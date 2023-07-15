ASBK 2023
Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway
Alpinestars Superbike Qualifying
The scene was set for an exciting final qualifying session at Morgan Park on Saturday afternoon. Troy Herfoss had blitzed the lap record on Friday with a 1m12.243 but it was Mike Jones that topped the final 40-minute FP4 sesson on Saturday morning with a 1m12.618.
Broc Pearson was quick in all three practice sessions on Friday and backed that up this morning with more times in the 12-second bracket while Josh Waters moved himself into the main game this morning with a 1m12.660.
Cru Halliday had been fourth quickest on combined times in practice but his quick laps had been very few and far between in comparison to Herfoss, Jones and Pearson.
Glenn Allerton joined the 12-second club in FP4 with a 1m12.991 but sounds quietly confident despite, like Halliday, only doing a couple of quick laps, lacking the consistency of the likes of Jones, Herfoss and Pearson. Josh Waters started the weekend well behind but has improved every session, it would be interesting to see if he had more to bring to the main game when qualifying got underway.
Q1
And that game got underway with a 20-minute Q1 at 1520 on Saturday afternoon and the boys got immediately down to business. Troy Herfoss put in a 1m12.975 on his first flying lap to set the early pace under a now somewhat cloudy sky with an ambient temperature just over 20-degrees and a track temperature just under 35-degrees.
The first flyer for Mike Jones resulted in a 1m12.643 and P1 but then the session was stopped with 15-minutes remaining for a red flag due to possible oil on track from the GT Racing BMW of Glenn Allerton.
The session resumed after a short delay of around ten minutes or so and riders headed back out to scope out conditions before putting their heads down once again. Bryan Staring didn’t hang about, setting a new personal best of the weekend on his first flyer after the restart a 1m13.453. The top four though were in no rush to hit the track, Jones, Herfoss, Halliday and Pearson all content to sit in the pits. In fact, with eight-minutes remaining the entire top eight were in the pits! The top 12 progress to Q2 and there was little probability of the current top 12 being demoted by riders further down the field, thus the top 12 were all in pit-lane with five-minutes left in the session. Ted Collins and Max Stauffer, who were 10th and 11th respectively at this juncture, did venture back out but neither improved their time.
Of course the tyre allocation is now in force and riders are loathe to use any more rubber than they absolutely have to, which doesn’t exactly make for an exciting Saturday for onlookers… It is for this reason that discussions to increase the tyre allocation by one are being had, and the tyre allowance is expected to be increased by one rear in the future. The top two only put in a single flying lap in the entire 20-minute session, hardly ideal for the spectacle…
Superbike Q1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m12.643
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|+0.332
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.714
|4
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|+0.805
|5
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.810
|6
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.921
|7
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|+0.957
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.188
|9
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+1.279
|10
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW M RR
|+1.518
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.533
|12
|Joshua SODERLAND
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|+3.554
|13
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+3.902
|14
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+4.268
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+5.175
|16
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+5.306
|17
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+7.553
Superbike Q2
The final 15-minute session to decide the grid got underway at 1500 and now it was time for the boys to put their real cards on the table…
Broc Pearson was the first to set the time to chase, the DesmoSport Ducati rider’s first flyer a 1m13.042. That marker didn’t stand for long though, Mike Jones dropping in a 1m12.546 on his first flying lap to set the new target and qualifying lap record to chase. Broc also improved to 1m12.782 on his second flying lap to underline his consistent pace here this weekend.
Troy Herfoss then pushed Pearson back to P3 after punting the Penrite Honda to a 1m12.758, only for Josh Waters to then push them both back a spot after reeling off a 1m12.719. The top ten all put in only a couple of laps before returning to the pits for a new bag.
Broc Pearson was the first of the top ten to get back out and amongst it but was soon joined by the majority of the fast runners.
Mike Jones back out and immediately two-tenths under at the first split…. Pearson a fraction under at the second split… Mike almost four-tenths under at the second split… Broc crosses the stripe to go P1 on 1m12.464 only for Jones to then immediately knock him down to P2 with a stunning 1m12.079.. The defending champ makes a statement, can Herfoss answer the challenge….? Jones then again under that record by a fraction that record at the first split, same throught the middle sector but lost a couple of tenths in the final sector so that 1m12.079 remained the new lap record. 1m12.299 that lap for Jones but he then backed that up again with a 1m12.201, slowed to a 1m16.789 on the next lap before taking the chequered flag after a 1m12.295…
Troy Herfoss then got wound up, under at the first split with two-minutes to run…. That lap a 1m12.235, not good enough to knock Jones out of P1 and thus the defending champ takes pole position and the important championship point that goes with it.
Mike Jones put in a total of four laps under 1m12.3s, and six laps under 1m12.6s during that 15-minute session.
Broc Pearson again impressive to round out the front row while Josh Waters heads row two alongside Cru Halliday and Glenn Allerton.
That top six still the only riders to dip into the 12s this weekend while the chasers have plenty of work as despite the likes of Anthony West, Bryan Staring, Arthur Sissis, Ted Collins and Max Stauffer all improving in that final session and putting in their best laps of the weekend so far, they are, at the moment, not in the same race as that top six.
The first 16-lap bout is schedule to get underway at 1125 on Sunday morning before the second and final contest slated for 1505. Tyre wear may indeed prove crucial in deciding the outcome, and track temperatures are likely to be quite different between the two races which adds an extra variable in to the equation.
Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Lap
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m12.079
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m12.235
|3
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|1m12.464
|4
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|1m12.521
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m12.642
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m12.755
|7
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.236
|8
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.241
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.428
|10
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW M RR
|1m13.695
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m13.712
|12
|Joshua SODERLAND
|Ducati P-gale V4R
|1m16.055
|13
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m16.545
|14
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m16.911
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m17.818
|16
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m17.949
|17
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m20.196
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|220
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|212
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|162
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|160
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|145
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|130
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|129
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|122
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|113
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|106
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|99
|12
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|70
|13
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|68
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|62
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|60
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|Suzuki
|41
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|19
|18
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha
|19
|19
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|16
|20
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducati
|15
|21
|Dominic DE LEON
|Kawasaki
|13
|22
|Nicholas MARSH
|Yamaha
|12
|23
|Albert BAKER
|Yamaha
|12
|24
|Leanne NELSON
|Kawasaki
|4
Supersport Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.143
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.230
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.336
|4
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.364
|5
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.498
|6
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.507
|7
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.529
|8
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.794
|9
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.831
|10
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.865
|11
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.181
|12
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.513
|13
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.536
|14
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m16.584
|15
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|1m16.597
|16
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.378
|17
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuaki GSX-R
|1m17.429
|18
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m17.479
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.875
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.984
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.395
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.500
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.741
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.764
|7
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.634
|8
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.771
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.838
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.790
|11
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m26.043
|12
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m27.093
|13
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m27.501
Morgan Park ASBK Schedule
|Sunday 16th July
|TIme
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0900
|0905
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0910
|0915
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0920
|0925
|SSP300
|WUP
|5 mins
|0930
|0940
|Alpinestars Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0945
|0950
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1000
|1020
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|R2
|6 Laps
|1025
|1055
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1100
|1120
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1125
|1205
|Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS)
|R1
|16 Laps
|1215
|1235
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1235
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party
|Paddock
|55 mins
|1330
|1350
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|R3
|6 Laps
|1400
|1430
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1435
|1455
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1505
|1550
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|R2
|16 Laps
|1600
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
Morgan Park ASBK Entry List
Superbike Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Mike Jones
|Yamaha
|4
|Broc Pearson
|Ducati
|11
|Eddie Leeson
|Yamaha
|13
|Anthony West
|Yamaha
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|Honda
|21
|Josh Waters
|Ducati
|27
|Max Stauffer
|Yamaha
|28
|Joshua Soderland
|Ducati
|29
|Ted Collins
|BMW
|31
|Scott Allars
|Yamaha
|37
|Michael Edwards
|Yamaha
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|Yamaha
|64
|Michael Kemp
|Yamaha
|65
|Cru Halliday
|Yamaha
|67
|Bryan Staring
|Yamaha
|72
|Paris Hardwick
|Kawasaki
Supersport Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|John Lytras
|Yamaha
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Nelson
|Yamaha
|12
|Luca Durning
|Yamaha
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|Yamaha
|21
|Tarbon Walker
|Yamaha
|33
|Jack Favelle
|Honda
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|Yamaha
|42
|Jack Passfield
|Yamaha
|44
|Tom Bramich
|Yamaha
|45
|Olly Simpson
|Yamaha
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|Yamaha
|72
|Ben Baker
|Yamaha
|85
|Ty Lynch
|Yamaha
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|Yamaha
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|Yamaha
|220
|Declan Carberry
|Suzuki
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|Yamaha
Supersport 300 Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|15
|Daley Mills
|Kawasaki
|17
|Joshua Newman
|Kawasaki
|20
|Casey Middleton
|Kawasaki
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|27
|Calvin Moylan
|Kawasaki
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|63
|Keegan Prass
|Kawasaki
|65
|Will Nassif
|Kawasaki
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|87
|Brock Quinlan
|Kawasaki
|95
|Tara Morrison
|Kawasaki
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|65
|Will Nassif
|Yamaha
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Nikolas Lazos
|Yamaha
|16
|Rossi McAdam
|Yamaha
|17
|Haydn Fordyce
|Yamaha
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|Yamaha
|20
|Isaac Ayad
|Yamaha
|23
|Jed Fyffe
|Yamaha
|26
|Oscar Lewis
|Yamaha
|31
|Ethan Johnson
|Yamaha
|36
|Rikki Henry
|Yamaha
|37
|Alexander Codey
|Yamaha
|40
|Hunter Corney
|Yamaha
|42
|Riley Nauta
|Yamaha
|43
|John Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|55
|Jake Paige
|Yamaha
|61
|Ella McCausland
|Yamaha
|69
|Archie Schmidt
|Yamaha
|73
|Hunter Charlett
|Yamaha
|74
|Bodie Paige
|Yamaha
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3