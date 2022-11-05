MotoGP 2022 – Round 20 – Valencia

Qualifying

Jorge Martin – P1

“It was a difficult day, I felt good in terms of pace but for a time attack I didn’t have that extra this morning but this afternoon I found something and with the hard front I feel much better in braking. The first stint was great which I didn’t expect because normally you need 2 or 3 laps on the right side, on the second stint I thought I could improve but I had some moments on the rear, but finally pole position, third in a row and fifth of the season. I’m happy but the important thing is tomorrow and I’ll give it everything!”

Marc Marquez – P2

“The target was to try and be on the second or third row because being honest, I didn’t think a 29 was possible with the pace we have now. The team has done a great job this weekend and we worked a lot today for the race. I’d like to be on the podium tomorrow, I have some possibilities, but I am not the fastest guy at the moment. It’s going to be a big fight tomorrow. A front row and fighting for the podium are very good preparations for 2023, which we are also thinking about. I’m still quite sick, a little better than yesterday but a front row start is probably the best medicine I can get!”

Jack Miller – P3

“I managed to set a good time with the first soft tyre, and I knew I still had some margin to push harder. I tried with the second one, but I probably got too caught up and overdid it by sliding in Turn 2. Overall, I’m thrilled with how this weekend is going. The bike is working well: in FP4, I rode 20 laps while maintaining a high pace, which makes me positive for tomorrow’s race. Starting from the front row will give us a few more chances to fight up there at the front: my goal is to be able to end my time with Ducati in the best possible way”.

Faio Quartararo – P4

“I feel good, I might even say ‘super good’. Today was one of the best Saturdays of the season. FP4 was really good too, the pace was great. On the last laps we changed something, so the electronics were working better. Today I decided to go all in during the time attack. It’s 0.2s to pole, but we’re in P4, and I’m pretty happy about my position.

“I’m not thinking about winning the championship, I’m thinking about winning the race. If I win, maybe something will happen. But my main objective is winning the race because that’s the only thing I can do myself. I think we are in a good place. My pace is good, my starting position is good, the tyre decision is quite clear, so I’m feeling confident. Tomorrow is the day that I can take risks overtaking because I have nothing to lose. We have to be aggressive and intelligent. My tyre consumption is better than expected, but I will have to be aggressive at the start.”

Alex Rins – P5

“It was a solid day, and when I missed out on passage to Q2 by just 0.005 I was even more determined to make sure I did it in Q1. I only had one soft tyre when it came to final ‘qually,’ so I put the medium on and in the end I was actually quicker with that which I didn’t expect, but I did have a few small mistakes in my final flying lap. I’m ready to give 100% in tomorrow’s race, I’m feeling very focused.”

Maverick Viñales – P6

“Today was not an easy day for me. Since yesterday I’ve had a fever that has left me rather weak but I still battled and in the end we managed to take a good step forward and, most importantly, we had good qualifiers. It is important for us to continue improving and working. I’ll try to get some rest now and be in good form for tomorrow.”

Brad Binder – P7

“Today was pretty good. I had a little spill in the opening laps of FP3 which was a bit of a setback but when we put in the two soft tires I felt really good and I was able to put together some solid lap-times. I’m really happy to have gone straight to Q2 and then FP4 was really decent; my last efforts were my fastest. I’m optimistic for tomorrow and confident with the bike. I wanted a bit more than 7th in qualifying and couldn’t quite put the perfect lap together but we’re in good shape for tomorrow and let’s try and end the season on a high.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P8

“It wasn’t the result we were hoping for today, but with the new tyres, I’m struggling to find grip. In any case, we know we have a more competitive pace with the used tires, and this is good for the race. It won’t be easy since we will start eighth, but the important thing will be to get a good start and get in front in the early laps so we can have a little more margin.”

Aleix Espargaró – P10

“I must say that we did a really good job between yesterday and today. In fact, I now feel rather good in terms of pace. I was unable to find a good lap in qualifying and that’s a pity because the spot on the starting grid doesn’t fully reflect our level. In any case, I’m optimistic for the race. We’ll do the best we possibly can to finish out this great season.”

Luca Marini – P11

“A real shame, a bad qualifying and a bad position on the grid. I felt good on the bike, I thought I had done two good laps, not at the level of the very first ones, instead the gap is bigger than expected. I was curious to understand and immediately stopped at the garage to check the data. I’m very strong in braking but I lose in the exit of the corner. We have to work to have more grip on the rear and manage this aspect better. In FP4, on the other hand, we didn’t go badly, it means that tomorrow we can recover, even if it won’t be easy, and have fun.”

Joan Mir – P12

“Overall, we’ve made a big step today compared with yesterday, and we were able to go directly to Q2 – which is really important. Then, in FP4, I think I still have a small margin to continue improving a couple of tenths, but the good thing is that I feel a lot better than yesterday. We’re not really in the position that we want; I hoped to go faster on my second exit in Q2, but the feeling wasn’t bad and my early laps were pretty competitive. But we’ll try to start well tomorrow and set a good pace.”

Enea Bastianini – P13

“We made some steps forward in FP4, but the crashed affected our confidence to some degree. Our race pace isn’t too bed and we still can make some further adjustments to the set-up during warmup. The goal of finishing the season in the top three is still alive.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“I was disappointed today. When you do FP4 with some of the best race pace out there and then come up short in Q1 it is always frustrating but this season has been a bit like that. Anyway, I’m looking forward to the race and our last one tomorrow.”

Álex Márquez – P15

“Last qualy of the season and it went quite well I would say, P15. We are in a not bad position to start and to try to make a good race. We had a really good rhythm in FP4, so we will try to enjoy tomorrow. I also enjoyed today on the bike, we did a good job and need to keep going like this and enjoy tomorrow with the team in an emotional last race.”

Franco Morbidelli – P16

“I’m frustrated because I missed the Q2 by 0.048s this morning. This afternoon I was caught out by the different conditions. I couldn’t cope with that, and I didn’t have the speed this afternoon. If I had entered Q2 in the morning, I’m pretty sure we could have done something about it tomorrow. If I would have started from, let’s say, 12th or 10th position, it’s different than starting from P16. But, anyway, we can still make a step for tomorrow.”

Cal Crutchlow – P17

“I felt okay, we had a different tyre strategy and the rear wings also which I already tested before and know what they do. It was just not the right time to test because the track conditions and the temperature was not great. I was just a bit concern having no weight on the front wheel at that time in the morning when the sun is low. But overall I felt good today, especially in FP4, probably not consistently fast enough, but it felt more okay with the bike and I think we can get some speed for tomorrow and have a good race.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P18

“A really complicated day: this morning I immediately crashed, it was a big big crash and even in the second run I wasn’t able to make the steps forward I was hoping for. In FP4 I was better on the pace for the race, while in Q1 I was unable to go beyond the eighth place. Tomorrow will not be easy, but we will try.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P19

“Another difficult day. We made a small step forward time attack wise, but we were hoping for something more. It’s the last race of the year and we’d like to honour it with a top-15 finish, which is not that far. We still have some decisions to make before the race and we hope the warmup will be an enlightening one.”

Remy Gardner – P20

“We did our fastest lap of the weekend in qualifying today, it was not a bad one but we are still a bit too far. I would like to be able to finish the race tomorrow and be in the points but the track is difficult, tight and you can make mistakes easily. We will see what we can do.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P21

“I’m getting better session by session and am able to adapt my speed. I’m improving my riding and am quite happy with how we’ve progressed today, my lap time is getting closer and closer to the top 10. In qualifying I was expecting to be a few tenths faster than I was, but here a qualifying lap and race pace are a different story. Tomorrow’s race is 27 laps and it’s going to be very long and tough, but I’ll try my best. It’s the last round of the season, so I’ll try my best for the team, they’ve done a really great job this weekend. We’ll push until the end and hopefully we can finish in a high position.”

Pol Espargaro – P22

“Of course today did not go to plan. I mean, in Free Practice 4 I was fourth, the pace was good and I was riding well. But in FP3 and Q1 I couldn’t get the lap, the crash in Q1 really ended our hopes. It’s going to be a long and tough race and it will be really difficult to do anything from that far back on the grid. Valencia is a circuit I like a lot and it’s the last one of the year, so why not go for it? I want to do a good result for me and for the guys here who have kept working all year long for me – no matter what.”

Raul Fernandez – P23

“The crash I had this morning in FP3 was a typical one here in Valencia to be honest, in turn 10, and it was not a bad crash itself. But when I crashed, I rolled a lot in the graveland I stayed for a few seconds on the floor before being able to get up. I felt dizzy afterwards, so I was taken to the medical centre and then to the hospital to do a full check up. Everything was good, and I came back to the circuit for qualifying 1. We will see how we feel tomorrow for the race, but I want to give my best for my final race with KTM. I would like to thank my team and especially my mechanics, because I destroyed the bike and I had a new one ready for my Q1, so thank you! I want to do a good race for them too tomorrow.”

Darryn Binder – P24

“This has been another very difficult day here in Valencia. The track conditions this morning have been tricky with the air and track temperature being quite a bit cooler than yesterday. It had warmed up nicely this afternoon and there was a lot less wind than yesterday, but it’s been really difficult for me. Unfortunately, I had two crashes today, which really didn’t help my confidence going into the QP. I obviously went out and just tried to get some laps under my belt trying to regain some confidence. I need to reset, start over tomorrow and try again.”

MotoGP Qualifying Report

On pole it’s Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) followed by Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) to make some interesting front row dynamics, while Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) pushed as hard has he could – and then some – to earn P4 on the grid at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Importantly for Yamaha’s title contender, he will start a full row ahead of World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), who qualified eighth – with everything still very much possible in this title fight…

As was the case a fortnight ago in Malaysia, Martin was on the pace immediately in Q2, setting a 1:29.621 which would still be fastest at the end of the first runs. Miller was second on a 1:29.834 and Quartararo fourth on a 1:30.135, while Bagnaia was back to pitlane after a single 1:30.766 which left him 11th when the track went quiet.

Miller’s hopes of one last pole for Ducati then disappeared when he crashed at Turn 2, while an under-the-weather Marc Marquez jumped from ninth to P2 when he fired in a 1:30.049. Bagnaia then moved to sixth, ahead of Quartararo, before ‘El Diablo’ leapfrogged his title rival by clocking a 1:30.027.

There were more yellow flags when Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) had a spill at Turn 6, while Bagnaia toured the run-off at Turn 8. Quartararo was still on a hot lap and, fortunately for him, it was unaffected as he sought to elevate himself further up the grid. He did indeed move up two spots more to fourth with a 1:29.900 before running into the Turn 2 gravel trap on his final lap of the session – although that was in fact a moot point with replays showing FQ20 also running onto the green at Turn 1 beforehand.

Martin had no improvement during his second run but still bagged pole, ahead of Marc Marquez and Miller, who kept his berth on the front row despite the tumble. Quartararo heads up Row 2, next to Q1 graduate Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and the pace-setter in that earlier qualifying session, Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing). Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was classified seventh, ahead of Bagnaia, Zarco, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) had moved into second place in Q1 with a 1:30.193 but Rins hit back and then Bastianini’s chances of advancing to Q2 were dashed when he crashed at Turn 2 – rider okay. ‘La Bestia’ is set to start 13th and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who topped FP4 and then threatened to upstage both Viñales and Rins late in Q1, from 14th.

MotoGP Race Day Stats Update

Jorge Martin has qualified on pole position for the ninth time in MotoGP, the fifth time so far this season along with the Qatar, Americas, Australian and Malaysian GPs and the second successive time in Valencia. He will be aiming to win for the second time in the class along with Styria last year.

This is Ducati’s 16th pole this season, equalling the record of most poles in a single MotoGP season set by Honda in 2011.

Marc Marquez has qualified second for his third successive front row start. He will be aiming to win for the first time since Emilia-Romagna last year (378 days). Over his seven races in MotoGP in Valencia, he has scored six podiums, including two wins.

For his last race with Ducati, Jack Miller has qualified third which is his seventh front row of the season. This is his third successive front row in Valencia, and he will be aiming for a third podium in a row at the track.

With Martin and Miller, this is the 40th successive race with at least one Ducati in the top three in qualifying.

Fabio Quartararo has qualified fourth for his second-best qualifying result in MotoGP in Valencia after 2019 when he was on pole. To retain the title, Quartararo must win while his rival Francesco Bagnaia must not finish better than P15.

After passing through Q1, Alex Rins has qualified fifth for the second successive time following Malaysia, which is his best qualifying result since he qualified second at the Portuguese GP last year. He has finished on the podium at Valencia twice, in 2018 and in 2020/1, both times in P2.

Maverick Viñales, who also passed through Q1, has qualified sixth for the best qualifying result for Aprilia in Valencia. He will be aiming to stand on the podium for the first time since San Marino when he was third.

Brad Binder has qualified seventh equalling his third-best qualifying result of the season from Qatar (when he finished second), after Japan (when he qualified third) and Indonesia (when he qualified fourth).

Winner last year in Valencia, Francesco Bagnaia has qualified eighth which is the sixth time so far this year he failed to start from the front two rows. He could clinch the MotoGP title if he finishes within the top 14 or, if he finishes P15 or fails to score any points and Quartararo doesn’t win.

Johann Zarco, who crashed in Q2, has qualified ninth which is the sixth of the season he failed to start from the front two rows. He is still aiming to take his maiden win in MotoGP.

Aleix Espargaro has qualified 10th which is only the sixth time this year he doesn’t start from the front three rows (including Japan when he started from pitlane due to a technical problem). Aleix Espargaro (212 points) is still in contention for third in the Championship, along with Enea Bastianini (211).

Bastianini has qualified 13th after a crash in Q1. This is the seventh time this season he has failed to start from the front four rows.

MotoGP 2022 Valencia Combined Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 1m29.621 328.9 2 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.205 325.8 3 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.213 328.9 4 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.279 324.3 5 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.319 328.9 6 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.334 325.8 7 Brad BINDER KTM Q2 +0.418 327.4 8 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.428 330.5 9 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.481 325.8 10 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.503 325.8 11 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.522 327.4 12 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.620 325.8 13 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.103 327.4 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.146 322.8 15 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 0.363 324.3 16 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.414 322.8 17 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.458 322.8 18 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.498 325.8 19 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.605 327.4 20 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.714 322.8 21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q1 (*) 0.740 321.3 22 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.846 325.8 23 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.586 322.8 24 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.899 324.3

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 258 2 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 235 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 212 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 211 5 MILLER Jack AUS 189 6 BINDER Brad RSA 168 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 166 8 RINS Alex SPA 148 9 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 138 10 MARTIN Jorge SPA 136 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 12 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 113 13 MARINI Luca ITA 111 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 106 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 56 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 36 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 12 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 10 24 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 10 25 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 10 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0 30 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 31 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0

Moto2

Beta Tools Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez has taken his first Grand Prix pole position by just 0.001, setting a new Lap Record to pip his rival for Rookie of the Year, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), to the top.

Acosta was the pace-setter in both FP2 and FP3, and he started Q2 in the same fashion with a 1:34.972 on his opening flyer. Next time through, Lopez took over P1 with a 1:34.314 before Acosta fell just short of reclaiming top spot by a single thousandth. Still, both are under the All Time Lap Record. Incredibly, Lopez then went and set yet another 1:34.314, meaning he can boast two identical fastest laps of the session!

Championship protagonists Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) take P3 and P5, respectively, with the former also leading the latter by 9.5 points in the standings ahead of a decisive final race of the season.

After Ogura had closed in on Fernandez in FP3, he laid down the challenge by lapping quicker than the Spaniard in the early stages of Q2. The Championship-leading KTM Ajo ultimately overhauled him to sit third but Ogura will be just one row behind in fifth.

Between them on the timesheets is Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), who came from Q1 to take fourth on the grid with a 1:34.583. Sixth went to fellow Q1 graduate Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) and seventh to Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40), while Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools Speed Up) dusted himself off from a crash at Turn 2 to move up to eighth thanks to a 1:34.771 on his final lap.

Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) topped Q1 before securing a P9 start and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans Racing Team) rounded out the top 10.

In his fourth appearance for MarcVDS this year, Senna Agius continued his strong showing from Friday and just missed out on a place in the top 14 in FP3, finishing 15th. The Australian was on course to progress to Q1 but some late improvements by other riders shuffled him back to fifth, meaning he’ll start from 19th – his best qualifying in four World Championship appearances.

Senna Agius

“I improved my personal best today but I couldn’t extract the maximum from the package. I just missed finding the limit of the bike in every corner to do one really fast lap time. I have good consistency but I’m just lacking that one perfect lap. Overall, we have to be happy. It’s my best qualifying in the World Championship. But Q2 was definitely on the cards. I really thought I could have got it today. I’m a little disappointed we missed it, but we’ve worked well this weekend and we have good pace. I think if I have a clear head tomorrow, I can do a good result. It’s going to be a tyre battle at the end. Everyone is going to have a big drop. Whoever can make as few mistakes as possible, and stay consistent from the beginning and save something, they’ll have more at the end. It’s going to be a long race but good pace at the end will be key.”

Moto2 2022 Valencia Combined Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 1m34.314 268.5 2 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.001 271.7 3 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.167 268.5 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.269 273.9 5 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.351 271.7 6 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +0.360 269.6 7 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.451 272.8 8 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.457 266.5 9 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.459 275.0 10 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA KALEX Q2 +0.552 275.0 11 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.561 273.9 12 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +0.593 275.0 13 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +0.606 269.6 14 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.614 275.0 15 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.662 276.1 16 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.824 270.7 17 Mattia PASINI KALEX Q2 +0.825 273.9 18 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q2 +0.944 273.9 19 Senna AGIUS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.318 270.7 20 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.322 268.5 21 Borja GOMEZ KALEX Q1 (*) 0.351 271.7 22 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.407 271.7 23 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 0.524 269.6 24 Alex ESCRIG MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.651 264.4 25 Taiga HADA KALEX Q1 (*) 0.716 273.9 26 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.873 268.5 27 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 0.979 270.7 28 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.065 269.6 29 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 1.152 270.7 30 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX Q1 (*) 1.198 270.7 31 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.402 272.8

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 251.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 242 3 CANET Aron SPA 200 4 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 175.5 5 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 6 DIXON Jake GBR 159.5 7 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 155.5 8 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 152 9 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 128 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 117.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 82 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 79 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 73 16 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 67 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 66 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 64 19 LOWES Sam GBR 55 20 SALAC Filip CZE 42 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 19 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 3.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 37 GOMEZ Borja SPA 0 38 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 39 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 40 ANUAR Azroy MAL 0 41 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Moto3

Reigning Champion Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) will start his final Moto3 race from pole position as he pipped Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) by just 0.046 at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana.

Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team), who is currently two points ahead in the three-way fight for second overall, locks out the front row.

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), the rider two points off Garcia, will start seventh, with Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max), currently fourth overall but still in contention for second, lining up fifth.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) is fourth on the grid, and the Brazilian leads the fight for Rookie of the Year heading into the final race. He is currently on 104 points ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Daniel Holgado (97) and BOE Motorsports’ David Muñoz (84), his only rivals. Muñoz qualified 14th and Holgado 15th, but both will move up a place as 11th-fastest rider Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will start from pit-lane.

Aussie teenager Joel Kelso will start from 19th on the grid.

Moto3 2022 Valencia Combined Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 1m38.479 226.9 2 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +0.046 231.5 3 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 +0.175 226.1 4 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q2 +0.218 227.6 5 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.282 227.6 6 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q2 +0.318 231.5 7 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 +0.377 228.4 8 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +0.396 229.2 9 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q2 +0.448 229.9 10 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.470 229.9 11 Jaume MASIA KTM Q2 +0.537 229.9 12 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +0.539 229.9 13 David SALVADOR KTM Q2 +0.542 229.2 14 David MUÑOZ KTM Q2 +0.560 232.2 15 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +0.667 226.9 16 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +0.688 231.5 17 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO Q2 +0.783 221.8 18 Nicola Fabio CARRARO ITA KTM Q2 +0.828 223.9 19 Joel KELSO KTM Q1 (*) 0.629 226.9 20 Filippo FARIOLI GASGAS Q1 (*) 0.656 230.7 21 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q1 (*) 0.722 229.2 22 David ALMANSA KTM Q1 (*) 0.769 231.5 23 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA Q1 (*) 0.924 226.9 24 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.931 225.4 25 Kaito TOBA KTM Q1 (*) 0.979 226.1 26 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.101 229.2 27 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q1 (*) 1.192 229.9 28 Alberto SURRA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.207 221.8 29 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q1 (*) 1.334 224.7 30 Mario AJI HONDA Q1 (*) 1.641 221.8 31 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 1.878 226.1 32 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 2.527 226.9

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 294 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 241 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 233 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 227 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 180 6 MASIA Jaume SPA 177 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 104 9 MIGNO Andrea ITA 102 10 MCPHEE John GBR 97 11 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 97 12 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 87 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 87 14 MUÑOZ David SPA 84 15 TATAY Carlos SPA 84 16 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 83 17 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 69 18 NEPA Stefano ITA 64 19 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 41 21 KELSO Joel AUS 36 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 27 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 29 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 30 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 31 SALVADOR David SPA 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

2022 Valencia MotoGP Time Schedule

