BMW Motorrad Days 2023

The 21st BMW Motorrad Days took place from 7 to 9 July, attracting 32,000 fans from all over the world.

This year’s BMW Motorrad Days was dedicated entirely to the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad.

Fans both with and without motorbikes came not only from Germany and neighbouring countries, but from over 60 nations in total.

While there were large numbers of visitors from Italy, France and the UK as usual, the second BMW Motorrad Days to be held in Berlin also attracted numerous guests from the Berlin-Brandenburg region.

The extensive BMW Motorrad Days programme left nothing to be desired, enabling guests to experience the entire range of the brand at five different locations.

There was a lot going on in the halls and Summer Garden at Messe Berlin: in addition to shows in the original Motodrom, visitors were able to admire unique custom bikes in the Heritage Area.

Along with various stunt shows, motorcycling without a licence, a children’s programme and all kinds of other activities, the main focus of the event was of course the BMW Motorrad brand experience, with more than 60 brand-new motorbike models, accessories, a large fan shop and more than 30 international travel, training and test ride partners.

In addition to Rent A Ride, Fuel for Life, the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy and BMW Group Classic, there were presentations by numerous other international exhibitors and partners, too.

To mark the anniversary, visitors to the BMW Motorrad Days were able to marvel at a special exhibition featuring motorbikes and worlds of experience dedicated to each of the decades of the company’s 100-year history.

At the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin Spandau meanwhile, around 1600 visitors experienced first-hand how BMW motorcycles come to life during guided tours.

BMW Motorrad came up with special treats for fans of the BMW GS models. In addition to offering enduro training courses and guided off-road tours through the magnificent Brandenburg countryside, the grounds of MCC Schenkenhorst were transformed into the place to be for the international BMW GS community. This was also the venue for the international qualifying round of the 2024 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy to be held in Namibia.

On the Spreewaldring, a 2.7-km, 10-metre-wide race track, visitors were able to ride the latest BMW S 1000 models under the professional guidance of experienced instructors provided by MotoRacingSchool.

Parallel to the BMW Motorrad Days, music lovers were well catered for at the Pure & Crafted Festival. Originally launched in Berlin at the initiative of BMW Motorrad in 2015, the festival once again enabled fans to enjoy a distinctive blend of music, motorbike culture and lifestyle. Now established at a perfectly tailored venue – the Napoleon Komplex in the urban district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg – this event featured acts such as Cari Cari, Drangsal and WU-LU, to name just a few.