2022 MotoGP Crash Statistics

With 27 crashes to his name South African MotoGP rookie Darryn Binder was the most prolific crasher in the MotoGP World Championship for 2022. Not only amongst MotoGP riders, but the youngest of the Binder brothers also crashed more than any Moto2 or Moto3 rider.

2022 actually saw the most crashes in the MotoGP class since 2010, while only 2017 had more crashes across all three classes for the season overall. However we do have to note that 2022 was run across 20 events, which is the most MotoGP events we have had in a recent season.

In the MotoGP class Marco Bezzecchi was next best at getting horizontal on 23 crashes, while Pol Espargaro and Alex Marquez were tied in third overall, on 21.

Of the Aussies, Remy Gardner had 14, as did Jack Miller.

Least crashes in the premier class was wildcard Kazuki Watanabe with one, while permanent riders Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovisiozo had two apiece. But Dovizioso did not complete the whole season.

2022 MotoGP Falls

MotoGP Rider 2022 BINDER Darryn 27 BEZZECCHI Marco 23 ESPARGARO Pol 21 MARQUEZ Alex 21 BASTIANINI Enea 18 MARQUEZ Marc 18 ZARCO Johann 18 MARTIN Jorge 15 BAGNAIA Francesco 14 ESPARGARO Aleix 14 GARDNER Remy 14 MILLER Jack 14 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio 12 NAKAGAMI Takaaki 12 MIR Joan 11 MORBIDELLI Franco 10 BINDER Brad 9 FERNANDEZ Raul 9 OLIVEIRA Miguel 9 MARINI Luca 7 QUARTARARO Fabio 7 RINS Alex 7 BRADL Stefan 6 CRUTCHLOW Cal 6 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta 3 SAVADORI Lorenzo 3 DOVIZIOSO Andrea 2 PIRRO Michele 2 VIÑALES Maverick 2 WATANABE Kazuki 1

Across all three classes, Binder took the top spot, however it was Moto2’s Keminth Kubo with the next most crashes, followed by Marco Bezzecchi, then Moto3’s Elia Bartolini.

2022 Moto2 Falls – Top 10

Moto2 Rider 2022 KUBO Keminth 25 ANTONELLI Niccolò 22 CANET Aron 20 DIXON Jake 20 NAVARRO Jorge 19 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 18 VIETTI Celestino 18 ARENAS Albert 17 CHANTRA Somkiat 16 CORSI Simone 16 LOWES Sam 16 ACOSTA Pedro 15

2022 Moto3 Falls – Top 10

Moto3 Rider 2022 BARTOLINI Elia 22 TOBA Kaito 20 FELLON Lorenzo 17 HOLGADO Daniel 16 SUZUKI Tatsuki 16 GARCIA Sergio 15 MASIA Jaume 15 OGDEN Scott 15 ROSSI Riccardo 14 FURUSATO Taiyo 13

Top Crashers 2022 – All Classes

Rider Category 2022 BINDER Darryn MotoGP 27 KUBO Keminth Moto2 25 BEZZECCHI Marco MotoGP 23 BARTOLINI Elia Moto3 22 ANTONELLI Niccolò Moto2 22 ESPARGARO Pol MotoGP 21 MARQUEZ Alex MotoGP 21 TOBA Kaito Moto3 20 CANET Aron Moto2 20 DIXON Jake Moto2 20 NAVARRO Jorge Moto2 19 VD GOORBERGH Zonta Moto2 18

A total of 346 crashes in 2022, of which 116 were in MotoGP.

Looking at the circuits with the most crashes, Portimao took the crown this year with 105 in total. Prior to this year Le Mans had the most crashes in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Prior to that for 2018 it was Circuit Ricardo Tormo , and Misano in 2017.

Crashes by MotoGP Circuit in 2022