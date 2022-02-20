2022 Moto2/3 Test Portimao Day Two
Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) underlined his speed with some style on Sunday by ending the day fastest and with a new Moto2 lap record at Portimao – a 1’41.892.
The rider on the chase was none other than rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with the debutant just 0.037 in arrears.
His team-mate Augusto Fernandez was third, 0.111 off the top, with Day 1’s fastest, Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team), fourth on Sunday and the final rider to break the old lap record.
Jake Dixon 1:42.040 – P4
“Day 2 done. It has been a positive day, just riding: I haven’t changed anything. I’m just trying to get the flow, feeling good on the bike and around the track. I have been running on old tires, I was fast in old and new. I’m looking forward to day 3, to see what we can do, continuing in this way, doing a lot of laps in the last day before Qatar.”
Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) had a little fresh air in fifth, the American 0.147 off Dixon but two and a half tenths clear of Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) in P6.
Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) put his Boscoscuro in seventh, ahead of Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) as the two sophomores continue to show good pace. So too does Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) as he slotted into ninth. Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) was only 0.017 off the American, completing the top ten.
Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) once again sat out the final session of the day, and the Brit is suffering from tendonitis that will also see him miss Day 3 entirely.
Lowes crashed in the second session too, as did Ogura, Acosta, Keminth Kubo (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) and Sean Dylan Kelly (American Racing). Kelly also crashed in session one, as did Schrötter and Aldeguer. The final session saw the most tumbles as Beaubier, Arenas, MV Agusta Forward Racing’s Simone Corsi and Marcos Ramirez, Niccolo Antonelli (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Jorge Navarro (Flexox HP 40) crashed, all riders ok.
Portimao Moto2 Test Day Two Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A.Canet
|KALEX
|1m41.892
|2
|P.Acosta
|KALEX
|+0.037
|3
|A.Fernandez
|KALEX
|+0.111
|4
|J.Dixon
|KALEX
|+0.148
|5
|J.Roberts
|KALEX
|+0.295
|6
|M.Schrotter
|KALEX
|+0.561
|7
|F.Aldeguer
|BOSCOSCURO
|+0.657
|8
|A.Ogura
|KALEX
|+0.796
|9
|C.Beaubier
|KALEX
|+0.909
|10
|A.Arenas
|KALEX
|+0.926
|11
|T.Arbolino
|KALEX
|+0.971
|12
|S.Chantra
|KALEX
|+1.075
|13
|L.Dalla Porta
|KALEX
|+1.100
|14
|J.Navarro
|KALEX
|+1.112
|15
|F.Salac
|KALEX
|+1.119
|16
|C.Vietti
|KALEX
|+1.139
|17
|M.Ramirez
|MV AGUSTA
|+1.141
|18
|B.Bendsneyde
|KALEX
|+1.239
|19
|J.Alcoba
|KALEX
|+1.364
|20
|S.Lowes
|KALEX
|+1.438
|21
|B.Baltus
|KALEX
|+1.517
|22
|S.Corsi
|MV AGUSTA
|+1.572
|23
|R.Fenati
|BOSCOSCURO
|+1.689
|24
|G.Rodrigo
|KALEX
|+1.767
|25
|A.Zaccone
|KALEX
|+1.878
|26
|M.Gonzalez
|KALEX
|+1.938
|27
|N.Antonelli
|KALEX
|+2.254
|28
|S.Kelly
|KALEX
|+2.342
|29
|Z.Van Den Goo
|KALEX
|+2.464
|30
|K.Kubo
|KALEX
|+2.589
Moto3
Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) retained his grip on top of the charts in Portugal, with the Japanese rider leaving it late but denying new team-mate Dennis Foggia by just 0.019.
Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) made it a Honda 1-2-3, exactly a tenth in further arrears.
There was a bigger gap of a couple of tenths back to Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP), with the Spaniard, in turn, 0.297 ahead of Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse).
John McPhee was sixth as the Scot gets to grips with his Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max machine, with Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team) 0.003 further back and Alberto Surra (Rivacold Snipers Team) 0.077.
David Muñoz (BOE SKX) followed up a top three on Day 1 with ninth on Day 2, and the Spaniard was top rookie as he slotted in 0.144 behind Surra. Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) completed the top ten.
Joel Kelso dropped more than a second off the time he recorded on day one, his quickest time of the test thus far coming in the morning session, a 1m48.851 placing him 20th on combined times at the end of Sunday’s proceedings.
There were some crashes on Day 2, most notably a tumble for Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) as the Turk crashed and collected his new team-mate, Adrian Fernandez. Fernandez was ok and Öncü headed for the Medical Centre, given the all-clear for fractures but suffering with pain in his foot.
Elia Bartolini (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team) was the sole crasher in the first session. The Öncü incident was in the second session, in which Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Guevara also fell. McPhee crashed in session three, riders all ok.
Portimao Moto3 Test Day Two Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|T.Suzuki
|HONDA
|1m47.390
|2
|D.Foggia
|HONDA
|+0.019
|3
|A.Migno
|HONDA
|+0.119
|4
|C.Tatay
|CFMOTO
|+0.344
|5
|R.Rossi
|HONDA
|+0.641
|6
|J.Mcphee
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.719
|7
|S.Garcia
|GASGAS
|+0.722
|8
|A.Surra
|HONDA
|+0.799
|9
|D.Muñoz
|KTM
|+0.943
|10
|I.Guevara
|GASGAS
|+0.961
|11
|I.Ortolá
|KTM
|+0.987
|12
|S.Ogden
|HONDA
|+1.118
|13
|A.Sasaki
|HUSQVARNA
|+1.122
|14
|J.Masia
|KTM
|+1.145
|15
|R.Yamanaka
|KTM
|+1.246
|16
|X.Artigas
|CFMOTO
|+1.282
|17
|L.Fellon
|HONDA
|+1.295
|18
|M.Aji
|HONDA
|+1.302
|19
|D.Holgado
|KTM
|+1.334
|20
|J.Kelso
|KTM
|+1.461
|21
|S.Nepa
|KTM
|+1.474
|22
|D.Moreira
|KTM
|+1.549
|23
|D.Öncü
|KTM
|+1.646
|24
|M.Bertelle
|KTM
|+1.881
|25
|A.Fernandez
|KTM
|+1.947
|26
|K.Toba
|KTM
|+1.981
|27
|J.Whatley
|HONDA
|+2.403
|28
|E.Bartolini
|KTM
|+2.679
|29
|A.Carrasco
|KTM
|+2.823
2022 Moto2 Entry List
|2022 Moto2 Entry List
|N°
|Rider………………………..
|Nat
|Team…………………………………………
|Bike
|2
|Gabriel Rodrigo
|ARGENTINA
|PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
|KALEX
|4
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|AMERICAN RACING
|KALEX
|5
|Romano Fenati
|ITALIAN
|SPEEDUP RACING
|BOSCOSCURO
|6
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|AMERICAN RACING
|KALEX
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BELGIAN
|RW RACING GP
|KALEX
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPANISH
|FLEXBOX HP40
|KALEX
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZECH
|GRESINI RACING Moto2
|KALEX
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITALIAN
|VR46 RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|ITALIAN
|ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPANISH
|YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM
|KALEX
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITALIAN
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|22
|Sam Lowes
|BRITISH
|ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|23
|Marcel Schrotter
|GERMAN
|LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP
|KALEX
|24
|Simone Corsi
|ITALIAN
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING
|MV AGUSTA
|28
|Niccolo Antonelli
|ITALIAN
|VR46 RACING TEAM
|KALEX
|35
|Somkiat Chantra
|THAI
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|KALEX
|37
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KALEX
|40
|Aron Canet
|SPANISH
|FLEXBOX HP40
|KALEX
|42
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPANISH
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING
|MV AGUSTA
|51
|Pedro Acosta
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KALEX
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPANISH
|LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP
|KALEX
|54
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPANISH
|SPEEDUP RACING
|BOSCOSCURO
|61
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITALIAN
|GRESINI RACING Moto2
|KALEX
|64
|Bo Bendsneyder
|DUTCH
|PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
|KALEX
|75
|Albert Arenas
|SPANISH
|ASPAR TEAM (Moto2)
|GASGAS
|79
|Ai Ogura
|JAPANESE
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|KALEX
|81
|Keminth Kubo
|THAI
|YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM
|KALEX
|84
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|DUTCH
|RW RACING GP
|KALEX
|96
|Jake Dixon
|BRITISH
|ASPAR TEAM (Moto2)
|GASGAS
2022 Moto3 Entry List
|2022 Moto3 Entry List
|N°
|Rider………………………..
|Nat
|Team…………………………………..
|Bike
|5
|Jaume Masia
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KTM
|6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JAPANESE
|MT HELMETS – MSI
|KTM
|7
|Dennis Foggia
|ITALIAN
|LEOPARD RACING
|HONDA
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRAZILIAN
|MT HELMETS – MSI
|KTM
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPANISH
|ASPAR TEAM (Moto3)
|GASGAS
|16
|Andrea Migno
|ITALIAN
|RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM
|HONDA
|17
|JOHN Mcphee
|BRITISH
|STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX
|HUSQVARNA
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITALIAN
|AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3
|KTM
|20
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRENCH
|SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE
|HONDA
|23
|Elia Bartolini
|ITALIAN
|AVINTIA ESPONSORAMA Moto3
|KTM
|24
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JAPANESE
|LEOPARD RACING
|HONDA
|26
|Scott Ogden
|BRITISH
|VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM
|HONDA
|27
|Kaito Toba
|JAPANESE
|CIP GREEN POWER
|KTM
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPANISH
|ASPAR TEAM (Moto3)
|GASGAS
|31
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM TECH3
|KTM
|38
|David Salvador
|SPANISH
|BOE SKX
|KTM
|43
|Xavier Artigas
|SPANISH
|CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP
|CFMOTO
|44
|David Munoz
|SPANISH
|BOE SKX
|KTM
|48
|Ivan Ortola
|SPANISH
|TEAM MTA
|KTM
|53
|Deniz Oncu
|TURKISH
|RED BULL KTM TECH3
|KTM
|54
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITALIAN
|SIC 58 SQUADRA CORSE
|HONDA
|64
|Mario Suryo Aji
|INDONESIAN
|HONDA TEAM ASIA
|HONDA
|66
|Joel Kelso
|AUSTRALIAN
|CIP GREEN POWER
|KTM
|67
|Alberto Surra
|ITALIAN
|RIVACOLD SNIPERS TEAM
|HONDA
|70
|Joshua Whatley
|BRITISH
|VISIONTRACK RACING TEAM
|HONDA
|71
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JAPANESE
|STERILGARDA HUSQVARNA MAX
|HUSQVARNA
|72
|Taiyo Furusato
|JAPANESE
|HONDA TEAM ASIA
|HONDA
|82
|Stefano Nepa
|ITALIAN
|TEAM MTA
|KTM
|96
|Daniel Holgado
|SPANISH
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|KTM
|99
|Carlos Tatay
|SPANISH
|CFMOTO RACING PRUESTELGP
|CFMOTO
2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|06 March
|Qatar
|Losail International Circuit
|20 March
|Indonesia
|Mandalika International Street Circuit
|03 April
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|10 April
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|24 April
|Portugal
|Algarve International Circuit
|01 May
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|15 May
|France
|Le Mans
|29 May
|Italy
|Autodromo del Mugello
|05 June
|Catalunya
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|19 June
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|26 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|10 July
|Finland
|KymiRing
|07 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|21 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|04 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|18 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|25 September
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Philip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo