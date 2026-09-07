2026 Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup

Applications are now open for the 2026 Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup, giving young Yamaha riders the chance to compete on the national AUSX stage in Geelong, Perth or Newcastle this November.

Open to eligible riders aged nine to 12, the program offers much more than a place on a junior race grid. Yamaha’s aim is to give each participant and their family a taste of the factory-team experience, with access to Yamaha’s professional race operations and a memorable weekend in the Australian Supercross paddock.

Three AUSX rounds – 18 places at each

GMHBA Stadium Geelong, Victoria

7 November 2026 Grid: 18 riders REGISTER NOW HBF Park Perth, Western Australia

14 November 2026 Grid: 18 riders REGISTER NOW McDonald Jones Stadium Newcastle, New South Wales

28 November 2026 Grid: 18 riders REGISTER NOW

Who can apply for the YZ65 Cup?

Age Nine to 12 years old Licence Current MA or FIM licence Motorcycle The rider must own and race a Yamaha YZ65 Entry fee $1100 including GST for an allocated round Apply by 14 September 2026 Outcome Applicants notified by 30 September 2026

The $1100 entry fee includes a package of genuine Yamaha apparel and merchandise. Parents or guardians will also need to provide accurate rider details for the personalised Yamaha BLU CRU collateral and rider posters produced for the event.

Applicants may nominate all three rounds and rank them in order of preference. Yamaha advises that successful riders will generally be allocated to a maximum of one event. If a first preference cannot be offered, the application may be considered for a second or third preference, subject to availability.

A taste of the Yamaha factory-team experience

The Yamaha BLU CRU YZ65 Cup has been introducing young riders to the national racing environment since 2018. Yamaha Motor Australia Customer Activation Coordinator Jake Belford describes it as “super popular for young guns starting out in the sport”.

Yamaha points to 2026 FIM World Junior Motocross Champion Blake Bohannon as one former YZ65 Cup participant who has since progressed to success at the highest junior level. Results are not the only priority, however: the Cup is designed to make every selected rider and family feel part of the wider Yamaha racing operation.

Safety remains central to the selection process. Before applying, parents are asked to make an honest assessment of whether their child has the skills and confidence to ride in a competitive environment on a modified Supercross track. Valid proof of age will also be required.

See the YZ65 Cup experience

With only 18 places available at each round, eligible families are encouraged to submit their application before the 14 September deadline. Full event terms and the application form are available on the Yamaha Motor Australia registration page.