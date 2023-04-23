2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 14 – Metlife Stadium – New Jersey

Jett Lawrence had set the fastest 250 qualifying time ahead of fellow West competitor RJ Hampshire . That pair were 1-2 on the combined qualifying times ahead of 250 East competitors whose session was held after the West competitors, Hunter Lawrence topping that East session ahead of Jordon Smith.

250 West Heat

RJ Hampshire scored the holeshot ahead of Max Vohland while championship leader Jett Lawrence was outside the top ten early on in proceedings. By the end of lap one Jett was up to seventh but was already more than five-seconds behind a charging Hampshire who had clear air up front.

Jett started moving forwards on lap three, picking off Kitchen, Lopes and Mumford to move up to fourth as the contest reached the halfway mark. Hampshire led Vohland by two-seconds as that juncture. Pierce Brown was a further 1.5-seconds behind in third place and was next on Jett’s hit list.

Brown held Jett at bay for a couple of laps as the Aussie teenager bided his time and took no risks in looking for a way past.

Once past though he was on the back of Vohland in no time and then blitzed past the KTM man to leave him in his wake. RJ Hampshire had a four-secons lead with a lap and a half to run which was enough breathing space to keep the Honda man at bay, albeit by only a bike length at the flag.

RJ Hampshire the winner but Jett’s speed was far superior, Jett’s fastest lap almost 1.5-seconds quicker than the race winner.

250 West Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 9 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +00.452 3 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +03.598 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +05.071 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +09.557 6 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +13.127 7 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +16.764 8 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +18.076 9 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +20.626 10 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +23.700 11 Brandon Scharer Suzuki RM-Z250 +29.286 12 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +31.287 13 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +32.861 14 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +33.604 15 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +34.723 16 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +44.926 17 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +46.645 18 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 19 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +11.966 20 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F DNF

250 East Heat

Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot but Jo Shimoda took the lead halfway through the opening lap. Hunter Lawrence was running third after having to avoid Deegan at the first turn, the Yamaha man looked happy to battle hard with Hunter, perhaps hoping to play a little psychological warfare with the championship leader who was also nursing a recent groin injury.

Lawrence eventually managed to break away from Deegan and closed in on Shimoda. The Kawasaki man kept the Aussie at bay though and went on to take the heat victory. Hunter second and Deegan third.

250 East Heat Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 9 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +00.442 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +03.330 4 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +04.713 5 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +11.668 6 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +13.779 7 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +15.691 8 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +19.336 9 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +19.999 10 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +20.624 11 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +23.523 12 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +30.103 13 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +30.252 14 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +32.604 15 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +37.886 16 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +39.633 17 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +40.556 18 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F +45.184 19 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +47.721 20 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps

250 East/West Showdown Main

The 250 Showdown was delayed due to some localised lightning storms forcing organisers to ask spectators to take shelter as riders were pulled off the gates to take shelter in the undercover pit area. The delay was from the danger of lightning strikes, but as the lightning threat receded the rain then came in and completely soaked New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium.

The rain had been stopped for a while when riders were called to the gates, only to then start falling heavily once again as they waited on the gates for the race to get underway. A reduced 12-minute plus two lap race to help the motorcycles last the distance and make up a little time on the program.

Max Anstie slithered his way to the holeshot ahead of Max Vohland, Michael Hicks and Coty Schock. Jett Lawrence was fifth through the first rhythm section ahead of RJ Hampshire and Hunter Lawrence.

Briton Anstie looked at home in the puddles and mud, and of course also had the advantage of clear vision devoid of too much mud on his goggles. Two laps in, Anstie still led Vohland but Hampshire had moved up to third place while Jett and Hunter ran fourth and fifth.

RJ Hampshire then ran off the track which allowed Jett to get on terms with him and the pair then tussled for that third position, as Hunter watched on from a few lengths behind. Jett got Hampshire with eight-minutes left on the shot clock. At this juncture Anstie had a clear five-second lead over Vohland, who in turn had a couple of seconds over Jett.

Once clear of Hampshire though Jett sprinted away and onto the back wheel of Vohland, but the KTM man resisted and made him work for it. Hampshire then came back into that battle as the minutes counted down. All the while Anstie was still running in relatively clear air with a seven-second lead with five-minutes left on the shot lock. It was at this juncture that Jett finally got past Vohland, the gap to the leader 7.5-seconds, surely victory for Jett was out of the question?

Hampshire took third place from Vohland. Hunter Lawrence was fifth but a late charge from Haiden Deegan saw the youngster close onto the tail of Hunter but Deegan then went down while trying to make a pass on the Aussie, losing a further two places in the process.

Anstie’s lead was out to ten-seconds at one point but with one-minute plus a lap left Jett had halved the Brit’s buffer to five-seconds. Two laps to go and Jett had the gap down to two-seconds, then down to a second… On the penultimate lap though Jett got stunted by a lapper and lost a lot of time.

Just when it looked as though Anstie was home clear, Jett closed right up on him once again late on the final lap, but then the Aussie teenager lost drive on the run out of the penultimate turn. RJ Hampshire saw his chance and slid in under Jett at the final turn to try and steal second place, but took both of them out in the process. It took Jett some time to extract his bike from the tangle but he still managed to take the flag for second place, a couple of bike lengths in front of his brother.

Hampshire was left in the mud trying to get going again but ultimately failed in that quest.

So Anstie the victor from go to whoa, Jett second and Hunter third.

That victory put Anstie within a single point of Deegan with two rounds of the 250 East Championship remaining. Hunter Lawrence leads Deegan by 49-points as the East series heads to Nashville next weekend.

With Hampshire taking only ten-points, Jett Lawrence extended his West Championship lead to 39-points with that second place finish. Their battle reconvenes in a fortnight in Denver before the joint East-West finale at Salt Lake City on May 13.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 14 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +10.091 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R +10.824 4 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +11.324 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +14.812 6 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +15.832 7 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +17.575 8 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +32.124 9 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +33.449 10 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +34.778 11 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +41.356 12 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +58.486 13 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 13 Laps 14 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m04.069 15 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +1m06.258 16 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +1m22.386 17 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +1m24.759 18 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +1m25.775 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +1m29.450 20 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +1m31.445 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +1m38.408 22 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +1m54.482

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 26 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 23 3 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 21 4 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 19 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 18 6 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 17 7 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 16 8 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 15 9 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 14 10 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 13 11 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 12 12 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 11 13 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 10 14 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 9 15 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R 8 16 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 7 17 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 6 18 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 5 19 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 4 20 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 3 21 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 2 22 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 1

250 East Championship Points

Pos RIder Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 198 2 Haiden Deegan 149 3 Max Anstie 148 4 Nate Thrasher 120 5 Jordon Smith 120 6 Chris Blose 117 7 Jeremy Martin 111 8 Cullin Park 96 9 Tom Vialle 95 10 Coty Schock 83 11 Henry Miller 72 12 Jace Owen 67 13 Talon Hawkins 62 14 Chance Hymas 60 15 Jeremy Hand 52 16 Michael Mosiman 51 17 Michael Hicks 51 18 Caden Braswell 44 19 Marshal Weltin 42 20 Jo Shimoda 33 21 Hardy Munoz 32 22 Luke Neese 32 23 Brock Papi 28 24 A J Catanzaro 23 25 Gage Linville 14 26 Devin Simonson 12 27 Jack Chambers 12 28 Josiah Natzke 10 29 Lane Allison 10 30 Tj Albright 6 31 Luca Marsalisi 6 32 Lance Kobusch 3

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 176 2 Rj Hampshire 137 3 Enzo Lopes 118 4 Levi Kitchen 112 5 Max Vohland 104 6 Cameron Mcadoo 101 7 Mitchell Oldenburg 99 8 Pierce Brown 98 9 Cole Thompson 73 10 Derek Kelley 70 11 Robbie Wageman 58 12 Stilez Robertson 55 13 Dylan Walsh 49 14 Hunter Yoder 47 15 Carson Mumford 44 16 Phillip Nicoletti 44 17 Derek Drake 41 18 Anthony Rodriguez 40 19 Joshua Varize 33 20 Mitchell Harrison 32 21 Dilan Schwartz 29 22 Jerry Robin 17 23 Brandon Scharer 14 24 Hunter Schlosser 13 25 Maxwell Sanford 12 26 Austin Politelli 12 27 Max Miller 10 28 Dominique Thury 7 29 Kaeden Amerine 7 30 Wilson Todd 6 31 Geran Stapleton 5 32 Hunter Cross 4 33 Julien Benek 4 34 Matt Moss 4 35 Dylan Woodcock 3 36 Luke Kalaitzian 1 37 Brandon Ray 1 38 Austin Forkner 1

450 Heat One

Jason Anderson was the fastest 450 Qualifier ahead of Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton. Eli Tomac had a hefty fall early in the opening qualifying session but made it back out in the later session to qualify seventh.

Aaron Plessinger also fell heavy in qualifying and hurt his back which put him out for the night. Adam Cianciarulo collected a crossed-up Justin Barcia which left the Kawasaki man on the deck and out of the event.

Ken Roczen scored the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Joan Cros when the opening 450 Heat got underway but Webb took the lead from the German late on the opening lap. Roczen came back at him though and showed superior speed to then pull away from the 2019 and 2021 AMA 450 Supercross Champion.

Roczen the victor by over three-seconds at the flag over Webb. Justin Hill a further ten-seconds back in third place ahead of Colt Nichols and Kyle Chisholm.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 9 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +03.093 3 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +13.182 4 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +16.355 5 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +29.014 6 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +31.136 7 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +32.588 8 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +33.723 9 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +34.651 10 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +35.449 11 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +36.174 12 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +42.944 13 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +52.971 14 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 8 Laps 15 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F +02.093 16 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +02.370 17 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +06.093 18 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +08.561 19 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +14.210 20 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R 2 Laps

450 Heat Two

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Justin Barcia and fastest qualifier Jason Anderson. Defending champ Eli Tomac was seventh at the end of lap one.

Sexton the dominant victor, taking the chequered flag eight-seconds ahead of Jason Anderson who had got the better of Barcia for second after the GASGAS man tucked the front halfway through the race. Barcia recovered to finish third. Eli Tomac worked his way forward to claim fourth place.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 9 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +08.067 3 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +15.049 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +16.450 5 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +22.205 6 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +26.703 7 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +29.547 8 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +31.248 9 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +32.402 10 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +43.632 11 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +49.694 12 Kyle Bitterman Honda CRF250R +49.934 13 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +51.666 14 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +52.125 15 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +58.477 16 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F 8 Laps 17 Christopher Prebula KTM 450 SX-F +12.252 18 Ronnie Stewart GASGAS MC 450F +14.217 19 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +29.405 20 Nick Desiderio Yamaha YZ450F 4 Laps

450 Main

The race distance was reduced from 20-minutes plus one-lap, to 17-minutes plus one lap in allowance of the schedule delays.

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia but the Suzuki man was soon through to the lead. Barcia then pushed up the inside of Sexton into a right-hander which left the Honda man on the deck. Sexton was down in eighth by the time when he was back up and running.

As they finished lap two Roczen led Barcia by just under two-seconds, with Tomac equidistant in third, that trio already had ten-seconds on the rest of the field after the first two laps. Bloss in fourth, Webb fifth, Wilson sixth. Jason Anderson went down after hitting the back of a struggling Cooper Webb.

Sexton blew past Webb with ease and then got Bloss a few turns later to promote himself back up to fourth place. They had not even been on track for five minutes at this point but Sexton was more than 30-seconds behind race leader Roczen. The German had three-seconds on Barcia, who now had a ten-second buffer over Tomac.

Lapped traffic then came into play and allowed Barcia to close right in on Roczen, he then went up the inside which forced the Suzuki man wide. Roczen not only lost the lead but also more than two-seconds to Barcia before he got back up to speed.

From there it was all Bam-Bam. Barcia stretched away from Roczen with apparent ease, pulling away to the tune of ten-seconds over the next few minutes. Eli Tomac then added further insult by catching and passing the German with three-minutes left on the shot clock. Tomac piled on the pressure and eventually the Suzuki man faltered, a small tip over in the whoops allowing the defending champ through to that second place.

Justin Barcia the clear victor, taking his goggles off and cruising the final lap but still taking the chequered flag 15-seconds ahead of Tomac.

Ken Roczen rounded out the podium ahead of Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb.

With that second place Tomac extends his championship lead over Cooper Webb to 11-points with three rounds still remaining. Chase Sexton now ten-points behind Webb and still has his hat in the ring.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 18 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +14.742 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +25.396 4 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +42.642 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 17 Laps 6 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +29.191 7 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +36.104 8 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +40.943 9 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +45.537 10 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +52.256 11 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +53.124 12 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +54.804 13 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +56.222 14 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +1m05.483 15 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 16 Laps 16 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +03.731 17 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +20.702 18 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +24.486 19 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +28.397 20 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F 15 Laps 21 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +21.908 22 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 14 Laps

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Justin Barcia 26 2 Eli Tomac 23 3 Ken Roczen 21 4 Chase Sexton 19 5 Cooper Webb 18 6 Shane McElrath 17 7 Kevin Moranz 16 8 Benny Bloss 15 9 Justin Hill 14 10 Dean Wilson 13 11 Fredrik Noren 12 12 Jason Anderson 11 13 Kyle Chisholm 10 14 Justin Starling 9 15 Grant Harlan 8 16 Colt Nichols 7 17 Chase Marquier 6 18 Josh Hill 5 19 Cade Clason 4 20 Tristan Lane 3 21 Jeremy Hand 2 22 Devin Simonson 1

450 Championship Points