2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round Nine – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Hunter Lawrence scored his fourth win of the season and ninth victory of his career at Indianapolis overnight to extend his championship lead to 22-points.

Ken Roczen led all 27 laps of the 450 Main to break through for a win, both his and Suzuki’s fourth 450 victory at Indy. Cooper Webb moves into the championship lead…

250 Heat One

35-year-old Chris Blose scored the holeshot in the opening 250 Heat ahead of Jordon Smith and that pair quickly pulled away from the field.

It took two-minutes for Smith to get past Blose. The Kawasaki man came back at him but Smith pulled away in the final laps to eventually break away for a clear victory.

Haiden Deegan finished third ahead of Cullin Park and Jace Owen.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 9 Laps 2 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +07.760 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +12.652 4 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +21.611 5 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +22.980 6 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +24.549 7 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +28.052 8 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +29.144 9 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +30.142 10 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +35.630 11 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +39.414 12 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +40.996 13 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +41.988 14 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +49.636 15 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 +51.895 16 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 17 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +06.128 18 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 250F +09.098 19 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F +42.480 20 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps

250 Heat Two

Coty Schock got the holeshot but was quickly overhauled by Max Anstie who took the early lead ahead of Tom Vialle and Hunter Lawrence as Schock was relegated to fourth.

Hunter Lawrence moved up to second place on lap two. Nate Thrasher had moved through to fourth place after passing Natzke and Schock and then on lap three Nasher also sneaked past Vialle to move up to third.

Lawrence waited for a safe opportunity to pass Anstie and made that move four laps in. Then the red flag came out while Lawrence was leading Anstie while Thrasher was in third. The flag was out so medical assistance could be provided on track to Larry Reyes.

Riders regrouped in front of the gates before lining up for a re-start single file, one behind each other for the final two-minutes plus one lap.

Hunter Lawrence got away to the lead while Nate Thrasher was quickly past Anstie and then set about chasing down the Australian. Hunter had his measure though and was never headed from thereon in, taking victory by 1.4-seconds over Thrasher. Max Anstie took third place ahead of of Tom Vialle and Jeremy Martin.

The trick lay-out inside Lucas Oil Stadium was really rutted up by this stage of the night.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 9 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +01.382 3 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +07.850 4 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +11.243 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +15.010 6 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +19.557 7 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +20.740 8 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 +21.519 9 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +25.194 10 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +25.717 11 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +27.839 12 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +37.877 13 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +38.598 14 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +40.352 15 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +41.549 16 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F +47.061 17 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F +49.374 18 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R 8 Laps 19 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F +24.677 20 Larry Reyes GASGAS MC 250F 3 Laps

250 LCQ Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R 8 Laps 2 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +08.734 3 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 +10.586 4 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 +16.612 5 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +19.113 6 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +20.027 7 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +21.963 8 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +23.808 9 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +24.913 10 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +26.529 11 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 +30.251 12 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F +32.987 13 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +34.574 14 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 250F +36.369 15 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +37.560 16 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F +47.602 17 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F +47.848 18 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R 7 Laps 19 David Pulley Yamaha YZ250F +01.431 20 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 2 Laps 21 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F DNS 22 Larry Reyes GASGAS MC 250F DNS

250 Main

Hunter Lawrence scored the holeshot and streaked away to a convincing win, his fourth victory of the season and ninth victory of his career to extend his championship lead to 22-points.

Nate Thrasher worked his way up to second place on lap two and that is where he remained. Crossing the line eight-seconds behind Hunter Lawrence, and seven-seconds clear of Jordon Smith who made it two Monster Energy Yamaha machines on the podium.

Jeremy Martin had to work his way forward from mid-pack early on to secure fourth placed ahead of Max Anstie, Chris Blose and Haiden Deegan. On the final lap Deegan fell while in fifth place which saw him shuffled back to that seventh place by the flag. MXGP star Tom Vialle finished eighth.

Hunter Lawrence paid his respects on the podium to young Brayden Erbacher that recently lost his life during the opening round of the Australian ProMX Championship.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 21 Laps 2 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F +07.970 3 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +15.288 4 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +22.218 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +32.338 6 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +41.489 7 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +43.900 8 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +46.286 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 20 Laps 10 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +06.080 11 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +17.343 12 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +19.279 13 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +28.860 14 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +30.587 15 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +31.495 16 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 19 Laps 17 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +41.767 18 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 18 Laps 19 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +36.383 20 Brock Papi Kawasaki KX250 10 Laps 21 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R DNS 22 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 DNS

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 125 2 Max Anstie 103 3 Nate Thrasher 93 4 Jordon Smith 92 5 Haiden Deegan 90 6 Jeremy Martin 90 7 Chris Blose 70 8 Tom Vialle 68 9 Chance Hymas 60 10 Coty Schock 57 11 Michael Mosiman 51 12 Cullin Park 51 13 Jace Owen 51 14 Henry Miller 41 15 Talon Hawkins 39 16 Hardy Munoz 32 17 Jeremy Hand 31 18 Marshal Weltin 28 19 Michael Hicks 26 20 Caden Braswell 20 21 Brock Papi 19 22 Luke Neese 15 23 Devin Simonson 12 24 Josiah Natzke 10 25 A J Catanzaro 9 26 Luca Marsalisi 6 27 Jack Chambers 6 28 Lane Allison 5

450 Heat One

Cooper Webb got the jump when the gates dropped for the opening 450 Heat ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia.

Roczen got the better of Cianciarulo early on the second lap. Barcia pushed Cianciarulo further back to fourth on that same lap. Roczen was all over Webb and hit the lead for the first time less than two-minutes into the bout. The battle between Roczen and Webb allowed Barcia to join their party and make it a three-way affair up front.

Barcia got the better of Webb and then immediately started to hound Ken Roczen for the lead. The GASGAS rider took the lead with a minute left on the shot clock after the German made a tiny mistake that opened the door for Bam Bam to get a clean run past him.

Barcia went on to take the victory over Roczen.

Cooper Webb went down late in the race and that mistake allowed Adam Cianciarulo to steal third place.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 9 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +02.634 3 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +10.847 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.003 5 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +25.396 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +27.924 7 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +33.424 8 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +34.545 9 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +36.374 10 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +42.982 11 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +47.610 12 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +49.066 13 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 8 Laps 14 Scott Meshey Husqvarna FC 450 +02.085 15 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +05.480 16 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +07.459 17 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +09.089 18 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +24.446 19 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F 7 Laps 20 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 3 Laps

450 Heat Two

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot in the second Heat race ahead of Jason Anderson, Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton. The Honda man made short work of Anderson and Plessinger on the opening lap and then set about chasing Tomac.

It took Sexton less than two-minutes to take the lead from Tomac and he immediately pulled away from the defending champion.

Tomac was overhauled by Plessinger with two-minutes to run. Jason Anderson then pushed Tomac further back to fourth before the chequered flag.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 9 Laps 2 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +04.495 3 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +06.724 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +09.718 5 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +12.723 6 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +22.955 7 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +27.341 8 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +37.548 9 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +38.988 10 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +41.277 11 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +49.507 12 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F 8 Laps 13 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +05.320 14 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +10.221 15 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +11.997 16 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +21.275 17 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +26.677 18 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +28.962 19 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +31.887 20 Vincent Luhovey Kawasaki KX450 7 Laps

450 LCQ Results

Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 8 Laps 2 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +04.218 3 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +05.221 4 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +05.793 5 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +06.657 6 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +11.566 7 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +14.799 8 Scott Meshey Husqvarna FC 450 +19.521 9 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +22.160 10 Vincent Luhovey Kawasaki KX450 +24.387 11 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +25.933 12 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +28.635 13 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +32.806 14 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +36.479 15 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +40.561 16 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +42.217 17 Alex Ray Yamaha YZ450F +44.236 18 Alexander Nagy Honda CRF450R +49.760 19 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +52.401 20 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 21 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F 6 Laps 22 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F DNS

450 Main

Ken Roczen scored the holeshot ahead of Adam Cianciarulo, Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton. Heat victor Justin Barcia was down in seventh place on the opening lap and Eli Tomac was back in 11th.

Sexton and Webb engaged in a battle for second place which allowed Roczen a little breathing space early on.

Sexton eventually managed to break away from Webb to close on Roczen but as we have seen too many times before, the Honda man threw it away five-minutes into the race and was demoted all the way back from second to 12th place.

The demise of #23 left Roczen with a four-second lead over Cooper Webb with 13-minutes left in the 20-minute plus one-lap distance.

Meanwhile Justin Barcia had been working his way forward. The GASGAS riders moved up to third place before then taking advantage of a mistake by Webb to move up to second place just before the halfway mark of the contest.

Barcia had four-seconds to find in order to get on terms with Roczen as the pair negotiated plenty of lapped traffic but ultimately the German held on for the victory despite Barcia’s superior speed and unrelenting pressure over the final laps.

Ken Roczen led all 27 laps to score both his, and Suzuki’s, fourth 450 victory at Indy. The last time Suzuki won a 450 Main was way back in 2016 in Toronto, and the rider for that victory was also Roczen. Ken’s last victory was at the A1 2022 season opener.

It was an emotional night for the German, he dropped his Suzuki on the ground after taking the chequered flag. His mechanics ran to him and embraced, plenty of his competitors also took the time out to do the same before even returning to the pits.

The crowd loved it, especially when Roczen waved the kick-starter off his RM-Z450 on the podium as a salute to his 2023 nickname, ‘Kick-Start Kenny’, as the Suzuki is the only bike in the field without the benefit of electric start.

Barcia showed great humour on the podium when he said that he had tried to get his GASGAS crew to take the battery out of his bike so he could take it up onto the podium.

Cooper Webb demonstrated great speed at times but ultimately settled for third place on what he described as a ‘brutal track’. That was good enough to promote the KTM rider into the championship lead by a single point over Eli Tomac. The defending champ crossing the line in eighth place.

Aaron Plessinger finished fourth ahead of Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo while Christian Craig bagged 16-points for his seventh place finish.

AMA Supercross reconvenes next weekend at Detroit’s Ford Field.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 27 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +00.739 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +08.852 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +19.436 5 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +27.754 6 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +38.914 7 Christian Craig Husqvarna FC 450 RE +39.027 8 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +44.426 9 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 26 Laps 10 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +03.093 11 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +52.820 12 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 25 Laps 13 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +06.555 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +19.217 15 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +21.881 16 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +25.905 17 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +40.171 18 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 24 Laps 19 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +16.965 20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +18.595 21 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +21.971 22 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 23 Laps

450 Championship Points