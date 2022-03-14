MotoGP 2022 – Round Two – Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia – Preview

Following the opening round of the 2022 MotoGP season in Qatar Remy Gardner and Tech3 KTM Factory Racing is now set to return to Mandalika in Indonesia for the second round of the season, just a month after the Official MotoGP Mandalika tests.

Remy Gardner admitted finding the Losail International Circuit in Doha difficult to adapt with a MotoGP bike as a rookie after the season got underway without the usual pre-season tests in Qatar this year. Indeed, the MotoGP class travelled to Mandalika for its winter tests instead, in order to find its feet on the brand new Pertamina Mandalika Circuit Indonesia, which will host for the first time a MotoGP race this weekend, March 20.

Therefore, Gardner will travel to Mandalika with more confidence knowing that he registered 175 laps on the new lay-out back in February, allowing him to get enough information to have a solid base to work from ahead of the second race of the year.

Remy Gardner

“The first race of the season in Qatar was positive as we finished with a point, which is not so bad for a first race in MotoGP. We still have a lot to work on, so I am looking forward to heading to Mandalika to try to make some improvements from the learnings in Qatar. We already did some tests in Mandalika, so we know the directions we need to take in order to prepare for the race on Sunday. I am excited to go racing in Indonesia for the first time, to meet the fans there, and to get back to see my team.”

2022 MotoGP Round Two

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Friday (Sat)

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP1 1255 Moto2 FP1 1350 MotoGP FP1 1615 Moto3 FP2 1710 Moto2 FP2 1805 MotoGP FP2

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP3 1255 Moto2 FP3 1350 MotoGP FP3 1535 Moto3 Q1 1600 Moto3 Q2 1630 Moto2 Q1 1655 Moto2 Q2 1725 MotoGP FP4 1805 MotoGP Q1 1830 MotoGP Q2

Sunday (Mon)

Time Class Session 1300 Moto3 WUP 1320 Moto2 WUP 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1620 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

(*Subject to change*)