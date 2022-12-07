Ken Roczen with Suzuki for 2023

Former AMA motocross champion Ken Roczen will be aboard a H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450 for 2023.

Roczen, who won his most recent championship on a Suzuki, will be reunited with the brand and compete in the upcoming 2023 Supercross and Motocross Championship series which is set to start on January 7 at Anaheim Stadium in Southern California.

Ken Roczen

“I am beyond excited to reconnect with Suzuki for the 3rd time in my career. We’ve had a lot of success in the past and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in our future.” said Roczen, “ I have a lot of confidence in Suzuki and the H.E.P. Motorsports program and I am excited to finally get the new year going with a fresh start. From the moment I got on the bike I felt right at home. It has been a welcome surprise how quickly I’ve adapted to the bike and the team. We will be ready to go racing come January 7th.”

A homecoming of sorts, Ken Roczen and Suzuki enjoyed much success in the past including a very successful amateur career in his native Germany on Suzuki motocross machines, Aboard the prior generation Suzuki RM-Z450 Roczen won the AMA 450 Motocross Championship in 2016. Roczen and Suzuki are determined to continue this tradition of success in 2023 on the Suzuki RM-Z450 in Supercross and Motocross competition.

H.E.P. Motorsports will debut the complete team lineup at round 1 of the 2023 Supercross Championship on January 7th, 2023 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.