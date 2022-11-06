Senna Agius bags good points at Valencia finale
Images Vaclav Duska Jr.
Having replaced Sam Lowes in Austria, Misano and Aragon earlier this season, 17-year-old Aussie Senna Agius again deputised at MarcVDS while the Briton concentrated on recovering from left shoulder and upper arm injuries suffered at the Silverstone round in early August.
Agius had previously scored a best Moto2 result of 16th with MarcVDS in Aragon in mid-September and he secured second place overall in the European Moto2 series with third place weekend before last in the Euro Moto2 final round in Valencia.
On Saturday, Senna knew his qualifying position of 19th didn’t reflect his race potential for the final round of the 2022 Moto2 World Championship at Valencia. Agius showed just that, starting steadily before climbing to 15th by lap 8.
By lap 19 he was inside the top ten and eventually came home ninth, for his first top ten and first ever points at World Championship level.
In four races Senna has racked up good experience in the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team and has scored results of 17th, 16th and 9th in that time.
Senna Agius
“It was a hard one! I got bullied a bit in the first laps and got stuck behind some slower riders. I just couldn’t pass them and use the advantage when the tyre was new. But I finally got past them and put in a good rhythm at the end to break the group. I got a taste of racing the World Championship and I can’t wait to get back here some day in the future!”
Valencia Moto2 Results 2022
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KALEX
|39m52.413
|2
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KALEX
|+1.232
|3
|Tony ARBOLINO
|KALEX
|+10.163
|4
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|BOSCOSCURO
|+14.407
|5
|Albert ARENAS
|KALEX
|+18.904
|6
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|KALEX
|+20.554
|7
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|+21.244
|8
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|KALEX
|+25.868
|9
|Senna AGIUS
|KALEX
|+33.763
|10
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|KALEX
|+35.117
|11
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|KALEX
|+35.598
|12
|Borja GOMEZ
|KALEX
|+36.336
|13
|Filip SALAC
|KALEX
|+38.942
|14
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|KALEX
|+41.710
|15
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|+45.238
|16
|Alessandro ZACCONE
|KALEX
|+51.827
|17
|Keminth KUBO
|KALEX
|+52.884
|18
|Sean Dylan KELLY
|KALEX
|+53.109
|19
|Alex ESCRIG
|MV AGUSTA
|+55.179
|20
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|MV AGUSTA
|+55.627
|21
|Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|KALEX
|+1’03.904
|22
|Taiga HADA
|KALEX
|+2 laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|40 Aron CANET
|KALEX
|6 laps
|DNF
|11 Mattia PASINI
|KALEX
|7 laps
|DNF
|35 Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|11 laps
|DNF
|28 Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KALEX
|11 laps
|DNF
|79 Ai OGURA
|KALEX
|18 laps
|DNF
|13 Celestino VIETTI
|KALEX
|18 laps
|DNF
|6 Cameron BEAUBIER
|KALEX
|20 laps
|DNF
|21 Alonso LOPEZ
|BOSCOSCURO
|22 laps
|DNF
|24 Simone CORSI
|MV AGUSTA
|/
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|271.5
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|242
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|200
|4
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|191.5
|5
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|177
|6
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|168.5
|7
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|165
|8
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|155.5
|9
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|131
|10
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|128
|11
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|123.5
|12
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|90
|13
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|87
|14
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|83
|15
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|80
|16
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|76
|17
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|73
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|72
|19
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|55
|20
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|45
|21
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|30
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|21
|23
|MANZI Stefano
|ITA
|9
|24
|ZACCONE Alessandro
|ITA
|9
|25
|KUBO Keminth
|THA
|7.5
|26
|AGIUS Senna
|AUS
|7
|27
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|7
|28
|RODRIGO Gabriel
|ARG
|6
|29
|KELLY Sean Dylan
|USA
|5.5
|30
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|5
|31
|GOMEZ Borja
|SPA
|4
|32
|HADA Taiga
|JPN
|3.5
|33
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|1
|34
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|NED
|0
|35
|CORSI Simone
|ITA
|0
|36
|ANTONELLI Niccolò
|ITA
|0
|37
|ESCRIG Alex
|SPA
|0
|38
|DANIEL Kasma
|MAL
|0
|39
|SKINNER Rory
|GBR
|0
|40
|TOLEDO Alex
|SPA
|0
|41
|ANUAR Azroy
|MAL
|0
|42
|BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr
|POL
|0
Moto2 Constructor Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|KALEX
|477.5
|2
|BOSCOSCURO
|200.5
|3
|MV AGUSTA
|5
Moto2 Team Championship Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|RED BULL KTM AJO
|448.5
|2
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|370
|3
|FLEXBOX HP40
|287
|4
|INDE GASGAS ASPAR TEAM
|258.5
|5
|ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM
|253.5
|6
|BETA TOOLS SPEED UP
|242.5
|7
|LIQUI MOLY INTACT GP
|195.5
|8
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|165
|9
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|152
|10
|PERTAMINA MANDALIKA SAG TEAM
|96.5
|11
|YAMAHA VR46 MASTER CAMP TEAM
|92.5
|12
|AMERICAN RACING
|78.5
|13
|GRESINI RACING MOTO2
|54
|14
|RW RACING GP
|30
|15
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD RACING
|5