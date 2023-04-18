Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships 2023

With Craig Mayne/Endorphin media

Hatchers Raceway is where dirt track legends are born. For almost 40 years, this Gold Coast club has been training young riders to become champions. Mike Hatcher started the club in 1983 and moved it to Arundel in 1985.

There, he built a track that hosted State and National Titles. The club had some tough times with noise issues in 2009 and 2010, but it bounced back in 2012 with a new lease and a new sound system.

The club has a bright future ahead with a 10 year deal from the City of Gold Coast. Hatchers Raceway has given rise to some of the biggest stars in the sport, like Casey Stoner, Mick Doohan, Jason Crump and Ant West. It also has the support of legends like Troy Bayliss, Jason Crump, Stephen Gall and Karl Muggeridge, who help guide and motivate the young riders.

The club was named Motorcycling Queensland’s Club of the Year in 2015. Hatchers Raceway is more than just a track – it’s a family. The club welcomes riders and fans of all ages and levels, offering races, practice sessions, coaching and development programs throughout the year. It’s a place where dreams come true and champions are made.

The Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships are the ultimate challenge for young dirt track riders. They are held every year at different tracks across Australia, and feature different classes based on age and bike size. The championships are run by Motorcycling Australia (MA) and local clubs.

The championships are a great chance for young riders to show their talent and race against their mates from different states.

The Hatchers Junior Motorcycle Club had been working hard for months to host this National Title. They had to tear down hundreds of metres of old tyre wall and build a new fence that meets the safety standards. They pulled it off and delivered an amazing Australian Title.

Riders from all over the country came to compete, with nearly 200 bikes ready to race. The weekend was full of thrilling action and surprises. Some riders faced bad luck and crashes that cost them their chances of winning. Bodie Paige and Taylen Howard were among them.

Rory McQualter was unstoppable in the 200/250cc 13 to U16 4ST and the 100/150cc 2ST Classes, showing off his amazing skills on the bike. Viv Muddle, Riley Nauta and Hamish Bibby battled for the podium spots of the 85cc 2 & 150cc 4 / 12-U16 years class.

Jake Paige, a versatile rider who can master any discipline of motorcycling, claimed the top spot ahead of Jed Fyffe and Sidney Stephenson in the 65cc 9-U13 yrs.

Theo Afeaki ruled the weekend in the 65cc 7-U9yrs class, leaving behind Lucy Heaton-new and Kru Tulloch. Lucy impressed everyone with her performance against all the boys in this class.

The 85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ 9-U13yrs class saw another talented rider Sam Drane take the win from Nieko Donovan and Jed Fyffe.

ATV’s competed at the Titles with the 200c 2/ & 250cc 4/ ATV 12-U16yrs class being won by Braith Burkin-Paul with Meekah Wright in second and Holly Northcott in third.

The final of the 50cc Auto 7-U9yrs was a nail-biting event with only a hair’s breadth between the top three contenders. Braxsen Anderson edged out Jaxx Knapman and Cohen McCosker.

85cc 4/ Modified 7-U12yrs class was taken out by Cooper Antone in first place, Hugo Holmes in second and Lockie Duggan in third.

It was also great to see 5 young women competing in the 85cc S & 150cc 4 Girls 11 – U16 class Aliyah Goulding, Amelia Kotze, Matilda Heaton-New, Harley O’More & Mia Blackford. Aliyah Goulding took out the championship. Amelia Kotze second , Matilda Heaton-New third.

200cc to 250cc 4-St 13-U16 Results

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Rory Mcqualter – 2:36.729 2 Talon Cardinale 1.706 2:38.435 3 Clayton Pound 4.196 2:40.925 4 Brayden Bradford 4.469 2:41.198 5 Jayden Holder 5.106 2:41.835 6 Tyler Battams 5.749 2:42.478 7 Riley Nauta 6.993 2:43.722 8 Hugh Hope-Hodgetts 8.417 2:45.146 9 Paolo DAmato-Barbaro 20.683 2:57.412 10 Cody Wilby 23.991 3:00.720 11 Bodie Paige 1 Lap 2:40.471

200c 2_ & 250cc 4-St ATV 12-U16yrs Results

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Braith Burkin-Paul – 2:52.041 2 Meekah Wright 1.830 2:53.871 3 Holly Northcott 10.925 3:02.966 4 Connor Davison 14.231 3:06.272

100cc to 150cc 2 Stroke 13-U16yrs Results

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Rory Mcqualter – 2:32.542 2 Hamish Bibby 2.775 2:35.317 3 Tyler O’More 6.139 2:38.681 4 Brayden Bradford 6.858 2:39.400 5 Talon Cardinale 9.245 2:41.787 6 Tyler Battams 10.878 2:43.420 7 Daniel Garard 15.469 2:48.011 8 Finley Kelly 1 Lap 2:35.760

85cc 2_ & 150cc 4-St 9-U13yrs Results

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Sam Drane – 2:41.751 2 Neiko Donovan 0.585 2:42.336 3 Jed Fyffe 0.983 2:42.734 4 Jake Paige 1.820 2:43.571 5 Ky Mitchell 3.535 2:45.286 6 Preston Craft 6.130 2:47.881 7 Levi Layton 6.872 2:48.623 8 Hugo Holmes 10.534 2:52.285 9 Lenny Duggan 12.425 2:54.176 10 Corey Van Elswyk 14.776 2:56.527 11 Aiden Dippelsmann 19.611 3:01.362

85cc 2-St & 150cc 4-St U12

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Viv Muddle – 2:41.366 2 Riley Nauta 1.682 2:43.048 3 Hamish Bibby 5.534 2:46.900 4 Nate Jaeger 5.800 2:47.166 5 Max Earl 6.252 2:47.618 6 Tyler O’More 6.665 2:48.031 7 Daniel Garard 8.952 2:50.318 8 Jaiden Trembath 14.452 2:55.818 9 Troy Stephens 14.849 2:56.215 10 Amelia Kotze 22.943 3:04.309 11 Charlie Duff 23.368 3:04.734 12 Matilda Heaton-New 29.496 3:10.862

85cc 4-St Modified 7-U12yrs Results

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Cooper Antone – 2:56.431 2 Hugo Holmes 0.388 2:56.819 3 Lockie Duggan 3.865 3:00.296 4 Koby Erich 8.488 3:04.919 5 Preston Craft 11.746 3:08.177 6 Cohen McCosker 15.637 3:12.068 7 Flynn Beard 18.567 3:14.998 8 Oscar Middlebrook 18.869 3:15.300 9 Jake Straney 26.804 3:23.235 10 Rubii Ward 1 Lap 3:07.989 11 Cameron Pritchard 1 Lap 3:18.877

65cc 9-U13yrs Results

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Jake Paige – 2:47.823 2 Jed Fyffe 0.696 2:48.519 3 Sidney Stephenson 4.195 2:52.018 4 Levi Layton 8.830 2:56.653 5 Kai Moran 10.934 2:58.757 6 Lockie Duggan 11.991 2:59.814 7 Cohen Traynor 16.393 3:04.216 8 Koby Erich 18.080 3:05.903 9 Preston Craft 1 Lap 2:50.460 10 Cooper Antone 5 Laps 31.800

65cc 7-U9yrs Results

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Theo Afeaki – 2:54.719 2 Lucy Heaton-New 3.020 2:57.739 3 Kru Tulloch 4.018 2:58.737 4 Braxsen Anderson 4.478 2:59.197 5 Steale Beak 9.256 3:03.975 6 Cohen McCosker 12.617 3:07.336 7 Jaxx Knapmann 16.906 3:11.625 8 Quade Pringle 17.575 3:12.294 9 Braxton Layton 23.392 3:18.111 10 Chaz Williams 25.073 3:19.792 11 George Holmkvist 1 Lap 3:09.994 12 Flynn Beard 1 Lap 3:10.774

50cc Auto 7-U9yrs Results

Pos Competitor Diff Total Time 1 Braxsen Anderson – 3:03.063 2 Jaxx Knapman 4.414 3:07.477 3 Cohen McCosker 7.446 3:10.509 4 Steale Beak 7.989 3:11.052 5 Kru Tulloch 10.298 3:13.361 6 Quade Pringle 10.326 3:13.389 7 Tai McNamara 12.988 3:16.051 8 Braxton Layton 14.102 3:17.165 9 Lucas Ocean Gallagher 22.683 3:25.746 10 Flynn Beard 29.998 3:33.061 11 Joseph Gladden 31.828 3:34.891 12 Jagger Malins 1 Lap 3:08.250

