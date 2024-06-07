AFT AdventureTrackers

While the Kiwis are innovating by taking adventure bikes road racing, the Americans are taking them Flat Track racing.

AMA Pro Racing announced today the governing rules for the newest addition to the Progressive American Flat Track series, the AFT AdventureTrackers class. The class will debut as a featured attraction of the inaugural Sturgis TT in Sturgis, South Dakota, on August 11.

I can see Troy Herfoss rubbing his hands together right now… But Indian don’t have an adventure bike…. However, he does ride a Ducati from time to time here in ASBK…

The basic ruleset centres on production-based race bikes that remain as close to street stock as possible, including stock bodywork, engines, frames, swingarms, fuel tanks, and more.

Twins, triples, and four-cylinder engines will be allowed. The engines must be standard and at least 1000 cc. No singles will be allowed. All machines must weigh at least 218 kilograms and run on a control tyre.

Intake components, including airbox, intake funnels, throttle bodies, etc., must remain as homologated.

The forks and shocks must be the same type as those used in an originally homologated model of the same manufacturer. The fork internals may be modified or replaced. The rear suspension unit can be changed, but a similar unit must be used (e.g., dual or single shock). The rear suspension linkage can be replaced but the original attachment points to the frame and swingarm must be used and cannot be modified.

Exhaust head pipes and collectors must remain as homologated, with the only approved modification being the removal of the catalyst. Approved aftermarket slip-on mufflers are permitted.

The main frame must remain the same as the originally homologated model.

All motorcycles must use 19-inch diameter front wheels from the homologated model or any optional equipment package for the model.

Primary drive method must remain the same as the homologated model. Transmission internals must remain the same as the homologated model. OEM or aftermarket clutch assemblies with or without back-torque limiting capabilities are permitted.

As adventure bikes are specifically designed to be supremely versatile machines, these rules have been constructed to showcase their inherent capabilities when piloted by professional racers while minimising costs.

AFT AdventureTrackers is a professional racing class for large displacement adventure bikes with engines over 1000cc.

The list includes an impressive collection of peer motorcycles that boast similar power-to-weight ratios in what’s become one of the fastest-growing and fiercely competitive segments of the global motorcycle market:

BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1300 GS

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally 1158

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Honda Africa Twin 1100

Kawasaki Versys 1000

KTM 1290 Super Adventure

KTM 1390 Super Adventure

Suzuki V-STROM 1050

Triumph Tiger 1200

Yamaha Super Ténéré 1200

Initial plans are for Heats followed by a Main Event where 16 riders race over eight-minutes plus two laps.

Rules and regulations for the AFT AdventureTrackers class can be found here.