MotoGP 2022 – Round Eight

Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley Statistics Update

At the French GP, Enea Bastianini took his third win in MotoGP along with Qatar and Americas this season, becoming the sixth Ducati rider to have won more than twice in the class. He is now tied with Jorge Lorenzo in fifth on the list of Ducati riders with most premier class wins. The win for Bastianini is also the fourth for an Independent Team Ducati, adding his wins this year to Jorge Martin’s victory last year in the Styrian GP.

It’s the third successive Ducati win at Le Mans (third overall) after Danilo Petrucci (2020) and Jack Miller (2021). It’s also Ducati’s fourth win this season, making it the second time Ducati won four of the first seven races along with 2007 with Casey Stoner (Qatar, Turkey, China, Catalunya).

Jack Miller finished second at the French GP for his second podium of the season along with Americas, where he finished P3. This is his second podium at Le Mans along with 2021 when he won.

With Bastianini and Miller, this is the 13th successive MotoGP race with at least one Ducati on the podium (since Aragon last year). This is the best run for the Bologna factory since Turkey 2007 to Qatar 2008, which was 17 successive races on the podium and is their record in the class.

Last time out at the French GP Bastianini and Miller made it the first Ducati 1-2 since Valencia 2021 when Ducati locked out the podium.

Aleix Espargaro finished third at the French GP for his sixth podium in MotoGP and his fourth this season. This is the first time Aprilia took four podiums in a single premier class season as well as the first time that the Noale factory took three podiums in the three successive premier class races.

On the full-time MotoGP grid, only Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso have taken four successive podiums. In Italy, Aleix Espargaro will be aiming to join them.

Together, the 23 other full-time MotoGP riders have now accumulated the same number of MotoGP wins as Marc Marquez: 59.

Only two riders have scored points in all the seven MotoGP races so far this season (1/3 of the calendar): Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir both crashed out to make it the first time Suzuki didn’t score since the 2021 French GP.

At the Italian GP, rookie Marco Bezzecchi is scheduled to start his 100th GP race.

Bezzecchi finished 12th at Le Mans and is still leading the fight for the Rookie of the Year with 19 points ahead of Darryn Binder (6), Fabio Di Giannantonio (3), who scored his first MotoGP points in France, and Remy Gardner (3). Raul Fernandez is therefore the only rookie who has failed to score any points so far.

Of the rookies, only Gardner has previously won at Mugello in the smaller classes (Moto2, 2021). However, except Darryn Binder, the others have stood on the podium : Di Giannantonio (Moto3: P2 in 2016 and 2017, and P3 in 2018, Bezzecchi (P2 in Moto3 in 2018, P3 in Moto2 in 2021), and Fernandez (P2 in Moto2 in 2021 from pole).

Grand Prix Racing at Mugello

Mugello hosted a Grand Prix for the first time in 1976, when Barry Sheene won the 500cc race by just 0.1 sec ahead of Phil Read. The race lasted over 62 minutes. At the time, Suzuki dominated and the first non-Suzuki home was Waerum Borge Nielsen in tenth on a Yamaha.

The layout of Mugello has remained basically unchanged since its debut, with the official track length of 5.245 km. This is the 36th GP here, including 29 in a row from 1991 to 2019. Misano is the other circuit that has hosted the Italian GP (1991 and 1993), and Mugello also hosted the Nations GP (1976, 1978, 1985) and the San Marino GP (1982, 1984, 1991, 1993).

Honda’s last premier class win at Mugello: Marc Marquez in 2014 from pole position.

Yamaha’s last premier class win here: Fabio Quartararo in 2021 from pole. Yamaha have 13 wins, including five in a row with Valentino Rossi from 2004 to 2008 and five with Lorenzo: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016. The winning margin for Lorenzo over Marc Marquez in 2016 was just 0.019 seconds, making it the eighth-closest finish of all time in the premier class.

In 2019, Danilo Petrucci took Ducati’s fourth MotoGP win at Mugello after Casey Stoner (2009), Andrea Dovizioso (2017, the first Italian to win here on an Italian bike in the premier class), and Jorge Lorenzo (2018).

Suzuki have won twice at Mugello in the premier class, with Barry Sheene (1976) and Kevin Schwantz (1992). The best result for Suzuki in the MotoGP era is P3 with Joan Mir (2021).

KTM’s best MotoGP result in Mugello: Miguel Oliveira, P2 in 2021.

Aprilia’s best premier class result in Mugello: Jeremy McWilliams, P3 in 2000. Aleix Espargaro finished P7 last year at the track for the best result for Aprilia in the MotoGP era (since 2002).

Loris Capirossi is the only Italian other than Rossi, Dovizioso and Petrucci to take a premier class win at Mugello, in the 2000 500cc race after a race-long battle with Max Biaggi and Rossi, both of whom crashed late on.

Mugello 2004 is the shortest ever premier class race: six laps. It was stopped due to rain, and restarted for the remaining laps as per the rules at the time.

The MotoGP victories at Mugello since 2002 shared by eight riders: Valentino Rossi (7 wins), Jorge Lorenzo (6 wins), and Dani Pedrosa, Stoner, Marc Marquez, Dovizioso, Petrucci and Quartararo with a single win.

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 102 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 98 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 94 4 RINS Alex SPA 69 5 MILLER Jack AUS 62 6 ZARCO Johann FRA 62 7 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 56 8 BINDER Brad RSA 56 9 MIR Joan SPA 56 10 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 54 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 43 12 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 13 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 33 14 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 30 15 MARTIN Jorge SPA 28 16 MARINI Luca ITA 21 17 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 19 18 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 19 19 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 18 20 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 8 21 BINDER Darryn RSA 6 22 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 3

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 108 2 OGURA Ai JPN 92 3 CANET Aron SPA 89 4 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 70 5 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 69 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 66 7 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 61 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 57 9 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 52 10 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 36 11 LOWES Sam GBR 35 12 DIXON Jake GBR 32 13 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 31 14 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 29 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 29 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 21 17 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 20 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 18 19 BALTUS Barry BEL 15 20 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 21 FENATI Romano ITA 7 22 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 112 2 MASIA Jaume SPA 95 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 95 4 GUEVARA Izan SPA 89 5 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 75 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 70 7 MIGNO Andrea ITA 58 8 TATAY Carlos SPA 52 9 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 38 10 TOBA Kaito JPN 37 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 37 12 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 34 13 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 32 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 32 15 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 28 16 MCPHEE John GBR 15 17 KELSO Joel AUS 14 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 14 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 14 20 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 13 21 NEPA Stefano ITA 8 22 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 7

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 78 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 70 3 CASADEI Mattia ITA 61 4 FERRARI Matteo ITA 48 5 OKUBO Hikari JPN 47 6 PONS Miquel SPA 44 7 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 36 8 GARZO Hector SPA 32 9 ESCRIG Alex SPA 27 10 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 20 11 TORRES Jordi SPA 20 12 ALCOBA Marc SPA 14 13 FORES Xavi SPA 14 14 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 12 15 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 12 16 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 17 CARDELUS Xavi AND 7 18 HERRERA Maria SPA 6 19 FINELLO Alessio ITA 2 20 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley Schedule (AEST)

Friday May 27, 2022 Time Class Event 16:25 – 16:45 MotoE Free Practice Nr. 1 17:00 – 17:40 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 1 17:55 – 18:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 18:55 – 19:35 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 1 20:35 – 20:55 MotoE Free Practice Nr. 2 21:15 – 21:55 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 2 22:10 – 22:55 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2 23:10 – 23:50 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 2 00:50 – 01:00(Sat) MotoE Qualifying Nr. 1 01:10 – 01:20(Sat) MotoE Qualifying Nr. 2 Saturday May 28, 2022 Time Class Event 17:00 – 17:40 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 3 17:55 – 18:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 3 18:55 – 19:35 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 3 20:35 – 20:50 Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 1 21:00 – 21:15 Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 2 21:30 – 22:00 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 4 22:10 – 22:25 MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1 22:35 – 22:50 MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2 23:10 – 23:25 Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 1 23:35 – 23:50 Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 2 00:15(Sun) MotoE Race Nr.1 01:00 – 01:30(Sun) MotoGP Qualifying Press Conference Sunday May 29, 2022 Time Class Event 17:00 – 17:10 Moto3 Warm Up 17:20 – 17:30 Moto2 Warm Up 17:40 – 18:00 MotoGP Warm Up 19:00 Moto3 Race 20:20 Moto2 Race 22:00 MotoGP Race 23:30 MotoE Race Nr.2

