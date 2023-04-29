ASBK 2023
Round Three – QLD Raceway
Saturday
Superbike FP4
Troy Herfoss topped the 30-minute FP4 session that played out on Saturday morning under cloudy skies and in quite sultry conditions at Queensland Raceway. The Penrite Honda man dropping in a 67.582 on the tenth of his 14 laps to set the pace ahead of YRT’s Cru Halliday who put in a 67.817 on the sixth of his 20 laps.
Many riders were using this session to evaluate changes focussed towards single lap pace, rather than the race pace set-ups most were evaluating yesterday, as today it is all about obtaining that important position well up the grid. That lap by Herfoss a tenth under the 67.672 qualifying lap record set here by Mike Jones last year.
Josh Waters and Mike Jones were also in the 7 club this morning, a 67.870 to the McMartin Racing Ducati man, and a 67.938 to the Yamaha mounted defending champ.
Mike Jones didn’t head out until the session was well underway and put fewer laps on his tyres than any of his competitors.
Glenn Allerton made some strides forward this morning, a 68.204 to claim top BMW honours a scant four-hundredths of a second ahead of Ted Collins.
Bryan Staring was seventh quickest on a 68.384, three-tenths ahead of Max Stauffer. Broc Pearson was next best on 68.909 while Anthony West rounded out the top ten.
Superbike FP4 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m07.582
|277
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.235
|273
|3
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|+0.288
|278
|4
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.356
|272
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+0.622
|275
|6
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW M RR
|+0.667
|273
|7
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.802
|271
|8
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+1.123
|273
|9
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|+1.327
|273
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+1.713
|267
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia RSV4
|+2.251
|269
|12
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+3.532
|262
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+3.945
|259
|14
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+4.427
|261
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+5.945
|259
Superbike Qualifying One
The opening 20-minute Superbike Qualifying session played out under a cloudy sky but fine weather on Saturday afternoon at Queensland Raceway with the track temperature just over 30-degrees. Mike Jones was the first one to really fire a hot shot with a 1m08.053 right off the bat.
Josh Waters, Troy Herfoss, Bryan Staring, Glenn Allerton, Cru Halliday, Max Stauffer and Ted Collins had joined Jones in the 68s by the halfway point of the session. Broc Pearson joined that club later in the session.
As the top 12 from Q1 progressed to a 15-minute Q2 session there was little point in taking too many risks in this Q1 session, as once you felt safe in that top dozen, that was pretty much job done and save your tyres for Q2. Most riders only did two or three laps to bank their spot then spent the rest of the session in the pits readying for Q2.
Superbike Qualifying One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|TIme/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m08.053
|271
|2
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|+0.159
|273
|3
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|+0.258
|269
|4
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.479
|271
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+0.543
|273
|6
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.599
|271
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|+0.645
|269
|8
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.657
|271
|9
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW M RR
|+0.911
|270
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+1.225
|263
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia RSV4
|+2.257
|266
|12
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+3.347
|257
|13
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+3.358
|259
|14
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+3.730
|260
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+4.485
|258
Superbike Qualifying Two
Ted Collins led Anthony West, Paris Hardwick and Troy Herfoss out of pit-lane as soon as the exit opened and the rest of the top 12 quickly followed suit for this quick-fire 15-minute shoot-out for pole.
The opening markers from Herfoss and Jones were a 68.080 and 68.083 respectively. While Herfoss rolled out of the next lap Jones kept his head down, quarter-of-a-second under at the first split but it went away from him a little in the middle of the lap and he was marginally slower than his first flyer.
Josh Waters was third with ten-minutes left on the shot clock and was on a quick one, under at the first split but then went down at turn four, but was up and rolling back to the pits after a short delay.
Troy Herfoss then got wound up again…. Three-tenths under at the first split, same at the second… But then returned to the pits… As did most of the field.
Things started hotting up again with just over five-minutes remaining. Herfoss had just exited the pits, followed by Josh Waters, and the whole field was now on track.
The YRT man then got wound up… Jones almost three-tenths under through first split, Halliday under by a fraction, but good enough to go top on 67.901, albeit for only a matter of seconds… Jones crossed the stripe with a 67.759 to go P1. Herfoss had been up at first split but didn’t carry it through to the line.
Next lap and again Herfoss under by a fraction at first split, under by almost three-tenths in the middle sector… The Penrite Honda man goes top with two-minutes remaining, a 67.708 the benchmark at that juncture. Josh Waters was now in the 7s also, P4 on the back of a 67.957. Herfoss, Jones, Halliday, Waters the top four with a minute remaining…
Herfoss then crossed the stripe moments before the chequered flag on another flyer, under by a fraction at first split, over by a fraction at middle split, he then improved on the final sector to improve his time to 67.655 and that proved good enough for pole.
The YRT duo of Jones and Halliday will line up alongside Herfoss on the front row while Josh Waters will head the second row alongside Max Stauffer and Glenn Allerton.
A great effort from young Stauffer to split that pair of three-time champions… Kudos also to Ted Collins in finishing the session ahead of Broc Pearson, Bryan Staring and Anthony West.
Superbike Qualifying Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m07.655
|279
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.104
|273
|3
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.246
|272
|4
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|+0.302
|277
|5
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.617
|271
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+0.638
|274
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW M RR
|+0.674
|273
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|+0.687
|272
|9
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+0.832
|272
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|+1.553
|265
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia RSV4
|+2.458
|267
|12
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+3.941
|258
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|126
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|92
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|83
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|79
|5
|Arthur SISSIS
|72
|6
|Ted COLLINS
|68
|7
|Bryan STARING
|66
|8
|Mike JONES
|64
|9
|Broc PEARSON
|61
|10
|Matt WALTERS
|46
|11
|Scott ALLARS
|44
|12
|Michael KEMP
|41
|13
|Max STAUFFER
|39
|14
|Paris HARDWICK
|38
|15
|Mark CHIODO
|16
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|16
|17
|Josh SODERLAND
|15
|18
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|19
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|20
|Leanne NELSON
|4
Supersport Qualifying
Young Cam Dunker went under the lap record in the opening Supersport Qualifying session to take provisional pole but Tom Bramich was hot on his heels, only eight-hundredths of a second behind.
Ty Lynch was third quickest ahead of Olly Simpson and less than three-tenths covered the top four at the end of the opening 25-minute qualifying session.
Those times from Q1 stood the test of time throughout Q2 thus 15-year-old Dunker will start the Supersport races from pole position this weekend while Bramich and Lynch will line-up alongside him on the front row.
Supersport Race One is scheduled to get underway at 1035 on Sunday morning while the second of the 14-lap bouts is slated for a 1420 start. It is shaping up to be the best Supersport race we have had for quite some time.
Supersport Qualifying Results
- Cam Dunker 1m11.127
- Tom Bramich 1m11.205
- Ty Lynch 1m11.375
- Olly Simpson 1m11.411
- Jack Passfield 1m11.617
- Jake Farnsworth 1m11.697
- Sean Condon 1m11.730
- Scott Nicholson 1m11.748
- John Lytras 1m11.892
- Dallas Skeer 1m11.968
- Jonathan Nahlous 1m12.151
- Hayden Nelson 1m12.231
- Jack Favelle 1m12.260
- Reece Oughtred 1m12.419
- Aiden Wagner 1m12.454
- Glenn Nelson 1m12.746
- Tarbon Walker 1m12.052
- Ben Baker 1m13.275
- Luca Durning 1m13.587
- Hunter Ford 1m13.890
- Mitch Simpson 1m13.914
- Declan Carberry 1m13.917
- McLaren-Wood 1m14.062
- Marcus Hamod 1m14.304
- Noel Mahon 1m14.325
- Mitch Kuhne 1m15.293
Supersport 300 Qualifying
Cam Swain continued from where he left on on Friday to top the opening Supersport 300 qualifying session on Saturday morning at Queensland Raceway. Young swain took provisional pole ahead of class veteran Brandon Demmery who was followed by Brodie Gawith, Henry Snell, Jai Russo and Marcus Hamod, with that top six all under the previous lap record.
Swain went marginally quicker in the second qualifying session to extend his lead but then with two-minutes left on the shot clock the youngster was gazumped by the wily old veteran, Demmery going top with an 1m21.516 and stealing pole at what looked like the final juncture.
But Demmery made it across the stripe just before the chequered flag… was half-a-second up at the second split on the final lap of the session… then crossed the stripe with a 1m20.849 to smash the previous lap record and take pole position by almost eight-tenths of a second.
Supersport 300 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m20.849
|183
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.770
|185
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.136
|181
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.337
|180
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.340
|183
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.368
|183
|7
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.701
|184
|8
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.753
|180
|9
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.805
|182
|10
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.856
|182
|11
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+1.966
|182
|12
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.982
|178
|13
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.161
|182
|14
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.169
|181
|15
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.186
|183
|16
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.442
|183
|17
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.444
|181
|18
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+2.983
|182
|19
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.099
|176
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.358
|179
|21
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.131
|171
|22
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.525
|173
|23
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+7.687
|173
Supersport 300 Race One
The opening Supersport 300 bout of the weekend was another titanic affair with 11 riders within a second of the leader after four laps. Josh Newman, Henry Snell, Marcus Hamod, Brandon Demmery, Casey Middleton, Brodie Gawith, Cam Swain, Cooper Rowntree, Jai Russo, Sam Pezzetta and Ryan Larkin making up that bunch of leading protagonists.
Cam Swain hit the lead with five laps to go after putting in the fastest lap of the race (at that point), but still had Demmery right on his tail. Brodie Gawith got the better of both of them on the next lap though to move into the race lead and that trio managed to eke out a couple of tenths over fourth placed Marcus Hamod with two laps to run.
Hamod though managed to catch back up to them and put his hat in the ring for one of those podium position and it was indeed Hamod with his nose in front at the chequered flag to claim the win after putting in the fastest lap of the race on the final lap.
Hamod the victor ahead of Demmery and Gawith with Swain just missing out on a podium by a bike length.
Supersport 300 Race One Results
- Marcus Hamod
- Brandon Demmery +0.045
- Brodie Gawith +0.270
- Cam Swain +0.314
- Casey Middleton +1.007
- Joshua Newman +1.209
- Sam Pezzetta +1.374
- Jordy Simpson +1.674
- Cooper Rowntree +1.861
- Henry Snell +1.954
- Jai Russo +2.217
- Ryan Larkin +2.395
- Valentino Knezovic +6.916
- Lachlan Low +7.089
- Lincoln Knight +7.973
- Will Nassif +17.105
- Harrison Watts +17.109
- Ryder Gilbert +17.542
- Tara Morrison +17.578
- Calvin Moylan +18.854
- Daley Mills +19.436
- Abbie Cameron +28.498
Supersport 300 Championship Points
- Demmery 149
- Swain 131
- Gawith 120
- Russo 119
- Snell 113
- Hamod 111
- Middleton 104
- Rowntree 83
- Jhonston 79
- Knight 67
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying
Swain took pole position with a 1m21.131, but Brodie Gawith was hot on his heels, only three-hundredths of a second behind, while Henry Snell rounded out the front row.
R3 Cup Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m21.131
|182
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R30
|+0.030
|184
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.424
|180
|4
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.124
|181
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.182
|174
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.183
|179
|7
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.217
|180
|8
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.510
|181
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.574
|177
|10
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.788
|176
|11
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.849
|180
|12
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.872
|177
|13
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.422
|173
|14
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.748
|179
|15
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.259
|179
|16
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.617
|175
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.423
|166
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race One
The lead group early on in the opening six-lap Yamaha Finance R3 Cup consisted of Brodie Gawith, Henry Snell, Marcus Hamod, Brandon Demmery, Cam Swain, Jai Russo, Sam Pezzetta and Cooper Rowntree.
Cam Swain moved into the lead at half race distance but could not shake off his pursuers. It came down to a last lap dice with Hamod leading at the last lap flag ahead of Demmery, Swain, Snell, Gawith and Russo.
At the chequered though it was Hamod and Snell side-by-side with Demmery claiming the final step on the rostrum.
Gawith fourth and Swain fifth while Russo rounded out that very tightly packed top six.
R3 Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|11m07.354
|182
|2
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.024
|180
|3
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.174
|184
|4
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.321
|185
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.404
|183
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.578
|186
|7
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.681
|185
|8
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.740
|184
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.511
|181
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.589
|179
|11
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.852
|181
|12
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+8.328
|180
|13
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.854
|178
|14
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.877
|182
|15
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.098
|174
|16
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.258
|178
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.470
|174
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|88
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|79
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|71
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|69
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|69
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|67
|7
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|50
|8
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|43
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|43
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|42
|11
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|41
|12
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|35
|13
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|34
|14
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|33
|15
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|25
|16
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|23
|17
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|14
|18
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|10
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|10
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m34.256
|2
|Valentino
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m34.860
|3
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m34.867
|4
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m34.951
|5
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m35.186
|6
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m35.305
|7
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m35.388
|8
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m35.770
|9
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.314
|10
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.544
|11
|Haydn FORDYCE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.618
|12
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.648
|13
|Jake PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.679
|14
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.840
|15
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.909
|16
|Hunter CHARLETT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.228
|17
|Isaac AYAD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.365
|18
|Rossi McADAM
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.834
|19
|Nikolas LAZOS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m41.332
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
Riley Nauta got away to an early lead over Archie Schmidt and Ella McCausland as Valentino Knezovic and Rikki Henry gave chase.
Archie Schmidt worked his way through to the lead on lap two but nothing separated him from Nauta, McCausland, Paige and Knezovic while Hunter Corney looked to join that party after proving the fastest rider on track during that second lap of the six-lap contest. Rikki Henry and John Pelgrave were also coming along for the ride…
Lead changes then stepped up a level on lap three. Pole-sitter Bodie Paige through to the lead ahead of Nauta and Schmidt while Pelgrave thrust his hat well and truly in that podium battle. Schmidt put in a new fastest lap of the race on lap four but remained in that third place.
Riley Nauta was back in the lead as they got the last lap board, Paige second, Schmidt third and Pelgrave fourth, that quartet had now broken away from the battle of fifth which was being waged between Corney, Knezovic and Henry.
Paige and Schmidt crossed the line neck and neck while Nauta claimed the final step on the rostrum.
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|9m43.030
|143
|2
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.026
|141
|3
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.247
|140
|4
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+0.529
|146
|5
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+2.571
|145
|6
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.033
|146
|7
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+3.157
|145
|8
|Jake PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.801
|145
|9
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4.874
|145
|10
|Haydn FORDYCE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+10.975
|145
|11
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+11.044
|143
|12
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+12.349
|147
|13
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+13.750
|144
|14
|Rossi McADAM
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+18.549
|146
|15
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+19.185
|141
|16
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+19.618
|145
|17
|Hunter CHARLETT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+19.621
|142
|18
|Isaac AYAD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+19.715
|144
|DNF
|Nikolas LAZOS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|+4 Laps
|139
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Haydn FORDYCE
|75
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|71
|3
|Bodie PAIGE
|68
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|68
|5
|Hunter CORNEY
|59
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|54
|7
|Jed FYFFE
|54
|8
|Archie SCHMIDT
|52
|9
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|52
|10
|Rikki HENRY
|37
|11
|Jake PAIGE
|35
|12
|Alexander CODEY
|31
|13
|Ethan JOHNSON
|29
|14
|Rossi McADAM
|26
|15
|Hunter CHARLETT
|26
|16
|Elijah ANDREW
|25
|17
|Oscar LEWIS
|24
|18
|Nixon FROST
|23
|19
|Isaac AYAD
|23
|20
|Nikolas LAZOS
|8
QLD Raceway ASBK Schedule
|Friday 28th April
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0730
|0750
|Riders Briefing (SSP300/R3, OJC, STwins)
|BR1
|20mins
|0800
|0820
|Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP)
|BR2
|20 mins
|0900
|0915
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15 mins
|0920
|0945
|Supersport
|FP1
|25 mins
|0945
|1005
|Drivers Briefing (ARC)
|BR3
|20 mins
|0950
|1010
|SSP300
|FP1
|20 mins
|1015
|1045
|Superbike
|FP1
|30 mins
|1050
|1105
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|15 mins
|1110
|1125
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15 mins
|1130
|1155
|Supersport
|FP2
|25 mins
|1210
|1230
|ARC
|Practice
|20 mins
|1230
|1300
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|1300
|1320
|SSP300
|FP2
|20 mins
|1325
|1355
|Superbike
|FP2
|30 mins
|1400
|1415
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|15 mins
|1420
|1435
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15 mins
|1440
|1505
|Supersport
|FP3
|25 mins
|1510
|1530
|SSP300
|FP3
|20 mins
|1535
|1605
|Superbike
|FP3
|30 mins
|1610
|1625
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|15 mins
|1640
|1700
|ARC
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|Saturday 29th April
|Time
|CLass
|Event
|Duration
|900
|915
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|920
|945
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|950
|1010
|SSP300
|Q1
|20 mins
|1015
|1045
|Superbike
|FP4
|30 mins
|1050
|1105
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|1110
|1125
|R3 Cup
|Q
|15 mins
|1140
|1200
|ARC
|R1
|18min+1Lap
|1200
|1300
|Lunch ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs
|Podium
|60 mins
|1300
|1320
|SSP300
|Q2
|20 mins
|1310
|1330
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|1350
|1400
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10 mins
|1400
|1415
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|1420
|1440
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|1445
|1505
|Superbike
|Q1
|20 mins
|1515
|1530
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|1535
|1530
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1610
|1630
|ARC
|R2
|18min+1Lap
|Sunday 30th April
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0840
|0845
|SSP300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0850
|0855
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0900
|0910
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0915
|0920
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|0935
|0955
|ARC
|R3
|18min+1Lap
|1010
|1030
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1035
|1105
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1110
|1145
|Superbike
|R1
|16 Laps
|1150
|1210
|SSP300
|R2
|10 Laps
|1225
|1245
|ARC
|R4
|18min+1Lap
|1245
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Pit Party
|50 mins
|1330
|1345
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1355
|1415
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1420
|1450
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1455
|1530
|Superbike
|R2
|16 Laps
|1540
|1555
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|16.00
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3