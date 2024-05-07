CFMOTO Expedition Essentials promotion

CFMOTO Australia has launched a new promotion for adventure and touring enthusiasts. From May 1st to July 31st, 2024, customers purchasing any model within the 800MT multi-touring range will receive an assortment of expedition essential accessories worth $2,371.

The bonus package includes a genuine CFMOTO Westwind Hussar 111L Adventure Bag Set and an N39° Accessory pack. These are designed to enhance the 800MT’s already impressive multi-touring capabilities, providing added protection and confidence to tackle even the most challenging adventures.

The N39° Pack comprises crafted stainless-steel guards and accessories featuring the iconic ‘MT’ and ‘CFMOTO’ logos. Each accessory is engineered to provide added protection and confidence on roads less travelled, from headlight guards to rear brake reservoir guards.

N39° Pack includes

Stainless Steel headlight guard – ‘MT’ logo

Stainless Steel radiator guard – ‘MT’ logo

Stainless Steel front brake reservoir guard

Stainless Steel rear brake reservoir guard

Stainless Steel spotlight guard set

Stainless Steel front brake caliper guard set – ‘CFMOTO’ logo

Stainless Steel/CNC aluminium side stand extension plate

CNC aluminium oversized rally footpeg set.

Complementing the N39° pack is the Westwind Hussar 111L Adventure Bag Set, constructed from durable, waterproof nylon fabric with lockable, waterproof zippers. This versatile bag set includes a rear bag with expandable space and right and left-side bags that can be used separately as backpacks or travel bags, offering unmatched convenience and functionality.

Kit includes

2 x Hussar motorcycle soft panniers (30L and 35L)

2 x Ranger Wilds RW-3 side bags (3L)

2 x Hanging Baskets

2 x Aluminium back plates (powder-coated black with laser-etched logo)

2 x Quick-release kits

2 x Drybags

1 x Exhaust adapter sets

1 x Hussar D40 Soft Duffel Pack (40L)

1 x Quick Release Duffel Strap

1 x Document Sack x1

1 x MOLLE Extension Base

The CFMOTO Expedition Essentials promotion is a limited-time offer, available only from May 1st to July 31st, 2024. Visit your nearest authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealer or head to the CFMOTO Australia website for more information.

The Fine Print

*CFMOTO’s 800MT ‘EXPEDITION ESSENTIALS’ promotion applies to all new 800MT Sport, Touring, Limited Edition or Explore motorcycles purchased during the promotion period: 01/05/24 – 31/07/24. Excludes demonstrators, available from participating dealers while stocks last.