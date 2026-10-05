2026 AJMX Results

The 2026 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship delivered a dramatic conclusion at Shepparton, with 12 Australian champions crowned after a week that tested riders across a remarkable range of conditions.

Around 400 competitors took to the 1.61-kilometre Goulburn Valley Junior Motorcycle Club circuit during the September 28-October 2 event, with four predominantly dry days giving way to heavy rain on Friday and transforming the championship deciders into survival tests.

The weather didn’t simply make the final races more difficult. In several classes, it completely reshaped the championship order, with established points leaders tumbling down the standings while others made huge gains in the mud.

Standout performances also emerged across multiple classes. Ryder Madafiglio won the 65cc 10-U12 title and finished runner-up in 85/150cc 9-U12, Kyle Harvey won 125cc 15-U17 and finished third in 150/250cc 15yrs, while Seth Thomas successfully defended his 125cc 13-U15 crown and also finished runner-up to Rafael Rossiter in the larger-capacity 150/250cc 13-U15 division.

New South Wales also prevailed in the Interstate Challenge ahead of Queensland and Victoria.

In the results below, R1, R2 and so on denote finishing positions in each championship race, while Pts is the final championship tally. A dash indicates that no championship points were recorded for that race.

150cc 2T/250cc 4T 15yrs

Jobe Dunne arrived at Shepparton after establishing himself among the leading MX3 youngsters during the 2026 ProMX Championship, and the Yamaha rider carried that form directly into his final Australian Junior Motocross Championship appearance.

Dunne won the opening two finals to build a perfect 50-point tally and an eight-point advantage over West Australian Mason Brown before Friday’s mud-soaked decider.

Brown, who had gone 3-2 through the first two races, was excellent once the conditions deteriorated and won the final race. Dunne, meanwhile, concentrated on negotiating a treacherous circuit without making the sort of mistake that could have thrown the championship away.

Third place was sufficient for Dunne to secure his maiden AJMX class title with 70 points, only three clear of Brown on 67.

The championship was therefore considerably closer than Dunne’s victories in the first two races might suggest, with Brown taking five points out of him in the final moto and keeping the title alive until the closing stages.

Kyle Harvey added another podium to his successful week with third overall on 56 points, while Xavier Balinski climbed from sixth before the final to fourth.

Nate Shortt was another major Friday mover. He entered the finale eighth in the standings before finishing second in the mud to surge to fifth overall.

150cc 2T/250cc 4T 15yrs Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 Jobe DUNNE 1 1 3 70 2 Mason BROWN 3 2 1 67 3 Kyle HARVEY 2 4 5 56 4 Xavier BALINSKI 5 5 6 47 5 Nate SHORTT 11 9 2 44 6 Tyson WILLIAMS 4 6 10 44 7 Dylan GROMBALL 7 3 11 44 8 Riley DELANY 6 7 12 38 9 Noah JAMES 9 11 7 36 10 Nate MUNRO 13 14 4 33 11 Brandyn GRACE-LOVELACE 10 13 8 32 12 Ryder SOLLY 15 10 14 24 13 Ryley FIFORD 12 8 – 22 14 Jacob BREWER 18 12 15 18 15 Deegan FORT 8 16 – 18 16 Keegan CORNEY – 18 9 15 17 Riley TONGUE 16 15 – 11 18 Lachlan GRIFFIN – – 13 8 19 Lewis FRETWELL 17 17 – 8 20 Joshua MCCLOSKEY 14 – – 7 21 Jobie BEVERIDGE – – 16 5 22 Hamish GIGAS – – 17 4 23 Cade MCKAY – – 18 3 24 Jonathan MCGREGOR – 19 – 2 25 Sebastian LEMMA – – 19 2 26 Brodie FAULKNER 19 – – 2 27 Jayden MUFFATTI – 20 – 1 28 Jahli THOMPSON 20 – – 1

150cc 2T/250cc 4T 13-U15

The final championship margin doesn’t reveal just how finely poised the 13-U15 contest was before the last race.

Ollie Birkitt began strongly with victories in the opening two finals, while Rafael Rossiter answered with three consecutive second places before finally breaking through for victory in Race 4.

That left Rossiter on 91 points and Birkitt on 90 heading into Friday’s final.

Just one point separated them.

Rossiter then delivered when it mattered most, winning the decider to complete an outstanding 2-2-2-1-1 campaign. Birkitt failed to score, instantly changing what had been a virtual winner-takes-all confrontation into a 13-point championship victory for Rossiter.

Seth Thomas also capitalised. Thomas had been third on 81 points before the final, then finished second to Rossiter to move into championship runner-up position on 103.

Birkitt’s earlier work was still enough for third overall on 90.

Nate Perrett had also been firmly in podium contention after 4-3-4-2 results but likewise failed to score in the final, dropping him from fourth to fifth overall.

Rossiter’s championship was therefore built not just around his late victories, but around the fact that he never finished outside the top two across all five races.

150cc 2T/250cc 4T 13-U15 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 Rafael ROSSITER 2 2 2 1 1 116 2 Seth THOMAS 3 4 1 4 2 103 3 Ollie BIRKITT 1 1 3 3 – 90 4 Jack RODDA 5 5 5 6 5 79 5 Nate PERRETT 4 3 4 2 – 78 6 Zander KRUIK 6 6 10 5 11 67 7 Kaide TENACE 8 7 12 9 8 61 8 Ethan WOLFE 13 11 8 12 4 58 9 Declan SMART 14 8 6 11 12 54 10 Noah THOMAS 12 10 17 7 7 52 11 Nate TOMERINI 16 13 15 14 3 46 12 Will CALE 9 12 7 10 – 46 13 Phuryous KIDD 10 9 11 8 – 46 14 Cameron PULBROOK 7 16 16 13 9 44 15 Cody DUNNE 15 20 14 17 6 33 16 Darcy HUSTON – 15 9 19 10 31 17 Brodie HART 19 14 18 18 13 23 18 Ryder TRICKEY 17 17 13 15 – 22 19 Cooper JENKINS 20 18 19 16 16 16 20 Jake BUBENDEY 11 – – – – 10 21 James RONALD – – – – 14 7 22 Mace KEHLET – – – 20 15 7 23 Rylan STEPHENS – – – – 17 4 24 Jacob SCOBIE – – – – 18 3 25 Angelo VIELMA 18 – – – – 3 26 Stefen GARRAFFO – 19 20 – – 3

150cc 2T/250cc 4T Girls

Few championships changed complexion as dramatically on Friday as the senior Girls division.

Claire Pollard had been the benchmark early in the week, winning the opening three races before finishing second in Race 4. That gave the Honda rider 97 points and a six-point lead over Aida Harris entering the decider.

Harris, however, had been building momentum. Three consecutive second places were followed by victory in Race 4, and once the rain arrived she produced another clinical performance.

Harris won the final race while Pollard’s championship hopes unravelled after a crash while running second. Pollard eventually recovered to ninth.

The result created a 13-point swing in one race. Harris went from six points behind to seven points ahead, completing a superb 2-2-2-1-1 campaign to claim the championship 116-109.

It was also an important progression for Harris after finishing runner-up in the 85/150cc Girls class at the previous AJMX.

The battle for third was nearly as tight. Milla Crole entered the final fifth in the standings on 66 points, but second place in the mud propelled her onto the championship podium with 88.

Sienna Cyprian had begun Friday in third but finished sixth and was displaced by Crole by a single point. Scarlett Gilroy finished another two points back on 85 and Gracie Crole on 84, meaning just four points covered third through sixth overall.

150cc 2T/250cc 4T Girls Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 Aida HARRIS 2 2 2 1 1 116 2 Claire POLLARD 1 1 1 2 9 109 3 Milla CROLE 4 5 7 4 2 88 4 Sienna CYPRIAN 3 4 4 5 6 87 5 Scarlett GILROY 7 3 3 6 5 85 6 Gracie CROLE 6 6 5 3 4 84 7 Kaylan HALSTEAD 5 12 8 7 7 66 8 Jayla PARKER 8 8 6 9 8 66 9 Khloe CYPRIAN 9 7 9 8 10 62 10 Jacinta JUE SUE 13 10 13 12 3 56 11 Layla WHITE 11 9 11 10 – 43 12 Olivia HAJDU 10 13 10 11 – 40 13 Ashtyn WARREN 15 14 12 13 11 40 14 Imogen JURSS 14 11 14 14 – 31 15 Paige KITCHEN 16 15 15 – – 17 16 Chloe HART 12 – – – – 9

125cc 2T 15-U17

Kyle Harvey and Tyson Williams produced one of the closest championship battles of the week, with Harvey eventually prevailing by only two points after five hard-fought races.

Harvey established a six-point buffer entering Friday thanks to an excellent 1-1-3-1 sequence, but Williams ensured there would be no comfortable run to the finish.

Williams finished second in the mud while Harvey brought the KTM home fourth, cutting the final margin to just 113-111.

Williams’ 2-2-1-3-2 scorecard was every bit as impressive for consistency, with neither rider able to afford a meaningful mistake throughout the championship.

Peter Wolfe then saved his strongest performance for the most difficult conditions. Wolfe won the final race to cement third overall on 94 points.

Deegan Fort was another to finish strongly, taking third in the last race and climbing from fifth to fourth in the championship, while Cooper Ford slipped from fourth to fifth after finishing 16th.

Harvey’s championship also capped an outstanding double-class week after his third place in the larger 150/250cc 15yrs division.

125cc 2T 15-U17 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 Kyle HARVEY 1 1 3 1 4 113 2 Tyson WILLIAMS 2 2 1 3 2 111 3 Peter WOLFE 10 4 4 2 1 94 4 Deegan FORT 7 3 8 6 3 82 5 Cooper FORD 3 11 2 5 16 73 6 Dylan GROMBALL 4 6 11 7 9 69 7 Brandyn GRACE-LOVELACE 5 7 5 9 10 69 8 Riley DELANY 9 9 10 4 11 63 9 Joshua MCCLOSKEY 11 8 9 10 8 59 10 Trav BARKER 6 10 6 – 7 55 11 Taj SCHULENBURG 14 12 7 12 6 54 12 Jacob BREWER 12 5 12 8 17 51 13 Lewis FRETWELL 16 13 13 11 5 47 14 Banjo WILLIAMSON 15 16 15 16 13 30 15 Levi CHESTNUT 13 14 14 13 – 30 16 Ryder LENNANE 19 18 18 14 12 24 17 Jesse DIFFEY 18 – 17 15 15 19 18 Brodie FAULKNER 8 19 – – – 15 19 Jonathan MCGREGOR 17 15 16 – – 15 20 Harrison FINCH – – – 20 14 8 21 Ryan COUCH – – 19 17 19 8 22 Chase RODDA – – – 19 18 5 23 Jahli THOMPSON 20 17 – – – 5 24 Archie JOB – 20 20 18 – 5 25 Jobie BEVERIDGE – – – – 20 1

125cc 2T 13-U15

Seth Thomas arrived as the only defending AJMX class champion in the field and left Shepparton with the number one plate still in his hands.

It was far from a procession.

Thomas won the opening race but finished third in the second, leaving him on 45 points heading into Friday. Rafael Rossiter was only three points behind, Nate Perrett sat on 41 after winning Race 2, and Zander Kruik remained firmly in contention on 38.

Thomas then removed all doubt, working his way through the field in difficult conditions to win the decider and complete a 1-3-1 scorecard worth 70 points.

The final also dramatically reshuffled the rest of the podium. Kruik finished second to jump from fourth to second overall on 60 points, while Rossiter’s sixth place left him third on 57.

Perrett’s title hopes disappeared with a non-score after he had entered the final only four points behind Thomas, dropping him to sixth overall.

Thomas therefore finished the week as the only successful defending champion, while also securing second in the larger 150/250cc class. Rossiter achieved the reverse combination with third here and the 150/250cc title.

125cc 2T 13-U15 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 Seth THOMAS 1 3 1 70 2 Zander KRUIK 2 5 2 60 3 Rafael ROSSITER 3 2 6 57 4 Jack RODDA 7 6 4 47 5 Noah THOMAS 10 9 3 43 6 Nate PERRETT 5 1 – 41 7 Liam MILLARD 8 10 5 40 8 Ollie BIRKITT 4 4 – 36 9 Oliver REX 17 14 7 25 10 Jayce STOCKER 11 7 – 24 11 Will CALE 9 11 – 22 12 Kaide TENACE 13 8 – 21 13 Oli CHANDLER 12 12 – 18 14 Carson CARROLL 6 19 – 17 15 Cameron PULBROOK 15 13 – 14 16 Deegan HARRY – – 8 13 17 Chili RUTHERFORD – – 9 12 18 Zac KELLETT – – 10 11 19 Kai FREZZA – – 11 10 20 Archie BLACK 14 18 – 10 21 Marcus COUCH – – 12 9 22 Brax POLLARD 18 16 – 8 23 Cooper JENKINS 19 15 – 8 24 Brodie HART 16 20 – 6 25 Stefen GARRAFFO – 17 – 4 26 Koby BINNION 20 – – 1

85cc 2T/150cc 4T 14-U16

Connor Feather stepped into the older 85cc division for 2026 and immediately added another Australian championship to his CV.

Feather’s major weapon was relentless consistency at the front. His five results read 1-3-1-2-2, making him the only rider in the class to stand on the podium in every championship race.

He entered Friday with a 10-point advantage over Ethan Wolfe and strengthened his position with second in the mud, completing the championship on 114 points.

Wolfe finished fifth in the decider and retained second overall on 98, while Riley Mullen’s consistency paid dividends in the fight for third. Mullen didn’t win a race, but his 2-4-4-4-4 sequence carried him to 94 points and completed an all-Husqvarna championship podium.

The biggest final-day story behind them was Oliver Rex. Rex had been sixth in the championship after 6-6-5-9 results, but was in a different league in the mud and won the final by a reported 42 seconds over seven laps.

That victory propelled Rex to fourth overall on 83 points.

Nate Grove experienced the opposite fortune. Grove had gone 4-5-3-1 through the first four races and entered Friday third in the championship on 79 points. A 20th-place finish yielded just one point and dropped him to sixth overall.

Ryder Trickey was another beneficiary, finishing third in the decider to complete a 7-8-6-3-3 campaign and climb to fifth.

85cc 2T/150cc 4T 14-U16 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 Connor FEATHER 1 3 1 2 2 114 2 Ethan WOLFE 3 1 2 6 5 98 3 Riley MULLEN 2 4 4 4 4 94 4 Oliver REX 6 6 5 9 1 83 5 Ryder TRICKEY 7 8 6 3 3 82 6 Nate GROVE 4 5 3 1 20 80 7 Brodie HART 5 7 12 7 7 67 8 Archie JOB 11 9 9 11 6 59 9 Darcy BURKE 15 2 8 5 – 57 10 Levi CHESTNUT 10 10 13 8 9 55 11 Luca PENMAN 9 18 11 13 13 41 12 Brock SMART 13 11 20 10 11 40 13 Deegan HARRY 8 14 – 15 10 37 14 Kai FREZZA 14 13 10 14 19 35 15 Tahj TEHENNEPE 18 17 14 17 8 31 16 Matthew FRASER 12 19 17 12 15 30 17 Lewis RULE – 15 15 16 14 24 18 Indie ALLISON – 12 7 – – 23 19 Jack BAUWENS – – – – 12 9 20 Nate BOYD 19 – 16 – – 7 21 Jordan CLARK – 16 19 – – 7 22 Marcus COUCH – 20 18 19 – 6 23 Parker CHARNOCK – – – – 16 5 24 Jaeden SARGEANT 16 – – – – 5 25 Cooper JENKINS 17 – – – – 4 26 Blake JOHNSTON – – – – 17 4 27 Hudson CRAIG-PETERS 20 – – 18 – 4 28 Charlie HYDE – – – – 18 3 29 Jobe MARTIN – – – 20 – 1

85cc 2T/150cc 4T 12-U14

Liam Millard produced one of the cleanest championship performances of the week.

Two second places gave the GASGAS rider the early points lead, and once the weather turned on Friday he removed any possibility of a late upset with a masterful victory in the final.

Millard’s 2-2-1 scorecard produced 69 points and a comfortable 13-point championship margin.

The battle behind him was considerably closer. Archie Black entered Friday second in the championship on 38 points, level with opening-race winner Mason Ezergailis, while Nico Verhoeven sat only two points further back.

Verhoeven finished third in the decider to reach 56 points, while Black’s fourth place also took him to 56.

Verhoeven claimed second overall on countback courtesy of his Race 2 victory, with Black completing the podium.

Ezergailis’ championship had begun in ideal fashion with victory in the opener, but eighth in Race 2 followed by a non-score in the final saw him drop to sixth overall.

Millard, by contrast, improved each time the gate dropped: second, second and then first.

85cc 2T/150cc 4T 12-U14 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 Liam MILLARD 2 2 1 69 2 Nico VERHOEVEN 10 1 3 56 3 Archie BLACK 3 4 4 56 4 Lewis-Jay CARAFA 4 6 7 47 5 Brax POLLARD 13 7 5 38 6 Mason EZERGAILIS 1 8 – 38 7 Nate HARGREAVES 11 9 6 37 8 Bodhi AUSTIN 7 10 9 37 9 Kye SPROULE 5 11 12 35 10 Oli CHANDLER 6 5 20 32 11 Maxi HARRIS 15 – 2 28 12 Jayce STOCKER 14 3 – 27 13 Koby BINNION 9 15 13 26 14 Ryder BURCHELL 12 18 8 25 15 Duke SHAROBEM 17 14 10 22 16 Henry MILLAR 18 12 11 22 17 Sidney STEPHENSON 8 13 – 21 18 Ollie PAECH 16 16 18 13 19 Brax Chittleborough 19 – 14 9 20 Cruz EBDON – – 15 6 21 Blake BAHNISCH – – 16 5 22 Nate DALTON 20 17 – 5 23 Caiden RILEY – – 17 4 24 Zac KELLETT – – 19 2 25 Taj COSGROVE – 19 – 2 26 Brax CHETWYND – 20 – 1

85cc 2T/150cc 4T 9-U12

Only four points separated the top three at the end of one of the closest championships of the week.

Nate Forwood established himself at the front with victory in Race 1 and second in Race 2, giving him 47 points and a nine-point advantage over Ryder Madafiglio before Friday.

Lucas Poole was another four points behind Madafiglio.

The final then compressed the championship dramatically.

Poole was outstanding in the mud and won the decider, Madafiglio finished second and Forwood came home fifth.

Forwood’s earlier work proved just enough. He finished with 63 points to secure another AJMX title, but Madafiglio closed to within three on 60 and Poole finished only one further point behind on 59.

Just four points therefore covered the entire championship podium.

Poole’s victory also lifted him into third overall, while Nate Lee, who had won Race 2, finished ninth in both the opening and closing races and slipped to fourth.

For Madafiglio, runner-up in the larger 85cc division complemented his championship victory in 65cc 10-U12 and capped an exceptional multi-class week.

85cc 2T/150cc 4T 9-U12 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 Nate FORWOOD 1 2 5 63 2 Ryder MADAFIGLIO 4 3 2 60 3 Lucas POOLE 5 4 1 59 4 Nate LEE 9 1 9 49 5 Sonny JARVIS 2 11 12 41 6 Kieran MARKS 6 7 10 40 7 Cooper NILSSON 10 8 6 39 8 Flynn BURGESS 15 10 3 37 9 Levii BITIC 7 5 19 32 10 Brooklyn BOYD 12 12 8 31 11 Kobe CARROLL – 6 7 29 12 Bailey THOMPSON – 13 4 26 13 Jake KNIGHTON 8 – 11 23 14 Ollie CALE 3 – – 20 15 Stella HARDING 13 14 18 18 16 Rowdy RABJONES 14 – 13 15 17 James MARRS 11 – 17 14 18 Zac PETERS 19 9 – 14 19 John WODETZKI – 15 14 13 20 Harrison REX 18 20 16 9 21 Finn JARVIS – 19 15 8 22 Archie BLANCHETTE 17 18 – 7 23 Chad WORLAND – 16 – 5 24 Mitchell MCCONNACHIE 16 – – 5 25 Carter WILLIAMSON – 17 – 4 26 Oliver THREDGOLD – – 20 1 27 Miles ARDERN 20 – – 1

85cc 2T/150cc 4T Girls

Indie Allison, Scarlett Gilroy and Layla White completely monopolised the podium in the 85/150cc Girls division.

Across five championship races, no other rider managed to break into the top three.

Even more remarkably, the order remained unchanged through the first four races: Allison first, Gilroy second and White third.

Four consecutive victories gave Allison a perfect 100-point tally and a 12-point advantage over Gilroy heading into Friday, allowing the KTM rider to approach the mud with a degree of championship security.

Gilroy finally ended Allison’s winning sequence in the decider, with White second and Allison third, but the championship damage had already been done.

Allison took the title on 120 points, Gilroy finished seven behind on 113 and White completed the dominant trio on 102.

Behind them Friday did produce movement. Naiome Hurihanganui finished fourth in the final and climbed to fourth overall, while Jacinta Jue Sue, who had finished fourth in each of the opening four races, failed to score and fell to sixth.

The defining feature of the class, though, was the remarkable grip Allison, Gilroy and White maintained on the three podium positions regardless of whether the circuit was dry or saturated.

85cc 2T/150cc 4T Girls Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 Indie ALLISON 1 1 1 1 3 120 2 Scarlett GILROY 2 2 2 2 1 113 3 Layla WHITE 3 3 3 3 2 102 4 Naiome HURIHANGANUI 9 7 5 5 4 76 5 Khloe CYPRIAN 5 5 10 7 6 72 6 Jacinta JUE SUE 4 4 4 4 – 72 7 Imogen JURSS 7 6 7 6 – 58 8 Kaydence CORNEY 11 11 11 10 7 55 9 Navana EVANS 13 12 12 9 8 51 10 Paige KITCHEN 14 13 14 12 5 47 11 Chloe HART 8 8 6 15 – 47 12 Mia CAMERON 10 10 9 8 – 47 13 Lilly LEWIS 12 14 13 14 11 41 14 Karisma HEENEY 6 9 8 – – 40 15 Nahla EVANS 15 16 15 11 10 38 16 Laycie SARGEANT – 15 16 13 9 31 17 Amelia COLLINS 16 17 17 16 – 18

65cc 2T 10-U12

Ryder Madafiglio underlined why he has been such a prominent 65cc rider in 2026 with a commanding finish to his AJMX campaign.

Levii Bitic drew first blood with victory in the opening race, beating Madafiglio into second.

Madafiglio responded immediately by winning Race 2, leaving him on 47 points and only two ahead of Bitic heading into Friday.

The championship therefore remained very much alive once the rain arrived.

Madafiglio then delivered his second consecutive victory to close out a 2-1-1 campaign and finish on 72 points.

Bitic failed to score in the decider and dropped from second to third overall on 45, while Jake Knighton took advantage with another second place.

Knighton’s 5-2-2 results produced 60 points and championship runner-up honours.

Mitchell McConnachie also made a sizeable late move, finishing fourth in the final to climb to fourth overall, only one point behind Bitic.

Madafiglio’s championship capped an already notable season which included a top-10 finish in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship and a runner-up result in the larger 85cc division at Shepparton.

65cc 2T 10-U12 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 Ryder MADAFIGLIO 2 1 1 72 2 Jake KNIGHTON 5 2 2 60 3 Levii BITIC 1 3 – 45 4 Mitchell MCCONNACHIE 8 8 4 44 5 Carter WILLIAMSON 9 6 7 41 6 Stella HARDING 10 7 6 40 7 Zac PETERS 3 – 5 36 8 Chad WORLAND 14 4 11 35 9 Nate FORWOOD 4 5 – 34 10 Miles ARDERN – 10 3 31 11 Sonny JARVIS 6 9 – 27 12 Maxwell LEGGIERI 12 11 15 25 13 Hudson GOULD 15 17 9 22 14 Canyon HICKS 16 18 8 21 15 Dawson VIERTEL 7 16 – 19 16 Nicolai MARCHANT 19 12 16 16 17 Harrison REX 13 14 – 15 18 Riley WHEELER 18 – 10 14 19 John WODETZKI 11 – – 10 20 Ollie BALCHIN – – 12 9 21 Taylor SMITH – – 13 8 22 Rowdy RABJONES – 13 – 8 23 Travis POOLE – – 14 7 24 Ronnie NEWMAN – 15 – 6 25 Jimmy BEGBIE – – 17 4 26 Tate BITIC 17 – – 4 27 Archie BUCHANAN – – 18 3 28 Parks KRAHNERT – – 19 2 29 Bentley ARMSTRONG – 19 – 2 30 Brax YOUD – 20 – 1 31 Torren HAYLLAR – – 20 1 32 River TAYLOR 20 – – 1

65cc 2T 7-U10

No class was turned upside down by Friday’s mud quite like the younger 65cc division.

Malachi van Maanenberg entered the final as outright championship leader on 42 points after 3-2 finishes.

Behind him, Archie Blanchette, Ash McPherson and Oliver Thredgold were all tied on 38, meaning the title remained wide open.

What followed was a complete reshuffle.

Sam Arcidiacono, who had entered Friday only seventh in the standings following sixth and 10th-place finishes, mastered the mud to win the decider.

Blanchette finished second and McPherson third, while van Maanenberg slipped to 14th and Thredgold failed to score.

Blanchette’s 22 points were enough to carry him from the group fighting over second place all the way to the championship on 60 points, just two clear of McPherson.

Arcidiacono’s victory produced an even bigger positional gain as he climbed from seventh to third overall on 51 points.

Van Maanenberg fell from first to fourth on 49, while Thredgold dropped to seventh.

Yamaha also celebrated Blanchette becoming its first Australian Junior Motocross champion aboard a YZ65.

His 2-5-2 campaign wasn’t about domination, but about staying upright and scoring heavily when several of his championship rivals came unstuck.

65cc 2T 7-U10 Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 Archie BLANCHETTE 2 5 2 60 2 Ash MCPHERSON 1 8 3 58 3 Sam ARCIDIACONO 6 10 1 51 4 Malachi VAN MAANENBERG 3 2 14 49 5 Leo WILLIAMSON 4 4 10 47 6 Parker MATTHEWS 13 6 4 41 7 Oliver THREDGOLD 8 1 – 38 8 Kade CHITTLEBOROUGH 11 7 8 37 9 Finn JARVIS 7 3 – 34 10 Tyler PHILLIPS 14 14 6 29 11 Jack VAN HOOFT 12 15 9 27 12 Nixon MANVELL – 11 7 24 13 Lucas NILSSON 5 13 – 24 14 Hudson CHADBOURNE 10 9 – 23 15 Taylor FRANKE – – 5 16 16 Rick WODETZKI 15 12 – 15 17 Kade MANVELL – 18 12 12 18 Zio KIRCHEN 9 – – 12 19 Cj SAVILL – – 11 10 20 Ty O’HALLORAN 17 16 – 9 21 Parker MACKIN – – 13 8 22 Cole WEIR – – 15 6 23 Lennix HURIHANGANUI 19 – 17 6 24 Jordie CARTHEW – – 16 5 25 Jaxon RILEY 16 – – 5 26 Ryan COUGHRAN 20 17 – 5 27 Chase VAUGHAN 18 – – 3 28 Angus TAYLOR – 19 – 2 29 Nate LEES – 20 – 1

50cc Auto

The youngest riders faced some of the most difficult conditions of the week, and the 50cc Auto championship produced another dramatic final-day reversal.

Lucas Nilsson had controlled the opening part of the championship with a win and second place, giving him 47 points and the championship lead before Friday.

Cole Weir sat four points behind after going 4-1, while Jaxon Riley and Nate Lees were tied on 40.

Once the rain arrived, however, the championship swung decisively.

Weir mastered the conditions to win his second consecutive race, taking his tally to 68 points and securing the Australian title.

Nilsson failed to score, dropping the previous championship leader all the way to third.

Riley managed only 13th in the final but his earlier 2-4 results proved enough to retain second overall by a single point, 48-47.

Hudson Wilson was one of the biggest movers of the finale. He entered Friday only seventh in the standings on 23 points, then finished second in the mud to surge to fourth overall on 45.

Nate Lees, who had been tied for third before the decider after a pair of third places, endured a difficult final in 18th and slipped to fifth.

For Weir, the championship was ultimately built around timing his run perfectly: fourth in the opener, then victories in the two races that mattered most.

50cc Auto Results