ASBK 2023

Round Seven – The Bend

Friday

Both Josh Waters and Troy Herfoss are already down around lap record pace on Friday here at The Bend.

Waters was actually under Wayne Maxwell’s lap record to top the opening day of practice on 1m50.454, besting Herf’s 1m50.604.

Josh Waters – P1

“It was a good Friday for us across the three sessions. We were chipping away all day and changed a lot of everything – including the suspension. Just look at the lap times for me and Troy and you can tell something’s important on our minds! It’s great for all the people following the championship.”

Troy Herfoss – P2

“We just worked slowly through a few electronic things, as well as a small chassis change in the third session. We are so close and trying to work with the grip levels as they change. A really solid day, and I felt really comfortable on the bike. It looks like Josh and I are a little bit ahead of the field at the moment, but you know racing: other riders can wake up on Saturday and be fast so I’m definitely keeping things in perspective. I just can’t wait for racing to get underway – it’s exciting.”

Max Stauffer has continued his positive trajectory, ending Friday as the fastest Yamaha in third place on 1m51.105 ahead of Cru Halliday, Bryan Staring and Mike Jones.

Anthony West (Addicted to Track YZF-R1, 1:51.546) was sixth ahead of Arthur Sissis (Unitech Racing YZF-R1, 1:52.156), while Glenn Allerton (GT Racing M 1000 RR) – defending third place in the championship – was back in 11th place and will have to find more speed in qualifying to work himself back into calculations.

Apologies for the brevity of today’s wrap but a few hiccups today had us otherwise detained. Normal service will be resumed tomorrow.

Superbike Merged Classification

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 1m50.454 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda 1m50.604 3 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 1m51.105 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 1m51.195 5 Bryan STARING Yamaha 1m51.505 6 Mike JONES Yamaha 1m51.537 7 Anthony WEST Yamaha 1m51.564 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 1m52.156 9 Ted COLLINS BMW 1m52.340 10 Broc PEARSON (QLD) Ducati 1m52.347 11 Glenn ALLERTON (NSW) BMW 1m52.550 12 Mark CHIODO (VIC) Honda 1m52.673 13 Matt WALTERS (NSW) Aprilia 1m54.639 14 Paris HARDWICK (NSW) Kawasaki 1m56.774 15 Josh SODERLAND (NSW) Ducati 1m57.174 16 Michael KEMP (SA) Yamaha 1m57.897

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh WATERS 293 2 Troy HERFOSS 293 3 Glenn ALLERTON 226 4 Cru HALLIDAY 222 5 Mike JONES 220 6 Bryan STARING 189 7 Broc PEARSON 186 8 Ted COLLINS 174 9 Arthur SISSIS 158 10 Max STAUFFER 151 11 Anthony WEST 119 12 Matt WALTERS 99 13 Paris HARDWICK 98 14 Michael KEMP 84 15 Scott ALLARS 80 16 Josh SODERLAND 41 17 Jack DAVIS 41 18 Mark CHIODO 34 19 Michael EDWARDS 32 20 Eddie LEESON 32 21 Jed METCHER 16 22 Dominic DE LEON 13 23 Nicholas MARSH 12 24 Albert BAKER 12 25 Leanne NELSON 4

Supersport

Simpson (1:54.840) pushed hard from the outset in Michelin Supersport practice, with this weekend’s grid strengthened by a number of young Aussie internationals returning home for ASBK cameos.

Simpson held onto top spot despite last year’s winner Harrison Voight (YZF-R6, 1:54.866) finishing the day strongly.

Simpson is 14pts adrift of Cameron Dunker (GTR MotoStars YZF-R6, 1:55.660) in the championship, with the latter third in practice from Tom Toparis (Cube Racing Stop & Seal YZF-R6, 1:55.674) and Hayden Nelson (Cube Racing YZF-R6, 1:55.800).

South Australian Ty Lynch (AMR Motorsports YZF-R6, 1:56.370), just 2pts behind Simpson and the third cog in the thrilling championship battle, also kept his powder dry in sixth position.

Supersport Merged Classification

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 1m54.840 2 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 1m54.866 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1m55.660 4 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 1m55.674 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 1m55.800 6 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 1m56.370 7 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 1m56.841 8 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 1m56.887 9 Harry KHOURI Yamaha 1m57.043 10 Jack MAHAFFY Yamaha 1m57.151 11 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 1m57.219 12 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 1m57.366 13 Jack FAVELLE Honda 1m57.452 14 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 1m57.683 15 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 1m58.943 16 Taiyo AKSU (QLD) Yamaha 2m00.342 17 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 2m00.801 18 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 2m01.073 19 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 2m02.719 20 Jordan WHITE (WA) Yamaha 2m07.515

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 196 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 182 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 180 4 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 125 5 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 125 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 122 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha 122 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 111 9 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 101 10 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 98 11 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 95 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda 91 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 77 14 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 73 15 Sean CONDON Yamaha 70 16 Ben BAKER Yamaha 70 17 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 63 18 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 53 19 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 53 20 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 21 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 35 22 Luca DURNING Yamaha 33 23 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 24 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 26 25 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 25 26 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 27 Declan VAN ROSMALEN Yamaha 15 28 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 15 29 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 11 30 Noel MAHON Yamaha 5

Supersport 300

It’s all set up for a nerve-wrecking finale in both classes, with main contenders Brodie Gawith, Cameron Swain and Henry Snell all lurking at the top of the timesheets, with Bradon Demmery also in the hunt as well.

There are 75pts up for grabs in each class across the weekend, starting with the opening races tomorrow afternoon – which can both be seen on SBS On Demand!

Supersport 300 Merged Classification

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 2m09.756 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 2m09.861 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha 2m10.247 4 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 2m11.394 5 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 2m11.596 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 2m11.617 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 2m12.066 8 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 2m12.920 9 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha 2m13.030 10 Tayla RELPH Yamaha 2m13.187 11 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 2m13.192 12 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 2m13.224 13 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 2m13.839 14 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 2m14.101 15 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 2m14.448 16 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 2m14.723 17 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 2m14.814 18 Ghage PLOWMAN Yamaha 2m15.625 19 Will NASSIF Yamaha 2m15.773 20 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 2m17.375 21 Jiabin ZHANG Kawasaki 2m18.698 22 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 2m19.499 23 Justin KAISER Kawasaki 2m19.610 24 Phoenix AGAR Yamaha 2m20.902 25 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 2m21.048 26 Georgia STEPHENS Yamaha 2m22.098 27 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki 2m23.618

Supersport 300 Series Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Henry SNELL Yamaha 261 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 260 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 259 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 256 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 241 6 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 205 7 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 189 8 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 170 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 150 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 142 11 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 123 12 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 107 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 106 14 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 100 15 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 97 16 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 89 17 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 80 18 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 79 19 Will NASSIF Yamaha 73 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 69 21 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 30 22 William HUNT Yamaha 29 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 29 24 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 25 25 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 23 26 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 15 27 Tianhao ZHAO Yamaha 9 28 Keegan PRASS Kawasaki 8 29 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 7

YMF R3 Cup Merged Classification

Pos Rider Time 1 Cameron SWAIN 2m09.097 2 Brodie GAWITH 2m10.318 3 Henry SNELL 2m10.702 4 Jordy SIMPSON 2m10.763 5 Brandon DEMMERY 2m10.787 6 Marcus HAMOD 2m10.850 7 Ryan LARKIN 2m11.570 8 Sam PEZZETTA 2m12.061 9 Harrison WATTS 2m13.383 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC 2m13.421 11 Ryder GILBERT 2m13.827 12 Casey MIDDLETON 2m14.446 13 Calvin MOYLAN 2m15.127 14 Lincoln KNIGHT 2m15.371 15 Will NASSIF 2m15.607 16 Ghage PLOWMAN 2m15.769 17 Abbie CAMERON 2m16.443 18 Georgia STEPHENS 2m20.445 19 Phoenix AGAR 2m20.741

YMF R3 Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron SWAIN 231 2 Brodie GAWITH 227 3 Henry SNELL 226 4 Brandon DEMMERY 221 5 Marcus HAMOD 198 6 Sam PEZZETTA 156 7 Jai RUSSO 138 8 Lincoln KNIGHT 125 9 Jordy SIMPSON 118 10 Ryan LARKIN 111 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC 107 12 Harrison WATTS 107 13 Ryder GILBERT 92 14 Will NASSIF 92 15 Cooper ROWNTREE 77 16 William HUNT 64 17 Abbie CAMERON 44 18 Luke JHONSTON 33 19 Lachlan LOW 30 20 Tianhao ZHAO 17 21 Tony SIMS 12

bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup

More top guns at the very top with one and two in the series, Archie Schmidt and Bodie Paige, the stars of practice.

Schmidt, from Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills, has been a revelation all year with his fast and aggressive riding, and he’ll look to complete a stellar year with a title victory on Sunday.

Schmidt can’t slip up though, as Paige will be there to pounce only being 1pt in arrears, while Hayden Fordyce is third – the only other realistic contender.

bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup Merged Classification

Pos Rider Time 1 Archie SCHMIDT 2m32.210 2 Bodie PAIGE 2m33.716 3 Hunter CORNEY 2m34.157 4 Valentino KNEZOVIC 2m34.260 5 Jake PAIGE 2m34.275 6 Riley NAUTA 2m34.885 7 Alexander CODEY 2m35.618 8 Elijah ANDREW 2m35.773 9 Oscar LEWIS 2m35.785 10 Ella McCAUSLAND 2m35.937 11 John PELGRAVE 2m36.018 12 Jed FYFFE 2m36.130 13 Ethan JOHNSON 2m36.778 14 Hunter CHARLETT 2m37.258 15 Isaac AYAD 2m37.517 16 Connor LEWIS 2m38.567 17 Rossi McADAM 2m38.737 18 Nikolas LAZOS 2m38.854 19 Haydn FORDYCE 2m38.997

bLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Archie SCHMIDT 252 2 Bodie PAIGE 251 3 Haydn FORDYCE 242 4 Riley NAUTA 220 5 Valentino KNEZOVIC 196 6 John PELGRAVE 192 7 Jake PAIGE 183 8 Hunter CORNEY 165 9 Jed FYFFE 163 10 Ella McCAUSLAND 113 11 Alexander CODEY 113 12 Nixon FROST 112 13 Isaac AYAD 108 14 Elijah ANDREW 106 15 Oscar LEWIS 103 16 Rikki HENRY 100 17 Rossi McADAM 95 18 Ethan JOHNSON 85 19 Hunter CHARLETT 84 20 Nikolas LAZOS 59

SureFlight Superbike Masters

It didn’t take long for Garry McCoy to remind us why he is a three-time MotoGP winner, qualifying on pole position in his Sureflight Superbike Masters cameo – the diminutive Queensland fulfilling a long-held ambition to ride a Yamaha TZ750.

He will start from pole position after going 0.3 seconds faster than 2022 The Bend winner David Johnson (Suzuki Katana), with series leader Keo Watson (Yamaha FZR1000) third. Ryan Taylor (Suzuki GSX-R1100) will also looking to keep pace with the top three in the four five-lap races.

SureFlight Superbike Masters Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Garry McCOY TZ 2m03.268 2 David JOHNSON GSXR +0.340 3 Keo WATSON FZR +0.630 4 Ryan TAYLOR GSXR +1.079 5 Murray CLARK GSXR +2.666 6 Josh MATHERS FZR +3.833 7 Corey TURNER GSXR +4.908 8 Brad PHELAN Katana +5.439 9 Ryan YANKO GS 1000 +6.996 10 Phillip BURKE VFR +7.944 11 Steven HARLEY YB6 +9.171 12 Phillip BEVAN VFR +9.994 13 Laurie FYFFE XR69 1166 +10.048 14 Corey GLOCK GSXR +10.100 15 Richard EASTON GSXR +11.417 16 Mick JOHNSTON TTF1 900 +14.787 17 Roger GUNN XR69 +15.089 18 Damion DAVIS TR +16.006 19 Scott WEBSTER XR69 +16.079 20 Nigel TAYLOR FZR +16.931 21 Denis ACKLAND Z1000 +17.880 22 Mark POWELL 888 +18.150 23 Paul RIGNEY Z1000 +19.369 24 Greg DAL SANTO S2 +20.310 25 Paul PARLETT XR69 +24.543 26 Jason DAWSON GSXR +25.940 27 Darren LARK ZXR +37.185 NC Lech BUDNIAK YB8 -2m03.268

SureFlight Superbike Masters Merged Practice Classification

Pos Rider Cat. Bike Time 1 Garry McCOY P5F1 TZ 2m04.402 2 David JOHNSON P6F13 GSXR 2m06.189 3 Ryan TAYLOR P6F13 GSXR 2m06.841 4 Keo WATSON P6F13 FZR 2m06.951 5 Murray CLARK P6F13 GSXR 2m08.034 6 Corey TURNER P67 GSXR 2m09.324 7 Brad PHELA P5UN Katana 2m11.129 8 Corey GLOCK P67 GSXR 2m12.426 9 Phillip BURKE P67 VFR 2m12.652 10 Ryan YANKO P5UN GS 2m12.713 11 Josh MATHERS P6F13 FZR 2m13.148 12 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 XR69 2m17.287 13 Steven HARLEY P6F13 YB6 2m18.407 14 Laurie FYFFE P5F1 XR69 2m18.533 15 Roger GUNN P5F1 XR69 2m19.260 16 Phillip BEVAN P67 VFR 2m19.290 17 Richard EASTON P67 GSXR 2m19.400 18 Denis ACKLAND P5UN Z1000 2m22.675 19 Damion DAVIS P67 TR 2m24.557 20 Paul RIGNEY P5UN Z1000 2m25.330 21 Mick JOHNSTON P67 TTF1 2m25.346 22 Nigel TAYLOR P67 FZR 2m25.852 23 Mark POWELL P67 888 2m26.231 24 Greg DAL SANTO P5UN S2 2m27.769 25 Paul PARLETT P5F1 XR69 2m29.126 26 Jason DAWSON P6F13 GSXR 2m31.503 27 Lech BUDNIAK P6F13 YB8 2m36.631 28 Darren LARK P67 KZXR 2m49.034

SureFlight Superbike Masters Series Points