ASBK 2023

Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway

Alpinestars Superbike Qualifying

The scene was set for an exciting final qualifying session at Morgan Park on Saturday afternoon. Troy Herfoss had blitzed the lap record on Friday with a 1m12.243 but it was Mike Jones that topped the final 40-minute FP4 sesson on Saturday morning with a 1m12.618.

Broc Pearson was quick in all three practice sessions on Friday and backed that up this morning with more times in the 12-second bracket while Josh Waters moved himself into the main game this morning with a 1m12.660.

Cru Halliday had been fourth quickest on combined times in practice but his quick laps had been very few and far between in comparison to Herfoss, Jones and Pearson.

Glenn Allerton joined the 12-second club in FP4 with a 1m12.991 but sounds quietly confident despite, like Halliday, only doing a couple of quick laps, lacking the consistency of the likes of Jones, Herfoss and Pearson. Josh Waters started the weekend well behind but has improved every session, it would be interesting to see if he had more to bring to the main game when qualifying got underway.

Q1

And that game got underway with a 20-minute Q1 at 1520 on Saturday afternoon and the boys got immediately down to business. Troy Herfoss put in a 1m12.975 on his first flying lap to set the early pace under a now somewhat cloudy sky with an ambient temperature just over 20-degrees and a track temperature just under 35-degrees.

The first flyer for Mike Jones resulted in a 1m12.643 and P1 but then the session was stopped with 15-minutes remaining for a red flag due to possible oil on track from the GT Racing BMW of Glenn Allerton.

The session resumed after a short delay of around ten minutes or so and riders headed back out to scope out conditions before putting their heads down once again. Bryan Staring didn’t hang about, setting a new personal best of the weekend on his first flyer after the restart a 1m13.453. The top four though were in no rush to hit the track, Jones, Herfoss, Halliday and Pearson all content to sit in the pits. In fact, with eight-minutes remaining the entire top eight were in the pits! The top 12 progress to Q2 and there was little probability of the current top 12 being demoted by riders further down the field, thus the top 12 were all in pit-lane with five-minutes left in the session. Ted Collins and Max Stauffer, who were 10th and 11th respectively at this juncture, did venture back out but neither improved their time.

Of course the tyre allocation is now in force and riders are loathe to use any more rubber than they absolutely have to, which doesn’t exactly make for an exciting Saturday for onlookers… It is for this reason that discussions to increase the tyre allocation by one are being had, and the tyre allowance is expected to be increased by one rear in the future. The top two only put in a single flying lap in the entire 20-minute session, hardly ideal for the spectacle…

Superbike Q1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m12.643 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +0.332 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.714 4 Broc PEARSON Ducati P-gale V4R +0.805 5 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.810 6 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.921 7 Josh WATERS Ducati P-gale V4R +0.957 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.188 9 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +1.279 10 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +1.518 11 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.533 12 Joshua SODERLAND Ducati P-gale V4R +3.554 13 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1 +3.902 14 Eddie LEESON Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.268 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.175 16 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +5.306 17 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 +7.553

Superbike Q2

The final 15-minute session to decide the grid got underway at 1500 and now it was time for the boys to put their real cards on the table…

Broc Pearson was the first to set the time to chase, the DesmoSport Ducati rider’s first flyer a 1m13.042. That marker didn’t stand for long though, Mike Jones dropping in a 1m12.546 on his first flying lap to set the new target and qualifying lap record to chase. Broc also improved to 1m12.782 on his second flying lap to underline his consistent pace here this weekend.

Troy Herfoss then pushed Pearson back to P3 after punting the Penrite Honda to a 1m12.758, only for Josh Waters to then push them both back a spot after reeling off a 1m12.719. The top ten all put in only a couple of laps before returning to the pits for a new bag.

Broc Pearson was the first of the top ten to get back out and amongst it but was soon joined by the majority of the fast runners.

Mike Jones back out and immediately two-tenths under at the first split…. Pearson a fraction under at the second split… Mike almost four-tenths under at the second split… Broc crosses the stripe to go P1 on 1m12.464 only for Jones to then immediately knock him down to P2 with a stunning 1m12.079.. The defending champ makes a statement, can Herfoss answer the challenge….? Jones then again under that record by a fraction that record at the first split, same throught the middle sector but lost a couple of tenths in the final sector so that 1m12.079 remained the new lap record. 1m12.299 that lap for Jones but he then backed that up again with a 1m12.201, slowed to a 1m16.789 on the next lap before taking the chequered flag after a 1m12.295…

Troy Herfoss then got wound up, under at the first split with two-minutes to run…. That lap a 1m12.235, not good enough to knock Jones out of P1 and thus the defending champ takes pole position and the important championship point that goes with it.

Mike Jones put in a total of four laps under 1m12.3s, and six laps under 1m12.6s during that 15-minute session.

Broc Pearson again impressive to round out the front row while Josh Waters heads row two alongside Cru Halliday and Glenn Allerton.

That top six still the only riders to dip into the 12s this weekend while the chasers have plenty of work as despite the likes of Anthony West, Bryan Staring, Arthur Sissis, Ted Collins and Max Stauffer all improving in that final session and putting in their best laps of the weekend so far, they are, at the moment, not in the same race as that top six.

The first 16-lap bout is schedule to get underway at 1125 on Sunday morning before the second and final contest slated for 1505. Tyre wear may indeed prove crucial in deciding the outcome, and track temperatures are likely to be quite different between the two races which adds an extra variable in to the equation.

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Lap 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m12.079 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m12.235 3 Broc PEARSON Ducati P-gale V4R 1m12.464 4 Josh WATERS Ducati P-gale V4R 1m12.521 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m12.642 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m12.755 7 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.236 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.241 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.428 10 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR 1m13.695 11 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m13.712 12 Joshua SODERLAND Ducati P-gale V4R 1m16.055 13 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m16.545 14 Eddie LEESON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m16.911 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m17.818 16 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R 1m17.949 17 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 1m20.196

Superbike Championship Points

Pos RIder Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 220 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda 212 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 162 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 160 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 145 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha 130 7 Ted COLLINS BMW 129 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati 122 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 113 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 106 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 99 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 70 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha 68 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 62 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha 60 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki 41 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 19 18 Eddie LEESON Yamaha 19 19 Mark CHIODO Honda 16 20 Josh SODERLAND Ducati 15 21 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki 13 22 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha 12 23 Albert BAKER Yamaha 12 24 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki 4

Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.143 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.230 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.336 4 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.364 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.498 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.507 7 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.529 8 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.794 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.831 10 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.865 11 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.181 12 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.513 13 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.536 14 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.584 15 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR 1m16.597 16 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.378 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuaki GSX-R 1m17.429 18 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m17.479

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.875 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.984 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.395 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.500 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.741 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.764 7 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.634 8 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.771 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.838 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.790 11 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.043 12 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.093 13 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m27.501

Morgan Park ASBK Schedule

Sunday 16th July TIme Class Event Duration 0900 0905 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 0945 0950 R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1000 1020 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^ R2 6 Laps 1025 1055 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1100 1120 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1125 1205 Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS) R1 16 Laps 1215 1235 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1330 Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party Paddock 55 mins 1330 1350 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup * R3 6 Laps 1400 1430 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1435 1455 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1505 1550 Alpinestars Superbike * R2 16 Laps 1600 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

Morgan Park ASBK Entry List

Superbike Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 Mike Jones Yamaha 4 Broc Pearson Ducati 11 Eddie Leeson Yamaha 13 Anthony West Yamaha 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 17 Troy Herfoss Honda 21 Josh Waters Ducati 27 Max Stauffer Yamaha 28 Joshua Soderland Ducati 29 Ted Collins BMW 31 Scott Allars Yamaha 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha 64 Michael Kemp Yamaha 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha 67 Bryan Staring Yamaha 72 Paris Hardwick Kawasaki

Supersport Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 John Lytras Yamaha 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha 9 Glenn Nelson Yamaha 12 Luca Durning Yamaha 20 Jonathan Nahlous Yamaha 21 Tarbon Walker Yamaha 33 Jack Favelle Honda 39 Scott Nicholson Yamaha 42 Jack Passfield Yamaha 44 Tom Bramich Yamaha 45 Olly Simpson Yamaha 49 Jake Farnsworth Yamaha 72 Ben Baker Yamaha 85 Ty Lynch Yamaha 86 Dallas Skeer Yamaha 121 Reece Oughtred Yamaha 220 Declan Carberry Suzuki 279 Hayden Nelson Yamaha

Supersport 300 Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 15 Daley Mills Kawasaki 17 Joshua Newman Kawasaki 20 Casey Middleton Kawasaki 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 27 Calvin Moylan Kawasaki 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 63 Keegan Prass Kawasaki 65 Will Nassif Kawasaki 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 87 Brock Quinlan Kawasaki 95 Tara Morrison Kawasaki 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 65 Will Nassif Yamaha 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Nikolas Lazos Yamaha 16 Rossi McAdam Yamaha 17 Haydn Fordyce Yamaha 18 Elijah Andrew Yamaha 20 Isaac Ayad Yamaha 23 Jed Fyffe Yamaha 26 Oscar Lewis Yamaha 31 Ethan Johnson Yamaha 36 Rikki Henry Yamaha 37 Alexander Codey Yamaha 40 Hunter Corney Yamaha 42 Riley Nauta Yamaha 43 John Pelgrave Yamaha 55 Jake Paige Yamaha 61 Ella McCausland Yamaha 69 Archie Schmidt Yamaha 73 Hunter Charlett Yamaha 74 Bodie Paige Yamaha

