2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round Eight – Daytona Beach, Florida
250 Heat One
The first six-minute plus one lap heat of the night went to Nate Thrasher.
Tom Vialle led early on as Thrasher looked for a way through but it was clear the Monster Energy Yamaha man had superior speed. Once past the 22-year-old Frenchman, who defended his position strongly, Thrasher pulled away.
Haiden Deegan worked his way past Chris Blose and then Michael Mosiman after the GASGAS rider made a mistake that allowed the 17-year-old through to a podium finish.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6 Laps
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+04.574
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.603
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+10.122
|5
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+13.780
|6
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+22.212
|7
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.169
|8
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+26.090
|9
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+28.621
|10
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+34.588
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+36.225
|12
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+36.800
|13
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+41.875
|14
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+44.017
|15
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|+52.730
|16
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|+56.130
|17
|Cheyenne Harmon
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m09.281
|18
|Noah Willbrandt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m10.467
|19
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m23.545
|20
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m32.222
250 Heat Two
Fastest qualifier Hunter Lawrence was third out of turn one behind Hardy Munoz and Jordon Smith but moved quickly into second place and set about chasing down Smith.
17-year-old Chance Hymas then moved up to third place followed by Jeremy Martin.
Hunter Lawrence bided his time as he followed Smith for much of the race but once past the Monster Energy Yamaha man the Aussie pulled the pin and streaked away, setting a fastest lap of the race in the process that was 1.4-seconds quicker than anyone else’s best.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|6 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+03.612
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+06.530
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+16.383
|5
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+20.364
|6
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+20.748
|7
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.496
|8
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+29.443
|9
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.394
|10
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|+40.343
|11
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|+40.524
|12
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+41.761
|13
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki KX250
|+54.651
|14
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+55.256
|15
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m00.487
|16
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m03.141
|17
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m03.359
|18
|Logan Boye
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m17.069
|19
|Larry Reyes
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m27.266
|20
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|DNF
250 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|5 Laps
|2
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+00.540
|3
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+05.334
|4
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+14.948
|5
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.324
|6
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.736
|7
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.842
|8
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.026
|9
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|+28.959
|10
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+29.796
|11
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki KX250
|+30.990
|12
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.500
|13
|Larry Reyes
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+36.570
|14
|Noah Willbrandt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+37.140
|15
|Curren Thurman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+38.463
|16
|Cheyenne Harmon
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+39.558
|17
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|+44.384
|18
|Logan Boye
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+47.926
|19
|Ayden Shive
|Kawasaki KX250
|+51.302
|20
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+58.815
|21
|Brock Papi
|Kawasaki KX250
|3 Laps
|22
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|2 Laps
250 Main
Max Anstie scored the holeshot ahead of Nate Thrasher, Tom Vialle and Hunter Lawrence but that trio wasted no time in passing the Brit with Vialle taking the early lead from Thrasher and Lawrence.
Hunter Lawrence then put a move on Thrasher which left the Heat One victor on the deck. Lawrence then wasted no time in passing Vialle as some light rain started falling at Daytona. Tom Vialle then went down hard from second place.
Hunter Lawrence then continued to pull away from the field to score a dominant victory that extended his championship lead to 14-points over fellow Honda rider Max Anstie who took his second P2 for the season.
Haiden Deegan fended off some advances from Jeremy Martin to complete the podium and strengthen his third place in the championship.
Jordon Smith home fourth ahead of Jeremy Martin and Chance Hymas.
Nate Thrasher clawed his way back to a tenth place finish but not before going down again halfway through the race to make life really tough for himself.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|13 Laps
|2
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+09.127
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+24.514
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+29.360
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+30.641
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Honda CRF250R
|+42.027
|7
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m04.369
|8
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m06.565
|9
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m07.446
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m14.251
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+1m26.498
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|12 Laps
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+00.818
|14
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+11.235
|15
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+13.720
|16
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+15.803
|17
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+28.536
|18
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+46.951
|19
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+48.304
|20
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|8 Laps
|21
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS MC 250F
|6 Laps
|22
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|DNF
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|99
|2
|Max Anstie
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|74
|4
|Jordon Smith
|71
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|71
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|70
|7
|Chance Hymas
|60
|8
|Tom Vialle
|53
|9
|Chris Blose
|53
|10
|Michael Mosiman
|51
|11
|Coty Schock
|44
|12
|Jace Owen
|39
|13
|Cullin Park
|37
|14
|Hardy Munoz
|31
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|31
|16
|Henry Miller
|30
|17
|Jeremy Hand
|24
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|19
|19
|Michael Hicks
|16
|20
|Brock Papi
|16
|21
|Caden Braswell
|14
|22
|Luke Neese
|13
|23
|Devin Simonson
|12
|24
|Josiah Natzke
|10
|25
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|26
|Jack Chambers
|6
|27
|A J Catanzaro
|5
450 Heat One
Chase Marquier scored the holeshot but was quickly overhauled by Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen.
Tomac and Roczen then broke away from the pack but the Suzuki man could not get on terms with the defending champ and had to settle for second.
Justin Barcia came home third well ahead of Aaron Plessinger and Justin Cooper.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+01.947
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+08.488
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+13.077
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+14.953
|6
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+30.467
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+31.601
|8
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+37.239
|9
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+39.627
|10
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+44.239
|11
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+46.201
|12
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+48.546
|13
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+50.973
|14
|Vincent Luhovey
|Kawasaki KX450
|+54.039
|15
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m00.959
|16
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m03.557
|17
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m06.168
|18
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+1m08.219
|19
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m15.914
|20
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNF
450 Heat Two
RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot ahead of his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team-mate Christian Craig and that pair held sway up front over the opening laps.
Hampshire was never headed but Cooper Webb got the better of Craig for second place. Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson then pushed Craig further back to fifth before the chequered flag.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|6 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+00.668
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+01.990
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+06.913
|5
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+08.817
|6
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+14.330
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+30.755
|8
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+40.377
|9
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+44.436
|10
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+44.878
|11
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+46.304
|12
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+52.767
|13
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+54.077
|14
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+54.710
|15
|Ronnie Stewart
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+57.789
|16
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m00.780
|17
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m05.928
|18
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1m09.144
|19
|Scott Meshey
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+1m10.922
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNF
450 LCQ Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|5 Laps
|2
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+03.198
|3
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+04.877
|4
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+06.021
|5
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+11.327
|6
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+13.048
|7
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+13.735
|8
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+15.457
|9
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+19.802
|10
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+21.861
|11
|Ronnie Stewart
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+23.450
|12
|Vincent Luhovey
|Kawasaki KX450
|+29.585
|13
|Alexander Nagy
|Honda CRF450R
|+31.329
|14
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+36.055
|15
|Julien Benek
|Kawasaki KX250
|+38.813
|16
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+40.449
|17
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+41.392
|18
|Scott Meshey
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+43.325
|19
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+44.165
|20
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+47.238
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m00.421
|22
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|DNS
450 Main
Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb led Chase Sexton as the 450 Main got underway at Daytona and the trio remained in the top three for the entire race distance.
Tomac sneaked ahead of Webb nine-minutes into the race and tried to make a break.
Chase Sexton closed to within striking distance of Webb before making a mistake that allowed Justin Barcia to challenge him for that third position but Sexton recovered well enough to stretch away from the GASGAS man once again.
On the final lap Eli Tomac had almost two-seconds on Cooper Webb, who in turn had eight-seconds on Sexton and those gaps remained pretty much the same all the way to the chequered flag.
That victory extended Tomac’s lead in the championship to five-points over Webb who in turn has an equidistant five-point advantage over Sexton.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|17 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+01.791
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+12.046
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+23.001
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+29.075
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+29.428
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+35.285
|8
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+37.580
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+42.675
|10
|Christian Craig
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+53.914
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m02.569
|12
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m10.815
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|16 Laps
|14
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+19.018
|15
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+31.204
|16
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+41.959
|17
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.436
|18
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+1m07.635
|19
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+1m09.904
|20
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|15 Laps
|21
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+06.164
|22
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m07.525
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|186
|2
|Cooper Webb
|181
|3
|Chase Sexton
|176
|4
|Jason Anderson
|148
|5
|Ken Roczen
|138
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|135
|7
|Justin Barcia
|132
|8
|Christian Craig
|103
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|10
|Colt Nichols
|84
|11
|Dean Wilson
|82
|12
|Justin Cooper
|76
|13
|Adam Cianciarulo
|75
|14
|Justin Hill
|73
|15
|Dylan Ferrandis
|56
|16
|Shane McElrath
|53
|17
|Josh Hill
|42
|18
|Benny Bloss
|37
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|28
|20
|Kevin Moranz
|26
|21
|Justin Starling
|25
|22
|Grant Harlan
|23
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|23
|24
|Cade Clason
|19
|25
|Rj Hampshire
|15
|26
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|27
|Fredrik Noren
|15
|28
|John Short
|12
|29
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|30
|Alex Ray
|2
|31
|Chase Marquier
|2
|32
|Logan Karnow
|2