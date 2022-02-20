2022 Moto2/3 Test Portimao Day Two

Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) underlined his speed with some style on Sunday by ending the day fastest and with a new Moto2 lap record at Portimao – a 1’41.892.

The rider on the chase was none other than rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with the debutant just 0.037 in arrears.

His team-mate Augusto Fernandez was third, 0.111 off the top, with Day 1’s fastest, Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team), fourth on Sunday and the final rider to break the old lap record.

Jake Dixon 1:42.040 – P4

“Day 2 done. It has been a positive day, just riding: I haven’t changed anything. I’m just trying to get the flow, feeling good on the bike and around the track. I have been running on old tires, I was fast in old and new. I’m looking forward to day 3, to see what we can do, continuing in this way, doing a lot of laps in the last day before Qatar.”

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) had a little fresh air in fifth, the American 0.147 off Dixon but two and a half tenths clear of Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) in P6.

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) put his Boscoscuro in seventh, ahead of Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as the two sophomores continue to show good pace. So too does Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) as he slotted into ninth. Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) was only 0.017 off the American, completing the top ten.

Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) once again sat out the final session of the day, and the Brit is suffering from tendonitis that will also see him miss Day 3 entirely.

Lowes crashed in the second session too, as did Ogura, Acosta, Keminth Kubo (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) and Sean Dylan Kelly (American Racing). Kelly also crashed in session one, as did Schrötter and Aldeguer. The final session saw the most tumbles as Beaubier, Arenas, MV Agusta Forward Racing’s Simone Corsi and Marcos Ramirez, Niccolo Antonelli (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Jorge Navarro (Flexox HP 40) crashed, all riders ok.

Portimao Moto2 Test Day Two Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A.Canet KALEX 1m41.892 2 P.Acosta KALEX +0.037 3 A.Fernandez KALEX +0.111 4 J.Dixon KALEX +0.148 5 J.Roberts KALEX +0.295 6 M.Schrotter KALEX +0.561 7 F.Aldeguer BOSCOSCURO +0.657 8 A.Ogura KALEX +0.796 9 C.Beaubier KALEX +0.909 10 A.Arenas KALEX +0.926 11 T.Arbolino KALEX +0.971 12 S.Chantra KALEX +1.075 13 L.Dalla Porta KALEX +1.100 14 J.Navarro KALEX +1.112 15 F.Salac KALEX +1.119 16 C.Vietti KALEX +1.139 17 M.Ramirez MV AGUSTA +1.141 18 B.Bendsneyde KALEX +1.239 19 J.Alcoba KALEX +1.364 20 S.Lowes KALEX +1.438 21 B.Baltus KALEX +1.517 22 S.Corsi MV AGUSTA +1.572 23 R.Fenati BOSCOSCURO +1.689 24 G.Rodrigo KALEX +1.767 25 A.Zaccone KALEX +1.878 26 M.Gonzalez KALEX +1.938 27 N.Antonelli KALEX +2.254 28 S.Kelly KALEX +2.342 29 Z.Van Den Goo KALEX +2.464 30 K.Kubo KALEX +2.589

Moto3

Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) retained his grip on top of the charts in Portugal, with the Japanese rider leaving it late but denying new team-mate Dennis Foggia by just 0.019.

Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) made it a Honda 1-2-3, exactly a tenth in further arrears.

There was a bigger gap of a couple of tenths back to Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP), with the Spaniard, in turn, 0.297 ahead of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).

John McPhee was sixth as the Scot gets to grips with his Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max machine, with Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) 0.003 further back and Alberto Surra (Rivacold Snipers Team) 0.077.

David Muñoz (BOE SKX) followed up a top three on Day 1 with ninth on Day 2, and the Spaniard was top rookie as he slotted in 0.144 behind Surra. Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the top ten.

Joel Kelso dropped more than a second off the time he recorded on day one, his quickest time of the test thus far coming in the morning session, a 1m48.851 placing him 20th on combined times at the end of Sunday’s proceedings.

There were some crashes on Day 2, most notably a tumble for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) as the Turk crashed and collected his new team-mate, Adrian Fernandez. Fernandez was ok and Öncü headed for the Medical Centre, given the all-clear for fractures but suffering with pain in his foot.

Elia Bartolini (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team) was the sole crasher in the first session. The Öncü incident was in the second session, in which Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Guevara also fell. McPhee crashed in session three, riders all ok.

Portimao Moto3 Test Day Two Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T.Suzuki HONDA 1m47.390 2 D.Foggia HONDA +0.019 3 A.Migno HONDA +0.119 4 C.Tatay CFMOTO +0.344 5 R.Rossi HONDA +0.641 6 J.Mcphee HUSQVARNA +0.719 7 S.Garcia GASGAS +0.722 8 A.Surra HONDA +0.799 9 D.Muñoz KTM +0.943 10 I.Guevara GASGAS +0.961 11 I.Ortolá KTM +0.987 12 S.Ogden HONDA +1.118 13 A.Sasaki HUSQVARNA +1.122 14 J.Masia KTM +1.145 15 R.Yamanaka KTM +1.246 16 X.Artigas CFMOTO +1.282 17 L.Fellon HONDA +1.295 18 M.Aji HONDA +1.302 19 D.Holgado KTM +1.334 20 J.Kelso KTM +1.461 21 S.Nepa KTM +1.474 22 D.Moreira KTM +1.549 23 D.Öncü KTM +1.646 24 M.Bertelle KTM +1.881 25 A.Fernandez KTM +1.947 26 K.Toba KTM +1.981 27 J.Whatley HONDA +2.403 28 E.Bartolini KTM +2.679 29 A.Carrasco KTM +2.823

2022 Moto2 Entry List

2022 Moto2 Entry List N° Rider ……………………….. Nat Team ………………………………………… Bike 2 Gabriel Rodrigo ARGENTINA PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM KALEX 4 Sean Dylan Kelly USA AMERICAN RACING KALEX 5 Romano Fenati ITALIAN SPEEDUP RACING BOSCOSCURO 6 Cameron Beaubier USA AMERICAN RACING KALEX 7 Barry Baltus BELGIAN RW RACING GP KALEX 9 Jorge Navarro SPANISH FLEXBOX HP40 KALEX 12 Filip Salac CZECH GRESINI RACING Moto2 KALEX 13 Celestino Vietti ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM KALEX 14 Tony Arbolino ITALIAN ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM KALEX 16 Joe Roberts USA ITALTRANS RACING TEAM KALEX 18 Manuel Gonzalez SPANISH YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM KALEX 19 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITALIAN ITALTRANS RACING TEAM KALEX 22 Sam Lowes BRITISH ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM KALEX 23 Marcel Schrotter GERMAN LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP KALEX 24 Simone Corsi ITALIAN MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING MV AGUSTA 28 Niccolo Antonelli ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM KALEX 35 Somkiat Chantra THAI IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA KALEX 37 Augusto Fernandez SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KALEX 40 Aron Canet SPANISH FLEXBOX HP40 KALEX 42 Marcos Ramirez SPANISH MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING MV AGUSTA 51 Pedro Acosta SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KALEX 52 Jeremy Alcoba SPANISH LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP KALEX 54 Fermin Aldeguer SPANISH SPEEDUP RACING BOSCOSCURO 61 Alessandro Zaccone ITALIAN GRESINI RACING Moto2 KALEX 64 Bo Bendsneyder DUTCH PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM KALEX 75 Albert Arenas SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto2) GASGAS 79 Ai Ogura JAPANESE IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA KALEX 81 Keminth Kubo THAI YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM KALEX 84 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh DUTCH RW RACING GP KALEX 96 Jake Dixon BRITISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto2) GASGAS

2022 Moto3 Entry List

2022 Moto3 Entry List N° Rider ……………………….. Nat Team ………………………………….. Bike 5 Jaume Masia SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KTM 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JAPANESE MT HELMETS – MSI KTM 7 Dennis Foggia ITALIAN LEOPARD RACING HONDA 10 Diogo Moreira BRAZILIAN MT HELMETS – MSI KTM 11 Sergio Garcia SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto3) GASGAS 16 Andrea Migno ITALIAN RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM HONDA 17 JOHN Mcphee BRITISH STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX HUSQVARNA 18 Matteo Bertelle ITALIAN AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3 KTM 20 Lorenzo Fellon FRENCH SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE HONDA 23 Elia Bartolini ITALIAN AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3 KTM 24 Tatsuki Suzuki JAPANESE LEOPARD RACING HONDA 26 Scott Ogden BRITISH VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM HONDA 27 Kaito Toba JAPANESE CIP GREEN POWER KTM 28 Izan Guevara SPANISH ASPAR TEAM (Moto3) GASGAS 31 Adrian Fernandez SPANISH RED BULL KTM TECH3 KTM 38 David Salvador SPANISH BOE SKX KTM 43 Xavier Artigas SPANISH CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP CFMOTO 44 David Munoz SPANISH BOE SKX KTM 48 Ivan Ortola SPANISH TEAM MTA KTM 53 Deniz Oncu TURKISH RED BULL KTM TECH3 KTM 54 Riccardo Rossi ITALIAN SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE HONDA 64 Mario Suryo Aji INDONESIAN HONDA TEAM ASIA HONDA 66 Joel Kelso AUSTRALIAN CIP GREEN POWER KTM 67 Alberto Surra ITALIAN RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM HONDA 70 Joshua Whatley BRITISH VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM HONDA 71 Ayumu Sasaki JAPANESE STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX HUSQVARNA 72 Taiyo Furusato JAPANESE HONDA TEAM ASIA HONDA 82 Stefano Nepa ITALIAN TEAM MTA KTM 96 Daniel Holgado SPANISH RED BULL KTM AJO KTM 99 Carlos Tatay SPANISH CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP CFMOTO

