MotoGP 2022 – Round One – Qatar

Tech3 KTM heads to Qatar with exciting Rookies’ line-up

The MotoGP 2022 season starts this weekend and we could not be more thrilled! The only dampener for us down here in Australia is that the season opener is held in Qatari desert, which for those of us on the eastern seaboard means a 0200 start if you want to watch the season opener live!

Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner, who recently turned 24, will make his debut in the MotoGP class.

Remy Gardner

“Despite my wrist injury, the pre-season was positive overall as we managed to ride all the testing days scheduled. I was not perfect on the bike, but all these days allowed me to do enough laps to learn about both my KTM RC16 and the MotoGP class. We understood a lot of things and I cannot wait for Qatar.

“This season, it seems reasonable to be targeting the Rookie of the Year title. I would like to be able to fight for it and for some Top Tens together with my team. However, I have a lot to learn and it is going to be a very long season, so it will be key to remain calm, and take each race one by one.”

Gardner will again have Moto2 Runner-Up and Spanish sensation, Raul Fernandez, as his ‘team-mate’. The Australian will continue to ride with the number 87, whilst the Madrid-native has chosen the number 25 this year, a number once worn by a certain Maverick Viñales.

Raul Fernandez

“We had a good pre-season with the team. It was new to me as I had always done my preparation in Europe, but this time we went to Malaysia and Indonesia. I am really happy about how everything went: the feeling with the bike was good and I got on with my new team so well. I went back home feeling very happy.

“Now we are heading to Qatar and I will race for the first time-ever in MotoGP. When I was younger, I dreamt about this day, it was always my main goal, and the time has finally come for me to live my dream. I could not be happier. Anyway, like always, I will stay concentrated, focused on each race, on my work, and I will give the best version of myself. Let’s race.”

After a short winter-break and two very intense but promising pre-season tests in Malaysia and Indonesia, racing is truly back and the festivities will kick off on Friday, March 4th with Free Practice 1 at 2140 AEDT on Friday night followed by Free Practice 2 at 0200 on Saturday morning.

The action will continue on Saturday with Free Practice 3 at 2115 Saturday night, followed by the FP4 session at 0120 on Sunday morning.

Qualifying starts at 0200 Sunday morning while Remy will line-up for his first ever MotoGP race at 0200 on Monday morning, Ready To Race…

Hervé Poncharal – Tech3 KTM Team Manager

“Tech3 KTM Factory Racing is more than ever ready to fly to Qatar for the opening round of the MotoGP 2022 season. Both Remy and Raul did a lot of laps during the winter tests, with an interesting race pace for two rookies, although they both still have a lot to learn. Testing is testing, but nothing can match racing, and the next step is to see them on the starting grid and see how they perform on a race distance.

“KTM engineers, led by Fabiano Sterlacchini, did a great job this winter to develop the RC16 bike, and the 2022 model is a big improvement compared to the package we had last year, so I am looking forward to see the rookies going full gas when the light goes green on Sunday.

“There is a great atmosphere within the team as both riders got to learn and discover their new teams, and the feeling is good on both sides of the garage. The entire crew is really motivated to kick off this new season, so let’s see what we can achieve together this year!”

2022 MotoGP Round One

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Friday (Sat)

Time Class Session 1950 Moto3 FP1 2045 Moto2 FP1 2140 MotoGP FP1 0010 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0105 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0200 (Sat) MotoGP FP2

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Session 1925 Moto3 FP3 2020 Moto2 FP3 2115 MotoGP FP3 2330 Moto3 Q1 2355 Moto3 Q2 0025 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0050 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0120 (Sun) MotoGP FP4 0200 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0225 (Sun) MotoGP Q2

Sunday (Mon)

Time Class Session 2100 Moto3 WUP 2120 Moto2 WUP 2140 MotoGP WUP 2300 Moto3 Race 0020 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0200 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

(*Subject to change*)