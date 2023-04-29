ASBK 2023

Round Three – QLD Raceway

Saturday

Superbike FP4

Troy Herfoss topped the 30-minute FP4 session that played out on Saturday morning under cloudy skies and in quite sultry conditions at Queensland Raceway. The Penrite Honda man dropping in a 67.582 on the tenth of his 14 laps to set the pace ahead of YRT’s Cru Halliday who put in a 67.817 on the sixth of his 20 laps.

Many riders were using this session to evaluate changes focussed towards single lap pace, rather than the race pace set-ups most were evaluating yesterday, as today it is all about obtaining that important position well up the grid. That lap by Herfoss a tenth under the 67.672 qualifying lap record set here by Mike Jones last year.

Josh Waters and Mike Jones were also in the 7 club this morning, a 67.870 to the McMartin Racing Ducati man, and a 67.938 to the Yamaha mounted defending champ.

Mike Jones didn’t head out until the session was well underway and put fewer laps on his tyres than any of his competitors.

Glenn Allerton made some strides forward this morning, a 68.204 to claim top BMW honours a scant four-hundredths of a second ahead of Ted Collins.

Bryan Staring was seventh quickest on a 68.384, three-tenths ahead of Max Stauffer. Broc Pearson was next best on 68.909 while Anthony West rounded out the top ten.

Superbike FP4 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m07.582 277 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.235 273 3 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.288 278 4 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.356 272 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.622 275 6 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +0.667 273 7 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.802 271 8 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.123 273 9 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +1.327 273 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.713 267 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +2.251 269 12 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1M +3.532 262 13 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +3.945 259 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1M +4.427 261 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1M +5.945 259

Superbike Qualifying One

The opening 20-minute Superbike Qualifying session played out under a cloudy sky but fine weather on Saturday afternoon at Queensland Raceway with the track temperature just over 30-degrees. Mike Jones was the first one to really fire a hot shot with a 1m08.053 right off the bat.

Josh Waters, Troy Herfoss, Bryan Staring, Glenn Allerton, Cru Halliday, Max Stauffer and Ted Collins had joined Jones in the 68s by the halfway point of the session. Broc Pearson joined that club later in the session.

As the top 12 from Q1 progressed to a 15-minute Q2 session there was little point in taking too many risks in this Q1 session, as once you felt safe in that top dozen, that was pretty much job done and save your tyres for Q2. Most riders only did two or three laps to bank their spot then spent the rest of the session in the pits readying for Q2.

Superbike Qualifying One Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap Speed 1 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m08.053 271 2 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.159 273 3 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +0.258 269 4 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.479 271 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.543 273 6 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.599 271 7 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +0.645 269 8 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.657 271 9 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +0.911 270 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.225 263 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +2.257 266 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +3.347 257 13 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1M +3.358 259 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1M +3.730 260 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1M +4.485 258

Superbike Qualifying Two

Ted Collins led Anthony West, Paris Hardwick and Troy Herfoss out of pit-lane as soon as the exit opened and the rest of the top 12 quickly followed suit for this quick-fire 15-minute shoot-out for pole.

The opening markers from Herfoss and Jones were a 68.080 and 68.083 respectively. While Herfoss rolled out of the next lap Jones kept his head down, quarter-of-a-second under at the first split but it went away from him a little in the middle of the lap and he was marginally slower than his first flyer.

Josh Waters was third with ten-minutes left on the shot clock and was on a quick one, under at the first split but then went down at turn four, but was up and rolling back to the pits after a short delay.

Troy Herfoss then got wound up again…. Three-tenths under at the first split, same at the second… But then returned to the pits… As did most of the field.

Things started hotting up again with just over five-minutes remaining. Herfoss had just exited the pits, followed by Josh Waters, and the whole field was now on track.

The YRT man then got wound up… Jones almost three-tenths under through first split, Halliday under by a fraction, but good enough to go top on 67.901, albeit for only a matter of seconds… Jones crossed the stripe with a 67.759 to go P1. Herfoss had been up at first split but didn’t carry it through to the line.

Next lap and again Herfoss under by a fraction at first split, under by almost three-tenths in the middle sector… The Penrite Honda man goes top with two-minutes remaining, a 67.708 the benchmark at that juncture. Josh Waters was now in the 7s also, P4 on the back of a 67.957. Herfoss, Jones, Halliday, Waters the top four with a minute remaining…

Herfoss then crossed the stripe moments before the chequered flag on another flyer, under by a fraction at first split, over by a fraction at middle split, he then improved on the final sector to improve his time to 67.655 and that proved good enough for pole.

The YRT duo of Jones and Halliday will line up alongside Herfoss on the front row while Josh Waters will head the second row alongside Max Stauffer and Glenn Allerton.

A great effort from young Stauffer to split that pair of three-time champions… Kudos also to Ted Collins in finishing the session ahead of Broc Pearson, Bryan Staring and Anthony West.

Superbike Qualifying Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m07.655 279 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.104 273 3 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.246 272 4 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.302 277 5 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.617 271 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.638 274 7 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +0.674 273 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +0.687 272 9 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.832 272 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.553 265 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +2.458 267 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +3.941 258

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh WATERS 126 2 Troy HERFOSS 92 3 Glenn ALLERTON 83 4 Cru HALLIDAY 79 5 Arthur SISSIS 72 6 Ted COLLINS 68 7 Bryan STARING 66 8 Mike JONES 64 9 Broc PEARSON 61 10 Matt WALTERS 46 11 Scott ALLARS 44 12 Michael KEMP 41 13 Max STAUFFER 39 14 Paris HARDWICK 38 15 Mark CHIODO 16 16 Jack DAVIS 16 17 Josh SODERLAND 15 18 Dominic DE LEON 13 19 Nicholas MARSH 12 20 Leanne NELSON 4

Supersport Qualifying

Young Cam Dunker went under the lap record in the opening Supersport Qualifying session to take provisional pole but Tom Bramich was hot on his heels, only eight-hundredths of a second behind.

Ty Lynch was third quickest ahead of Olly Simpson and less than three-tenths covered the top four at the end of the opening 25-minute qualifying session.

Those times from Q1 stood the test of time throughout Q2 thus 15-year-old Dunker will start the Supersport races from pole position this weekend while Bramich and Lynch will line-up alongside him on the front row.

Supersport Race One is scheduled to get underway at 1035 on Sunday morning while the second of the 14-lap bouts is slated for a 1420 start. It is shaping up to be the best Supersport race we have had for quite some time.

Supersport Qualifying Results

Cam Dunker 1m11.127 Tom Bramich 1m11.205 Ty Lynch 1m11.375 Olly Simpson 1m11.411 Jack Passfield 1m11.617 Jake Farnsworth 1m11.697 Sean Condon 1m11.730 Scott Nicholson 1m11.748 John Lytras 1m11.892 Dallas Skeer 1m11.968 Jonathan Nahlous 1m12.151 Hayden Nelson 1m12.231 Jack Favelle 1m12.260 Reece Oughtred 1m12.419 Aiden Wagner 1m12.454 Glenn Nelson 1m12.746 Tarbon Walker 1m12.052 Ben Baker 1m13.275 Luca Durning 1m13.587 Hunter Ford 1m13.890 Mitch Simpson 1m13.914 Declan Carberry 1m13.917 McLaren-Wood 1m14.062 Marcus Hamod 1m14.304 Noel Mahon 1m14.325 Mitch Kuhne 1m15.293

Supersport 300 Qualifying

Cam Swain continued from where he left on on Friday to top the opening Supersport 300 qualifying session on Saturday morning at Queensland Raceway. Young swain took provisional pole ahead of class veteran Brandon Demmery who was followed by Brodie Gawith, Henry Snell, Jai Russo and Marcus Hamod, with that top six all under the previous lap record.

Swain went marginally quicker in the second qualifying session to extend his lead but then with two-minutes left on the shot clock the youngster was gazumped by the wily old veteran, Demmery going top with an 1m21.516 and stealing pole at what looked like the final juncture.

But Demmery made it across the stripe just before the chequered flag… was half-a-second up at the second split on the final lap of the session… then crossed the stripe with a 1m20.849 to smash the previous lap record and take pole position by almost eight-tenths of a second.

Supersport 300 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m20.849 183 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.770 185 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.136 181 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.337 180 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.340 183 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.368 183 7 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja +1.701 184 8 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.753 180 9 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.805 182 10 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.856 182 11 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +1.966 182 12 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.982 178 13 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.161 182 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.169 181 15 Lachlan LOW Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.186 183 16 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +2.442 183 17 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +2.444 181 18 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja +2.983 182 19 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.099 176 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.358 179 21 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.131 171 22 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.525 173 23 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +7.687 173

Supersport 300 Race One

The opening Supersport 300 bout of the weekend was another titanic affair with 11 riders within a second of the leader after four laps. Josh Newman, Henry Snell, Marcus Hamod, Brandon Demmery, Casey Middleton, Brodie Gawith, Cam Swain, Cooper Rowntree, Jai Russo, Sam Pezzetta and Ryan Larkin making up that bunch of leading protagonists.

Cam Swain hit the lead with five laps to go after putting in the fastest lap of the race (at that point), but still had Demmery right on his tail. Brodie Gawith got the better of both of them on the next lap though to move into the race lead and that trio managed to eke out a couple of tenths over fourth placed Marcus Hamod with two laps to run.

Hamod though managed to catch back up to them and put his hat in the ring for one of those podium position and it was indeed Hamod with his nose in front at the chequered flag to claim the win after putting in the fastest lap of the race on the final lap.

Hamod the victor ahead of Demmery and Gawith with Swain just missing out on a podium by a bike length.

Supersport 300 Race One Results

Marcus Hamod Brandon Demmery +0.045 Brodie Gawith +0.270 Cam Swain +0.314 Casey Middleton +1.007 Joshua Newman +1.209 Sam Pezzetta +1.374 Jordy Simpson +1.674 Cooper Rowntree +1.861 Henry Snell +1.954 Jai Russo +2.217 Ryan Larkin +2.395 Valentino Knezovic +6.916 Lachlan Low +7.089 Lincoln Knight +7.973 Will Nassif +17.105 Harrison Watts +17.109 Ryder Gilbert +17.542 Tara Morrison +17.578 Calvin Moylan +18.854 Daley Mills +19.436 Abbie Cameron +28.498

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Demmery 149 Swain 131 Gawith 120 Russo 119 Snell 113 Hamod 111 Middleton 104 Rowntree 83 Jhonston 79 Knight 67

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Qualifying

Swain took pole position with a 1m21.131, but Brodie Gawith was hot on his heels, only three-hundredths of a second behind, while Henry Snell rounded out the front row.

R3 Cup Qualifying Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m21.131 182 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R30 +0.030 184 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.424 180 4 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.124 181 5 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.182 174 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.183 179 7 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.217 180 8 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.510 181 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.574 177 10 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.788 176 11 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.849 180 12 Lachlan LOW Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.872 177 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.422 173 14 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.748 179 15 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.259 179 16 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.617 175 17 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.423 166

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Race One

The lead group early on in the opening six-lap Yamaha Finance R3 Cup consisted of Brodie Gawith, Henry Snell, Marcus Hamod, Brandon Demmery, Cam Swain, Jai Russo, Sam Pezzetta and Cooper Rowntree.

Cam Swain moved into the lead at half race distance but could not shake off his pursuers. It came down to a last lap dice with Hamod leading at the last lap flag ahead of Demmery, Swain, Snell, Gawith and Russo.

At the chequered though it was Hamod and Snell side-by-side with Demmery claiming the final step on the rostrum.

Gawith fourth and Swain fifth while Russo rounded out that very tightly packed top six.

R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 11m07.354 182 2 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.024 180 3 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.174 184 4 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.321 185 5 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.404 183 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.578 186 7 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.681 185 8 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.740 184 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.511 181 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.589 179 11 Lachlan LOW Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.852 181 12 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.328 180 13 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.854 178 14 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.877 182 15 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.098 174 16 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.258 178 17 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.470 174

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 88 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 79 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 71 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 69 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 69 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 67 7 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 50 8 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 43 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 43 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 42 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 41 12 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 35 13 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 34 14 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 33 15 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 25 16 Will NASSIF Yamaha 23 17 William HUNT Yamaha 14 18 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 10 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 10

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m34.256 2 Valentino Yamaha YZF-R15 1m34.860 3 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 1m34.867 4 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m34.951 5 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.186 6 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.305 7 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.388 8 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.770 9 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.314 10 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.544 11 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.618 12 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.648 13 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.679 14 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.840 15 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.909 16 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.228 17 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.365 18 Rossi McADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.834 19 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m41.332

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Riley Nauta got away to an early lead over Archie Schmidt and Ella McCausland as Valentino Knezovic and Rikki Henry gave chase.

Archie Schmidt worked his way through to the lead on lap two but nothing separated him from Nauta, McCausland, Paige and Knezovic while Hunter Corney looked to join that party after proving the fastest rider on track during that second lap of the six-lap contest. Rikki Henry and John Pelgrave were also coming along for the ride…

Lead changes then stepped up a level on lap three. Pole-sitter Bodie Paige through to the lead ahead of Nauta and Schmidt while Pelgrave thrust his hat well and truly in that podium battle. Schmidt put in a new fastest lap of the race on lap four but remained in that third place.

Riley Nauta was back in the lead as they got the last lap board, Paige second, Schmidt third and Pelgrave fourth, that quartet had now broken away from the battle of fifth which was being waged between Corney, Knezovic and Henry.

Paige and Schmidt crossed the line neck and neck while Nauta claimed the final step on the rostrum.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 9m43.030 143 2 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.026 141 3 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.247 140 4 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.529 146 5 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.571 145 6 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.033 146 7 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.157 145 8 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.801 145 9 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +4.874 145 10 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.975 145 11 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.044 143 12 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +12.349 147 13 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 +13.750 144 14 Rossi McADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.549 146 15 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.185 141 16 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.618 145 17 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.621 142 18 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 +19.715 144 DNF Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 +4 Laps 139

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Haydn FORDYCE 75 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC 71 3 Bodie PAIGE 68 4 Riley NAUTA 68 5 Hunter CORNEY 59 6 John PELGRAVE 54 7 Jed FYFFE 54 8 Archie SCHMIDT 52 9 Ella McCAUSLAND 52 10 Rikki HENRY 37 11 Jake PAIGE 35 12 Alexander CODEY 31 13 Ethan JOHNSON 29 14 Rossi McADAM 26 15 Hunter CHARLETT 26 16 Elijah ANDREW 25 17 Oscar LEWIS 24 18 Nixon FROST 23 19 Isaac AYAD 23 20 Nikolas LAZOS 8

QLD Raceway ASBK Schedule

Friday 28th April Time Class Event Duration 0730 0750 Riders Briefing (SSP300/R3, OJC, STwins) BR1 20mins 0800 0820 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) BR2 20 mins 0900 0915 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 0920 0945 Supersport FP1 25 mins 0945 1005 Drivers Briefing (ARC) BR3 20 mins 0950 1010 SSP300 FP1 20 mins 1015 1045 Superbike FP1 30 mins 1050 1105 R3 Cup FP1 15 mins 1110 1125 bLU cRU FP2 15 mins 1130 1155 Supersport FP2 25 mins 1210 1230 ARC Practice 20 mins 1230 1300 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 30 mins 1300 1320 SSP300 FP2 20 mins 1325 1355 Superbike FP2 30 mins 1400 1415 R3 Cup FP2 15 mins 1420 1435 bLU cRU FP3 15 mins 1440 1505 Supersport FP3 25 mins 1510 1530 SSP300 FP3 20 mins 1535 1605 Superbike FP3 30 mins 1610 1625 R3 Cup FP3 15 mins 1640 1700 ARC Qualifying 20 mins Saturday 29th April Time CLass Event Duration 900 915 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 920 945 Supersport Q1 25 mins 950 1010 SSP300 Q1 20 mins 1015 1045 Superbike FP4 30 mins 1050 1105 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 1110 1125 R3 Cup Q 15 mins 1140 1200 ARC R1 18min+1Lap 1200 1300 Lunch ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 60 mins 1300 1320 SSP300 Q2 20 mins 1310 1330 Supersport Q2 25 mins 1350 1400 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 mins 1400 1415 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 1420 1440 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps 1445 1505 Superbike Q1 20 mins 1515 1530 Superbike Q2 15 mins 1535 1530 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1610 1630 ARC R2 18min+1Lap Sunday 30th April Time Class Event Duration 0840 0845 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0850 0855 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0900 0910 Superbike WUP 10 mins 0915 0920 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0935 0955 ARC R3 18min+1Lap 1010 1030 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1035 1105 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1110 1145 Superbike R1 16 Laps 1150 1210 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1225 1245 ARC R4 18min+1Lap 1245 1330 Lunch – ASBK Pit Party 50 mins 1330 1345 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1355 1415 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1420 1450 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1455 1530 Superbike R2 16 Laps 1540 1555 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 16.00 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

2023 ASBK Calendar