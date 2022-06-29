2022 Yamaha MotoGP Hospitality Bookings Open

Don’t miss your chance to join Yamaha as a VIP guest at the 2022 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix – Phillip Island from 14 to 16 October.

Situated trackside along Gardner straight, Yamaha’s VIP hospitality suite offers unrivalled views of three days of racing and includes buffet catering with private cash bar, barista, grandstand seating, pitlane walks and much more.

VIP Hospitality Inclusions

• 3 days circuit and VIP access to Yamaha’s corporate suite

• 3 days morning tea, buffet lunch & afternoon tea

• Beer, wine, sparkling, cider & soft drinks included

• Cash bar facility for spirits

• Barista coffee facility

• Trackside garden seating plus grandstand seating

• Indoor seating with lounge area

• Daily pitlane walks

• Exclusive gift pack including – Yamaha Racing hybrid jacket, cap and backpack

• Special guests and rider signings*

Adult Price – $1650 inc GST

Ticket numbers are strictly limited and are allocated on first in basis. Please download and complete the booking form attached below – or phone 1300 79 69 79 to secure your booking.

Note: All prices quoted are in Australian dollars. *Rider appearances subject to timing and availability. Full payment is required at time of booking. No deposits will be taken and no tickets will be held for any reasons.

Cancellation Policy

In the event that you require to cancel your booking, please notify us as soon as possible. Yamaha Motor Australia may not issue a refund on bookings within 60 days of the event date, you are able to transfer your tickets to another guest, otherwise your booking will be forfeited. Cancellations outside this 60 day period will attract a $100 per person cancellation fee. Subject to any statutory rights of refund (including, without limitation, the provisions of the Australian Consumer Law), if the event takes place then generally there is no right to a refund.

Yamaha MotoGP Stars Dinner*

This event is TBA.

BOOKING FORM