Josh Waters

McMartin Racing Team

Trev: So Josh perfect start to the season. Pole position, qualifying lap record, race lap record, three wins, 76 points, it doesn’t get any better…

Josh Waters: “Pretty bloody good, pretty wrapped with it. I knew that we would be competitive this weekend, I know you guys have all written it, I’ve read it, I read everything you write. So I was pretty sure of myself, but thinking if I don’t do what they are all saying, I’m going to look like a muppet. Then FP1 I crashed, it was a big turn around to do the lap time I was able to do, in qualifying, and then go faster in the race. It’s pretty good, I say it all the time, but a huge thanks to the team, because they are always working their butts off trying to make it better for me.”

Trev: I could see Adrian (Monti – Crew Chief) was lacking a bit of sleep when I spoke to him yesterday, but the work really shows, you’re doing your job on the bike, and they are doing their job in the pits. Craig does his job building the bikes in the workshop at home, Adrian obviously does the job when you’re at the track. The bike looks so settled and in the groove, of course you’re a big part of that, being smooth on the motorbike. Coming onto the main straight a lot of the guys seemed to be battling their bikes a lot, you’re not battling, the front isn’t lifting, it’s just squatting and driving. I mean I know you are working hard out there, but I have to say it looks like you’re doing it easy…

Josh: “Yeah I watched a video out of 11 I think, one of the top guys was behind us in one of the free practice sessions, and the thing is like sideways, while I’m just comfortable. Obviously we’ve got a great motorbike that assists that, but you have to take advantage, you have to push it to the limit to get the advantage of it. All the bikes now have their strengths, but this bike I seem to be at one with, more than other bikes I have ridden.”

Trev: It certainly seems it, you look great on it, fits you like a glove…

Josh: “I don’t want to go saying things against or criticise other riders, but there’s been others on the Ducati – look at Mike, he rode this model bike, but then he rides the Yamaha R1 and look what he did last year. He smashed it and was bloody good. But yep this is the bike for me.”

Trev: It certainly looks it, you probably don’t want to ride anything else now?

Josh: “Not really!”

Trev: Anything programmed between here and Sydney for the night meet? Apart from cleaning windows?

Josh: “Apart from that and going back home, honestly I don’t think so. It would be cool to have a ride somewhere but it’s just the dates…”

Trev: And we’ve got the larger window now where you’re not allowed to ride at the same track you are going to compete on within two weeks of an upcoming event…

Josh: “Yeah, I’d like to have a ride but I honestly don’t see any chances.” (Ahead of publishing we confirmed that Josh is actually going to ride at Queensland Raceway this Friday)

Trev: Congratulations on a job well done at Phillip Island. See you at SMP.

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 1 25 25 25 76 2 Mike JONES Yamaha 17 18 18 53 3 Troy HERFOSS Honda 20 17 16 53 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 18 15 17 50 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 20 20 40 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 10 16 14 40 7 Ted COLLINS BMW 15 13 12 40 8 Bryan STARING Yamaha 9 14 15 38 9 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 14 11 9 34 10 Broc PEARSON Ducati 11 12 10 33 11 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 13 8 7 28 12 Michael KEMP Yamaha 12 7 5 24 13 Lachlan EPIS BMW 8 13 21 14 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 10 8 18 15 Mark CHIODO Honda 16 16 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki 9 6 15 17 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 11 11

