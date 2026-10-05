Moto News Weekly Wrap

October 6, 2026

What’s New:

MXoN AHEC Rallye du Maroc AUSX Opener AJMX GNCC Cazet wins YZ125 BLU CRU SuperFinale as Bohannon stars early Justin Barcia joins Suzuki for 2027 SMX season FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy Jonny Walker returns to defend AMA EnduroCross crown Svědík wins Pardubice as Neave stretches FIM Flat Track lead BLU CRU SuperFinale Dunker takes commanding AFTN lead to Griffith Williams Event Management returns to run ProMX AUSX confirms live and free broadcast package Cameron McAdoo joins Quad Lock Honda for 2027 2027 SMX calendar takes shape 17 rounds confirmed for 2027 AMA Supercross Australian Junior Track Championships postponed Aaron Plessinger joins Triumph for 2027 2027 AMA Supercross and Motocross numbers confirmed Max Ruml claims third AMA Speedway crown Fredriksen draws first blood in FIM Sand Races Erzbergrodeo locked in for May 2027 Racing Calendars



MXoN

Belgium back on top after 13 years

Belgium ended a 13-year drought at the FIM Motocross of Nations with victory at Ernée, Liam Everts and brothers Lucas and Sacha Coenen combining for a remarkably consistent performance.

Belgium did not win any of the three Sunday motos, but their 3-12-7-4-5-4 results allowed the 12th to be discarded and left them with just 23 points. Spain finished only three points behind on 26, with the Netherlands third on 34.

It was Belgium’s 16th Motocross of Nations victory and their first since 2013.

Herlings puts on an Ernée masterclass

Jeffrey Herlings was the outstanding individual performer at the 2026 Motocross of Nations, winning both of his Sunday motos for the Netherlands.

After cruising to a dominant victory in the MX2/Open race, Herlings made life much harder for himself in the MXGP/Open finale. After working forward from a poor gate position he made a mistake and dropped back to eighth, around 15 seconds behind Jorge Prado.

Herlings then launched a remarkable charge, set the fastest lap of the race at 1m47.954s, caught Prado and eventually won by more than 12 seconds. His 1-1 score secured the Open class victory and helped the Netherlands to third overall.

Spain comes agonisingly close to first MXoN win

Spain produced its best-ever Motocross of Nations result at Ernée, Jorge Prado, Guillem Farres and Francisco Garcia finishing second overall and just three points behind Belgium.

Prado was superb with 2-2 finishes, while Farres was the leading MX2 rider in both of his races with fourth and fifth outright against mixed 250/450 fields.

Spain remained in contention deep into the final moto, with Garcia fighting for the positions required to challenge Belgium. He eventually finished 13th, leaving Spain on 26 points to Belgium’s 23.

Febvre bows out from Kawasaki with a win

Romain Febvre signed off his Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP career in fitting style at Ernée, winning the opening Sunday moto in front of a huge home crowd.

Febvre chased down early leader Jorge Prado after the Spaniard tipped over, then controlled the second half of the race to win by 9.830 seconds.

He was also in the fight at the front of the final moto before a crash dropped him back to fifth. Febvre recovered to third for a 1-3 scorecard and second overall in the individual MXGP classification.

French MXoN hopes collapse at home

France entered Sunday as one of the clear favourites after topping Saturday qualifying at Ernée, but their challenge unravelled dramatically.

Mathis Valin crashed heavily on the opening lap of Race One and was unable to continue, leaving France with a 40-point score they desperately needed to discard.

Then Tom Vialle crashed heavily after taking the holeshot in Race Two and was classified 38th. With only one result from the six discarded, the pair of huge scores effectively ended France’s hopes despite Romain Febvre winning Race One.

France eventually finished tenth overall.

Australia ninth with all-new MXoN trio

Australia finished ninth at the 2026 Motocross of Nations with Jed Beaton, Alex Larwood and Aaron Tanti all making their first appearances for Australia at the event.

The defending champions were without Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Kyle Webster, the trio that had taken Australia to victory in 2024 and 2025.

Beaton was the standout at Ernée, qualifying sixth in MXGP before recording 11-10 finishes on Sunday to finish sixth in the individual MXGP classification. Australia had actually sat fourth after Race One before Tanti’s Race Two retirement proved costly.

Farres caps title-winning season with MX2 honours

Guillem Farres capped his 2026 MX2 World Championship season by topping the individual MX2 classification at the Motocross of Nations.

The Spaniard finished an outstanding fourth outright in the MXGP/MX2 race and fifth in the MX2/Open encounter, making him the first 250cc rider home on both occasions.

Farres’ 4-5 scorecard also played a major role in Spain’s historic second-place finish in the Nations classification.

Latvia records best-ever MXoN result

Latvia enjoyed its best-ever Motocross of Nations result at Ernée, finishing fourth overall and only one point ahead of the United States.

Pauls Jonass led the charge with third and eighth in his two Open-class races, while brothers Karlis and Janis Reisulis supplied the consistency required to keep Latvia in the hunt throughout Sunday.

The 52-point total placed Latvia behind only Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.

Everts continues family MXoN tradition

Liam Everts played a crucial role in Belgium’s first Motocross of Nations victory since 2013, producing an impressively consistent pair of fourth places in the Open class.

The victory carries some significant family history. Liam joins grandfather Harry Everts and father Stefan Everts as a Motocross of Nations winner for Belgium.

Harry was part of Belgian winning teams in 1976 and 1979, while Stefan contributed to five Belgian victories between 1995 and 2004.

Coenen brothers help Belgium to Chamberlain Trophy

Lucas and Sacha Coenen added another significant chapter to Belgium’s rich Motocross of Nations history at Ernée.

Lucas finished third and fifth in his two MXGP appearances, while Sacha recovered from 12th in the opening race to take seventh in Race Two aboard the 250.

Together with Liam Everts’ 4-4 scorecard, those results delivered Belgium the Chamberlain Trophy for the first time in 13 years.

105,000 fans pack Ernée

The 2026 Motocross of Nations again demonstrated why Ernée is regarded as one of the sport’s great venues, with a record weekend attendance of 105,000 filling the natural amphitheatre in northern France.

The steep hillsides were covered in national flags and colour, while the French riders were greeted by an extraordinary wall of noise throughout the weekend.

The home crowd had plenty to celebrate when Romain Febvre won Race One, although crashes for Mathis Valin and Tom Vialle ultimately ended France’s challenge for the Chamberlain Trophy.

Webb anchors USA to fifth

Cooper Webb was the strongest performer for Team USA at Ernée, producing a consistent 6-6 scorecard in his two Open-class races.

Julien Beaumer added 10-17 results in MXGP, while Levi Kitchen recovered from a difficult first race to finish 14th in his second appearance.

The USA finished fifth overall on 53 points, just one point behind Latvia.

Prado takes individual MXGP honours

Jorge Prado topped the individual MXGP classification at the 2026 Motocross of Nations with a pair of second places.

Prado led Race One before a small fall allowed Romain Febvre through, then led much of the deciding third moto before being reeled in by a charging Jeffrey Herlings.

His 2-2 score tied Febvre’s 1-3 on four points, with Prado taking the MXGP classification on the tie-break.

Belgium wins without winning a moto

Belgium’s 2026 Motocross of Nations victory was a textbook demonstration of why the event’s team format is so unforgiving.

Jeffrey Herlings won two motos and Romain Febvre won the other, yet neither the Netherlands nor France took home the Chamberlain Trophy.

Belgium instead relied on consistency, with Lucas Coenen, Sacha Coenen and Liam Everts combining for five counting scores of 3-7-4-5-4. That added to just 23 points and proved enough to beat Spain by three.

AHEC Round Five – Corryong

2026 AHEC Round Five – Gold Overall Pos Rider Sat Sun Pts 1 Ruben Chadwick 250 500 750 2 Wade Ibrahim 200 450 650 3 Houston Walters 210 420 630 4 Alex Dunlea 225 390 615 5 Adam Giles 195 400 595 6 Conor Hennessy 190 380 570 7 Brandan Buckman 185 370 555 8 Neil Foster 175 360 535 9 Fyn Gunn 180 350 530 10 Mitchell Gallagher 170 340 510 11 James Laugensen 160 320 480 12 Jacob Predebon 165 310 475 13 Nick Conlon 135 330 465 14 Amon Burkill 155 300 455 15 Cooper Urwin 150 280 430

2026 AHEC Round Five – Silver Overall Pos Rider Sat Sun Pts 1 Bailey Mowlam 225 500 725 2 Raymond Bell 210 450 660 3 Lachlan Angelini 200 420 620 4 Nic Wenhunda 190 390 580 5 Luca Vigliante 160 400 560 6 Benn Thompson 180 370 550 7 Philip Gibbs 165 360 525 8 Jay Bignold 140 380 520 9 Matthew Forrest 175 340 515 10 Bryce Hill 195 320 515

2026 AHEC Round Five – Bronze Overall Pos Rider Sat Sun Pts 1 Billy Bodin 225 500 725 2 Jaxon Perry 250 450 700 3 Rhodes McKinley 210 420 630 4 Shaun Muller 190 400 590 5 Max Putland-Ferry 175 390 565

2026 AHEC Round Five – Junior Pos Rider Sat Sun Pts 1 Mannix Banks 210 500 710 2 Coby Harris 250 450 700 3 Archer Whelan 225 400 625 4 Rhys Rodriguez 200 420 620 5 Edward Greig 195 390 585

2026 AHEC Round Five – Women Pos Rider Sat Sun Pts 1 Ebony Nielsen 250 500 750 2 Tyla Barton 225 450 675 3 Nenah Chadwick 210 420 630 4 Natalie Samson 195 400 595 5 Yasmin Hijazi 200 390 590

Canet claims maiden RallyGP win in Morocco

Edgar Canet claimed his first RallyGP victory at the Rallye du Maroc after overturning a 1m31s deficit to Red Bull KTM team-mate Daniel Sanders on the final day.

Canet did not win a full stage during the week but never finished outside the top four and ultimately beat Sanders by just 1m02s after more than 15 hours of timed competition. Ricky Brabec completed the podium for Monster Energy Honda HRC, 3m32s from the winner.

Sanders retains W2RC lead

Daniel Sanders missed out on victory in Morocco but strengthened his position at the head of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship.

The Australian won the Prologue along with Stages Two and Four, but lost the rally lead to Edgar Canet on the final day. Sanders now heads the championship on 87 points, 13 clear of both Luciano Benavides and Tosha Schareina, with Ricky Brabec another four points back.

Howes brings ZXMOTO home at first world rally

Skyler Howes completed ZXMOTO’s first world-level rally with ninth overall at the Rallye du Maroc aboard the new 450 Rally.

A troubled opening stage cost the American more than an hour, but his subsequent pace was considerably more encouraging. Howes finished fifth on Stage Two before taking eighth on each of the final three stages.

Howes said during the event that the ZXMOTO was still lacking some top-end speed compared with the established factory machinery, but afterwards described it as already being a “top 10 capable bike” with plenty of development still to come ahead of Dakar.

Ventura dominates Rally2 in Morocco

Martim Ventura strengthened his Rally2 World Cup lead with a dominant victory at the Rallye du Maroc.

The Monster Energy Honda HRC rider won four of the five full stages and finished 30m45s clear of Michael Docherty, with Preston Campbell completing the podium. Ventura now leads the Rally2 standings on 94 points, 18 ahead of Toni Mulec.

KTM remains unbeaten in 2026 W2RC

Edgar Canet’s Rallye du Maroc victory continued Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s unbeaten run through the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship.

Luciano Benavides won the Dakar, Daniel Sanders followed with victories in Portugal and Argentina, and Canet added Morocco to KTM’s tally. KTM now leads the manufacturers’ championship with 176 points, 23 ahead of Monster Energy Honda HRC.

AUSX Opener

Christian Craig made a perfect start to the 2026 AUSX Supercross Championship in Townsville, winning both SX1 Finals to leave Queensland with the maximum 50 points.

Cedric Soubeyras went 2-3 for second overall on 42 points, while Luke Clout recovered from fourth in Final 1 to finish second in Final 2 and complete the round podium on 40 points. Clout had earlier topped Superpole and also set the fastest lap of the opening Final.

SX2 proved far less straightforward. Brodie Connolly won Final 1, while Max Anstie rebounded from a DNF in the opener to take Final 2. Michael Hicks had crossed the line first in the second race but was handed a five-position penalty for jumping under a waved medical flag.

Connolly’s 1-3 results gave him the round win on 45 points ahead of Lux Turner on 38 and Hicks on 35.

Jack Nunn won the SMX Next Final ahead of Jack Deveson and Max Compton.

AUSX now heads to North Harbour Stadium in Auckland for Round 2 on October 31.

AJMX 2026

Twelve champions crowned at muddy AJMX finale

The 2026 Australian Junior Motocross Championship wrapped up at Shepparton with 12 national champions crowned after Friday rain transformed the Goulburn Valley circuit and threw several title battles into turmoil.

Jobe Dunne, Kyle Harvey, Rafael Rossiter and defending champion Seth Thomas were among the winners in the senior classes, while Connor Feather, Ryder Madafiglio, Nate Forwood and Liam Millard were among those taking Australian number-one plates further down the age groups.

The conditions played a major role in several deciders, with championship leaders falling down the order and some sizeable final-race swings deciding the silverware.

Rossiter wins AJMX thriller after one-point showdown

Rafael Rossiter and Ollie Birkitt went into the final 150/250cc 13-U15 race separated by just a single point after trading the advantage throughout the week at Shepparton.

Rossiter then delivered when it mattered, winning the rain-soaked finale to complete a remarkably consistent 2-2-2-1-1 scorecard.

Birkitt failed to score in the decider, allowing Seth Thomas to move into second overall, with Rossiter eventually taking the championship 116 points to Thomas’s 103 and Birkitt’s 90.

Harris overturns Pollard advantage in Girls decider

Aida Harris produced one of the biggest championship turnarounds of the AJMX finale, overturning a six-point deficit to Claire Pollard in the final 150/250cc Girls race.

Pollard had won the opening three races and entered Friday holding the advantage, but Harris took victory in the muddy decider while Pollard recovered to ninth after a crash.

The result created a 13-point swing, Harris taking the Australian title 116-109 after completing a superb 2-2-2-1-1 sequence.

Dunne signs off junior career with Australian crown

Jobe Dunne finished his junior motocross career on a high by claiming the 150/250cc 15yrs Australian championship at Shepparton.

The Yamaha rider won the opening two finals to establish a useful buffer before the weather turned on Friday.

West Australian Mason Brown then won the muddy final, but Dunne kept his composure to finish third and secure the title by just three points, 70-67.

Dunne’s victory capped a strong 2026 season which also saw him finish seventh in the ProMX MX3 Championship.

Harvey edges Williams by two points

Kyle Harvey and Tyson Williams took the 125cc 15-U17 championship fight all the way to the final race, with only two points separating them at the end of five finals.

Harvey had built a six-point advantage before Friday’s decider thanks to a 1-1-3-1 run, but Williams applied maximum pressure with second place in the mud.

Harvey brought the KTM home fourth to hang on 113 points to 111, while Peter Wolfe won the final race and completed the championship podium on 94.

Four points cover 85cc AJMX podium

The 85/150cc 9-U12 championship produced one of the closest finishes of the entire AJMX, with just four points covering the top three after the final race.

Nate Forwood entered Friday with a healthy advantage, but Lucas Poole mastered the mud to win the decider while Ryder Madafiglio finished second and Forwood fifth.

Forwood’s earlier 1-2 results proved just enough for the title on 63 points, Madafiglio finishing on 60 and Poole on 59.

Madafiglio still left Shepparton with an Australian championship after winning the 65cc 10-U12 division with a 2-1-1 scorecard.

Blanchette comes from behind for 65cc crown

Archie Blanchette emerged from a chaotic final 65cc 7-U10 race to snatch the Australian championship after entering Friday tied for second in the standings.

Malachi van Maanenberg had led the championship before the decider, but 14th place in the mud opened the door while Oliver Thredgold also failed to score.

Sam Arcidiacono won the final race, but second place was enough for Blanchette to secure the title on 60 points, two ahead of Ash McPherson.

Arcidiacono’s victory lifted him from seventh before the finale to third in the championship.

Weir charges from behind to 50cc Auto title

Cole Weir saved his best for the business end of the 50cc Auto championship, taking consecutive victories to secure the Australian title at Shepparton.

Lucas Nilsson had led the standings after going 1-2 through the opening two finals, with Weir four points behind following 4-1 results.

Weir then checked out in the wet final to finish the championship on 68 points.

Nilsson failed to score and dropped to third overall, while Jaxon Riley did enough with 13th in the decider to hold second by a single point, 48-47.

FULL AJMX COVERAGE & RESULTS HERE

Aussies feature strongly at Mason-Dixon GNCC

Australian racers featured prominently at the Mason-Dixon GNCC in Pennsylvania, with Josh Strang fourth overall, Tayla Jones taking the WXC victory and Angus Riordan continuing his solid 2026 campaign in the 250 Pro ranks.

Craig DeLong claimed the outright win in his home state, taking his first victory of the season ahead of 250 Pro winner Jhak Walker and Mike Witkowski.

Strang put together another strong performance for Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing, using his experience in the challenging Pennsylvania terrain to finish fourth overall and third in the Open Pro class.

Jones was also on top form in the WXC class, taking victory ahead of three-time GNCC WXC Champion Becca Sheets and Ellie Winland. The round was non-points-paying for WXC, meaning the championship standings were unaffected despite the Australian’s win.

Riordan finished sixth in the 250 Pro class behind Walker, Brody Johnson, Gavin Simon, Jason Lipscomb and Nicholas DeFeo. The Australian also sits sixth in the Overall National Championship standings on 117 points, with Jordan Ashburn leading on 187.

The Mason-Dixon round was a non-points-paying event for the headline motorcycle classes, with the GNCC series returning to championship competition at the Ironman GNCC in Indiana on October 23-25.

Cazet wins YZ125 BLU CRU SuperFinale as Bohannon stars early

Frenchman Arno Cazet delivered a dominant home victory in the YZ125 BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at Ernée, winning in front of more than 70,000 fans gathered for the Motocross of Nations weekend.

Australian Blake Bohannon made an immediate impression on his YZ125 debut by firing out of the gates to claim the holeshot. A mistake handed the early lead to New Zealand’s Jaggar Townley, before Cazet swept through to the front before the end of the opening lap.

Bohannon regrouped and became locked in a lengthy fight with Switzerland’s Luis Santeusanio for third, eventually reclaiming the position around the 14-minute mark. His podium challenge unravelled when he stalled with around 10 minutes remaining, dropping him back through the field before he was eventually classified 14th.

Out front, Cazet steadily broke clear and went on to take victory by 12.563 seconds from Townley, with Santeusanio completing the podium. Spain’s Jorge Salvador finished fourth ahead of Swiss rider Jarno Jansen.

Talon Medaglia was promoted to sixth after Britain’s Alfie Geddes-Green received a 10-position penalty for overtaking under waved yellow flags, with Alex Novak, Harley Marczak, Cooper Johnson and Lucas Moncrieff completing the top ten.

Santeusanio recorded the fastest lap of the race at 1m58.493s, but Cazet’s consistency across the 14-lap race proved decisive as he claimed the SuperFinale title on home soil.

Justin Barcia joins Suzuki for 2027 SMX season

Justin Barcia will join Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group for the 2027 SuperMotocross season, campaigning the RM-Z450 across AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.

The veteran American joins the reigning 2026 Supercross Championship-winning organisation, bringing extensive premier-class experience and multiple race victories to the Suzuki program as Pipes Motorsports Group looks to carry its championship momentum into 2027.

Barcia said the move represented a fresh start and was particularly enthusiastic about joining both a championship-winning team and the established RM-Z450 platform. Team principal Dustin Pipes pointed to Barcia’s trademark intensity and commitment on race day as qualities he believes will fit naturally within the organisation.

Suzuki Motor USA Motorsports Manager Chris Wheeler also highlighted Barcia’s experience, racecraft and determination, with the manufacturer viewing him as a rider capable of showcasing the RM-Z450 at the front of the SuperMotocross field.

The agreement covers the 2027 season and includes a mutual option to extend through 2028. Barcia is scheduled to make his Suzuki race debut at the opening round of the 2027 SuperMotocross World Championship at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium on January 9.

USA makes history at FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy

The United States claimed its first FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy victory after controlling the tenth edition of the event at Zschopau, Germany, from the opening acceleration test through to the final day.

Fred Hoess, Billy Burns and Terry Cunningham put the USA at the head of the Vintage Veterans Trophy classification on Day One, then steadily strengthened their position. Their advantage stood at 15 seconds over Austria following the first full enduro day before wet and muddy conditions on Day Three saw the Americans stretch that margin beyond one minute and 13 seconds.

Hoess proved the individual benchmark through the decisive stages and capped the week by winning the Final Cross Test. Austria finished as Vintage Veterans Trophy runner-up, with Italy completing the podium ahead of defending champion and host nation Germany, while the Czech Republic rounded out the top five.

Italy enjoyed considerable success elsewhere, with Vintage Silver Vase Italia taking a dominant victory by 2m40s, while Tagliamento 1 won the Vintage Club Team classification by more than three minutes.

Australia was represented by Ricky Madden, Ashley Sprenger and Andrew Dennett. Madden, 61, competed aboard a Maico GS 400 he had restored after finding the motorcycle in pieces following around four decades dismantled. It was Madden’s third FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, while Sprenger and Dennett competed on Husqvarnas.

More than 400 riders from over 17 nations contested the event in one of Germany’s traditional enduro strongholds, with the historic former DKW and MZ factory serving as the paddock and event headquarters.

Jonny Walker returns to defend AMA EnduroCross crown

Jonny Walker will return to the AMA EnduroCross Championship in 2026 aboard Triumph’s TF 450-E as he looks to defend the title he claimed last season.

The British rider heads into the six-round series with strong recent form after finishing runner-up in the 2026 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, while also logging further hard enduro competition through the northern summer.

Walker has spent the past four weeks in the United States preparing at Triumph’s American facility, working through bike set-up and EnduroCross-specific testing ahead of the October 3 opener in Las Vegas.

The 2026 AMA EnduroCross Championship begins at the Orleans Arena before heading to Nampa, Everett and Salt Lake City, with the season concluding via a two-night finale at Idaho Falls on November 13-14.

The Idaho double-header will mark the first time in EnduroCross history that the final two championship rounds have been staged on consecutive nights, adding extra pressure to what is already a short and intense title fight.

Svědík wins Pardubice as Neave stretches FIM Flat Track lead

Ondřej Svědík delighted the home crowd with victory in the eighth round of the 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship at Pardubice, while Britain’s Tim Neave strengthened his grip on the championship ahead of the season-ending double-header in Argentina.

Svědík had previously claimed his first premier-class victory in 2023 but had endured a long wait for win number two. That drought ended in dramatic fashion at Pardubice, where the Final required two red-flag restarts before the Czech rider secured victory and the additional point for fastest lap.

Defending champion Ervin Krajčovič initially led the Final, but Svědík moved ahead following the first restart. Neave also worked his way through into second, while German Marius Kircher completed the podium. Krajčovič grabbed fourth from championship contender Ashton Boughen on the run to the flag.

Neave’s runner-up result proved particularly valuable in the title race. The VRX Power Maxed Dirt Store Ducati rider arrived in the Czech Republic only 13 points clear of both Boughen and Triumph rider Jack Bell, but leaves Europe with a 19-point championship advantage over Boughen. Bell lost significant ground after finishing tenth in the Final, although British riders still occupy the top three positions in the championship.

The championship has been dominated by British success in 2026, with Neave, Boughen and Bell between them having won every round prior to Pardubice. Neave has victories in Germany and Croatia, Boughen has won in the Netherlands, Italy and Hungary, while Bell has victories from Germany and Great Britain.

The title will now be decided at Totoras in Argentina on October 24-25, where the final two rounds will mark the first time in the championship’s 16-year history that the FIM Flat Track World Championship has raced outside Europe.

Smart fights through as Andrzejewski dominates BLU CRU SuperFinale

Jaydin Smart and Tymon Andrzejewski claimed the YZ85 and YZ65 victories respectively in the 2026 YZ BLU CRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at Ernée, staged in front of the huge Motocross of Nations crowd in France.

American Jaydin Smart had to work hard for the YZ85 honours after a poor start left him as far back as eighth on the opening lap. Croatian Roko Ivandič had grabbed the holeshot ahead of Colombia’s Martín Ospina, but Smart quickly began working his way forward, reaching third in the opening laps before taking second from Ospina on lap six.

Smart then reeled in Ivandič and took the lead with three laps remaining before going on to win by 6.427 seconds. He also set the fastest lap of the race at 2m09.460s. Ivandič held second ahead of Ospina, with Brazil’s Henri Oliveira Krug fourth and Slovenia’s Leo Gajser fifth.

The YZ65 encounter was a much more emphatic affair for Poland’s Tymon Andrzejewski. Great Britain’s Tommy Wood took the holeshot, but defending SuperFinale winner Andrzejewski moved into the lead before the end of the opening lap and never looked back, eventually winning by 31.930 seconds.

Australian Hudson Francis was firmly in the podium battle during the early stages and traded positions with Wood and American Ezra Armbruster. Francis was running in a podium position before a fourth-lap crash dropped him back, but he recovered to finish fifth.

Wood also had to recover from an earlier fall and ultimately climbed back to second, while a late crash for Armbruster cost the American the runner-up position but he was still able to secure third. Slovenia’s Matic Maček finished fourth ahead of Francis.

Andrzejewski also logged the fastest YZ65 lap at 2m23.611s as he successfully backed up his 2025 YZ65 BLU CRU Europe Cup SuperFinale victory.

Dunker takes commanding AFTN lead to Griffith

Cameron Dunker will take an 82-point lead in the Pro 450 standings into round five of the Yamaha Aussie Flat Track Nationals at Griffith’s Pines Speedway on Saturday, October 10.

Dunker has accumulated 843 points to Max Whale’s 761, with John Lytras third on 675 and Ronan Jacobs and local hope Billy Ryan also in the hunt. Ryan was particularly strong at Griffith last year, while former American Flat Track regular Whale remains the most obvious threat to Dunker’s championship advantage.

Griffith brings a different format to the usual AFTN double-header, with both TT and flat track racing packed into one long day. Qualifying begins at midday, TT racing at 1345, Pro 450 Superpole at 1800 and the flat track program from 1830, with the final race scheduled for 2215.

The Pro Women will also crown their 2026 champion at Griffith, with Grace Hudson taking a healthy advantage over Ruby James and Latiya Hyde into the five-race program.

Williams Event Management returns to run ProMX

Williams Event Management will return to the helm of Australia’s premier motocross series in 2027 after acquiring the commercial rights to the ProMX Championship.

Kevin Williams’ WEM will assume responsibility for the operational, media, marketing, fixturing and financial aspects of ProMX, with the new structure effective immediately.

It marks a return to familiar territory for WEM, which previously promoted the Australian Motocross Championship, then known as the MX Nationals, from 1997 through to 2020. During that period the championship developed its multi-class professional structure and expanded opportunities for women and emerging junior riders.

Williams says the focus this time around will include strengthening the championship’s commercial model, increasing crowds and building its international exposure. Details of the direction and calendar for the 2027 ProMX Championship are expected to be announced during the first week of November.

AUSX confirms live and free broadcast package

Every round of the 2026 Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship will be broadcast live and free on 7plus Sport, with the complete live coverage also available through Kayo Sports.

Kayo will offer the racing live and on-demand, while 7mate will screen a one-hour highlights program on the weekend following each round. Live coverage is scheduled to commence at 1830 local time at each event.

International viewers are also being catered for through the new AUSX 360 platform, available through iOS, Android and the AUSX website.

The five-round championship takes in Townsville, Auckland, Geelong, Perth and Newcastle during October and November, with the expanded broadcast package giving the domestic series one of its broadest Australian television and streaming footprints to date.

Cameron McAdoo joins Quad Lock Honda for 2027

Quad Lock Honda has signed Cameron McAdoo as a cornerstone of its expanded American 250 program for the 2027 AMA Supercross season.

McAdoo brings nine years of professional experience, three AMA 250SX Main Event victories and 23 career podiums. His wins include Daytona in 2021 and Indianapolis in 2024, while he finished third in the 2021 250SX Western Regional Championship.

There is also an Australian connection to the deal. McAdoo raced for Yarrive Konsky’s Factory Honda Australia operation in 2018 and won the 250 class at the AUS-X Open. He was also slated to reunite with the Australian squad at the Townsville AUSX opener on October 3 before focusing on preparations for the 2027 American season.

The signing comes as Quad Lock Honda increases its emphasis on the 250SX category with greater backing from American Honda. Konsky has also flagged a developing relationship with former AMA champion Kevin Windham as part of the program’s broader rider-development push.

2027 SMX calendar takes shape

The complete regular-season calendar has been announced for the 2027 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship, combining 17 rounds of AMA Supercross with 11 rounds of Pro Motocross.

The 28-round regular season will again be followed by three SMX Playoff and Final events, with the locations for those post-season rounds to be announced in January.

Supercross will visit 16 cities across 13 states, with San Antonio’s Alamodome and Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium joining the series for the first time. Tampa, Foxborough, East Rutherford and Pittsburgh are among the returning destinations.

The 11-round Pro Motocross season will retain its traditional outdoor venues, beginning at Fox Raceway at Pala and running through the final weekend of August. The combined schedule again stretches the American racing season from January until the SMX finale in September.

2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Dates

2027 Monster Energy SMX World Championship Rd Date Series Venue / Location 1 Jan 9 SX Angel Stadium – Anaheim, CA 2 Jan 16 SX Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, CA 3 Jan 23 SX Angel Stadium – Anaheim, CA 4 Jan 30 SX Alamodome – San Antonio, TX 5 Feb 6 SX Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL 6 Feb 13 SX State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ 7 Feb 20 SX Ford Field – Detroit, MI 8 Feb 27 SX AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX 9 Mar 6 SX Daytona International Speedway – Daytona, FL 10 Mar 13 SX Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN 11 Mar 20 SX Lumen Field – Seattle, WA 12 Apr 3 SX Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA 13 Apr 10 SX M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD 14 Apr 17 SX MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ 15 Apr 24 SX Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA 16 May 8 SX Empower Field – Denver, CO 17 May 15 SX Rice-Eccles Stadium – Salt Lake City, UT 18 May 29 MX Fox Raceway – Pala, CA 19 Jun 5 MX Hangtown – Rancho Cordova, CA 20 Jun 12 MX Thunder Valley – Lakewood, CO 21 Jun 19 MX High Point – Mt Morris, PA 22 Jul 3 MX RedBud – Buchanan, MI 23 Jul 10 MX Southwick – Southwick, MA 24 Jul 17 MX Spring Creek – Millville, MN 25 Jul 24 MX Washougal – Washougal, WA 26 Aug 14 MX Unadilla – New Berlin, NY 27 Aug 21 MX Budds Creek – Mechanicsville, MD 28 Aug 28 MX Ironman – Crawfordsville, IN P1 Sep 11 SMX Playoff 1 – TBA P2 Sep 18 SMX Playoff 2 – TBA Final Sep 25 SMX World Championship Final – TBA

17 rounds confirmed for 2027 AMA Supercross

The 2027 AMA Supercross Championship will open at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on January 9 and conclude at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium on May 15.

Anaheim hosts two of the opening three rounds, separated by San Diego, before Supercross makes its first appearance at the Alamodome in San Antonio on January 30. Tampa, Glendale, Detroit, Arlington, Daytona, Indianapolis and Seattle then take the championship through to late March.

After a weekend off, racing resumes at Foxborough on April 3 before heading to another new venue, Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, on April 10. East Rutherford and Pittsburgh follow before another weekend break and the final two rounds at Denver and Salt Lake City.

The East and West 250SX divisional allocations, along with the 2027 Triple Crown rounds, will be announced separately.

FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy returns to Slovakia

Slovakia will host the 2027 FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy, with Považská Bystrica and Sverepec to stage the event from August 25-29.

The Považie region has a substantial enduro heritage, with Považská Bystrica previously hosting the International Six Days Enduro in 1977, 1982, 1991 and 2005.

The 2027 event will mark the 11th running of the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy and will take riders and their historic machinery into the mountains surrounding Považská Bystrica before concluding with a final motocross race at the National Motocross Centre in Sverepec.

Australian Junior Track Championships postponed

The Australian Junior Track Championships have been postponed after adverse weather and the forecast forced the Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club to call off the scheduled event.

The club said rider, family, official and volunteer safety had to take priority despite many competitors having already committed to travel and accommodation for the championship.

Central Coast Junior MCC is now working with Motorcycling Australia to secure a replacement weekend, with a new date to be announced once arrangements have been finalised.

Pauls Jonass remains with KRT for 2027

Pauls Jonass will remain with Kawasaki Racing Team for the 2027 FIM Motocross World Championship, continuing into a third season aboard the factory KX450-SR and taking on the role of Kawasaki’s sole factory representative in MXGP.

The 29-year-old Latvian, who won the 2017 MX2 World Championship, has enjoyed what Kawasaki describes as his strongest MXGP campaign to date in 2026. Jonass has been a regular top-five presence through the latter part of the season after recovering from an injury that forced him to miss two rounds.

Jonass has 12 Grand Prix victories to his name – 11 in MX2 and one in MXGP – and Kawasaki sees his experience as increasingly valuable beyond race weekends. He has played an active role in development of the factory KX450-SR and that testing responsibility will expand further in 2027, with feedback also feeding into Kawasaki’s production motocross machinery.

KRT’s 2027 World Championship structure will feature Jonass alone in MXGP, while Mathis Valin and Francisco Garcia spearhead Kawasaki’s MX2 project on the KX250. Team manager Antti Pyrhonen believes continuity with Jonass will allow both rider and machine to take another step, while also giving Kawasaki an experienced reference point for its wider Team Green development pathway.

Before turning his attention fully to 2027, Jonass will make his sixth appearance for Latvia at the Motocross of Nations.

Aaron Plessinger joins Triumph for 2027

Aaron Plessinger has signed a two-year deal with 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing and will campaign the TF 450-X in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross from 2027.

The move brings Plessinger’s five-season association with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to an end. During his time in orange the popular American accumulated 24 premier-class podiums across Supercross and Pro Motocross, including two 450SX victories.

Plessinger will begin testing with Triumph’s American operation near Atlanta after appearing at the manufacturer’s Global Dealer Conference in Thailand in October. His first competitive outing aboard the TF 450-X is scheduled for the Paris Supercross in November ahead of a full winter testing and development program.

The signing gives Triumph one of the most experienced established 450 riders in the paddock as the British manufacturer continues to develop its relatively young American factory motocross program.

2027 AMA Supercross and Motocross numbers confirmed The AMA has released its professional competition numbers for the 2027 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons, with several Australians featured prominently. Hunter Lawrence will carry the number-one plate when defending his 450 Pro Motocross crown, while retaining his career number 96 outside that championship. Younger brother Jett Lawrence continues with his established career number 18. Australian youngster Kayden Minear has been allocated number 20 for 2027, while Jed Beaton is listed at 72, Luke Clout at 78 and Alex Larwood at 89. At the front of the international contingent, Jorge Prado has been awarded new career number 61, while Cole Davies moves to career number 5 and Ryder DiFrancesco takes career number 10. Ken Roczen is eligible to run the number-one plate in 450 Supercross, Jorge Prado holds the number-one plate for 450 SMX and Hunter Lawrence for 450 Motocross. Levi Kitchen is the 250 SMX number-one, Cole Davies has the 250 Motocross and 250 East number-one plates, while Haiden Deegan holds 1W for 250 West. Other established career numbers remain familiar, including Cooper Webb #2, Eli Tomac #3, Chase Sexton #4, Aaron Plessinger #7, Jett Lawrence #18, Jason Anderson #21, Malcolm Stewart #27, Jo Shimoda #30 and Justin Barcia #51. The 2027 AMA Supercross Championship will again comprise 17 rounds across the 450, 250 East and 250 West divisions, with the full schedule still to be announced. Max Ruml claims third AMA Speedway crown Max Ruml has secured the 2026 AMA Speedway National Championship, adding a third national crown to the titles he previously won in 2021 and 2023. Ruml headed into the second and final round at Fast Friday’s Motorcycle Speedway in Auburn, California, holding a four-point advantage over Brady Landon. A 23-point haul in the finale took Ruml to 49 championship points and a six-point winning margin over Landon, who finished the series on 43. The title ended a run of near misses for Ruml after he finished runner-up to Broc Nicol in both 2024 and 2025, losing those championships by three points or fewer. Nicol completed the 2026 championship in third on 40 points, ahead of Wilbur Hancock on 29 and Aaron Fox on 25. 2026 AMA Speedway National Championship Results Max Ruml – 49 Brady Landon – 43 Broc Nicol – 40 Wilbur Hancock – 29 Aaron Fox – 25 Fredriksen draws first blood in FIM Sand Races Norway’s Hakon Fredriksen has taken the early lead in the 2026 FIM Sand Races World Championship after winning the season-opening Morocco Sand Race at Mazagan, around 90 kilometres south of Casablanca. The Yamaha Monster Drag’on Tek rider opened the weekend with victory in Saturday’s 75-minute Moto race, beating Belgian Cyril Genot by 20 seconds, with reigning champion Todd Kellett third. Kellett started strongly on Sunday and led the opening lap before Fredriksen closed in. A suspected electrical problem then dropped the Honda rider from contention, while Fredriksen was himself forced into the pits twice for running repairs. Dutch sand specialist Damien Knuiman took advantage to win the second race, ahead of Jeremy Hauquier, while Fredriksen recovered to third. His 1-3 results were enough to secure the overall victory and championship lead. Knuiman finished second overall and Hauquier third, while Kellett’s troubled second race left the three-time series winner ninth overall on his first championship appearance with Honda. France’s Mathilde Martinez swept both Moto Women races on her championship debut, defeating defending champion Mathilde Denis, while Belgian Randy Naveaux won both Quad encounters. Felix Cardinaux took the Moto Junior overall victory and Pablo Henouille dominated the Moto Vintage category. The five-round FIM Sand Races World Championship now heads to Italy for the Bibione Sand Storm from October 23-25. Erzbergrodeo locked in for May 2027 The Red Bull Erzbergrodeo will return to Austria from May 27-30, 2027, with organisers already outlining changes for the 31st edition of the famed Hard Enduro event. More than 1200 competitors are again expected to tackle the Erzberg mine in Styria, with the opening-day Rocket Ride uphill competition set to be expanded for 2027. Changes are also planned for the Iron Road Prologue, where the increasingly diverse field now incorporates conventional enduro machinery, twin-cylinder adventure bikes, electric motorcycles, scooters and quads. Event organiser Karl Katoch says the two-cylinder Adventure category will be given more room in 2027, alongside revisions to the Prologue course. Electric motorcycles became eligible for every Erzbergrodeo competition for the first time in 2026 and made an immediate impact, including a clean sweep of the Rocket Ride podium and three electric machines reaching the finish of the main event. Regulations covering both electric and internal-combustion motorcycles are set to be revised ahead of the 2027 running. The 2026 main race was won by Manuel Lettenbichler, who claimed his fifth consecutive Erzbergrodeo victory. Only 15 of the 500 riders who started the four-hour race finished. Entries for the 2027 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo open on November 16 at 0900 CET, which is 1900 Australian Eastern Daylight Time. Erzbergrodeo and Red Bull Romaniacs organisers have also continued development of the independent Hard Enduro World Ranking introduced in 2026. The ranking currently incorporates 24 events and more than 2500 riders from 60 countries, with Erzberg classified in its highest ‘Supreme’ category.