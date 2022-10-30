2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round 8 – Ricardo Tormo Circuit
The 2022 Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship came to a close at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain over the weekend, with the Hawkers European Talent Cup coming down to the wire, while new race winners were awarded in JuniorGP.
The new race winners were David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) and David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team), while it was Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior Team) and Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Academy Racing) on top in Moto2 ECh and Hawkers ETC classes.
FIM JuniorGP Race One
Polesitter Collin Veijer (AGR Team) hoped to convert his third pole of 2022, but he had plenty of company from the start.
Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team), Facundo Llambias (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), David Salvador, and Aussie Harrison Voight (SIC 58) all chased the Dutchman in the early stages, while from the seventh row due to penalties, Filippo Farioli (Aspar Junior Team) and David Almansa came through the order into the lead group.
In the closing stages, Llambias crashed out at Turn 2, only for Almansa to follow suit at the same corner a few laps later – Almansa high-siding but walking away.
On the last lap, a four-way fight saw Salvador move from third to first with a bold move at the last corner. Alonso attempted the same but got it wrong, tagging Salvador before crashing out, costing Rueda crucial time.
In a run to the line, Salvador held on for one of the closest finishes of all-time, pipping Veijer by 0.002s, with Farioli third.
Harrison Voight finished sixth, 8.7s off the lead, with New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan 11th and Jacob Roulstone finishing in 13th.
FIM JuniorGP Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|David SALVADOR
|ESP
|30:15.807
|2
|Collin VEIJER
|NLD
|+0.002
|3
|Filippo FARIOLI
|ITA
|+0.046
|4
|José Antonio RUEDA
|ESP
|+1.822
|5
|Luca LUNETTA
|ITA
|+5.398
|6
|Harrison VOIGHT
|AUS
|+8.679
|7
|Alberto FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+9.062
|8
|Danial SHAHRIL
|MYS
|+9.238
|9
|Noah DETTWILER
|CHE
|+9.475
|10
|Marcos RUDA
|ESP
|+17.629
|11
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|NZL
|+17.911
|12
|Tatchakorn BUASRI
|THA
|+18.112
|13
|Jacob ROULSTONE
|AUS
|+18.381
|14
|Arbi ADITAMA
|IDN
|+28.143
|15
|Phillip TONN
|GER
|+28.147
|16
|Álvaro CARPE RUIZ
|ESP
|+28.249
|17
|Torin COLLINS
|CAN
|+36.689
|18
|Kanta HAMADA
|JPN
|+38.679
|19
|Facundo LLAMBIAS
|URY
|+39.579
|20
|Xabi ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|+48.851
|21
|Alex GOURDON
|FRA
|+1:05.588
|Not classified
|David ALONSO
|COL
|David ALMANSA
|ESP
|Alessio MATTEI
|ITA
|Soma GÖRBE
|HUN
|Ángel PIQUERAS
|ESP
|Jakob ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|Alessandro MOROSI
|ITA
|Syarifuddin AZMAN
|MYS
FIM JuniorGP Race Two
The second was also dramatic from the start with a battle between Veijer and Rueda, including an early-race collision at Turn 3, although both stayed upright.
In the mix from the start was Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team), as well as familiar faces Farioli, Almansa, Voight and Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) in a seven-rider scrap at the front.
There was big drama in the final third of the race as Lunetta and Veijer collided on the exit of Turn 1 in a convergence of lines, leaving Veijer on the floor.
However, two laps later, an oil spillage from a rider downfield meant Turn 2 was slippery, catching out a number of riders, including race leader Almansa.
However, a red flag was shown and due to Almansa completing the previous lap, he was given victory ahead of Farioli and teammate Ferrandez. Rueda already had the title, but Salvador held onto second ahead of Farioli.
Australia’s Harrison Voight finished in fourth, improving on his Race 1 result.
Harrison Voight – P6-4
“Pretty happy to end the season off with pb results in JuniorGP Moto3, Race1 I struggled to maintain the pace that the front group had when my front tyre dropped. Race 2 we changed a little bit of the set up and it was much better to stay in the fight for the podium the whole time and having the 2nd fastest lap of the race. I would like to thank @sic58squadracorse for these past three years together! Starting off European Talent Cup, moto3 junior to having a taste of the moto3 world championship! Together we have grown a lot. I will always remember these years together.”
Jacob Roulstone finished 11th, while young Kiwi Cormac Buchanan was 17th, despite crashing and picking his bike back up.
Cormac Buchanan – P11/17
“I’m happy with how I rode in both races today, in race one it was a very hectic few corners. I was pushed back to P16 but didn’t give up and made up places in corners where it was difficult to pass, I ended the race in P11, I’m happy with this. More points and we did a good job considering how much we have struggled these past few days. Race 2 I got a better start and was sitting in a good position with the second group, On lap two I had a huge high side moment which bent my handlebars. From here on the race was very difficult, I was still able to fight with some riders which was fun but I couldn’t do anything special due to the handlebars being as they were. Then another rider had a crash in front of me and I had to take to the gravel to avoid him and the bike. Then I came into the same corner the next lap and due to an incident there was oil in this corner, I crashed but picked the bike up to finish P17 due to a red flag. Obviously not how I was hoping to end the weekend and the season, but this can’t ruin the amazing work we did this year, going from not qualifying in the European Talent Cup to a front row in the Junior World Championship and fighting for points consistently, we have to be happy with this season. Next year will be even better. Eyes on the final race of the year with @redbullrookiescup next weekend.”
Harrison Voight finished the season 12th in the standings, with Cormac Buchanan 24th and Jacob Roulstone 25th.
FIM JuniorGP Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|David ALMANSA
|ESP
|23:34.189
|2
|Filippo FARIOLI
|ITA
|+0.298
|3
|Alberto FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+0.421
|4
|Harrison VOIGHT
|AUS
|+0.570
|5
|José Antonio RUEDA
|ESP
|+0.609
|6
|Luca LUNETTA
|ITA
|+6.249
|7
|David SALVADOR
|ESP
|+10.411
|8
|Ángel PIQUERAS
|ESP
|+10.497
|9
|Syarifuddin AZMAN
|MYS
|+10.546
|10
|ADITAMA
|IDN
|+10.642
|11
|Jacob ROULSTONE
|AUS
|+10.872
|12
|Tatchakorn BUASRI
|THA
|+12.925
|13
|Noah DETTWILER
|CHE
|+14.199
|14
|Danial SHAHRIL
|MYS
|+16.430
|15
|Jakob ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|+16.742
|16
|Álvaro CARPE RUIZ
|ESP
|+16.780
|17
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|NZL
|+20.875
|18
|Kanta HAMADA
|JPN
|+25.174
|19
|Soma GÖRBE
|HUN
|+25.289
|20
|Torin COLLINS
|CAN
|+25.476
|21
|Kotaro UCHIUMI
|JPN
|+27.640
|22
|Xabi ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|+36.149
|23
|Collin VEIJER
|NLD
|1 Lap
|24
|Alessandro MOROSI
|ITA
|1 Lap
|25
|Alex GOURDON
|FRA
|1 Lap
|26
|Alessio MATTEI
|ITA
|1 Lap
|Not classified
|Facundo LLAMBIAS
|URY
|Phillip TONN
|GER
|Marcos RUDA
|ESP
FIM JuniorGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Points
|1
|JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA
|ESP
|HONDA
|238
|2
|DAVID SALVADOR
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|162
|3
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|GAS GAS
|149
|4
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|117
|5
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|105
|6
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|KTM
|93
|7
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GAS GAS
|86
|8
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|85
|9
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|85
|10
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|80
|11
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|79
|12
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|HONDA
|58
|13
|EDWARD O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|36
|14
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|36
|15
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|33
|16
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|31
|17
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|30
|18
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|28
|19
|NICOLA FABIO CARRARO
|ITA
|KTM
|28
|20
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|23
|21
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|18
|22
|ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|18
|23
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|15
|24
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|12
|25
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GAS GAS
|10
|26
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|KTM
|8
|27
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|6
|28
|SOMA GÖRBE
|HUN
|HONDA
|6
|29
|KANTA HAMADA
|JPN
|KTM
|4
|30
|PHILLIP TONN
|DEU
|KTM
|1
Moto2 European Championship
In the Moto2 European Championship it was a fine display by German rider and already crowned champion Lukas Tulovic, who will move to the Moto2 World Championship action in 2023.
Tulovic soon picked off Yeraz Ruiz (FAU55 TEY Racing) and Roberto Garcia (Cardoso Racing) to move into third, before sitting behind young Aussie Senna Agius (Promoracing), and Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team).
Tulovic got ahead of them both in the final six laps, with Escrig chasing Tulovic once he cleared Agius but to no avail, as the German took a seventh win of 2022, finishing inside the top two in every race throughout a memorable Championship campaign.
Senna Agius was a proud second in the championship for Australia whilst Spanish rider Escrig took third.
Consistency was key in the Stock class, as Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) won again, but Marco Tapia (Easyrace Team) took the title.
Senna Agius – Pole/P3
“We have all worked very hard this weekend. It’s great to reward the team today with my first Pole for the last race of the season. Difficult race today. I led for majority of the race but faced some sudden issues with 5 laps to go. On the other hand we have had an amazing rookie season finishing P2 in the championship. It wouldn’t have been achievable without Raul Jara and everyone in the Promo Racing Team. Thank you to my family and friends for all the support from home. And I really to want thank Stephanie Redman For being right there with me through everything we have accomplished this year. It is a massive sacrifice for everyone to be so far from home here just for me but after the season we have had I think we can all go home with a smile.”
Moto2 European Championship Race Results
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Lukas TULOVIC
|DEU
|30:32.420
|2
|Alex ESCRIG
|ESP
|+1.327
|3
|Senna AGIUS
|AUS
|+2.782
|4
|Xavier CARDELÚS
|AND
|+5.466
|5
|Hector GARZÓ
|ESP
|+7.622
|6
|Roberto GARCÍA
|ESP
|+7.759
|7
|Borja GÓMEZ
|ESP
|+12.931
|8
|Alex TOLEDO
|ESP
|+13.264
|9
|Yeray RUIZ
|ESP
|+14.516
|10
|Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|+14.885
|11
|Kyle PAZ
|PHL
|+36.678
|12
|Daniel MUÑOZ
|ESP
|+39.229
|13
|Pasquale ALFANO
|ITA
|+52.287
|14
|Dino IOZZO
|ITA
|+54.298
|15
|Marco TAPIA
|ESP
|+55.810
|16
|Mihail FLOROV
|BUL
|+59.045
|17
|Jacopo HOSCIUC
|ROU
|+59.053
|18
|Nicolas Chris CZYBA
|DEU
|+1:03.645
|19
|Filip REHACEK
|CZE
|+1:22.792
|20
|Martin RENAUDIN
|FRA
|+1:23.200
|21
|Ryan VAN DE LAGEMAAT
|NED
|+1:23.401
|22
|Freddie HEINRICH
|DEU
|2 Laps
|Not classified
|Jamie DAVIS
|GBR
|Kylian NESTOLA
|ITA
|Juan RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|Miquel PONS
|ESP
|Mattia VOLPI
|ITA
|Alex RUIZ
|ESP
|Sam WILFORD
|GBR
|Corey TINKER
|GBR
|Eduardo MONTERO
|ESP
|Maxwell TOTH
|USA
Moto2 European Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Points
|1
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|DEU
|TRIUMPH
|255
|2
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|182
|3
|ALEX ESCRIG
|ESP
|KALEX
|160
|4
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX
|125
|5
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|114
|6
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|92
|7
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX
|80
|8
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|76
|9
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|62
|10
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|ESP
|KTM
|52
|11
|HÉCTOR GARZÓ
|ESP
|KALEX
|42
|12
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|34
|13
|TOMMASO MARCON
|ITA
|KALEX
|29
|14
|DAVID SANCHÍS
|ESP
|MVAGUSTA
|26
|15
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|24
|16
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|23
|17
|ALEX RUIZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|22
|18
|JUAN RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|20
|19
|DANI MUÑOZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|19
|20
|MIGUEL PONS
|ESP
|BREVO
|18
|21
|MARC ALCOBA
|ESP
|KALEX
|18
|22
|ANGELO TAGLIARINI
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|13
|23
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|10
|24
|NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|10
|25
|BORJA GÓMEZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|9
|26
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|9
|27
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KAWASAKI
|6
|28
|KEVIN ORGIS
|DEU
|KALEX
|4
|29
|PASQUALE ALFANO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|3
|30
|RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT
|NLD
|YAMAHA
|2
|31
|JAMIE DAVIS
|GBR
|KALEX
|1
Hawkers European Talent Cup
In a race-long battle of swapping positions and trading paint, the two were doing battle in the lead group, which saw Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Racing Team), outgoing Champion Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse), Jesus Rios (MRE Talent), Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and teammate Rico Salmela fight it out.
However, with a vital move towards the end, Pini placed himself in a perfect position and clinched the crown with P2, as O’Gorman won, whilst a dejected Esteban was third, missing out on the title by seven points.
Irishman O’Gorman took third overall in the title behind Esteban and Champion Pini, the first Italian Champion in the class.
Carter Thompson had a strong qualifying result in fourth across QP1 and QP2, however was penalised for riding slowly in five sectors in QP2, which saw the rider start from 28th on the grid. An eighth place result was particularly impressive, after having to fight his way through the field.
Carter Thompson
“Starting from 28th I was happy to cross the line P8. Fought hard to make up the positions however the front group had made a gap from the field and I wasn’t able to make that up. Managed to set my fastest ever time around the track in the race. Thanks as always goes to the hard work of the team who without them none of this is possible.”
Angus Grenfell finished in 25th, after qualifying in 22nd.
Angus Grenfell – P25
“Mixed feelings about today, I had really high standards for myself and wanted to achieve them. However I didn’t feel as comfortable on the bike during the race and I wasn’t able to make that possible today. But now with the season over I will work very hard for next year, thank you so much to Artbox Team for this year!”
Hawkers European Talent Cup Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Casey O’GORMAN
|IRL
|29:02.082
|2
|Guido PINI
|ITA
|+0.068
|3
|Joel ESTEBAN
|ESP
|+0.376
|4
|Máximo MARTÍNEZ
|ESP
|+0.413
|5
|Jesus RIOS
|ESP
|+0.983
|6
|Brian URIARTE
|ESP
|+0.912
|7
|Rico SALMELA
|FIN
|+1.219
|8
|Carter William JAMES THOMPSON
|AUS
|+10.337
|9
|David GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|+10.343
|10
|Pau ALSINA
|ESP
|+11.144
|11
|Johnny GARNESS
|GBR
|+14.948
|12
|Lorenz Toni LUCIANO
|BEL
|+15.038
|13
|Marco GARCÍA
|ESP
|+15.227
|14
|Giulio PUGLIESE
|ITA
|+15.346
|15
|Amanuel David BRINTON
|GBR
|+15.353
|16
|Hakim DANISH
|MAL
|+15.826
|17
|Álvaro FUERTES
|ESP
|+16.051
|18
|Ruché MOODLEY
|ZAF
|+18.555
|19
|César PARRILLA
|ESP
|+19.030
|20
|Blai TRIAS
|ESP
|+20.796
|21
|Beñat FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+31.057
|22
|Gonzalo PÉREZ
|ESP
|+31.215
|23
|Fernando BUJOSA
|ESP
|+31.166
|24
|Edoardo LIGUORI
|ITA
|+31.237
|25
|Angus Jay GRENFELL
|AUS
|+1:06.379
|26
|Matts RUISBROEK
|NED
|+1:06.982
|Not classified
|Dodó BOGGIO
|ITA
|Marc AGUILAR
|ESP
|Guillem PLANQUES
|FRA
|Enzo HOARAU BELLON
|FRA
Hawkers European Talent Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|165
|2
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|158
|3
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|130
|4
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|ESP
|129
|5
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|107
|6
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|96
|7
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|88
|8
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|78
|9
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|75
|10
|JESÚS RIOS
|ESP
|59
|11
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|ZAF
|52
|12
|AMANUEL DAVID BRINTON
|GBR
|48
|13
|CARTER WILLIAM THOMPSON
|AUS
|44
|14
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|44
|15
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|43
|16
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|42
|17
|CÉSAR PARRILLA
|ESP
|35
|18
|MARCO GARCÍA MIGUEL
|ESP
|26
|19
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|22
|20
|JOHNNY GARNESS
|GBR
|20
|21
|HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|17
|22
|FERNANDO BUJOSA
|ESP
|14
|23
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|14
|24
|BLAI TRIAS
|ESP
|8
|25
|MARC AGUILAR
|ESP
|7
|26
|JOSÉ LUIS ARMARIO
|ESP
|5
|27
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|ESP
|4
|28
|KRISTIAN DANIEL
|USA
|3
|29
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|2
|30
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|1
|31
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|1
|32
|ENZO HOARAU
|FRA
|1
|33
|MAX SÁNCHEZ
|ESP
|1
|34
|MATTS RUISBROEK
|NLD
|1