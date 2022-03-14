MotoGP 2022 – Round Two – Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia – Preview
Following the opening round of the 2022 MotoGP season in Qatar Remy Gardner and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing is now set to return to Mandalika in Indonesia for the second round of the season, just a month after the Official MotoGP Mandalika tests.
Remy Gardner admitted finding the Losail International Circuit in Doha difficult to adapt with a MotoGP bike as a rookie after the season got underway without the usual pre-season tests in Qatar this year. Indeed, the MotoGP class travelled to Mandalika for its winter tests instead, in order to find its feet on the brand new Pertamina Mandalika Circuit Indonesia, which will host for the first time a MotoGP race this weekend, March 20.
Therefore, Gardner will travel to Mandalika with more confidence knowing that he registered 175 laps on the new lay-out back in February, allowing him to get enough information to have a solid base to work from ahead of the second race of the year.
Remy Gardner
“The first race of the season in Qatar was positive as we finished with a point, which is not so bad for a first race in MotoGP. We still have a lot to work on, so I am looking forward to heading to Mandalika to try to make some improvements from the learnings in Qatar. We already did some tests in Mandalika, so we know the directions we need to take in order to prepare for the race on Sunday. I am excited to go racing in Indonesia for the first time, to meet the fans there, and to get back to see my team.”
2022 MotoGP Round Two
Time Schedule (AEDT)
Friday (Sat)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1200
|Moto3
|FP1
|1255
|Moto2
|FP1
|1350
|MotoGP
|FP1
|1615
|Moto3
|FP2
|1710
|Moto2
|FP2
|1805
|MotoGP
|FP2
Saturday (Sun)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1200
|Moto3
|FP3
|1255
|Moto2
|FP3
|1350
|MotoGP
|FP3
|1535
|Moto3
|Q1
|1600
|Moto3
|Q2
|1630
|Moto2
|Q1
|1655
|Moto2
|Q2
|1725
|MotoGP
|FP4
|1805
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1830
|MotoGP
|Q2
Sunday (Mon)
|Time
|Class
|Session
|1300
|Moto3
|WUP
|1320
|Moto2
|WUP
|1340
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1500
|Moto3
|Race
|1620
|Moto2
|Race
|1800
|MotoGP
|Race
2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar
(*Subject to change*)
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|20 Mar
|Indonesia
|Mandalika
|03 April
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|10 Apr
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|24 Apr
|Portugal
|Algarve
|01 May
|Spain
|Jerez
|15 May
|France
|Le Mans
|29 May
|Italy
|Mugello
|05 Jun
|Catalunya
|Catalunya
|19 Jun
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|26 Jun
|Netherlands
|Assen
|10 Jul
|Finland
|KymiRing
|07 Aug
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|21 Aug
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|04 Sept
|San Marino
|Misano
|18 Sept
|Aragón
|Aragón
|25 Sept
|Japan
|Motegi
|02 Oct
|Thailand
|Chang
|16 Oct
|Australia
|Philip Island
|23 Oct
|Malaysia
|Sepang
|06 Nov
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Valencia