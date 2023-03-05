2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Eight – Daytona Beach, Florida

250 Heat One

The first six-minute plus one lap heat of the night went to Nate Thrasher.

Tom Vialle led early on as Thrasher looked for a way through but it was clear the Monster Energy Yamaha man had superior speed. Once past the 22-year-old Frenchman, who defended his position strongly, Thrasher pulled away.

Haiden Deegan worked his way past Chris Blose and then Michael Mosiman after the GASGAS rider made a mistake that allowed the 17-year-old through to a podium finish.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps 2 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +04.574 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +06.603 4 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F +10.122 5 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +13.780 6 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +22.212 7 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +25.169 8 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +26.090 9 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +28.621 10 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +34.588 11 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +36.225 12 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +36.800 13 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +41.875 14 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +44.017 15 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +52.730 16 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 +56.130 17 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F +1m09.281 18 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F +1m10.467 19 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F +1m23.545 20 Ayden Shive Kawasaki KX250 +1m32.222

250 Heat Two

Fastest qualifier Hunter Lawrence was third out of turn one behind Hardy Munoz and Jordon Smith but moved quickly into second place and set about chasing down Smith.

17-year-old Chance Hymas then moved up to third place followed by Jeremy Martin.

Hunter Lawrence bided his time as he followed Smith for much of the race but once past the Monster Energy Yamaha man the Aussie pulled the pin and streaked away, setting a fastest lap of the race in the process that was 1.4-seconds quicker than anyone else’s best.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 6 Laps 2 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +03.612 3 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +06.530 4 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +16.383 5 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +20.364 6 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +20.748 7 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +25.496 8 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +29.443 9 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +32.394 10 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +40.343 11 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +40.524 12 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +41.761 13 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +54.651 14 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +55.256 15 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +1m00.487 16 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 250F +1m03.141 17 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +1m03.359 18 Logan Boye GASGAS MC 250F +1m17.069 19 Larry Reyes GASGAS MC 250F +1m27.266 20 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R DNF

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps 2 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +00.540 3 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +05.334 4 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +14.948 5 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +17.324 6 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +17.736 7 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +20.842 8 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +26.026 9 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +28.959 10 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +29.796 11 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +30.990 12 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +32.500 13 Larry Reyes GASGAS MC 250F +36.570 14 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F +37.140 15 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 250F +38.463 16 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F +39.558 17 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 +44.384 18 Logan Boye GASGAS MC 250F +47.926 19 Ayden Shive Kawasaki KX250 +51.302 20 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F +58.815 21 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 3 Laps 22 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 2 Laps

250 Main

Max Anstie scored the holeshot ahead of Nate Thrasher, Tom Vialle and Hunter Lawrence but that trio wasted no time in passing the Brit with Vialle taking the early lead from Thrasher and Lawrence.

Hunter Lawrence then put a move on Thrasher which left the Heat One victor on the deck. Lawrence then wasted no time in passing Vialle as some light rain started falling at Daytona. Tom Vialle then went down hard from second place.

Hunter Lawrence then continued to pull away from the field to score a dominant victory that extended his championship lead to 14-points over fellow Honda rider Max Anstie who took his second P2 for the season.

Haiden Deegan fended off some advances from Jeremy Martin to complete the podium and strengthen his third place in the championship.

Jordon Smith home fourth ahead of Jeremy Martin and Chance Hymas.

Nate Thrasher clawed his way back to a tenth place finish but not before going down again halfway through the race to make life really tough for himself.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 13 Laps 2 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +09.127 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +24.514 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +29.360 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +30.641 6 Chance Hymas Honda CRF250R +42.027 7 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +1m04.369 8 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +1m06.565 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +1m07.446 10 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +1m14.251 11 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +1m26.498 12 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 12 Laps 13 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +00.818 14 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +11.235 15 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +13.720 16 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +15.803 17 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +28.536 18 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +46.951 19 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +48.304 20 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R 8 Laps 21 Michael Mosiman GASGAS MC 250F 6 Laps 22 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE DNF

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 99 2 Max Anstie 85 3 Haiden Deegan 74 4 Jordon Smith 71 5 Jeremy Martin 71 6 Nate Thrasher 70 7 Chance Hymas 60 8 Tom Vialle 53 9 Chris Blose 53 10 Michael Mosiman 51 11 Coty Schock 44 12 Jace Owen 39 13 Cullin Park 37 14 Hardy Munoz 31 15 Talon Hawkins 31 16 Henry Miller 30 17 Jeremy Hand 24 18 Marshal Weltin 19 19 Michael Hicks 16 20 Brock Papi 16 21 Caden Braswell 14 22 Luke Neese 13 23 Devin Simonson 12 24 Josiah Natzke 10 25 Luca Marsalisi 6 26 Jack Chambers 6 27 A J Catanzaro 5

450 Heat One

Chase Marquier scored the holeshot but was quickly overhauled by Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen.

Tomac and Roczen then broke away from the pack but the Suzuki man could not get on terms with the defending champ and had to settle for second.

Justin Barcia came home third well ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Justin Cooper.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 6 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +01.947 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +08.488 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.077 5 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +14.953 6 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +30.467 7 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +31.601 8 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +37.239 9 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +39.627 10 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +44.239 11 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +46.201 12 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +48.546 13 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +50.973 14 Vincent Luhovey Kawasaki KX450 +54.039 15 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +1m00.959 16 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +1m03.557 17 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +1m06.168 18 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 350 SX-F +1m08.219 19 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +1m15.914 20 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR DNF

450 Heat Two

RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot ahead of his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team-mate Christian Craig and that pair held sway up front over the opening laps.

Hampshire was never headed but Cooper Webb got the better of Craig for second place. Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson then pushed Craig further back to fifth before the chequered flag.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 450 RE 6 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +00.668 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +01.990 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +06.913 5 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +08.817 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +14.330 7 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +30.755 8 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +40.377 9 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +44.436 10 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +44.878 11 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +46.304 12 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +52.767 13 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +54.077 14 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +54.710 15 Ronnie Stewart GASGAS MC 450F +57.789 16 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +1m00.780 17 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +1m05.928 18 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +1m09.144 19 Scott Meshey Husqvarna FC 450 +1m10.922 20 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR DNF

450 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 5 Laps 2 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +03.198 3 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +04.877 4 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +06.021 5 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +11.327 6 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +13.048 7 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +13.735 8 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +15.457 9 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +19.802 10 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +21.861 11 Ronnie Stewart GASGAS MC 450F +23.450 12 Vincent Luhovey Kawasaki KX450 +29.585 13 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +31.329 14 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +36.055 15 Julien Benek Kawasaki KX250 +38.813 16 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +40.449 17 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +41.392 18 Scott Meshey Husqvarna FC 450 +43.325 19 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 350 SX-F +44.165 20 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +47.238 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m00.421 22 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450SR DNS

450 Main

Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb led Chase Sexton as the 450 Main got underway at Daytona and the trio remained in the top three for the entire race distance.

Tomac sneaked ahead of Webb nine-minutes into the race and tried to make a break.

Chase Sexton closed to within striking distance of Webb before making a mistake that allowed Justin Barcia to challenge him for that third position but Sexton recovered well enough to stretch away from the GASGAS man once again.

On the final lap Eli Tomac had almost two-seconds on Cooper Webb, who in turn had eight-seconds on Sexton and those gaps remained pretty much the same all the way to the chequered flag.

That victory extended Tomac’s lead in the championship to five-points over Webb who in turn has an equidistant five-point advantage over Sexton.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 17 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +01.791 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +12.046 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +23.001 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +29.075 6 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ450F +29.428 7 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +35.285 8 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 450 RE +37.580 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +42.675 10 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +53.914 11 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1m02.569 12 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +1m10.815 13 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 16 Laps 14 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +19.018 15 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +31.204 16 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +41.959 17 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +49.436 18 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +1m07.635 19 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +1m09.904 20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 15 Laps 21 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +06.164 22 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +1m07.525

450 Championship Points