside the top ten, but it is, after all, only the first day.
Aussie rookie Joel Kelso finished day one P21 on the time-sheets despite a small tumble without consequences.
Ana Carrasco continued her adaption to Moto3 and brought up the tail end of the time-sheets at this early juncture with plenty more speed still to come from the tough Spaniard no doubt.
Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), runner up last season, was sidelined due to illness. Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) is also sidelined after breaking his ankle.
Portimao Moto3 Test Day One Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|T.Suzuki
|HONDA
|1m48.575
|2
|I.Guevara
|GASGAS
|+0.131
|3
|D.Muñoz
|KTM
|+0.283
|4
|D.Öncü
|KTM
|+0.336
|5
|D.Moreira
|KTM
|+0.353
|6
|A.Fernandez
|KTM
|+0.612
|7
|S.Garcia
|GASGAS
|+0.612
|8
|C.Tatay
|CFMOTO
|+0.635
|9
|I.Ortolá
|KTM
|+0.649
|10
|A.Sasaki
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.705
|11
|J.Masia
|KTM
|+0.716
|12
|A.Surra
|HONDA
|+0.785
|13
|S.Ogden
|HONDA
|+0.848
|14
|K.Toba
|KTM
|+0.854
|15
|D.Holgado
|KTM
|+0.926
|16
|A.Migno
|HONDA
|+0.940
|17
|M.Aji
|HONDA
|+0.973
|18
|R.Yamanaka
|KTM
|+1.012
|19
|J.Mcphee
|HUSQVARNA
|+1.108
|20
|R.Rossi
|HONDA
|+1.217
|21
|J.Kelso
|KTM
|+1.387
|22
|L.Fellon
|HONDA
|+1.490
|23
|S.Nepa
|KTM
|+1.699
|24
|X.Artigas
|CFMOTO
|+1.801
|25
|E.Bartolini
|KTM
|+1.928
|26
|M.Bertelle
|KTM
|+2.342
|27
|J.Whatley
|HONDA
|+3.014
|28
|A.Carrasco
|KTM
|+3.928
2022 Moto2 Entry List
|2022 Moto2 Entry List
|N°
|Rider………………………..
|Nat
|Team…………………………………………
|Bike
|2
|Gabriel Rodrigo
|ARGENTINA
|PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
|KALEX
|4
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|AMERICAN RACING
|KALEX
|5
|Romano Fenati
|ITALIAN
|SPEEDUP RACING
|BOSCOSCURO
|6
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|AMERICAN RACING
|KALEX
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BELGIAN
|RW RACING GP
|KALEX
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPANISH
|FLEXBOX HP40
|KALEX
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZECH
|GRESINI RACING Moto2
|KALEX
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITALIAN
|VR46 RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|ITALIAN
|ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPANISH
|YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM
|KALEX
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITALIAN
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|22
|Sam Lowes
|BRITISH
|ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|23
|Marcel Schrotter
|GERMAN
|LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP
|KALEX
|24
|Simone Corsi
|ITALIAN
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING
|MV AGUSTA
|28
|Niccolo Antonelli
|ITALIAN
|VR46 RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|THAI
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|KALEX
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KALEX
|40
|Aron Canet
|SPANISH
|FLEXBOX HP40
|KALEX
|42
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPANISH
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING
|MV AGUSTA
|51
|Pedro Acosta
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KALEX
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPANISH
|LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP
|KALEX
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPANISH
|SPEEDUP RACING
|BOSCOSCURO
|61
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITALIAN
|GRESINI RACING Moto2
|KALEX
|64
|Bo Bendsneyder
|DUTCH
|PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
|KALEX
|75
|Albert Arenas
|SPANISH
|ASPAR TEAM (Moto2)
|GASGAS
|79
|Ai Ogura
|JAPANESE
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|KALEX
|81
|Keminth Kubo
|THAI
|YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM
|KALEX
|84
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|DUTCH
|RW RACING GP
|KALEX
|96
|Jake Dixon
|BRITISH
|ASPAR TEAM (Moto2)
|GASGAS
2022 Moto3 Entry List
|2022 Moto3 Entry List
|N°
|Rider………………………..
|Nat
|Team…………………………………..
|Bike
|5
|Jaume Masia
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KTM
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JAPANESE
|MT HELMETS – MSI
|KTM
|7
|Dennis Foggia
|ITALIAN
|LEOPARD RACING
|HONDA
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRAZILIAN
|MT HELMETS – MSI
|KTM
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPANISH
|ASPAR TEAM (Moto3)
|GASGAS
|16
|Andrea Migno
|ITALIAN
|RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM
|HONDA
|17
|JOHN Mcphee
|BRITISH
|STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX
|HUSQVARNA
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITALIAN
|AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3
|KTM
|20
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRENCH
|SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE
|HONDA
|23
|Elia Bartolini
|ITALIAN
|AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3
|KTM
|24
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JAPANESE
|LEOPARD RACING
|HONDA
|26
|Scott Ogden
|BRITISH
|VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM
|HONDA
|27
|Kaito Toba
|JAPANESE
|CIP GREEN POWER
|KTM
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPANISH
|ASPAR TEAM (Moto3)
|GASGAS
|31
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM TECH3
|KTM
|38
|David Salvador
|SPANISH
|BOE SKX
|KTM
|43
|Xavier Artigas
|SPANISH
|CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP
|CFMOTO
|44
|David Munoz
|SPANISH
|BOE SKX
|KTM
|48
|Ivan Ortola
|SPANISH
|TEAM MTA
|KTM
|53
|Deniz Oncu
|TURKISH
|RED BULL KTM TECH3
|KTM
|54
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITALIAN
|SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE
|HONDA
|64
|Mario Suryo Aji
|INDONESIAN
|HONDA TEAM ASIA
|HONDA
|66
|Joel Kelso
|AUSTRALIAN
|CIP GREEN POWER
|KTM
|67
|Alberto Surra
|ITALIAN
|RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM
|HONDA
|70
|Joshua Whatley
|BRITISH
|VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM
|HONDA
|71
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JAPANESE
|STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX
|HUSQVARNA
|72
|Taiyo Furusato
|JAPANESE
|HONDA TEAM ASIA
|HONDA
|82
|Stefano Nepa
|ITALIAN
|TEAM MTA
|KTM
|96
|Daniel Holgado
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KTM
|99
|Carlos Tatay
|SPANISH
|CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP
|CFMOTO
2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|06 March
|Qatar
|Losail International Circuit
|20 March
|Indonesia
|Mandalika International Street Circuit
|03 April
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|10 April
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|24 April
|Portugal
|Algarve International Circuit
|01 May
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|15 May
|France
|Le Mans
|29 May
|Italy
|Autodromo del Mugello
|05 June
|Catalunya
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|19 June
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|26 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|10 July
|Finland
|KymiRing
|07 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|21 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|04 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|18 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|25 September
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Philip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo