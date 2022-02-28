2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round One – MXGP of Great Britain, Matterley Basin

The 2022 MXGP championship has officially kicked off with Round 1 in Great Britain’s Matterley Basin, where Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder laid claim to the MXGP and MX2 overall victories respectively.

It was a near-perfect day for Gajser who secured his first Grand Prix win in Matterley Basin for the first time since 2016, when he still raced in MX2, and now heads into round two with the red plate back on his CRF450R.

Meanwhile Simon Längenfelder continued his ‘fairy tale’ weekend by winning his first ever MX2 race, claiming his first Grand Prix victory and leaving Great Britain with the red plate!

Round 1 saw Australian Jed Beaton (F&H Kawasaki Racing Team) make an impressive start to his season as he clinched sixth place overall.

In the opening bout Beaton was seventh early on before working his way up to fifth by the flag.

Beaton was again impressive in race two, quickly making a couple of significant passes to move into the top six again on the opening lap. Concentrating on riding consistently as the low late-afternoon sun cast dramatic shadows over the deeply-rutted terrain he surrendered one position mid-moto but his sixth place in the overall GP classification was never in danger.

Jed Beaton – P6

“Obviously I’m pretty happy with my day. I didn’t know what to expect coming here so it’s been pretty crazy to finish sixth first-time in MXGP. I think everyone always likes riding this track and I felt relaxed all day, got two good starts, rode my own race each time and tried to stay solid for fifth and seventh. For me I actually feel a lot more comfortable on the 450 and am really enjoying riding it; it’s more to handle but I’m a big guy and the little bit more power is good for me.“

It was a mixed weekend for fellow Aussie Mitch Evans, although it was always going to be a tough ask to come up against the best motocross riders in the world after over 15-months of absence due to injury.

However Evans showed his fighting spirit, clicking off his laps and completing both motos in what were some extremely difficult conditions. His 17-22 results aren’t where he wants to be, but this was an important step in his recovery, as he attempts to get back to the front of this competitive MXGP class.

Mitch Evans – P20

“It’s been a long time since I competed at this level and although my results aren’t the best, it felt good to be out there racing and I’m happy to have finished both races without any major incidents. This was a big step for me, so now I can concentrate on getting better and better, and that starts next week in Mantova.”

MXGP Race 1

In MXGP race one, it was Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who grabbed the first Fox Holeshot of the season ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff.

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser got squeezed in the start and was around ninth on the opening lap, as Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez crashed.

Prado led Seewer, Coldenhoff and Alberto Forato of SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery, as Maxime Renaux of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing got by Gajser for fifth and set his sights on Forato, as F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Jed Beaton was right there in the mix behind Gajser. The Aussie eventually finished the race in fifth position.

Seewer then picked up the pace, setting the fastest lap of the race which allowed him within striking distance of Prado. And he did just that, to take over the lead.

Renaux took fifth from Forato and Gajser followed into suit, to remain close to the Yamaha rider.

We then saw Fernandez come into pitlane, before heading back on track again. A few laps later the Spaniard retired from the race.

Gajser then went purple in sectors one and three and was all over Renaux. Meanwhile Renaux was busy battling his teammate Coldenhoff, which allowed the Slovenian to close in further.

Gajser then launched an attack onto Renaux, and then passed Coldenhoff too, to move into third position. It didn’t take long for the Honda rider to also catch Prado and slip into second position.

With 12 minutes to go Seewer had a 2.325 second advantage, but that was brought down rapidly by a hard charging Gajser. We then witnessed an intense battle between the pair, which lasted seven laps, until Seewer went down with just two laps to go. This gave Gajser a clear path to take the first MXGP race win of 2022.

Seewer managed to get going quickly and secure second place, while Renaux finished third ahead of Prado and Beaton.

Home hero Ben Watson of Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP finished the race in 11th place. Mitch Evans finished in 17th.

MXGP Race 2

In race two, it was again Prado with the Fox Holeshot ahead of Coldenhoff and Seewer, Fernandez and Gajser. Alessandro Lupino of Beta SDM Corse MX Team went out of the race early on, similar to race one.

Prado was looking to waste no time at making a run for it, as he extended his lead to over 3 seconds, while Beaton chased Fernandez for fifth.

Gajser meanwhile was making progress on Seewer for third and on lap three was ahead of the Swiss. A couple of laps later he also managed to get by Coldenhoff and then it was game on for the race win.

Gajser was flying and managed to bring down Prado’s five second lead down to almost nothing in a matter of a couple of laps, with still more than 10 minutes on the clock. He took chunks of time out of the Spaniard until finally on lap 11 he made the pass stick.

But the Slovenian’s lead lasted just a lap as he went down with three laps to go. This was the perfect opportunity for Prado who was keen on getting his first race win of 2022.

Despite Gajser’s best efforts, Prado was able to stay in front and win the race by just 0.500 of a second! Coldenhoff also held of his teammate Seewer, with Fernandez crossing the line in fifth followed by Renaux and Beaton. Evans dropped to P22 in Race 2.

With a win and a second, Gajser took to the top step of the podium and now leads the MXGP Championships standings, with Prado second with 43 points and Seewer third with 40.

Tim Gajser – P1

“It is great to begin the season with a strong performance like today. I didn’t make it easy, getting bad starts in both races, but I came through to the front, making passes on a tricky surface, and in the first moto I came through for the win. Unfortunately, in race two, I got to the front, but I made a small mistake with a couple of laps remaining and although I pushed really hard to get back into the lead, I crossed the line less than a second behind. Still, I won the GP overall and lead the MXGP championship, and that was the aim coming into today. A big thanks to the whole Team HRC, who have worked hard over the winter to make this result happen.”

Jorge Prado – P2

“Today was a great day! It is perfect to start the season on the podium. I felt a bit rusty in the first moto and did not really have a good rhythm in the beginning. The last two laps were good, so I knew that the second moto would be a bit better. I felt more relaxed. The start was important here, because the sun was very low. I was running a good pace after the start – I knew I had a chance and could not throw it away. I pushed as hard as possible and won the moto, so I am very happy. I feel good.”

Jeremy Seewer – P3

“It was a really positive day. I’ve never started the season this far up front. I’ve never started the season on the podium, so it’s pretty good. It shows I’m ready. I enjoyed the racing. The track was difficult but really nice, and the sun was super low, so it was quite tricky. I’m super happy, except for the first moto when I thought I had the win in the pocket, but I lost the front and then caught some ruts, and my legs weren’t long enough to save me. I am on the podium, I’m fit and I’m happy with everything and the team around me, so it’s all positive. I’m ready for more.”

Maxime Renaux – P4

“I’m not too happy with the second moto, but it was not a bad weekend for the first one. Third in the first race was pretty good and I finished fourth overall, but I know I can do better. I made a little bit too many mistakes today, but fourth… we can keep building from here.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P5

“I started good both motos, which was really positive. In the first moto, it was going good until I started to struggle at the half way point, so to go from third to ninth is never ideal, but we made some changes for the second moto. It definitely worked out well. I got another good start and just felt a lot better. I couldn’t quite follow the leaders, but still managed to finish third, which was enough for fifth overall. So overall a decent start to the season, a positive one.”

Brian Bogers – P10

“I felt better on Sunday, compared to Saturday. I was seventh in the first moto and quite happy with that. It was a good way to start the season and something to build on! I finished twelfth in the second moto for tenth overall. I’m looking forward to the next race, because the feeling with the bike and team is really good.”

MXGP Overall Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 22 47 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 18 25 43 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 22 18 40 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 20 15 35 5 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 12 20 32 6 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 16 14 30 7 Forato, Alberto ITA GAS 15 13 28 8 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN KTM 13 11 24 9 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 11 12 23 10 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 14 9 23 11 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 9 10 19 12 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 10 8 18 13 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 1 16 17 14 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 8 7 15 15 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 7 6 13 16 Guillod, Valentin SUI YAM 6 4 10 17 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 5 2 7 18 Koch, Tom GER KTM 3 3 6 19 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 0 5 5 20 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 4 0 4 21 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM 2 0 2 22 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU YAM 0 1 1

MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 47 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 43 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 40 4 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 35 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 32 6 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 30 7 Forato, A. ITA GAS 28 8 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 24 9 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 23 10 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 23 11 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 19 12 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 18 13 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 17 14 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 15 15 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 13 16 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 10 17 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 7 18 Koch, Tom GER KTM 6 19 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 5 20 Evans, M. AUS HON 4 21 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 2 22 Jasikonis, A. LTU YAM 1

MX2 Race 1

It was Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Simon Längenfelder who took the Fox Holeshot ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf and F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo.

Team Ship to Cycle Honda rider Stephen Rubini was also looking strong as he was pushing Horgmo for fourth, though was caught out by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts.

Horgmo then went by De Wolf, as the Dutchman looked to respond. And just when Geerts was looking to be moving forward he crashed and re-joined down in ninth.

Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting was also in the mix as he started to get pressured by Roan Van De Moosdijk of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing and Big Ban World MTX Kawasaki Racing’s Mikkel Haarup. Gifting crashed now too long after.

Horgmo then dropped from third to fifth after making a mistake and going down, while Längenfelder set the fastest lap of the race and was getting comfortable in the lead.

Further down the field Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini was battling with fellow countryman Andrea Adamo from SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery. Adamo was able to keep him behind and actually moved forward to pass Haarup, who crashed.

Längenfelder remained the fastest rider on track as he pushed forward and extended his lead over Vialle to 7.618.

De Wolf was also looking fast as he started to get closer to Vialle, but in the end it was Längenfelder who won his first ever MX2 race ahead of Vialle, De Wolf, Geerts, Rubini, Moosdijk, Horgmo, Haarup, Adamo and Hakon Fredriksen of Honda 114 Motorsports who was making his debut in MX2.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, we saw Längenfelder put his GasGas machine out in front once again as he claimed the second Fox Holeshot of the day. He was followed by Vialle, Horgmo, Geerts, Van de Moosdijk and Gifting.

A few laps later, Längenfelder made a mistake which allowed Vialle to move closer and not long after, the pair were side-by-side, with Vialle finally making a move for the lead. Vialle then put his head down and clocked the fastest lap of the race. And he followed that up on the next lap too.

All was looking good for the Frenchman as he was on track for the race win and overall victory, but a crash jeopardised that. He did however pick himself up quickly to re-join the race in second.

Meanwhile Geerts was ahead on Horgmo, with the Kawasaki rider also being chased down by Van de Moosdijk. Horgmo got cross-rutted and went down and out of fourth place.

Geerts then set the fastest lap of the race as he looked to catch Vialle. At that point Vialle was also within touching distance of Längenfelder. The battle between the German and the Frenchman carried on for a few laps, with Vialle trying the same inside line on the wave section several times.

It looked like Vialle had a chance to go for the win but then crashed again which allowed Geerts through. Geerts then sought his own opportunity for a win but was unable to get it done and Längenfelder went on to win the race, the Grand Prix and claim the red plate.

Second was Geerts, followed by Vialle, Van de Moosdijk, De Wolf, Gifting, Haarup, Guadagnini, Horgmo and Rubini.

Längenfelder will head to round two in Mantova with the red plate, as Vialle and Geerts sit second and third in the standings.

Simon Längenfelder – P1

“I did not expect this! I came into the weekend with the goal of doing my best. I did not think about positions or anything. I felt so good in the qualifying race and then I had two really good starts today. The second moto was tough, fighting with the other riders, but I just tried to do my best and go forward. I am so happy to go home with the red plate.”

Tom Vialle – P2

“Not a bad result to start the season but I was a bit disappointed with the crash at the end of the second moto while trying for the win. If we consider that I’ve only been riding a month and a half and we are fine-tuning the new racebike then this was a good day. It was nice to be at the front and it was a bit of a surprise to have that good rhythm. A good GP for the confidence. Mantova next week and a track where we race a lot. We know it well and we will be ready.”

Jago Geert – P3

“I’m really happy with the day. In the first heat I was riding pretty well the first few laps but had a small crash and fell back to ninth. After that I needed some time to recover and find my rhythm again but in the end I felt really good on the track and made some passes to finish fourth. I was happy with that and feeling confident for the second heat. In the second race, my start wasn’t too good, but I was pretty quick into fourth and then into third. So, then it was a three-man battle for the lead with Tom (Vialle) and Simon (Laengenfelder). I really pushed hard to get the win but we were all quite similar in speed and it was hard to make the difference, so I had to settle for second, which is still pretty good, especially after two weeks off the bike with an arm problem.”

MX2 Overall Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 25 25 50 2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 22 20 42 3 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 18 22 40 4 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 20 16 36 5 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED HUS 15 18 33 6 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 13 14 27 7 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 16 11 27 8 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 14 12 26 9 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 7 15 22 10 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 12 10 22 11 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA GAS 8 13 21 12 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 10 8 18 13 Sydow, Jeremy GER KTM 9 7 16 14 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR HON 11 1 12 15 Brumann, Kevin SUI YAM 6 5 11 16 Karssemakers, Kay NED KTM 4 6 10 17 Facchetti, Gianluca ITA KTM 0 9 9 18 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 5 2 7 19 Ludwig, Noah GER KTM 2 4 6 20 Polak, Petr CZE HON 3 3 6 21 Nilsson, Samuel ESP KTM 1 0 1

MX2 Standings