2023 ASBK calendar

Today Motorcycling Australia confirmed another date for the 2023 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship with a return to The Bend Motorsport Park for the final round of the season once again.

The finale of season 2023 will be Round 7 of the ASBK Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park and will be held from the 1st to the 3rd December 2023.

The presence of Jack Miller in ’21 and ‘22 has played a massive role in increasing awareness of the ASBK Championship and its world class racing. In 2022, Jack returned alongside teammates Josh Hook, German racer Marcel Shrötter and Harrison Voight, with the event also drawing an ever-expanding line-up of strong internationally-based Australian racers like Joel Kelso, Harrison Voight, Senna Agius and Billy McConnell who returned for wildcard rides at ASBK’s Grand Finale.

The Bend Motorsport Park will host the ASBK Grand Finale in 2023, and once again on the Sunday night after the final races have been run and won, The Bend will also host the ASBK Night of Champions to honour and applaud the ASBK Champions of season 2023.

ASBK is also expected to return to Eastern Creek next season but that date is yet to be confirmed. Morgan Park is also expected to be on the final calendar.

2023 mi-Bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship Presented By Motul (ASBK)