2022 MotoGP Crash Statistics
With 27 crashes to his name South African MotoGP rookie Darryn Binder was the most prolific crasher in the MotoGP World Championship for 2022. Not only amongst MotoGP riders, but the youngest of the Binder brothers also crashed more than any Moto2 or Moto3 rider.
2022 actually saw the most crashes in the MotoGP class since 2010, while only 2017 had more crashes across all three classes for the season overall. However we do have to note that 2022 was run across 20 events, which is the most MotoGP events we have had in a recent season.
In the MotoGP class Marco Bezzecchi was next best at getting horizontal on 23 crashes, while Pol Espargaro and Alex Marquez were tied in third overall, on 21.
Of the Aussies, Remy Gardner had 14, as did Jack Miller.
Least crashes in the premier class was wildcard Kazuki Watanabe with one, while permanent riders Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovisiozo had two apiece. But Dovizioso did not complete the whole season.
2022 MotoGP Falls
|MotoGP Rider
|2022
|BINDER Darryn
|27
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|23
|ESPARGARO Pol
|21
|MARQUEZ Alex
|21
|BASTIANINI Enea
|18
|MARQUEZ Marc
|18
|ZARCO Johann
|18
|MARTIN Jorge
|15
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|14
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|14
|GARDNER Remy
|14
|MILLER Jack
|14
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|12
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|12
|MIR Joan
|11
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|10
|BINDER Brad
|9
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|9
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|9
|MARINI Luca
|7
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|7
|RINS Alex
|7
|BRADL Stefan
|6
|CRUTCHLOW Cal
|6
|NAGASHIMA Tetsuta
|3
|SAVADORI Lorenzo
|3
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|2
|PIRRO Michele
|2
|VIÑALES Maverick
|2
|WATANABE Kazuki
|1
Across all three classes, Binder took the top spot, however it was Moto2’s Keminth Kubo with the next most crashes, followed by Marco Bezzecchi, then Moto3’s Elia Bartolini.
2022 Moto2 Falls – Top 10
|Moto2 Rider
|2022
|KUBO Keminth
|25
|ANTONELLI Niccolò
|22
|CANET Aron
|20
|DIXON Jake
|20
|NAVARRO Jorge
|19
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|18
|VIETTI Celestino
|18
|ARENAS Albert
|17
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|16
|CORSI Simone
|16
|LOWES Sam
|16
|ACOSTA Pedro
|15
2022 Moto3 Falls – Top 10
|Moto3 Rider
|2022
|BARTOLINI Elia
|22
|TOBA Kaito
|20
|FELLON Lorenzo
|17
|HOLGADO Daniel
|16
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|16
|GARCIA Sergio
|15
|MASIA Jaume
|15
|OGDEN Scott
|15
|ROSSI Riccardo
|14
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|13
Top Crashers 2022 – All Classes
|Rider
|Category
|2022
|BINDER Darryn
|MotoGP
|27
|KUBO Keminth
|Moto2
|25
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|MotoGP
|23
|BARTOLINI Elia
|Moto3
|22
|ANTONELLI Niccolò
|Moto2
|22
|ESPARGARO Pol
|MotoGP
|21
|MARQUEZ Alex
|MotoGP
|21
|TOBA Kaito
|Moto3
|20
|CANET Aron
|Moto2
|20
|DIXON Jake
|Moto2
|20
|NAVARRO Jorge
|Moto2
|19
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|Moto2
|18
A total of 346 crashes in 2022, of which 116 were in MotoGP.
Looking at the circuits with the most crashes, Portimao took the crown this year with 105 in total. Prior to this year Le Mans had the most crashes in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Prior to that for 2018 it was Circuit Ricardo Tormo , and Misano in 2017.
Crashes by MotoGP Circuit in 2022
|Circuit
|CIR
|2022
|Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|POR
|105
|Le Mans
|FRA
|87
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|RSM
|71
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|JPN
|69
|Circuit Of The Americas
|AME
|66
|Sepang International Circuit
|MAL
|66
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|VAL
|65
|Phillip Island
|AUS
|54
|MotorLand Aragón
|ARA
|51
|TT Circuit Assen
|NED
|51
|Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
|SPA
|50
|Sachsenring
|GER
|48
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|ITA
|44
|Pertamina Mandalika Circuit
|INA
|44
|Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
|AUT
|44
|Chang International Circuit
|THA
|42
|Lusail International Circuit
|QAT
|40
|Silverstone Circuit
|GBR
|38
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|CAT
|37
|Termas de Río Hondo
|ARG
|34