ASBK 2023
Round Seven – The Bend
Friday
Both Josh Waters and Troy Herfoss are already down around lap record pace on Friday here at The Bend.
Waters was actually under Wayne Maxwell’s lap record to top the opening day of practice on 1m50.454, besting Herf’s 1m50.604.
Josh Waters – P1
“It was a good Friday for us across the three sessions. We were chipping away all day and changed a lot of everything – including the suspension. Just look at the lap times for me and Troy and you can tell something’s important on our minds! It’s great for all the people following the championship.”
Troy Herfoss – P2
“We just worked slowly through a few electronic things, as well as a small chassis change in the third session. We are so close and trying to work with the grip levels as they change. A really solid day, and I felt really comfortable on the bike. It looks like Josh and I are a little bit ahead of the field at the moment, but you know racing: other riders can wake up on Saturday and be fast so I’m definitely keeping things in perspective. I just can’t wait for racing to get underway – it’s exciting.”
Max Stauffer has continued his positive trajectory, ending Friday as the fastest Yamaha in third place on 1m51.105 ahead of Cru Halliday, Bryan Staring and Mike Jones.
Anthony West (Addicted to Track YZF-R1, 1:51.546) was sixth ahead of Arthur Sissis (Unitech Racing YZF-R1, 1:52.156), while Glenn Allerton (GT Racing M 1000 RR) – defending third place in the championship – was back in 11th place and will have to find more speed in qualifying to work himself back into calculations.
Apologies for the brevity of today’s wrap but a few hiccups today had us otherwise detained. Normal service will be resumed tomorrow.
Superbike Merged Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|1m50.454
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|1m50.604
|3
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|1m51.105
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|1m51.195
|5
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|1m51.505
|6
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|1m51.537
|7
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|1m51.564
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|1m52.156
|9
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|1m52.340
|10
|Broc PEARSON (QLD)
|Ducati
|1m52.347
|11
|Glenn ALLERTON (NSW)
|BMW
|1m52.550
|12
|Mark CHIODO (VIC)
|Honda
|1m52.673
|13
|Matt WALTERS (NSW)
|Aprilia
|1m54.639
|14
|Paris HARDWICK (NSW)
|Kawasaki
|1m56.774
|15
|Josh SODERLAND (NSW)
|Ducati
|1m57.174
|16
|Michael KEMP (SA)
|Yamaha
|1m57.897
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|293
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|293
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|226
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|222
|5
|Mike JONES
|220
|6
|Bryan STARING
|189
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|186
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|174
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|158
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|151
|11
|Anthony WEST
|119
|12
|Matt WALTERS
|99
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|98
|14
|Michael KEMP
|84
|15
|Scott ALLARS
|80
|16
|Josh SODERLAND
|41
|17
|Jack DAVIS
|41
|18
|Mark CHIODO
|34
|19
|Michael EDWARDS
|32
|20
|Eddie LEESON
|32
|21
|Jed METCHER
|16
|22
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|23
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|24
|Albert BAKER
|12
|25
|Leanne NELSON
|4
Supersport
Simpson (1:54.840) pushed hard from the outset in Michelin Supersport practice, with this weekend’s grid strengthened by a number of young Aussie internationals returning home for ASBK cameos.
Simpson held onto top spot despite last year’s winner Harrison Voight (YZF-R6, 1:54.866) finishing the day strongly.
Simpson is 14pts adrift of Cameron Dunker (GTR MotoStars YZF-R6, 1:55.660) in the championship, with the latter third in practice from Tom Toparis (Cube Racing Stop & Seal YZF-R6, 1:55.674) and Hayden Nelson (Cube Racing YZF-R6, 1:55.800).
South Australian Ty Lynch (AMR Motorsports YZF-R6, 1:56.370), just 2pts behind Simpson and the third cog in the thrilling championship battle, also kept his powder dry in sixth position.
Supersport Merged Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1m54.840
|2
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|1m54.866
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|1m55.660
|4
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|1m55.674
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|1m55.800
|6
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|1m56.370
|7
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|1m56.841
|8
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|1m56.887
|9
|Harry KHOURI
|Yamaha
|1m57.043
|10
|Jack MAHAFFY
|Yamaha
|1m57.151
|11
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|1m57.219
|12
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|1m57.366
|13
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|1m57.452
|14
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|1m57.683
|15
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|1m58.943
|16
|Taiyo AKSU (QLD)
|Yamaha
|2m00.342
|17
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|2m00.801
|18
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|2m01.073
|19
|Declan VAN ROSMALEN
|Yamaha
|2m02.719
|20
|Jordan WHITE (WA)
|Yamaha
|2m07.515
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|196
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|182
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|180
|4
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|125
|5
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|125
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|122
|7
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|122
|8
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|111
|9
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|101
|10
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|98
|11
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|95
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|91
|13
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|77
|14
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|73
|15
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|70
|16
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|70
|17
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|63
|18
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|53
|19
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|20
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|21
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|35
|22
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|33
|23
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|31
|24
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|26
|25
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|25
|26
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|19
|27
|Declan VAN ROSMALEN
|Yamaha
|15
|28
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|15
|29
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|11
|30
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
Supersport 300
It’s all set up for a nerve-wrecking finale in both classes, with main contenders Brodie Gawith, Cameron Swain and Henry Snell all lurking at the top of the timesheets, with Bradon Demmery also in the hunt as well.
There are 75pts up for grabs in each class across the weekend, starting with the opening races tomorrow afternoon – which can both be seen on SBS On Demand!
Supersport 300 Merged Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|2m09.756
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|2m09.861
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|2m10.247
|4
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|2m11.394
|5
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|2m11.596
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|2m11.617
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|2m12.066
|8
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|2m12.920
|9
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha
|2m13.030
|10
|Tayla RELPH
|Yamaha
|2m13.187
|11
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|2m13.192
|12
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|2m13.224
|13
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|2m13.839
|14
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|2m14.101
|15
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|2m14.448
|16
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|2m14.723
|17
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|2m14.814
|18
|Ghage PLOWMAN
|Yamaha
|2m15.625
|19
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|2m15.773
|20
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|2m17.375
|21
|Jiabin ZHANG
|Kawasaki
|2m18.698
|22
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|2m19.499
|23
|Justin KAISER
|Kawasaki
|2m19.610
|24
|Phoenix AGAR
|Yamaha
|2m20.902
|25
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|2m21.048
|26
|Georgia STEPHENS
|Yamaha
|2m22.098
|27
|Keegan PRASS
|Kawasaki
|2m23.618
Supersport 300 Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|261
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|260
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|259
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|256
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|241
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|205
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|189
|8
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|170
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|150
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|142
|11
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|123
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|107
|13
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|106
|14
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|100
|15
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|97
|16
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|89
|17
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|80
|18
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|79
|19
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|73
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|69
|21
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|30
|22
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|29
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|29
|24
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|25
|25
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|23
|26
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|15
|27
|Tianhao ZHAO
|Yamaha
|9
|28
|Keegan PRASS
|Kawasaki
|8
|29
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
YMF R3 Cup Merged Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|2m09.097
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|2m10.318
|3
|Henry SNELL
|2m10.702
|4
|Jordy SIMPSON
|2m10.763
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|2m10.787
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|2m10.850
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|2m11.570
|8
|Sam PEZZETTA
|2m12.061
|9
|Harrison WATTS
|2m13.383
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|2m13.421
|11
|Ryder GILBERT
|2m13.827
|12
|Casey MIDDLETON
|2m14.446
|13
|Calvin MOYLAN
|2m15.127
|14
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|2m15.371
|15
|Will NASSIF
|2m15.607
|16
|Ghage PLOWMAN
|2m15.769
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|2m16.443
|18
|Georgia STEPHENS
|2m20.445
|19
|Phoenix AGAR
|2m20.741
YMF R3 Cup Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|231
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|227
|3
|Henry SNELL
|226
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|221
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|198
|6
|Sam PEZZETTA
|156
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|138
|8
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|125
|9
|Jordy SIMPSON
|118
|10
|Ryan LARKIN
|111
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|107
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|107
|13
|Ryder GILBERT
|92
|14
|Will NASSIF
|92
|15
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|77
|16
|William HUNT
|64
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|44
|18
|Luke JHONSTON
|33
|19
|Lachlan LOW
|30
|20
|Tianhao ZHAO
|17
|21
|Tony SIMS
|12
bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup
More top guns at the very top with one and two in the series, Archie Schmidt and Bodie Paige, the stars of practice.
Schmidt, from Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills, has been a revelation all year with his fast and aggressive riding, and he’ll look to complete a stellar year with a title victory on Sunday.
Schmidt can’t slip up though, as Paige will be there to pounce only being 1pt in arrears, while Hayden Fordyce is third – the only other realistic contender.
bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup Merged Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Archie SCHMIDT
|2m32.210
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|2m33.716
|3
|Hunter CORNEY
|2m34.157
|4
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|2m34.260
|5
|Jake PAIGE
|2m34.275
|6
|Riley NAUTA
|2m34.885
|7
|Alexander CODEY
|2m35.618
|8
|Elijah ANDREW
|2m35.773
|9
|Oscar LEWIS
|2m35.785
|10
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|2m35.937
|11
|John PELGRAVE
|2m36.018
|12
|Jed FYFFE
|2m36.130
|13
|Ethan JOHNSON
|2m36.778
|14
|Hunter CHARLETT
|2m37.258
|15
|Isaac AYAD
|2m37.517
|16
|Connor LEWIS
|2m38.567
|17
|Rossi McADAM
|2m38.737
|18
|Nikolas LAZOS
|2m38.854
|19
|Haydn FORDYCE
|2m38.997
bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Archie SCHMIDT
|252
|2
|Bodie PAIGE
|251
|3
|Haydn FORDYCE
|242
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|220
|5
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|196
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|192
|7
|Jake PAIGE
|183
|8
|Hunter CORNEY
|165
|9
|Jed FYFFE
|163
|10
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|113
|11
|Alexander CODEY
|113
|12
|Nixon FROST
|112
|13
|Isaac AYAD
|108
|14
|Elijah ANDREW
|106
|15
|Oscar LEWIS
|103
|16
|Rikki HENRY
|100
|17
|Rossi McADAM
|95
|18
|Ethan JOHNSON
|85
|19
|Hunter CHARLETT
|84
|20
|Nikolas LAZOS
|59
SureFlight Superbike Masters
It didn’t take long for Garry McCoy to remind us why he is a three-time MotoGP winner, qualifying on pole position in his Sureflight Superbike Masters cameo – the diminutive Queensland fulfilling a long-held ambition to ride a Yamaha TZ750.
He will start from pole position after going 0.3 seconds faster than 2022 The Bend winner David Johnson (Suzuki Katana), with series leader Keo Watson (Yamaha FZR1000) third. Ryan Taylor (Suzuki GSX-R1100) will also looking to keep pace with the top three in the four five-lap races.
SureFlight Superbike Masters Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Garry McCOY
|TZ
|2m03.268
|2
|David JOHNSON
|GSXR
|+0.340
|3
|Keo WATSON
|FZR
|+0.630
|4
|Ryan TAYLOR
|GSXR
|+1.079
|5
|Murray CLARK
|GSXR
|+2.666
|6
|Josh MATHERS
|FZR
|+3.833
|7
|Corey TURNER
|GSXR
|+4.908
|8
|Brad PHELAN
|Katana
|+5.439
|9
|Ryan YANKO
|GS 1000
|+6.996
|10
|Phillip BURKE
|VFR
|+7.944
|11
|Steven HARLEY
|YB6
|+9.171
|12
|Phillip BEVAN
|VFR
|+9.994
|13
|Laurie FYFFE
|XR69 1166
|+10.048
|14
|Corey GLOCK
|GSXR
|+10.100
|15
|Richard EASTON
|GSXR
|+11.417
|16
|Mick JOHNSTON
|TTF1 900
|+14.787
|17
|Roger GUNN
|XR69
|+15.089
|18
|Damion DAVIS
|TR
|+16.006
|19
|Scott WEBSTER
|XR69
|+16.079
|20
|Nigel TAYLOR
|FZR
|+16.931
|21
|Denis ACKLAND
|Z1000
|+17.880
|22
|Mark POWELL
|888
|+18.150
|23
|Paul RIGNEY
|Z1000
|+19.369
|24
|Greg DAL SANTO
|S2
|+20.310
|25
|Paul PARLETT
|XR69
|+24.543
|26
|Jason DAWSON
|GSXR
|+25.940
|27
|Darren LARK
|ZXR
|+37.185
|NC
|Lech BUDNIAK
|YB8
|-2m03.268
SureFlight Superbike Masters Merged Practice Classification
|Pos
|Rider
|Cat.
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Garry McCOY
|P5F1
|TZ
|2m04.402
|2
|David JOHNSON
|P6F13
|GSXR
|2m06.189
|3
|Ryan TAYLOR
|P6F13
|GSXR
|2m06.841
|4
|Keo WATSON
|P6F13
|FZR
|2m06.951
|5
|Murray CLARK
|P6F13
|GSXR
|2m08.034
|6
|Corey TURNER
|P67
|GSXR
|2m09.324
|7
|Brad PHELA
|P5UN
|Katana
|2m11.129
|8
|Corey GLOCK
|P67
|GSXR
|2m12.426
|9
|Phillip BURKE
|P67
|VFR
|2m12.652
|10
|Ryan YANKO
|P5UN
|GS
|2m12.713
|11
|Josh MATHERS
|P6F13
|FZR
|2m13.148
|12
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|XR69
|2m17.287
|13
|Steven HARLEY
|P6F13
|YB6
|2m18.407
|14
|Laurie FYFFE
|P5F1
|XR69
|2m18.533
|15
|Roger GUNN
|P5F1
|XR69
|2m19.260
|16
|Phillip BEVAN
|P67
|VFR
|2m19.290
|17
|Richard EASTON
|P67
|GSXR
|2m19.400
|18
|Denis ACKLAND
|P5UN
|Z1000
|2m22.675
|19
|Damion DAVIS
|P67
|TR
|2m24.557
|20
|Paul RIGNEY
|P5UN
|Z1000
|2m25.330
|21
|Mick JOHNSTON
|P67
|TTF1
|2m25.346
|22
|Nigel TAYLOR
|P67
|FZR
|2m25.852
|23
|Mark POWELL
|P67
|888
|2m26.231
|24
|Greg DAL SANTO
|P5UN
|S2
|2m27.769
|25
|Paul PARLETT
|P5F1
|XR69
|2m29.126
|26
|Jason DAWSON
|P6F13
|GSXR
|2m31.503
|27
|Lech BUDNIAK
|P6F13
|YB8
|2m36.631
|28
|Darren LARK
|P67
|KZXR
|2m49.034
SureFlight Superbike Masters Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Keo WATSON
|138
|2
|Murray CLARK
|89
|3
|Brad PHELAN
|80
|4
|Robert YOUNG
|70
|5
|Ryan TAYLOR
|68
|6
|Corey GLOCK
|63
|7
|Troy CORSER
|60
|8
|Scott WEBSTER
|57
|9
|Scott CAMPBELL
|52
|10
|Aaron BENNETT
|52
|11
|Roger GUNN
|52
|12
|Corey TURNER
|45
|13
|Phillip BEVAN
|44
|14
|David JOHNSON
|42
|15
|Steven HARLEY
|40
|16
|Glenn HINDLE
|38
|17
|Phillip BURKE
|36
|18
|Brian BOLSTER
|34
|19
|Laurie FYFFE
|31
|20
|Greg AVERY
|25
|21
|Richard EASTON
|25
|22
|Paul RIGNEY
|18
|23
|Jack PASSFIELD
|16
|24
|Paul PARLETT
|16
|25
|Damion DAVIS
|13
|26
|Edwin HAAZER
|12
|27
|Stuart WOODBURY
|11
|28
|Stephen KAIRL
|10
|29
|Dean CASTLETON
|9
|30
|Ross DOBSON
|8
|31
|Patrick POVOLNY
|5
|32
|Mick JOHNSTON
|4
|33
|Michael MOLONEY
|3
|34
|Glenn CRUTCHLEY
|2
|35
|Ian SHORT
|2
|36
|Mark POWELL
|2
|37
|Andrew RELPH
|2
|38
|Denis ACKLAND
|1