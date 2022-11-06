Senna Agius bags good points at Valencia finale

Images Vaclav Duska Jr.

Having replaced Sam Lowes in Austria, Misano and Aragon earlier this season, 17-year-old Aussie Senna Agius again deputised at MarcVDS while the Briton concentrated on recovering from left shoulder and upper arm injuries suffered at the Silverstone round in early August.

Agius had previously scored a best Moto2 result of 16th with MarcVDS in Aragon in mid-September and he secured second place overall in the European Moto2 series with third place weekend before last in the Euro Moto2 final round in Valencia.

On Saturday, Senna knew his qualifying position of 19th didn’t reflect his race potential for the final round of the 2022 Moto2 World Championship at Valencia. Agius showed just that, starting steadily before climbing to 15th by lap 8.

By lap 19 he was inside the top ten and eventually came home ninth, for his first top ten and first ever points at World Championship level.

In four races Senna has racked up good experience in the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team and has scored results of 17th, 16th and 9th in that time.

Senna Agius

“It was a hard one! I got bullied a bit in the first laps and got stuck behind some slower riders. I just couldn’t pass them and use the advantage when the tyre was new. But I finally got past them and put in a good rhythm at the end to break the group. I got a taste of racing the World Championship and I can’t wait to get back here some day in the future!”

Valencia Moto2 Results 2022

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 39m52.413 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +1.232 3 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +10.163 4 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +14.407 5 Albert ARENAS KALEX +18.904 6 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +20.554 7 Jake DIXON KALEX +21.244 8 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +25.868 9 Senna AGIUS KALEX +33.763 10 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX +35.117 11 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +35.598 12 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +36.336 13 Filip SALAC KALEX +38.942 14 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +41.710 15 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +45.238 16 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +51.827 17 Keminth KUBO KALEX +52.884 18 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +53.109 19 Alex ESCRIG MV AGUSTA +55.179 20 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +55.627 21 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +1’03.904 22 Taiga HADA KALEX +2 laps Not Classified DNF 40 Aron CANET KALEX 6 laps DNF 11 Mattia PASINI KALEX 7 laps DNF 35 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 11 laps DNF 28 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX 11 laps DNF 79 Ai OGURA KALEX 18 laps DNF 13 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 18 laps DNF 6 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX 20 laps DNF 21 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 22 laps DNF 24 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA /

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 271.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 242 3 CANET Aron SPA 200 4 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 191.5 5 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 177 6 DIXON Jake GBR 168.5 7 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 8 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 155.5 9 ROBERTS Joe USA 131 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 128 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 123.5 12 ARENAS Albert SPA 90 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 87 14 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 15 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 80 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 76 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 73 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 72 19 LOWES Sam GBR 55 20 SALAC Filip CZE 45 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 21 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 AGIUS Senna AUS 7 27 FENATI Romano ITA 7 28 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 29 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 30 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 31 GOMEZ Borja SPA 4 32 HADA Taiga JPN 3.5 33 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 34 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 35 CORSI Simone ITA 0 36 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 37 ESCRIG Alex SPA 0 38 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 39 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 40 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 41 ANUAR Azroy MAL 0 42 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Moto2 Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 KALEX 477.5 2 BOSCOSCURO 200.5 3 MV AGUSTA 5

