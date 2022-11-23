2023 ASBK calendar starting to take shape

The mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) is pleased to announce that the Alpinestars Superbike category will once again be making the annual pilgrimage to the Northern Territory for the Darwin Triple Crown event June 16-18 June, 2023.

Thanks to the ongoing efforts of NT Major Events, The Triple Crown remains the pinnacle multi-discipline event on the Australian Motorsport calendar and is a must-see event for all fans of the sport.

In 2022, the Alpinestars Superbike class put on an amazing show across the three days of the event with three dramatic races impressing all two- and four-wheel aficionados alike. Current Championship leader Mike Jones came away on top and the Hidden Valley round set up his mid-season run towards the title.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“ASBK is thrilled to be returning to the Darwin Triple Challenge. The trip to Darwin is an annual highlight for the ASBK Championship as this outstanding event offers a feast of motorsport action across the three days.

“The fans trackside will again witness the best Superbike riders in the country tackling the always demanding twists and turns of Hidden Valley Raceway. We can’t wait to be back in Darwin in 2023 and look forward to seeing race fans from across Australia in the Top End.’’

The Darwin Triple Crown will take place from the 16th to the 18th of June 2023.

2023 ASBK Calendar

Announced thus far