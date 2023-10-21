MotoGP 2023
Round 16 – Australia Grand Prix
Sunday Morning Warm Up
Warm up is probably not the correct descriptor to use here at Phillip Island this morning… Nonetheless riders exited pit-lane at 0900 this morning with an ambient temperature approaching 13-degrees with wind gusts up to 35 km/h as a hefty mist of rain cloaked the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, masking the normal sea views, amongst other things.
Despite weather more suited to ducks, Maverick Vinales managed to put down a 1m39.036 to top the short ten-minute session, the Spaniard the only rider to dip under the 1m40 mark, ahead of countrymen Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez.
Jack Miller was fourth in a session where most riders got in six laps. There were no crashes.
The conditions this morning would be suitable to race in, however if the forecast wind gusts increase dramatically, as is the forecast, then it could make conditions too dangerous to race this afternoon. The rain is not an issue, it is if the wind gets up that will force organisers to make a difficult call. Time will tell.
Australian MotoGP Morning Warm Up Times
- Maverick Vinales 1m39.036
- Jorge Martin 1m40.240
- Marc Marquez 1m40.302
- Jack Miller 1m40.469
- Brad Binder 1m40.722
- Augusto Fernandez 1m40.875
- Alex Marquez 1m41.051
- Pol Espargaro 1m1m41.129
- Raul Fernandez 1m41.179
- Fabio Quartararo 1m41.361
- Joan Mir 1m41.540
- Luca Marini 1m41.634
- Johann Zarco 1m41.716
- Franco Morbidelli 1m41.857
- Marco Bezzecchi 1m42.646
- Aleix Espargaro 1m42.792
- Fabio Di Giannantonio 1m42.818
- Enea Bastianini 1m43.178
- Miguel Oliveira 1m43.577
- Pecco Bagnaia 1m43.748
- Takaaki Nakagami 1m46.352