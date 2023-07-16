2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Seven – Spring Creek, Millville, MN

The second half of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship got underway on Saturday with the series’ annual visit to Minnesota’s famed Spring Creek MX Park. The FXR Spring Creek National, presented by Frescados Tortillas, featured partly cloudy skies and balmy temperatures, which set the tone for a highly competitive afternoon of racing at one of the sport’s most dynamic venues.

After four captivating motos Team Honda HRC’s Lawrence brothers prevailed with a sweep of the overall victories for the fifth time this season. Jett extending his perfect season to 14 moto wins and a seventh overall round victory in the 450 Class, while Hunter returned to the top step of the podium in the 250 Class with his fifth win and regained the red plate.

450 Moto One

The premier class stormed out the gate for the first time with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo leading the field through the first turn for the holeshot with Jett Lawrence on his rear fender.

Lawrence applied pressure immediately and was able to take control of the moto before the completion of the opening lap. Lawrence’s Team Honda HRC teammate Chase Sexton started up front as well but went down and lost several positions. He remounted quickly and started to claw his way back into contention. He passed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger for third and then tracked down Cianciarulo for second, making the pass with ease. Nearly five seconds separated the teammates as the moto completed its opening 10 minutes.

It didn’t take long for the Honda’s to gap the field and pull away by double digits, which left the battle for third to be decided between Cianciarulo and Plessinger, while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson looked to close in from fifth. As the moto reached its halfway point the battle for third became a three-rider affair as Anderson passed both Plessinger and Cianciarulo.

Back up front, Sexton slowly inched closer and closer to his teammate and soon less than two seconds separated Lawrence from Sexton. For the first time all season Lawrence faced a threat from behind as Sexton moved to within striking distance of the lead. As they approached lapped riders Sexton started to look for an opportunity to make a pass. Lawrence responded and picked up his pace to put the lead back over a second.

Sexton kept Lawrence honest for several laps as the teammates traded momentum, but Lawrence capitalszed on a slower rider that held up Sexton and opened the lead to more than 2.5 seconds. The lead briefly grew to more than three seconds, but Sexton gained a second and looked to make one last push in the closing minutes. On the final lap Sexton got within two seconds of Lawrence, but he slid out on a downhill and ended the threat.

Lawrence took his 13th moto win by 11.9 seconds over Sexton, while the battle for third stayed intense all the way to the finish. Anderson fended off heavy pressure from both Plessinger and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis to secure third, while Plessinger settled four fourth and Ferrandis fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 17 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +11.908 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 +51.078 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +52.967 5 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +1:04.507 6 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1:33.289 7 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +1:37.989 8 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1:51.737 9 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +1:55.140 10 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +2:20.399 11 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 12 Henry Miller HON CRF450R +07.315 13 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +14.476 14 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +19.862 15 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +42.660 16 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +47.026 17 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +1:05.179 18 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +1:09.581 19 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +1:11.291 20 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +1:23.766 21 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1:28.856 22 John Adamson HQV FC450 +1:33.760 23 Ryder Floyd HON CRF450R +1:36.399 24 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F +1:38.691 25 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +1:40.449 26 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1:45.132 27 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R +1:47.902 28 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1:50.341 29 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +2:12.632 30 Zack Williams KTM 350 SX-F +2:17.129 31 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 +2:31.594 32 Dawson Draycott KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 33 Cameron Horner HON CRF450R +19.715 34 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 35 Crockett Myers KTM 450 SX-F +4:52.482 36 Chandler Baker KAW KX450 +5:07.163 37 Lorenzo Locurcio GAS MC450F 12 Laps 38 Preston Taylor KAW KX450 9 Laps 39 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F 3 Laps 40 Romain Pape GAS MC450F 2 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final moto of the afternoon got underway with the Hondas of Sexton and Lawrence leading the way, running side-by-side all the way to round one with Sexton credited with the holeshot. After pinching off his teammate Sexton had control of the position but applied too much throttle exiting a corner and lost traction with his rear tyre, which allowed Lawrence to assume the lead as Sexton resumed in second. Cianciarulo grabbed another strong start in third, just ahead of Ferrandis. After a third in Moto 1, Anderson was collected in a crash off the start and retired from the moto.

Much like the first moto the Honda teammates easily gapped the rest of the field to set the stage for a head-to-head showdown. Lawrence established a lead of just over a second on Sexton, who bided his time and settled into the moto with no threat from behind. As he gave pursuit Sexton made a costly error that took him to the ground and allowed Cianciarulo to move into second as Sexton remounted in third.

Lawrence enjoyed a double-digit margin following Sexton’s misfortune as Sexton looked to battle back. The Honda rider closed in on Cianciarulo and made quick work of the Kawasaki to reclaim second. A battle for third then started to take shape between Cianciarulo and Ferrandis. As the moto reached its halfway point Ferrandis mounted an attack on Cianciarulo and wasted little time in making the pass for third. Plessinger was able to close in from fifth and also made a quick pass on Cianciarulo for fourth.

It was another uneventful moto for Lawrence out front as he wrapped up his 14th win to extend his perfect season, 16.7 seconds ahead of Sexton. The battle for third came down to the wire between Ferrandis and Plessinger, with the Frenchman able to fend off the pressure for the final spot on the moto podium.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 17 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +16.728 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +22.464 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +27.662 5 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +1:05.308 6 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1:22.016 7 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +1:25.192 8 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1:37.603 9 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:39.726 10 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +1:49.602 11 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +1:58.711 12 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +2:32.107 13 Jerry Robin YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 14 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +05.282 15 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +08.625 16 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +31.842 17 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +40.543 18 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +47.636 19 John Adamson HQV FC450 +50.672 20 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +53.492 21 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1:06.145 22 Ryder Floyd HON CRF450R +1:21.999 23 Dawson Draycott KTM 450 SX-F +1:32.800 24 Zack Williams KTM 350 SX-F +1:40.611 25 Cameron Horner HON CRF450R 15 Laps 26 Brandon Ray HON CRF450R +01.748 27 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 +24.052 28 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +38.465 29 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +44.172 30 Preston Taylor KAW KX450 +2:07.847 31 Travis Prier HON CRF450R WE 14 Laps 32 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F 6 Laps 33 Crockett Myers KTM 450 SX-F 5 Laps 34 Chandler Baker KAW KX450 +16.283 35 Brandon Scharer KTM 450 SX-F 4 Laps 36 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F 3 Laps 37 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 2 Laps 38 Jason Anderson KAW KX450 DNF 39 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F DNF 40 Henry Miller HON CRF450R DNF

450 Round

For the sixth time this summer Lawrence led every lap of competition en route to his seventh straight 1-1 performance. His seven 450 Class wins have allowed him to break into the top 20 on the all-time wins list, where he now sits in a tie with three other riders for 20th. Sexton’s runner-up effort (2-2) will lead him to wonder what could have been with crashes in each moto, while Ferrandis earned his fifth podium result of the season in third (5-3).

Lawrence’s lead in the championship standings has grown to 81 points over Ferrandis, while Plessinger further strengthened his hold of third with a fourth-place result (4-4), 104 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“It’s a bummer for Chase in that one [Moto 2]. He got the start on me and I know he can run my speed, so it’s unfortunate for him to have that bad luck. It was another good weekend [for me] and now we’re on to Washougal, where I know Chase will be fast again.”

Chase Sexton – Team Honda HRC

“We’re close, but I’m sick and tired of getting second place. I’m disappointed going down in both motos. I kind of blew it. That’s not acceptable and I’m going to throw everything I have at it for the final four rounds. I’m going to get one of these [a win] before the season’s over.”

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“Tough day for me, but I’m glad to be on the box. It’s tough to accept, but it is what it is. I gave it everything I had and third was the best for me today.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Total 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton 2 2 44 3 Dylan Ferrandis 5 3 36 4 Aaron Plessinger 4 4 36 5 Adam Cianciarulo 7 5 30 6 Ty Masterpool 8 6 28 7 Garrett Marchbanks 6 8 28 8 Grant Harlan 9 7 26 9 Fredrik Noren 10 9 23 10 Jason Anderson 3 38 20 11 Jose Butron 15 10 17 12 Kyle Chisholm 14 11 17 13 Phillip Nicoletti 13 12 17 14 Luca Marsalisi 16 14 12 15 Shane McElrath 11 39 10 16 Henry Miller 12 40 9 17 Jerry Robin 34 13 8 18 Anton Gole 17 17 8 19 Romain Pape 40 15 6 20 Jeremy Hand 18 18 6 21 Kevin Moranz 26 16 5 22 John Adamson 22 19 2 23 Max Miller 19 36 2 24 Derek Drake 25 20 1 25 Jace Kessler 28 21 0 26 Ryder Floyd 23 22 0 27 Dawson Draycott 32 23 0 28 Zack Williams 30 24 0 29 Cameron Horner 33 25 0 30 Brandon Ray 27 26 0 31 Charlie Putnam 31 27 0 32 Scott Meshey 21 29 0 33 Preston Taylor 38 30 0 34 Christopher Prebula 24 32 0 35 Crockett Myers 35 33 0 36 Chandler Baker 36 34 0 37 Brandon Scharer 39 35 0 38 Jeffrey Walker 29 37 0 39 Izaih Clark 20 1 40 Dominique Thury 28 0 41 Travis Prier 31 0 42 Lorenzo Locurcio 37 0

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Jett Lawrence 350 2 Dylan Ferrandis 269 3 Aaron Plessinger 246 4 Adam Cianciarulo 206 5 Chase Sexton 174 6 Ty Masterpool 162 7 Cooper Webb 147 8 Fredrik Noren 147 9 Garrett Marchbanks 146 10 Grant Harlan 116 11 Jose Butron 115 12 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 13 Derek Drake 85 14 Jason Anderson 72 15 Jerry Robin 69 16 Kyle Chisholm 69 17 Romain Pape 65 18 Phillip Nicoletti 64 19 Luca Marsalisi 43 20 Jeremy Hand 40 21 Ken Roczen 36 22 Ryan Surratt 33 23 Marshal Weltin 32 24 Chris Canning 27 25 Jace Kessler 24 26 Brandon Ray 23 27 Lars van Berkel 21 28 Gert Krestinov 18 29 Kaeden Amerine 18 30 Bryce Shelly 16 31 Dante Oliveira 15 32 Chandler Baker 15 33 Max Miller 15 34 Christopher Prebula 12 35 Tyler Stepek 11 36 Shane McElrath 10 37 Henry Miller 9 38 Anton Gole 9 39 Brandon Scharer 7 40 RJ Wageman 5 41 Kevin Moranz 5 42 Trevor Schmidt 4 43 Jacob Runkles 4 44 Luke Renzland 4 45 John Adamson 4 46 Bryce Hammond 3 47 Dominique Thury 3 48 Karel Kutsar 3 49 Cody Groves 3 50 Scott Meshey 3 51 Izaih Clark 3 52 Sebastian Balbuena 1 53 Jeffrey Walker 1

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Chase Sexton 546 2 Aaron Plessinger 482 3 Cooper Webb 451 4 Adam Cianciarulo 416 5 Jett Lawrence 350 6 Ken Roczen 340 7 Eli Tomac 339 8 Dylan Ferrandis 325 9 Jason Anderson 314 10 Justin Barcia 267 11 Fredrik Noren 225 12 Justin Hill 212 13 Grant Harlan 210 14 Dean Wilson 200 15 Kyle Chisholm 181 16 Ty Masterpool 162 17 Shane McElrath 151 18 Christian Craig 150 19 Joshua Hill 149 20 Garrett Marchbanks 146 21 Colt Nichols 141 22 Jose Butron 115 23 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 24 Kevin Moranz 101 25 Justin Starling 94 26 Benny Bloss 91 27 Derek Drake 85 28 Joey Savatgy 85 29 Justin Cooper 76 30 Joshua Cartwright 76 31 Jerry Robin 69 32 Romain Pape 65 33 Phillip Nicoletti 64 34 Cade Clason 64 35 Luca Marsalisi 43 36 Jeremy Hand 42 37 Ryan Surratt 33 38 Marshal Weltin 32 39 Tristan Lane 29 40 Devin Simonson 28 41 Chris Canning 27 42 Jace Kessler 24 43 Brandon Ray 23 44 Chase Marquier 22 45 Lars van Berkel 21 46 Max Miller 20 47 Logan Karnow 19 48 Gert Krestinov 18 49 Kaeden Amerine 18 50 Bryce Shelly 16 51 RJ Hampshire 15 52 Anthony Rodriguez 15 53 Dante Oliveira 15 54 Chandler Baker 15 55 Malcolm Stewart 15 56 Christopher Prebula 12 57 John Short 12 58 Marvin Musquin 11 59 Tyler Stepek 11 60 Shane McElrath 10 61 Henry Miller 9 62 Anton Gole 9 63 Michael Hicks 8 64 Hunter Schlosser 8 65 Brandon Scharer 7 66 Cole Seely 7 67 Joan Cros 7 68 RJ Wageman 5 69 Jared Lesher 5 70 Trevor Schmidt 4 71 Jacob Runkles 4 72 Luke Renzland 4 73 John Adamson 4 74 Lane Shaw 4 75 Bryce Hammond 3 76 Dominique Thury 3 77 Karel Kutsar 3 78 Cody Groves 3 79 Scott Meshey 3 80 Izaih Clark 3 81 Alex Ray 2 82 Sebastian Balbuena 1 83 Jeffrey Walker 1 84 Bryton Carroll 1 85 Richard Taylor 1

250 Moto One

The opening 250 Class moto of the afternoon began with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki of Jo Shimoda at the head of the pack for the holeshot ahead of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing trio of Haiden Deegan, Justin Cooper and Levi Kitchen. Shimoda looked to sprint away and solidify his hold of the lead while Deegan, the new points leader, tried to do the same in second. Kitchen was able to pass Cooper and move into third, while behind the leaders Lawrence, the class’ winningest rider and previous points leader, started to fight his way towards the top five after a start deep inside the top 10.

Shimoda opened up an advantage of 4.5 seconds through the opening 10 minutes of the moto, while the rest of his rivals continued to wage battle with multiple riders jockeying for a spot inside the top three. Cooper amped up his aggression to reclaim third from Kitchen while Lawrence looked to follow through after passing Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire for fifth. Lawrence was persistent and made his way around Kitchen for fourth. The Aussie’s charge forward wasn’t finished. He bided his time and set up an impressive pass on Cooper to move into third and set his sights on his championship rival in second.

A miscue by Deegan navigating infamous Mt. Martin took the Yamaha rider off track briefly, which handed second to Lawrence and also allowed Cooper to make the pass for third. Lawrence faced a six-second deficit to Shimoda when he assumed the position, with a little more than half of the moto to go. Behind him, Deegan lost another position to Hampshire, which dropped the rookie to fifth.

With no one to contend with, Lawrence was able to log the fastest laps on the track and started to take chunks out of his deficit to Shimoda. The battle for third also heated up as Hampshire mounted an attack on Cooper and took control of the position with a little more than 10 minutes remaining. Back up front, mere bike lengths separated Shimoda and Lawrence as they both navigated lapped riders.

With a handful of minutes left in the moto the battle for the lead was on between Shimoda and Lawrence. The Honda rider had more pace, but Shimoda’s ability to control the preferred lines kept the Kawasaki out front. After some minor miscues Lawrence dropped back and prepared for another push in the waning minutes of the moto. The battle raged on as the gap between the duo was like a yo-yo, with lappers impacting portions of their duel. As time ran out, Shimoda and Lawrence were closer than they had been all moto. Lawrence’s aggression amped up as he hounded Shimoda in every corner with alternate lines.

With two laps to go Lawrence was able to position himself alongside Shimoda and out-accelerated the Kawasaki to seize control of the moto. The Honda rider’s lead grew quickly to about 1.5 seconds and he closed it out with his sixth moto win of the season. He took the checkered flag 2.2 seconds ahead of Shimoda while Hampshire followed in third. Cooper finished in fourth, with Deegan completing the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +02.201 3 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +08.787 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +25.124 5 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +30.157 6 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +39.899 7 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +43.509 8 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +50.363 9 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +52.407 10 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +56.093 11 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +59.246 12 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +59.930 13 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1:00.903 14 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +1:08.341 15 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1:20.529 16 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:36.568 17 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1:41.836 18 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +1:51.743 19 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1:52.536 20 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 16 Laps 21 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +03.522 22 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +07.986 23 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +12.359 24 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +33.868 25 Robbie Wageman SUZ RMZ 250 +37.748 26 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +39.168 27 Bronson McClure YAM YZ 250F +1:27.482 28 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1:28.146 29 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +1:30.476 30 Cameron Skaalerud KTM 250 SX-F +1:38.981 31 Ethan Lane KTM 250 SX-F +1:46.735 32 Charles Tolleson GAS MC 250 +1:54.675 33 Colton Eigenmann YAM YZ 250F +2:14.777 34 Ethan Day KAW KX 250 15 Laps 35 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F +1:48.008 36 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 37 Jesse Jacobsen KTM 250 SX-F 11 Laps 38 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R 10 Laps 39 Bailey Kroone KTM 250 SX-F 9 Laps 40 James Cottrell KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps

250 Moto Two

The second and deciding moto got underway with Lawrence edging out Kitchen and Shimoda for the holeshot to grab control of the moto as Kitchen slotted into second and Cooper in third, just ahead of Shimoda, who was then passed by his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rookie teammate Ryder DiFrancesco. Point leader Deegan started outside the top 10.

The clear track allowed Lawrence to sprint through the opening minutes of the moto and build a lead of nearly four seconds over Kitchen and the rest of the field. The Honda rider continued to add to his advantage as Kitchen lost ground to Cooper and eventually lost the hold of second to his teammate. Behind them, Shimoda made the pass on DiFrancesco to take over fourth. The Japanese rider continued his forward push and was able to close in on Kitchen to initiate a battle for third. The pair engaged in a spirited fight for the final spot on the moto podium before Shimoda used an off-camber outside line to slip around Kitchen and take over the position.

Back out front, Lawrence was in a class of his own out front and was able to pull out a double-digit margin on Cooper, who easily controlled the runner-up spot from the moment he made the pass for the position. Shimoda enjoyed a firm hold of third, but Kitchen continued to lurk in fourth.

Lawrence was in full control of the moto until the final lap when he crashed out of the lead and lost the top spot to Cooper after an apparent incident with a lapped rider. Lawrence remounted in second, just ahead of Shimoda. Cooper carried on to a surprise moto win, his second of the season, four seconds ahead of Lawrence, who crossed the line just ahead of Shimoda in third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 17 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +04.026 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +04.424 4 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +17.067 5 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +19.775 6 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +33.427 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +39.624 8 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +46.583 9 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +51.882 10 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +54.611 11 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +59.394 12 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1:08.039 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:16.510 14 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +1:23.825 15 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1:31.841 16 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1:37.974 17 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1:52.793 18 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 19 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +04.308 20 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +07.375 21 Tyson Johnson GAS MC 250 +21.452 22 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +27.293 23 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +36.837 24 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +42.728 25 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +1:16.851 26 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +1:16.887 27 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1:50.011 28 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 +2:01.871 29 Ethan Lane KTM 250 SX-F +2:05.712 30 Colton Eigenmann YAM YZ 250F +2:16.691 31 Bronson McClure YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 32 Charles Tolleson GAS MC 250 +00.173 33 Evan Haimowitz YAM YZ 250F +24.051 34 Ethan Day KAW KX 250 +1:17.906 35 Jesse Jacobsen KTM 250 SX-F +1:41.919 36 James Cottrell KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 37 Cameron Skaalerud KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 38 Bailey Kroone KTM 250 SX-F 4 Laps 39 Robbie Wageman SUZ RMZ 250 3 Laps 40 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 2 Laps

250 Round

Despite the misfortune late in Moto 2, Lawrence still secured his fifth overall win of the season (1-2) to rebound from back-to-back races in which he recorded a DNF. Cooper’s triumph in the final moto vaulted him into the runner-up spot (4-1) for his fifth podium finish in a row, while Shimoda secured back-to-back third-place finishes (2-3).

The victory promoted Lawrence to return to the top of the championship standings, where he now enjoys a 13-point lead over Deegan, who finished seventh (5-8). Shimoda and Hampshire, who finished fourth (3-6), are now tied for third, 20 points behind Lawrence.

Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“We came here with a job to do [win the race] and we did it today. We were so close to being perfect [going 1-1] but I’ve got to be more careful around those lappers. I’m stoked. We’ve got four rounds to go with a little break.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I wouldn’t say I settled [in Moto 2], but I wanted to maintain the gap in case something happened. That worked out in our favor. We’ll take it. Still have some work to do but we’re making progress and looking forward to next weekend.”

Jo Shimoda – Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“I feel happy with my starts more than my riding. The riding is getting better too. I feel like the bike is getting pretty dialed in so I’m focusing on volume [practice riding] during the week and I think that will help me for the races coming up.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Total 1 Hunter Lawrence 1 2 47 2 Justin Cooper 4 1 43 3 Jo Shimoda 2 3 42 4 RJ Hampshire 3 6 35 5 Levi Kitchen 7 4 32 6 Tom Vialle 6 5 31 7 Haiden Deegan 5 8 29 8 Maximus Vohland 10 7 25 9 Austin Forkner 11 9 22 10 Jalek Swoll 8 14 20 11 Daxton Bennick 14 10 18 12 Pierce Brown 9 16 17 13 Talon Hawkins 15 12 15 14 Ryder DiFrancesco 12 15 15 15 Dilan Schwartz 16 13 13 16 Seth Hammaker 19 11 12 17 Caden Braswell 13 23 8 18 Preston Kilroy 17 18 7 19 Derek Kelley 21 17 4 20 Jorgen Talviku 18 40 3 21 Joshua Varize 36 19 2 22 Slade Smith 24 20 1 23 Hardy Munoz 20 22 1 24 Tyson Johnson 23 21 0 25 Marcus Phelps 22 24 0 26 James Harrington 28 25 0 27 Hunter Cross 29 26 0 28 Gavin Brough 38 27 0 29 Chase Yentzer 26 28 0 30 Ethan Lane 31 29 0 31 Colton Eigenmann 33 30 0 32 Bronson McClure 27 31 0 33 Charles Tolleson 32 32 0 34 Ethan Day 34 34 0 35 Jesse Jacobsen 37 35 0 36 James Cottrell 40 36 0 37 Cameron Skaalerud 30 37 0 38 Bailey Kroone 39 38 0 39 Robbie Wageman 25 39 0 40 Evan Haimowitz 33 0 41 Bryson Raymond 35 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Hunter Lawrence 260 2 Haiden Deegan 247 3 RJ Hampshire 240 4 Jo Shimoda 240 5 Justin Cooper 239 6 Levi Kitchen 214 7 Tom Vialle 210 8 Maximus Vohland 190 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 137 10 Jalek Swoll 130 11 Chance Hymas 92 12 Caden Braswell 88 13 Talon Hawkins 85 14 Dilan Schwartz 78 15 Jordon Smith 75 16 Seth Hammaker 69 17 Guillem Farres 57 18 Daxton Bennick 54 19 Carson Mumford 41 20 Derek Kelley 33 21 Preston Kilroy 32 22 Jett Reynolds 29 23 Slade Smith 27 24 Austin Forkner 22 25 Michael Mosiman 20 26 Mitchell Harrison 19 27 Pierce Brown 17 28 Jeremy Martin 15 29 Jorgen Talviku 15 30 Garrett Marchbanks 15 31 Chase Yentzer 15 32 James DeCotis 13 33 Tyson Johnson 11 34 Ty Masterpool 7 35 Hardy Munoz 7 36 Matti Jorgensen 7 37 Lux Turner 7 38 Joshua Varize 6 39 James Harrington 5 40 Maxwell Sanford 5 41 Joel Rizzi 3 42 Marcus Phelps 2 43 Kai Aiello 2 44 Jack Rogers 1 45 Mitchell Zaremba 1

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Hunter Lawrence 484 2 RJ Hampshire 426 3 Haiden Deegan 415 4 Levi Kitchen 370 5 Tom Vialle 329 6 Jo Shimoda 315 7 Maximus Vohland 311 8 Justin Cooper 239 9 Jordon Smith 234 10 Jett Lawrence 223 11 Max Anstie 181 12 Talon Hawkins 158 13 Chance Hymas 152 14 Enzo Lopes 149 15 Jeremy Martin 147 16 Caden Braswell 140 17 Ryder DiFrancesco 137 18 Chris Blose 133 19 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 20 Jalek Swoll 130 21 Dilan Schwartz 129 22 Nate Thrasher 120 23 Derek Kelley 120 24 Cullin Park 117 25 Carson Mumford 113 26 Cameron Mcadoo 101 27 Pierce Brown 98 28 Coty Schock 89 29 Cole Thompson 87 30 Henry Miller 86 31 Jace Owen 81 32 Robbie Wageman 78 33 Michael Mosiman 71 34 Seth Hammaker 69 35 Mitchell Harrison 63 36 Jeremy Hand 62 37 Guillem Farres 57 38 Michael Hicks 57 39 Stilez Robertson 55 40 Hunter Yoder 55 41 Daxton Bennick 54 42 Derek Drake 52 43 Dylan Walsh 49 44 Phillip Nicoletti 44 45 Luke Neese 44 46 Marshal Weltin 42 47 Anthony Rodriguez 40 48 Hardy Munoz 39 49 Joshua Varize 39 50 Preston Kilroy 32 51 Jett Reynolds 29 52 Brock Papi 29 53 A J Catanzaro 28 54 Slade Smith 27 55 Austin Forkner 22 56 Max Miller 19 57 Austin Politelli 19 58 Jerry Robin 19 59 Pierce Brown 17 60 Josiah Natzke 17 61 Maxwell Sanford 17 62 Jorgen Talviku 15 63 Garrett Marchbanks 15 64 Chase Yentzer 15 65 Gage Linville 14 66 Brandon Scharer 14 67 James DeCotis 13 68 Hunter Schlosser 13 69 Dominique Thury 12 70 Devin Simonson 12 71 Jack Chambers 12 72 Tyson Johnson 11 73 Geran Stapleton 11 74 Kaeden Amerine 11 75 Lane Allison 10 76 Ty Masterpool 7 77 Matti Jorgensen 7 78 Lux Turner 7 79 Luca Marsalisi 6 80 Wilson Todd 6 81 TJ Albright 6 82 James Harrington 5 83 Julien Benek 4 84 Hunter Cross 4 85 Brandon Ray 4 86 Matt Moss 4 87 Joel Rizzi 3 88 Lance Kobusch 3 89 Dylan Woodcock 3 90 Garrett Hoffman 3 91 Marcus Phelps 2 92 Kai Aiello 2 93 Jace Kessler 2 94 Luke Kalaitzian 2 95 Jack Rogers 1 96 Mitchell Zaremba 1 97 Austin Forkner 1

