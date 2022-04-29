2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Three – Wodonga

Thor MX1

In the Thor MX1 class, we unbelievably enter Round 3 of the Championship with the title completely up for grabs, after what can only be described as an unprecedented turn of events for the Championship red plate holders since Round 1.

In spectacular fashion, the defending Champion and Red Plate holder from Round 1, Luke Clout riding for CDR Yamaha Monster Energy, exited the Championship after a high speed crash in the opening THOR MX1 Moto at Round 2 in Mackay. Clout has confirmed successful surgery to repair a broken lower leg and is now on the road to recovery, but he will relinquish his #1 plate at the end of the Championship.

In a devastating blow to his rookie season, winner of Round 2 in Mackay and new Red Plate Holder Kyle Webster, riding for the Honda Racing Australia team, was injured in a practice crash the week after Round 2, breaking both his left foot and right ankle, consequently ending his Thor MX1 Championship aspirations for 2022.

The scene is now set for Wodonga to be the undeniable momentum showdown of the Thor MX1 challengers. CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Aaron Tanti, Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters, KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs, GO24’s Brett Metcalfe and Honda Racing Australia’s Dean Ferris, all have a huge point to prove at Wodonga by putting it all on the line to establish themselves as the new Championship favourite.

Dean Ferris

“Following MacKay, we have done further testing and I got to race in Coolum, I am positive we have made some positive improvements, I am getting stronger and fitter and I am excited to line up in Albury this weekend.”

With former 3 x Champion Dean Ferris returning to form and winning the final moto at Mackay, you can bet he will be hungry for more, just as his competitors will be eager to stop him gaining any further momentum in the Championship chase.

Jayden Rykers (#6) will line up with the front runners in his sight. “I have been riding hard at home in the WAMX and locked in two moto wins at the last round to get ready for ProMX,” said Rykers. “The pace in the first two ProMX rounds has been exceptionally fast, but with the changes in the riders lining up this weekend, I know I can use this round to advantage and gain some valuable points in the championship.”

Thor MX1 Championship Standings

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 85 2 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 79 3 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 76 4 Kirk GIBBS KTM 67 5 Brett METCALFE KTM 65 6 Dean FERRIS Honda 57 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 53 8 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 9 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 47 10 Lochie LATIMER KTM 43 11 Joel EVANS Honda 41 12 Joben BALDWIN Honda 36 13 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 28 14 Matt MOSS KTM 24 15 Caleb WARD Honda 22 16 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 17 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 18 Dylan WOOD KTM 14 19 Cory WATTS Honda 12 20 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 21 Zachary WATSON 9 22 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 7 23 Kye ORCHARD Kawasaki 6 24 Levi McMANUS Honda 5 25 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 26 Jesse BISHOP KTM 3 27 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 3 28 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 1

Pirelli MX2

In Pirelli MX2, it has been the tale of elite level speed and consistency from Honda Racing Australia’s Wilson Todd. Winning all 4 motos of the season so far with a perfect 100 points, Todd has shown incredible race craft to get the job done so far.

Wilson Todd

“I have been doing the same thing between rounds, the only difference is I came to Melbourne early this time as it’s been raining and flooding at home. We have a great bike, I haven’t changed anything, and I am enjoying it, also pumped to see fellow Queenslander Jett Lawrence win the championship on it. The Honda 250 is great.”

Todd has been consistently challenged by Yamalube Yamaha’s Alex Larwood, who has been gaining confidence and momentum early in the season.

The Serco Yamaha duo of Bailey Malkiewicz and Jesse Dobson will also feature heavily into proceedings at Wodonga, looking to make ground on Todd and Larwood during the early stages of the Championship.

Husqvarna Australia’s Dylan Wills will bring his trademark good starts and flowing style to Wodonga where the NSW based rider will no doubt show speed and comfort early on the hard pack terrain.

Pirelli MX2 Standings Top 15

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 100 2 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 84 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 73 4 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 69 5 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 59 6 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 58 7 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 47 8 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 46 9 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 10 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 41 11 Liam ANDREWS Honda 39 12 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 37 13 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 33 14 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 29 15 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 26

Maxxis MX3

In Maxxis MX3, the next generation of ProMX talent will again put on an incredible display of on track action for fans and industry alike.

Cambell Williams

“Round 2 was tough, my shoulder was sore. This past month has been great, I have steadily been able to train properly off the bike and I feel stronger and more ready. We did some suspension testing. Previously it was hard as I wasn’t strong enough. I feel more prepared going into round 3, that’s for sure.”

Current Red Plate holder Cambell Williams riding for Honda Racing Australia will look to return to winning form after WA youngster Kayden Minear showed incredible speed and maturity beyond his years to win at Mackay.

Maxxis MX3 Standings Top 15

Pos Name Machine Total 1 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 88 2 Kayden MINEAR KTM 82 3 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 67 4 Byron DENNIS GasGas 65 5 Jet ALSOP KTM 60 6 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 55 7 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 50 8 Thynan KEAN Honda 45 9 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 40 10 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 30 11 Connor TOWILL KTM 30 12 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 26 13 Jake CANNON Yamaha 26 14 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 23 15 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 22

2022 Penrite ProMX Championship Presented By AMX Superstores