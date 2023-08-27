2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 11 – Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN

Images by Jeff Kardas

Much history was made at Indiana’s Ironman Raceway on Saturday as the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship came to a close with the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National.

Headlining the 11th and final round of the summer was the completion of the fourth perfect season in American motocross history as Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence captured moto wins 21 and 22 to put the finishing touch on what will be one of the most memorable championship campaigns the sport has ever witnessed.

In the 250 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence completed his own championship journey to cap off a historic feat for the Australian duo as the first ever siblings to sweep each respective title.

To top it all off, Honda became the first manufacturer to successfully claim every championship in a single season following a sweep of the trio of titles up for grabs in Monster Energy Supercross earlier this year.

450 Moto One

The penultimate moto of the season for the 450 Class kicked off with an incredible start by Jett Lawrence who easily grabbed the holeshot ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton.

A torrid pace in the opening laps saw Lawrence move out to a 1.7 second lead while Sexton was able to fight his way around Plessinger for second.

The Honda duo were in a class of their own and easily distanced themselves from the rest of the field. They traded fast laps, and each enjoyed better sections of the track, creating a bit of a yo-yo effect with the gap. Sexton was able to move within just over a second, but Lawrence responded and picked up the pace significantly to move out 4.4 seconds ahead of his team-mate. Behind them, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson made moves from a fifth place start to break into podium position with a pass on Plessinger.

Back up front, Lawrence added to his lead over the second half of the moto and soon found himself more than nine seconds ahead of Sexton as time ran out on the moto clock. While the leaders found themselves well ahead of the rest of the field, the battle for third persisted as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis was on a torrid charge to the podium. The Frenchman started ninth and was impressive in his forward progression, which culminated with a pass on Anderson for third inside the final 10 minutes of the moto.

Lawrence enjoyed another wire-to-wire effort to capture moto win 21, crossing the line 5.8 seconds ahead of Sexton, with Ferrandis a distant third. Anderson followed in fourth, while Plessinger rounded out the top five.

450 Moto One Results

450 Moto Two

All the key players emerged at the front of the field to start the final moto of the season, with Ferrandis snagging the holeshot ahead of Lawrence, Sexton, and Plessinger. Just a few turns into the race Ferrandis crashed hard, which ended the Frenchman’s race and handed the lead to Lawrence as Sexton and Plessinger settled into second and third, respectively.

Lawrence put the hammer down on the opening laps to establish a 1.5 second lead over Sexton as the rest of the field settled into race pace. As each lap passed, Lawrence’s margin grew, little by little, and soon sat at more than four seconds approaching the halfway point of the moto. Sexton kept his teammate honest, which allowed both riders to distance themselves from Plessinger in third.

As the final 10 minutes of the season approached Sexton had chipped away to gain about a second on Lawrence and was the fastest rider on the track at this point of the moto. The gap between the teammates continued to shrink and soon dipped under three seconds, partially impacted by the leaders navigating through lapped traffic. As the final five minutes approached the gap was just 1.4 seconds, but as he’s done for much of the year Lawrence was able to pick up the pace again and pull back out. As time ran out on the moto clock the lead had grown to 3.4 seconds with just two laps to go.

Lawrence looked to manage the lead on the final lap as Sexton went all out and started to gain ground. However, it was too little too late for Sexton as Lawrence completed the perfect season with moto win 22. The final margin of victory was 1.7 seconds. Plessinger finished in a distant third, over a minute behind.

450 Moto Two Results

450 Round

The most dominant and impressive rookie season in 450 Class history saw Lawrence join elite company with the sport’s rarest feat. He becomes just the third rider in 52 seasons to go undefeated, joining AMA Hall of Famers Ricky Carmichael, who compiled two perfect seasons, and James Stewart. Lawrence’s 11 career wins already place him into a tie for 15th all time after just one season of competition.

Sexton’s sixth runner-up finish (2-2) of the season capped off an impressive summer for the Supercross Champion, despite missing three races with injury. He failed to finish off the podium just once in eight starts. Plessinger rounded out the overall podium in third (5-3) for his third podium result of the season.

Lawrence’s final margin in the 450 Class standings is 151 points over Ferrandis, while Plessinger earned his best-career championship finish in the premier class in third.

Jett Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“[The perfect season] doesn’t feel real. I started off so nervous hitting the gate [in Moto 2]. I don’t know how I led the first lap. Now we’re undefeated. To all the people who doubted me, here we are now. Also, congrats to Hunter [Lawrence]. No one deserved that [250 Class] title more than him.”

Chase Sexton – Team Honda HRC

“Jett upped the game a bit [this season]. I had to play catch up when I came back [from injury], but then he got better. You haven’t seen the last of me winning [in Pro Motocross]. I’m determined to come back stronger next season.”

Aaron Plessinger – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“I don’t know what it is, but I love these second motos. I ride way better in the second motos than the first, so I’ve got to get that figured out. I heard these home fans every lap, it was amazing. I’m really happy with what we accomplished this season.”

450 Round Results

450 Championship Points

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 710 2 Aaron Plessinger 622 3 Jett Lawrence 550 4 Adam Cianciarulo 538 5 Dylan Ferrandis 455 6 Cooper Webb 451 7 Jason Anderson 449 8 Ken Roczen 340 9 Eli Tomac 339 10 Justin Barcia 334 11 Fredrik Noren 297 12 Grant Harlan 270 13 Garrett Marchbanks 255 14 Ty Masterpool 242 15 Justin Hill 212 16 Kyle Chisholm 203 17 Dean Wilson 200 18 Shane McElrath 182 19 Colt Nichols 163 20 Joshua Hill 155 21 Jose Butron 152 22 Christian Craig 150 23 Phillip Nicoletti 143 24 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 25 Kevin Moranz 103 26 Derek Drake 94 27 Justin Starling 94 28 Benny Bloss 91 29 Romain Pape 90 30 Joey Savatgy 85 31 Justin Cooper 76 32 Joshua Cartwright 76 33 Jerry Robin 69 34 Harri Kullas 67 35 Jeremy Hand 67 36 Cade Clason 64 37 Luca Marsalisi 46 38 Bryce Shelly 35 39 Jace Kessler 34 40 Ryan Surratt 33 41 Marshal Weltin 32 42 Max Miller 31 43 Tristan Lane 29 44 Anton Gole 29 45 Devin Simonson 28 46 Chris Canning 27 47 Stephen Rubini 26 48 Dylan Wright 25 49 Brandon Ray 23 50 Chase Marquier 22

250 Moto One

The first moto of the 250 Class saw Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Ryder DiFrancesco lead the field to the holeshot ahead of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing ride of Tom Vialle and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki duo of Seth Hammaker and Jo Shimoda.

Deep in the field was championship point leader Hunter Lawrence, who started 17th aboard after being forced to avoid a crash in the first turn. The early adversity also impacted Lawrence’s primary title rival, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, who was one of several riders collected in the incident and forced to fight his way forward from well outside the top 20.

With his first opportunity to lead a Pro Motocross moto DiFrancesco took hold of the top spot and managed a lead for the opening nine minutes before Vialle closed in and made the pass. Vialle was followed by Shimoda, who dropped his team-mate to third. From there a battle for lead ensued as the international duo engaged in a spirited fight, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan lurking in third. As the moto approached its halfway point the top three on the track were separated by a mere 1.5 seconds.

Shimoda ramped up his aggression and managed to make the pass on Vialle, which put the Frenchman into the clutches of Deegan. The battle for second saw both riders swap lines throughout the track, trading bursts of momentum. Meanwhile, Shimoda moved out to a one-second lead. Behind them, Lawrence broke into the top 10, while Cooper remained mired in 15th.

Deegan mounted another charge to make the pass on Vialle and then looked to erase a 2.1 second deficit to Shimoda with less than 12 minutes remaining. Deegan made an initial push to close the gap, but Shimoda responded and continued to build on his advantage as the moto wore on and eventually moved ahead by nearly 7.5 seconds. From there the top three settled into their respective positions while Lawrence’s climb through the field continued to the cusp of the top five in sixth.

Shimoda’s single-best-moto of the season saw the Japanese rider take the seventh moto win of his career and his second of the season, crossing the line 7.6 seconds ahead of Deegan, followed by Vialle in third. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner finished in fourth, while Lawrence clawed his way up to fifth. Cooper managed to fight his way back to 13th, but it wasn’t enough to keep Lawrence from clinching the championship with his top-five result.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 19 Laps 2 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +07.696 3 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +10.322 4 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +36.304 5 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +38.573 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +41.411 7 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +45.012 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +47.229 9 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +48.691 10 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +53.881 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +55.506 12 Stilez Robertson YAM YZ 250F +59.466 13 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +1:03.071 14 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1:05.224 15 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m08.398 16 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1m13.107 17 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m16.215 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m24.662 19 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +1m27.872 20 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +1m48.264 21 Mark Fineis GAS MC250F +1m57.943 22 Trevin Nelson YAM YZ 250F 18 Laps 23 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +00.329 24 Gage Linville GAS MC250F +16.804 25 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +29.346 26 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F +33.049 27 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +44.413 28 Casey Cochran HQV FC250 +46.376 29 Cameron Durow KTM 250 SX-F +1m04.747 30 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F +1m16.612 31 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1m37.655 32 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +2m03.105 33 Leo Tucker KTM 250 SX-F 17 Laps 34 Bronson McClure YAM YZ 250F +09.057 35 Jesse Jacobsen KTM 250 SX-F +12.107 36 Caden Braswell KAW KX 250 +26.987 37 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F FE +30.330 38 Peyton Jackson HQV FC250 +1m16.892 39 Mitchell Zaremba YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 40 Vincent Varola KAW KX 250 3 Laps

250 Moto Two

The final 250 Class moto of the summer started off with a sweep of the holeshots by DiFrancesco with Shimoda right on his rear fender ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Levi Kitchen. A persistent Kitchen went on the attack against Shimoda and made the pass before setting his sights on DiFrancesco. Shimoda bided his time in third, several positions ahead of all his rivals in the battle for the overall as Vialle sat sixth, Deegan seventh, and Lawrence 10th.

After settling into a groove Shimoda’s pace ramped up again. He caught the leaders and made a quick, savvy move to reclaim second from Kitchen. He proceeded to close in on his teammate for the lead and apply pressure. The top three pulled away from the rest of the field and sat more than five seconds clear of fourth.

Shimoda started to look for a way around DiFrancesco, but the rookie withstood the attack initially. However, Shimoda’s persistence paid off and he took control of the lead with 18 minutes remaining. Kitchen then made the move on DiFrancesco for second and looked to track down Shimoda once more. At the turn of the midway point of the moto Shimoda’s lead hovered around two seconds over Kitchen, while Cooper rebounded from his adversity filled first moto with a move into podium position, which dropped DiFrancesco to fourth.

With a little more than 10 minutes to go Kitchen crashed out of second and was forced to retire from the moto, which moved Cooper up to second and Vialle up to third. For Shimoda the dominance continued through the remainder of the race as he wrapped up the first moto sweep of his career, finishing 2.1 seconds ahead of Cooper, while Deegan made a late pass on Vialle to nab third. In his first moto as champion, Lawrence savored the moment and cruised home to a ninth-place finish.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 19 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +02.177 3 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +35.933 4 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +44.299 5 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +53.092 6 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +56.678 7 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250F +58.256 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +58.256 9 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +1m05.505 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m09.518 11 Stilez Robertson YAM YZ 250F +1m19.737 12 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m24.883 13 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m31.323 14 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m37.111 15 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1m40.084 16 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +1m47.447 17 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2m01.999 18 Caden Braswell KAW KX 250 18 Laps 19 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +13.627 20 Mark Fineis GAS MC250F +35.451 21 Trevin Nelson YAM YZ 250F +36.535 22 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +44.848 23 Cameron Durow KTM 250 SX-F +45.465 24 Gage Stine YAM YZ 250F +55.841 25 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +1m22.338 26 Matti Jorgensen KTM 250 SX-F +1m25.300 27 Gage Linville GAS MC250F +1m29.925 28 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m53.052 29 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1m55.581 30 Mitchell Zaremba YAM YZ 250F 17 Laps 31 Leo Tucker KTM 250 SX-F +13.994 32 Jesse Jacobsen KTM 250 SX-F +15.060 33 Bronson McClure YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 34 Peyton Jackson HQV FC250 +16.075 35 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 14 Laps 36 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 37 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 10 Laps 38 Julien Beaumer KTM 250 SX-F FE 9 Laps 39 Casey Cochran HQV FC250 7 Laps 40 Vincent Varola KAW KX 250 DNF

250 Round

Shimoda’s maiden 1-1 performance and third career win proved significant for Kawasaki, which had yet to win throughout Monster Energy Supercross and the first 10 rounds of Pro Motocross, and helped the manufacturer avoid its first winless season since 1981. Deegan’s late pass for third in Moto 2 allowed the newly crowned Rookie of the Year to finish in the runner-up spot (2-3), while Vialle ended his first year on American soil with his third podium result in third (3-4).

While Shimoda enjoyed the spoils of victory, it was Lawrence who savored the celebration of a championship. The veteran Australian captured seven victories over the course of the summer and eight podium finishes to finish the season with a final margin of 20 points over Cooper, who earned his fourth career championship podium result, while Shimoda earned a second straight championship podium finish in third.

Team Honda HRC is now in the midst of a three-year winning streak for 250 Class titles following back-to-back crowns by Jett Lawrence in 2021 and 2022.

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I saw the chaos in the second turn. I saw blue bikes and then the No. 32 and thought, ‘That sucks.’ I was way, way back, trying to be patient and trying not to rush anything. Man, what a year. Never say die, never give up. It’s unbelievable. So honoured to thank the team with five championships, and the year’s not done.”

Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“I’m so happy to end the last race like this. I got two good starts and it turned into a 1-1. It’s been a long, great season and I’m excited for the SMX rounds.”

Haiden Deegan, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“This year’s been crazy. To be honest, I woke up sick as a dog, but there ain’t no quit in me. I’m going to fight until the end. This year’s been hard, but I never gave up. I’m going to go home, work my butt off, and come back swinging next year.”

Tom Vialle, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“It’s nice to finish the season on the podium. This track was sick. I’m really looking forward to coming back and having a better season next summer.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jo Shimoda 1 1 50 2 Haiden Deegan 2 3 42 3 Tom Vialle 3 4 38 4 Justin Cooper 13 2 30 5 Hunter Lawrence 5 9 28 6 Ryder DiFrancesco 9 6 27 7 Jalek Swoll 11 5 26 8 Maximus Vohland 8 8 26 9 Seth Hammaker 6 12 24 10 Stilez Robertson 12 11 19 11 Austin Forkner 4 35 18 12 Daxton Bennick 20 7 15 13 Pierce Brown 17 10 15 14 Dilan Schwartz 14 13 15 15 Levi Kitchen 7 37 14 16 Talon Hawkins 10 19 13 17 Preston Kilroy 16 15 11 18 Derek Kelley 23 14 7 19 Jorgen Talviku 19 16 7 20 Joshua Varize 18 17 7 21 Julien Beaumer 15 38 6 22 Caden Braswell 36 18 3 23 Mark Fineis 21 20 1 24 Trevin Nelson 22 21 0 25 Slade Smith 27 22 0 26 Gage Stine 26 24 0 27 Gage Linville 24 27 0 28 Cameron Durow 29 23 0 29 Matti Jorgensen 30 26 0 30 Hunter Cross 32 25 0 31 Gavin Brough 31 29 0 32 Marcus Phelps 25 36 0 33 Leo Tucker 33 31 0 34 Gerhard Matamoros 37 28 0 35 Jesse Jacobsen 35 32 0 36 Bronson McClure 34 33 0 37 Casey Cochran 28 39 0 38 Mitchell Zaremba 39 30 0 39 Peyton Jackson 38 34 0 40 Vincent Varola 40 40 0

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 419 2 Justin Cooper 399 3 Jo Shimoda 393 4 Haiden Deegan 371 5 Levi Kitchen 322 6 Tom Vialle 302 7 Maximus Vohland 295 8 RJ Hampshire 288 9 Jalek Swoll 221 10 Ryder DiFrancesco 208 11 Seth Hammaker 157 12 Talon Hawkins 129 13 Dilan Schwartz 123 14 Daxton Bennick 116 15 Caden Braswell 109 16 Carson Mumford 101 17 Austin Forkner 98 18 Chance Hymas 92 19 Pierce Brown 76 20 Jordon Smith 75 21 Preston Kilroy 71 22 Guillem Farres 57 23 Stilez Robertson 51 24 Derek Kelley 46 25 Joshua Varize 34 26 Jett Reynolds 29 27 Julien Beaumer 28 28 Slade Smith 28 29 Jorgen Talviku 26 30 Michael Mosiman 20 31 Mitchell Harrison 19 32 Jeremy Martin 15 33 Garrett Marchbanks 15 34 Chase Yentzer 15 35 James DeCotis 13 36 Tyson Johnson 13 37 Brock Bennett 12 38 Hardy Munoz 11 39 Ty Masterpool 7 40 Matti Jorgensen 7 41 Lux Turner 7 42 James Harrington 6 43 Maxwell Sanford 5 44 Preston Boespflug 4 45 Joel Rizzi 3 46 Marcus Phelps 2 47 Casey Cochran 2 48 Mark Fineis 2 49 Kai Aiello 2 50 Mitchell Zaremba 1

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 643 2 Haiden Deegan 539 3 Levi Kitchen 478 4 RJ Hampshire 474 5 Jo Shimoda 468 6 Tom Vialle 421 7 Maximus Vohland 416 8 Justin Cooper 399 9 Jordon Smith 234 10 Jett Lawrence 223 11 Jalek Swoll 221 12 Ryder DiFrancesco 208 13 Talon Hawkins 202 14 Max Anstie 181 15 Pierce Brown 174 16 Dilan Schwartz 174 17 Carson Mumford 173 18 Caden Braswell 161 19 Seth Hammaker 157 20 Chance Hymas 152 21 Enzo Lopes 149 22 Jeremy Martin 147 23 Chris Blose 133 24 Derek Kelley 133 25 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 26 Nate Thrasher 120 27 Cullin Park 117 28 Daxton Bennick 116 29 Stilez Robertson 106 30 Cameron Mcadoo 101 31 Austin Forkner 99 32 Coty Schock 89 33 Cole Thompson 87 34 Henry Miller 86 35 Jace Owen 81 36 Robbie Wageman 78 37 Michael Mosiman 71 38 Preston Kilroy 71 39 Joshua Varize 67 40 Mitchell Harrison 63 41 Jeremy Hand 62 42 Guillem Farres 57 43 Michael Hicks 57 44 Hunter Yoder 55 45 Derek Drake 52 46 Dylan Walsh 49 47 Phillip Nicoletti 44 48 Luke Neese 44 49 Hardy Munoz 43 50 Marshal Weltin 42

