MotoGP 2022 – Round Eight
Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley Statistics Update
At the French GP, Enea Bastianini took his third win in MotoGP along with Qatar and Americas this season, becoming the sixth Ducati rider to have won more than twice in the class. He is now tied with Jorge Lorenzo in fifth on the list of Ducati riders with most premier class wins. The win for Bastianini is also the fourth for an Independent Team Ducati, adding his wins this year to Jorge Martin’s victory last year in the Styrian GP.
It’s the third successive Ducati win at Le Mans (third overall) after Danilo Petrucci (2020) and Jack Miller (2021). It’s also Ducati’s fourth win this season, making it the second time Ducati won four of the first seven races along with 2007 with Casey Stoner (Qatar, Turkey, China, Catalunya).
Jack Miller finished second at the French GP for his second podium of the season along with Americas, where he finished P3. This is his second podium at Le Mans along with 2021 when he won.
With Bastianini and Miller, this is the 13th successive MotoGP race with at least one Ducati on the podium (since Aragon last year). This is the best run for the Bologna factory since Turkey 2007 to Qatar 2008, which was 17 successive races on the podium and is their record in the class.
Last time out at the French GP Bastianini and Miller made it the first Ducati 1-2 since Valencia 2021 when Ducati locked out the podium.
Aleix Espargaro finished third at the French GP for his sixth podium in MotoGP and his fourth this season. This is the first time Aprilia took four podiums in a single premier class season as well as the first time that the Noale factory took three podiums in the three successive premier class races.
On the full-time MotoGP grid, only Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso have taken four successive podiums. In Italy, Aleix Espargaro will be aiming to join them.
Together, the 23 other full-time MotoGP riders have now accumulated the same number of MotoGP wins as Marc Marquez: 59.
Only two riders have scored points in all the seven MotoGP races so far this season (1/3 of the calendar): Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro.
Alex Rins and Joan Mir both crashed out to make it the first time Suzuki didn’t score since the 2021 French GP.
At the Italian GP, rookie Marco Bezzecchi is scheduled to start his 100th GP race.
Bezzecchi finished 12th at Le Mans and is still leading the fight for the Rookie of the Year with 19 points ahead of Darryn Binder (6), Fabio Di Giannantonio (3), who scored his first MotoGP points in France, and Remy Gardner (3). Raul Fernandez is therefore the only rookie who has failed to score any points so far.
Of the rookies, only Gardner has previously won at Mugello in the smaller classes (Moto2, 2021). However, except Darryn Binder, the others have stood on the podium : Di Giannantonio (Moto3: P2 in 2016 and 2017, and P3 in 2018, Bezzecchi (P2 in Moto3 in 2018, P3 in Moto2 in 2021), and Fernandez (P2 in Moto2 in 2021 from pole).
Grand Prix Racing at Mugello
Mugello hosted a Grand Prix for the first time in 1976, when Barry Sheene won the 500cc race by just 0.1 sec ahead of Phil Read. The race lasted over 62 minutes. At the time, Suzuki dominated and the first non-Suzuki home was Waerum Borge Nielsen in tenth on a Yamaha.
The layout of Mugello has remained basically unchanged since its debut, with the official track length of 5.245 km. This is the 36th GP here, including 29 in a row from 1991 to 2019. Misano is the other circuit that has hosted the Italian GP (1991 and 1993), and Mugello also hosted the Nations GP (1976, 1978, 1985) and the San Marino GP (1982, 1984, 1991, 1993).
Honda’s last premier class win at Mugello: Marc Marquez in 2014 from pole position.
Yamaha’s last premier class win here: Fabio Quartararo in 2021 from pole. Yamaha have 13 wins, including five in a row with Valentino Rossi from 2004 to 2008 and five with Lorenzo: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016. The winning margin for Lorenzo over Marc Marquez in 2016 was just 0.019 seconds, making it the eighth-closest finish of all time in the premier class.
In 2019, Danilo Petrucci took Ducati’s fourth MotoGP win at Mugello after Casey Stoner (2009), Andrea Dovizioso (2017, the first Italian to win here on an Italian bike in the premier class), and Jorge Lorenzo (2018).
Suzuki have won twice at Mugello in the premier class, with Barry Sheene (1976) and Kevin Schwantz (1992). The best result for Suzuki in the MotoGP era is P3 with Joan Mir (2021).
KTM’s best MotoGP result in Mugello: Miguel Oliveira, P2 in 2021.
Aprilia’s best premier class result in Mugello: Jeremy McWilliams, P3 in 2000. Aleix Espargaro finished P7 last year at the track for the best result for Aprilia in the MotoGP era (since 2002).
Loris Capirossi is the only Italian other than Rossi, Dovizioso and Petrucci to take a premier class win at Mugello, in the 2000 500cc race after a race-long battle with Max Biaggi and Rossi, both of whom crashed late on.
Mugello 2004 is the shortest ever premier class race: six laps. It was stopped due to rain, and restarted for the remaining laps as per the rules at the time.
The MotoGP victories at Mugello since 2002 shared by eight riders: Valentino Rossi (7 wins), Jorge Lorenzo (6 wins), and Dani Pedrosa, Stoner, Marc Marquez, Dovizioso, Petrucci and Quartararo with a single win.
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|102
|2
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|98
|3
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|94
|4
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|69
|5
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|62
|6
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|62
|7
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|56
|8
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|56
|9
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|56
|10
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|54
|11
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|43
|12
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|40
|13
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|33
|14
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|30
|15
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|28
|16
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|21
|17
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|19
|18
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|19
|19
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|18
|20
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|8
|21
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|6
|22
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|3
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|108
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|92
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|89
|4
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|70
|5
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|69
|6
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|66
|7
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|61
|8
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|57
|9
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|52
|10
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|36
|11
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|35
|12
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|32
|13
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|31
|14
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|29
|15
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|29
|16
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|21
|17
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|20
|18
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|18
|19
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|15
|20
|MANZI Stefano
|ITA
|9
|21
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|7
|22
|RODRIGO Gabriel
|ARG
|6
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|112
|2
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|95
|3
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|95
|4
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|89
|5
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|75
|6
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|70
|7
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|58
|8
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|52
|9
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|38
|10
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|37
|11
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|37
|12
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|34
|13
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|32
|14
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|32
|15
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|28
|16
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|15
|17
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|14
|18
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|14
|19
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|14
|20
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|13
|21
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|8
|22
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|7
MotoE Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|AEGERTER Dominique
|SWI
|78
|2
|GRANADO Eric
|BRA
|70
|3
|CASADEI Mattia
|ITA
|61
|4
|FERRARI Matteo
|ITA
|48
|5
|OKUBO Hikari
|JPN
|47
|6
|PONS Miquel
|SPA
|44
|7
|CANEPA Niccolo
|ITA
|36
|8
|GARZO Hector
|SPA
|32
|9
|ESCRIG Alex
|SPA
|27
|10
|ZANNONI Kevin
|ITA
|20
|11
|TORRES Jordi
|SPA
|20
|12
|ALCOBA Marc
|SPA
|14
|13
|FORES Xavi
|SPA
|14
|14
|MANTOVANI Andrea
|ITA
|12
|15
|MANFREDI Kevin
|ITA
|12
|16
|TULOVIC Lukas
|GER
|10
|17
|CARDELUS Xavi
|AND
|7
|18
|HERRERA Maria
|SPA
|6
|19
|FINELLO Alessio
|ITA
|2
|20
|RUIZ Yeray
|SPA
|0
Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley Schedule (AEST)
|Friday May 27, 2022
|Time
|Class
|Event
|16:25 – 16:45
|MotoE
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|17:00 – 17:40
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|17:55 – 18:40
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|18:55 – 19:35
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|20:35 – 20:55
|MotoE
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|21:15 – 21:55
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|22:10 – 22:55
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|23:10 – 23:50
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|00:50 – 01:00(Sat)
|MotoE
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|01:10 – 01:20(Sat)
|MotoE
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|Saturday May 28, 2022
|Time
|Class
|Event
|17:00 – 17:40
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|17:55 – 18:40
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|18:55 – 19:35
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|20:35 – 20:50
|Moto3
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|21:00 – 21:15
|Moto3
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|21:30 – 22:00
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 4
|22:10 – 22:25
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|22:35 – 22:50
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|23:10 – 23:25
|Moto2
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|23:35 – 23:50
|Moto2
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|00:15(Sun)
|MotoE
|Race Nr.1
|01:00 – 01:30(Sun)
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Press Conference
|Sunday May 29, 2022
|Time
|Class
|Event
|17:00 – 17:10
|Moto3
|Warm Up
|17:20 – 17:30
|Moto2
|Warm Up
|17:40 – 18:00
|MotoGP
|Warm Up
|19:00
|Moto3
|Race
|20:20
|Moto2
|Race
|22:00
|MotoGP
|Race
|23:30
|MotoE
|Race Nr.2
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|06 March
|Qatar
|Losail International Circuit
|20 March
|Indonesia
|Mandalika International Street Circuit
|03 April
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|10 April
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|24 April
|Portugal
|Algarve International Circuit
|01 May
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|15 May
|France
|Le Mans
|29 May
|Italy
|Autodromo del Mugello
|05 June
|Catalunya
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|19 June
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|26 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|07 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|21 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|04 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|18 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|25 September
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo