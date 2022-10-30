2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round 8 – Ricardo Tormo Circuit

The 2022 Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship came to a close at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain over the weekend, with the Hawkers European Talent Cup coming down to the wire, while new race winners were awarded in JuniorGP.

The new race winners were David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) and David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team), while it was Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior Team) and Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Academy Racing) on top in Moto2 ECh and Hawkers ETC classes.

For video of the full event check out the YouTube coverage:

FIM JuniorGP Race One

Polesitter Collin Veijer (AGR Team) hoped to convert his third pole of 2022, but he had plenty of company from the start.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team), Facundo Llambias (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), David Salvador, and Aussie Harrison Voight (SIC 58) all chased the Dutchman in the early stages, while from the seventh row due to penalties, Filippo Farioli (Aspar Junior Team) and David Almansa came through the order into the lead group.

In the closing stages, Llambias crashed out at Turn 2, only for Almansa to follow suit at the same corner a few laps later – Almansa high-siding but walking away.

On the last lap, a four-way fight saw Salvador move from third to first with a bold move at the last corner. Alonso attempted the same but got it wrong, tagging Salvador before crashing out, costing Rueda crucial time.

In a run to the line, Salvador held on for one of the closest finishes of all-time, pipping Veijer by 0.002s, with Farioli third.

Harrison Voight finished sixth, 8.7s off the lead, with New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan 11th and Jacob Roulstone finishing in 13th.

FIM JuniorGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 David SALVADOR ESP 30:15.807 2 Collin VEIJER NLD +0.002 3 Filippo FARIOLI ITA +0.046 4 José Antonio RUEDA ESP +1.822 5 Luca LUNETTA ITA +5.398 6 Harrison VOIGHT AUS +8.679 7 Alberto FERRÁNDEZ ESP +9.062 8 Danial SHAHRIL MYS +9.238 9 Noah DETTWILER CHE +9.475 10 Marcos RUDA ESP +17.629 11 Cormac BUCHANAN NZL +17.911 12 Tatchakorn BUASRI THA +18.112 13 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +18.381 14 Arbi ADITAMA IDN +28.143 15 Phillip TONN GER +28.147 16 Álvaro CARPE RUIZ ESP +28.249 17 Torin COLLINS CAN +36.689 18 Kanta HAMADA JPN +38.679 19 Facundo LLAMBIAS URY +39.579 20 Xabi ZURUTUZA ESP +48.851 21 Alex GOURDON FRA +1:05.588 Not classified David ALONSO COL David ALMANSA ESP Alessio MATTEI ITA Soma GÖRBE HUN Ángel PIQUERAS ESP Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT Alessandro MOROSI ITA Syarifuddin AZMAN MYS

FIM JuniorGP Race Two

The second was also dramatic from the start with a battle between Veijer and Rueda, including an early-race collision at Turn 3, although both stayed upright.

In the mix from the start was Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team), as well as familiar faces Farioli, Almansa, Voight and Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) in a seven-rider scrap at the front.

There was big drama in the final third of the race as Lunetta and Veijer collided on the exit of Turn 1 in a convergence of lines, leaving Veijer on the floor.

However, two laps later, an oil spillage from a rider downfield meant Turn 2 was slippery, catching out a number of riders, including race leader Almansa.

However, a red flag was shown and due to Almansa completing the previous lap, he was given victory ahead of Farioli and teammate Ferrandez. Rueda already had the title, but Salvador held onto second ahead of Farioli.

Australia’s Harrison Voight finished in fourth, improving on his Race 1 result.

Harrison Voight – P6-4

“Pretty happy to end the season off with pb results in JuniorGP Moto3, Race1 I struggled to maintain the pace that the front group had when my front tyre dropped. Race 2 we changed a little bit of the set up and it was much better to stay in the fight for the podium the whole time and having the 2nd fastest lap of the race. I would like to thank @sic58squadracorse for these past three years together! Starting off European Talent Cup, moto3 junior to having a taste of the moto3 world championship! Together we have grown a lot. I will always remember these years together.”

Jacob Roulstone finished 11th, while young Kiwi Cormac Buchanan was 17th, despite crashing and picking his bike back up.

Cormac Buchanan – P11/17

“I’m happy with how I rode in both races today, in race one it was a very hectic few corners. I was pushed back to P16 but didn’t give up and made up places in corners where it was difficult to pass, I ended the race in P11, I’m happy with this. More points and we did a good job considering how much we have struggled these past few days. Race 2 I got a better start and was sitting in a good position with the second group, On lap two I had a huge high side moment which bent my handlebars. From here on the race was very difficult, I was still able to fight with some riders which was fun but I couldn’t do anything special due to the handlebars being as they were. Then another rider had a crash in front of me and I had to take to the gravel to avoid him and the bike. Then I came into the same corner the next lap and due to an incident there was oil in this corner, I crashed but picked the bike up to finish P17 due to a red flag. Obviously not how I was hoping to end the weekend and the season, but this can’t ruin the amazing work we did this year, going from not qualifying in the European Talent Cup to a front row in the Junior World Championship and fighting for points consistently, we have to be happy with this season. Next year will be even better. Eyes on the final race of the year with @redbullrookiescup next weekend.”

Harrison Voight finished the season 12th in the standings, with Cormac Buchanan 24th and Jacob Roulstone 25th.

FIM JuniorGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 David ALMANSA ESP 23:34.189 2 Filippo FARIOLI ITA +0.298 3 Alberto FERRÁNDEZ ESP +0.421 4 Harrison VOIGHT AUS +0.570 5 José Antonio RUEDA ESP +0.609 6 Luca LUNETTA ITA +6.249 7 David SALVADOR ESP +10.411 8 Ángel PIQUERAS ESP +10.497 9 Syarifuddin AZMAN MYS +10.546 10 ADITAMA IDN +10.642 11 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS +10.872 12 Tatchakorn BUASRI THA +12.925 13 Noah DETTWILER CHE +14.199 14 Danial SHAHRIL MYS +16.430 15 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT +16.742 16 Álvaro CARPE RUIZ ESP +16.780 17 Cormac BUCHANAN NZL +20.875 18 Kanta HAMADA JPN +25.174 19 Soma GÖRBE HUN +25.289 20 Torin COLLINS CAN +25.476 21 Kotaro UCHIUMI JPN +27.640 22 Xabi ZURUTUZA ESP +36.149 23 Collin VEIJER NLD 1 Lap 24 Alessandro MOROSI ITA 1 Lap 25 Alex GOURDON FRA 1 Lap 26 Alessio MATTEI ITA 1 Lap Not classified Facundo LLAMBIAS URY Phillip TONN GER Marcos RUDA ESP

FIM JuniorGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA ESP HONDA 238 2 DAVID SALVADOR ESP HUSQVARNA 162 3 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA GAS GAS 149 4 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MYS HONDA 117 5 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 105 6 COLLIN VEIJER NLD KTM 93 7 DAVID ALONSO COL GAS GAS 86 8 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 85 9 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 85 10 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 80 11 LUCA LUNETTA ITA HUSQVARNA 79 12 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS HONDA 58 13 EDWARD O’SHEA GBR HONDA 36 14 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 36 15 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP KTM 33 16 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 31 17 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 30 18 XABI ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 28 19 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA KTM 28 20 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 23 21 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP KTM 18 22 ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 18 23 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA HUSQVARNA 15 24 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM 12 25 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GAS GAS 10 26 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT KTM 8 27 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 6 28 SOMA GÖRBE HUN HONDA 6 29 KANTA HAMADA JPN KTM 4 30 PHILLIP TONN DEU KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship

In the Moto2 European Championship it was a fine display by German rider and already crowned champion Lukas Tulovic, who will move to the Moto2 World Championship action in 2023.

Tulovic soon picked off Yeraz Ruiz (FAU55 TEY Racing) and Roberto Garcia (Cardoso Racing) to move into third, before sitting behind young Aussie Senna Agius (Promoracing), and Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team).

Tulovic got ahead of them both in the final six laps, with Escrig chasing Tulovic once he cleared Agius but to no avail, as the German took a seventh win of 2022, finishing inside the top two in every race throughout a memorable Championship campaign.

Senna Agius was a proud second in the championship for Australia whilst Spanish rider Escrig took third.

Consistency was key in the Stock class, as Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) won again, but Marco Tapia (Easyrace Team) took the title.

Senna Agius – Pole/P3

“We have all worked very hard this weekend. It’s great to reward the team today with my first Pole for the last race of the season. Difficult race today. I led for majority of the race but faced some sudden issues with 5 laps to go. On the other hand we have had an amazing rookie season finishing P2 in the championship. It wouldn’t have been achievable without Raul Jara and everyone in the Promo Racing Team. Thank you to my family and friends for all the support from home. And I really to want thank Stephanie Redman For being right there with me through everything we have accomplished this year. It is a massive sacrifice for everyone to be so far from home here just for me but after the season we have had I think we can all go home with a smile.”

Moto2 European Championship Race Results

No Rider Nat Gap 1 Lukas TULOVIC DEU 30:32.420 2 Alex ESCRIG ESP +1.327 3 Senna AGIUS AUS +2.782 4 Xavier CARDELÚS AND +5.466 5 Hector GARZÓ ESP +7.622 6 Roberto GARCÍA ESP +7.759 7 Borja GÓMEZ ESP +12.931 8 Alex TOLEDO ESP +13.264 9 Yeray RUIZ ESP +14.516 10 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI POL +14.885 11 Kyle PAZ PHL +36.678 12 Daniel MUÑOZ ESP +39.229 13 Pasquale ALFANO ITA +52.287 14 Dino IOZZO ITA +54.298 15 Marco TAPIA ESP +55.810 16 Mihail FLOROV BUL +59.045 17 Jacopo HOSCIUC ROU +59.053 18 Nicolas Chris CZYBA DEU +1:03.645 19 Filip REHACEK CZE +1:22.792 20 Martin RENAUDIN FRA +1:23.200 21 Ryan VAN DE LAGEMAAT NED +1:23.401 22 Freddie HEINRICH DEU 2 Laps Not classified Jamie DAVIS GBR Kylian NESTOLA ITA Juan RODRIGUEZ ESP Miquel PONS ESP Mattia VOLPI ITA Alex RUIZ ESP Sam WILFORD GBR Corey TINKER GBR Eduardo MONTERO ESP Maxwell TOTH USA

Moto2 European Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 LUKAS TULOVIC DEU TRIUMPH 255 2 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 182 3 ALEX ESCRIG ESP KALEX 160 4 ALEX TOLEDO ESP KALEX 125 5 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 114 6 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 92 7 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 80 8 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 76 9 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 62 10 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KTM 52 11 HÉCTOR GARZÓ ESP KALEX 42 12 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 34 13 TOMMASO MARCON ITA KALEX 29 14 DAVID SANCHÍS ESP MVAGUSTA 26 15 MARCO TAPIA ESP YAMAHA 24 16 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 23 17 ALEX RUIZ ESP YAMAHA 22 18 JUAN RODRIGUEZ ESP YAMAHA 20 19 DANI MUÑOZ ESP YAMAHA 19 20 MIGUEL PONS ESP BREVO 18 21 MARC ALCOBA ESP KALEX 18 22 ANGELO TAGLIARINI ITA BOSCOSCURO 13 23 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA 10 24 NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA DEU YAMAHA 10 25 BORJA GÓMEZ ESP KALEX 9 26 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 9 27 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP KAWASAKI 6 28 KEVIN ORGIS DEU KALEX 4 29 PASQUALE ALFANO ITA YAMAHA 3 30 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NLD YAMAHA 2 31 JAMIE DAVIS GBR KALEX 1

Hawkers European Talent Cup

In a race-long battle of swapping positions and trading paint, the two were doing battle in the lead group, which saw Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Racing Team), outgoing Champion Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse), Jesus Rios (MRE Talent), Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and teammate Rico Salmela fight it out.

However, with a vital move towards the end, Pini placed himself in a perfect position and clinched the crown with P2, as O’Gorman won, whilst a dejected Esteban was third, missing out on the title by seven points.

Irishman O’Gorman took third overall in the title behind Esteban and Champion Pini, the first Italian Champion in the class.

Carter Thompson had a strong qualifying result in fourth across QP1 and QP2, however was penalised for riding slowly in five sectors in QP2, which saw the rider start from 28th on the grid. An eighth place result was particularly impressive, after having to fight his way through the field.

Carter Thompson

“Starting from 28th I was happy to cross the line P8. Fought hard to make up the positions however the front group had made a gap from the field and I wasn’t able to make that up. Managed to set my fastest ever time around the track in the race. Thanks as always goes to the hard work of the team who without them none of this is possible.”

Angus Grenfell finished in 25th, after qualifying in 22nd.

Angus Grenfell – P25

“Mixed feelings about today, I had really high standards for myself and wanted to achieve them. However I didn’t feel as comfortable on the bike during the race and I wasn’t able to make that possible today. But now with the season over I will work very hard for next year, thank you so much to Artbox Team for this year!”

Hawkers European Talent Cup Race Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Casey O’GORMAN IRL 29:02.082 2 Guido PINI ITA +0.068 3 Joel ESTEBAN ESP +0.376 4 Máximo MARTÍNEZ ESP +0.413 5 Jesus RIOS ESP +0.983 6 Brian URIARTE ESP +0.912 7 Rico SALMELA FIN +1.219 8 Carter William JAMES THOMPSON AUS +10.337 9 David GONZÁLEZ ESP +10.343 10 Pau ALSINA ESP +11.144 11 Johnny GARNESS GBR +14.948 12 Lorenz Toni LUCIANO BEL +15.038 13 Marco GARCÍA ESP +15.227 14 Giulio PUGLIESE ITA +15.346 15 Amanuel David BRINTON GBR +15.353 16 Hakim DANISH MAL +15.826 17 Álvaro FUERTES ESP +16.051 18 Ruché MOODLEY ZAF +18.555 19 César PARRILLA ESP +19.030 20 Blai TRIAS ESP +20.796 21 Beñat FERNÁNDEZ ESP +31.057 22 Gonzalo PÉREZ ESP +31.215 23 Fernando BUJOSA ESP +31.166 24 Edoardo LIGUORI ITA +31.237 25 Angus Jay GRENFELL AUS +1:06.379 26 Matts RUISBROEK NED +1:06.982 Not classified Dodó BOGGIO ITA Marc AGUILAR ESP Guillem PLANQUES FRA Enzo HOARAU BELLON FRA

Hawkers European Talent Standings