2022 South Australian Tenere Rallye

The South Australian Tenere Rally is set for June 4 and 5, exploring the Murray and Mallee regions with an overnight stop in a Berri vineyard.

Yamaha Tenere riders can register their interest now, with the event starting and finishing in Mount Pleasant, South Australia, and covering 85% dirt roads, 10% bitumen and 5% sand, with an intermediate/advanced skill level.

Riders will cover a total of 575 km over the two days, with a 185 km range between fuel stops required.

South Australia Outback Motorcycle Adventures host the event, and will guide riders fully supported on mainly unsealed dirt roads. No navigation equipment or maps are required and the group is limited to 30 riders, so act now to receive a booking form to confirm your spot!

The two-day package includes Saturday night motel accommodation, with an individual room per rider with en suite. Also included are the cooked evening meal and cooked breakfast.

Full support with first aiders, lead and sweep rider plus 4WD and trailer, luggage and tools transport are all included making for a stress free experience where you just focus on the ride.

The cost of the 2022 South Australian Tenere Rallye event is $450 per rider, with a $100 deposit securing your spot, keeping in mind there’s only 30 spots available!

Email Steve at s.truscott@bigpond.com for your booking form or call Steve on 0418 836091. You can also check out the South Australia Outback Motorcycle Adventures website at: www.saoutbackmca.com.au