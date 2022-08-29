Changes afoot for ASBK 2023

Motorcycling Australia have advised of 2023 ASBK Regulations updates to assist ASBK teams in the planning and budgeting for next year’s championship. A brief oversight of the main points of note are included below.

Supersport & Supersport 300

Technical Regulations (Slick Tyres)

Supersport & Supersport 300 competitors are advised that under dry track conditions the use of Slick Tyres only will be permitted in 2023.

2023 ASBK Tyre Homologation

Technical Regulations (Homologated Tyres)

All competitors are advised that ASBK Tyre Homologation volumes (number of tyres selected by brands) remain unchanged for 2023. Some updates to the ASBK Tyre Homologation Program will occur, but these are effective to the Tyre Brands and their internal operations.

Pre-Event 14-day Testing Ban

Sporting Regulations

All competitors are advised of a Pre-Event 14-day Testing Ban that will apply to all classes at the circuit where an ASBK round will occur. The 14-day testing ban will apply to any races, testing, ride days or practice days and will see an adjustment to the Unofficial Practice regulation (Regulation 2.6) to reflect 14 days for 2023.

Superbike

Technical Regulation

(Hoses)

Superbike Teams are advised that for 2023 hoses are free for change to aftermarket options. All hoses and fittings are subject to further inspection by the ASBK Chief Technical Officer and his team at any time.

Supersport 300

Technical Regulations (Fairings)

Supersport 300 Teams & Riders are advised that Carbon Fibre fairing are not permitted for the Supersport 300 class in 2023.

Supersport 300

Technical Regulations (Minimum Weight)

Supersport 300 Teams & Riders are advised that the introduction of Minimum ‘’Wet’’ Combined Weight (rider & bike) technical regulation will apply for 2023. Further details of the exact weights and regulation will be announced.

Side Numbers

Technical Regulations (Numbers)

All competitors are advised that clearly identifiable side numbers will be required for all classes in 2023. Final approval will be made by the ASBK Chief Technical Officer and his team, in consultation with the ASBK Chief Timekeeper.

Tyres Regulation 4.12.7

Technical Regulations (Cut Slick Tyres)

All competitors are advised of the removal of Technical Regulation 4.12.7 (Cut Slick Tyres) from the 2023 ASBK Sporting Regulations.

Superbike

Technical Regulations (ECU)

Superbike Teams are advised of the following updates of the 2023 ASBK Technical Regulations for ECU’s in the Superbike Class;

No Flashing / Reflashing of currently homologated ECU’s

No new OEM ECU’s or Firmware/Software to be approved – 2023 & 2024

OEM or approved ECU’s currently permitted by ASBK remain approved for 2023

Motec ECU to remain as an approved ECU for ASBK

Judicial Regulations

Breach of Technical Regulations

ASBK Management Team is currently reviewing the installation of stronger penalties for ASBK Technical Regulation breaches in the 2023 ASBK Sporting Regulations.

Supersport 300

Sporting Regulations (Media Grids)

Supersport 300 Teams & Riders are advised of the introduction of a media grid at nominated Supersport 300 races at selected rounds in the 2023 ASBK Calendar. Supersport 300 Teams & Riders will be updated via a pre-event notice and Final Instruction for that event.

Sporting Regulations

Introduction of LED Panels (Flag Regulations)

All competitors are advised that the use of LED – Light Flag Panels will be permitted as official flag signal – were available at certain circuits, and as approved by ASBK Rae Director & ASBK Safety Officer. The ASBK Race Director will notify riders via the Riders Briefing and/or Bulletin where applicable.

Supersport

Technical Regulations (New Models Permitted)

All competitors are advised, in accordance with MA Information Bulletin #2039 – the approval of the Honda CBR600R3 & Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (636) for competition in the Supersport Class of the 2023 ASBK Championship.

Full details will be available in the 2023 ASBK Sporting Regulations