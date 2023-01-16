An improved Morgan Park to welcome ASBK in July

The 2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) calendar is now finalised with today’s announcement of Round 5 of the ASBK Championship at the Morgan Park Raceway in Warwick, Queensland on 14 – 16 July 2023.

The return to Morgan Park Raceway for ASBK in 2023 has been made possible thanks to the dedication and support of the Southern Downs Regional Council and track operators – Warwick District Sporting Car Club (WDSCC).

The commitment of WDSCC will see upgrades to the racing surface and circuit facilities prior to the ASBK visit in July.

These upgrades include resurfacing of the circuit from Turn 7.5 – 10, new track kerbs, track repairs and updated line marking to improve the rider experience. Whilst further works around the pit and paddock will improve the facilities of the riders & teams.

Steve Gander, President, Warwick District Sporting Car Club (WDSCC)

“The Warwick District Sporting Car Club is excited to welcome back the ASBK Championship to Morgan Park Raceway in 2023. The ASBK event is one of the biggest attractions for the Southern Downs region and we wish to continue that relationship for many years to come.

“The Car Club is committed to delivering further improvements to the track and facilities over the next several years which will benefit all of our competitors, crews and spectators alike. We are currently performing the necessary works prior to the ASBK event in July and are also in the final stages of developing a Master Plan for our facility.

“As a club that is full of motorsport enthusiasts, we understand the importance of providing a venue that is challenging for competitors and exciting for spectators without compromising safety. We want everyone to be aware of what Morgan Park Raceway has to offer and the hosting of the ASBK Championship is a perfect opportunity to do so.”

Today’s announcement creates the final piece of the 2023 ASBK Championship calendar which is shaping up to be the biggest season of ASBK in many years. Each and every round will be a standout event, starting with the Official ASBK Test on 1 -2 February.