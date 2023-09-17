2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Nine – Oulton Park

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Superbike Race One

Glenn Irwin gave the BeerMonster Ducati team an emotional, fairytale victory on Saturday afternoon at Oulton Park, winning the first race of the weekend which was the first outing for the PBM team since the passing of team owner Paul Bird.

Irwin was locked in battle with team-mate Tommy Bridewell for the entire 12 laps around the Cheshire track, but it was the Ulsterman who came out on top when Bridewell ran on at the chicane on the final lap.

It was Glenn Irwin’s seventh win of the season and saw him cut the gap in the championship standings to just 7.5 points behind Bridewell, who salvaged fourth at the flag.

With cloudy but dry conditions prevailing for the race, the Ducati duo duly lined up on the front row with Carrickfergus rider Irwin taking the holeshot as Bridewell, from Devizes, slotted into second. The duo soon opened a one-second gap over the rest of the field although as the race entered its final third, Lee Jackson and Leon Haslam had reeled them back in.

Irwin’s lead over Bridewell was never more than a tenth of a second and the victory was set to be between them and Jackson going into the final lap. Bridewell nosed ahead for the first time at the Avenue only for Irwin to retake the lead immediately and when Tommy got into Hizzy’s too hot, he had to run straight on allowing Irwin to come home for the win. Bridewell’s mistake saw him drop back to fourth by the chequered flag.

Lee Jackson was just 0.390s adrift at the flag with Leon Haslam a few bike lenghts further behind for the final step on the podium.

Bridewell’s fourth place means the advantage at the top of the standings was halved, with now just 7.5 points between the teammates.

Josh Brookes was fifth as he was able to move ahead of Ryde and Christian Iddon.

Jason O’Halloran was eighth on the McAMS Yamaha with Peter Hickman and Charlie Nesbitt completing the top ten.

Earlier in the day, the BSB paddock community gathered to pay their respects to Paul Bird with an emotional tribute on the grid which included the PBM team, friends, and family members as well as a number of significant machines from the long and successful history of the Lake-District-based team over the past 30 years.

The bikes will remain on display during the pit walk at Oulton Park on Sunday morning. The team would like to thank everyone for their support.

Glenn Irwin – P1

“It’s so nice to lead the race from start to finish, or at least most of it and the plan worked. The bike is so good this weekend, especially on thOulton Park Gride brakes, and I made the perfect start, managing the race from there on in. Tommy’s so strong around here at Oulton so to force him into a mistake on the final lap and come out on top shows how strong I rode, but I’m humble about the victory as we get on so well and it’s tough fighting your teammate for the title. At the same time, we’re professional riders who want the same thing so you must take whatever advantage you can get. We still have two more races to go but I’m feeling confident and that one’s for the Birdman.”

Tommy Bridewell – P4

“I didn’t make the best of starts from pole, so rode a patient first lap but, unfortunately, I’ve been struggling to stop the bike for a couple of rounds now and the same problem occurred today. The bike’s not giving the support I need under braking and that, in turn, is reducing stability and causing the rear wheel to lift off the ground. I’m OK when riding on my own as I can roll into the corner but in a group it’s difficult and if I hadn’t picked the bike up, I’d have taken both Glenn and me out. It’s a disappointing start but whilst you can’t win the title this weekend, you can lose it, so we’ll use tomorrow’s warm-up to get to the bottom of the problem and come out fighting in Sunday’s races.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 18m59.005 2 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +0.390 3 Leon HASLAM BMW +1.085 4 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +2.148 5 Josh BROOKES BMW +5.975 6 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +6.215 7 Christian IDDON Ducati +6.746 8 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +10.169 9 Peter HICKMAN BMW +20.237 10 Charlie NESBITT Honda +20.277 11 Max COOK Kawasaki +20.748 12 Davey TODD BMW +21.119 13 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki +21.233 14 Tom NEAVE Honda +22.251 15 Franco BOURNE Honda +24.675 16 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +34.228 17 Héctor BARBERÁ Honda +44.730 18 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +44.841 19 Michael DUNLOP Honda +44.971 Not Classified DNF Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Luke STAPLEFORD Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 10 Laps DNF Luke MOSSEY BMW 11 Laps DNF Storm STACEY Kawasaki /

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m33.758 2 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 1m33.764 3 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m34.045 4 Leon HASLAM BMW 1m34.150 5 Josh BROOKES BMW 1m34.213 6 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m35.102 1m34.225 7 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m34.319 8 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m34.367 9 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 1m34.434 10 Christian IDDON Ducati 1m34.497 11 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1m34.711 12 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1m34.799 13 Max COOK Kawasaki 1m35.660 1m34.824 14 Davey TODD BMW 1m35.364 1m34.883 15 Luke STAPLEFORD Yamaha 1m35.215 1m34.920 16 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 1m35.210 1m35.069 17 Franco BOURNE Honda 1m35.737 1m35.285 18 Peter HICKMAN BMW 19 Charlie NESBITT Honda 1m35.875 20 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki 1m35.942 21 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m36.020 22 Héctor BARBERÁ Honda 1m36.371 23 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki 1m36.727 24 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki 1m37.528 25 Michael DUNLOP Honda 1m37.793

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 303 2 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 288.5 3 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 252 4 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 248.5 5 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 227 6 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 216.5 7 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 202 8 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 189 9 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 186 10 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 116 11 Danny KENT (Honda) 115 12 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 108.5 13 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 94 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 80.5 15 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 60 16 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 58 17 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 44 18 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 31 19 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 26 20 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 25 21 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 25 22 Tito RABAT (Yamaha) 16 23 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 13 24 Josh OWENS (Honda) 9.5 25 Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda) 9 26 Jack SCOTT (Kawasaki) 8 27 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 6 28 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 29 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 2

Superstock 1000 Race One

Dan Linfoot extended his championship lead after beating rivals Richard Kerr and Alastair Seeley to the first National Superstock race win of the weekend.

In a dramatic last lap, the Optimum Bikes Racing Ltd rider sized up leader Seeley and when the SYNETIQ BMW rider ran slightly wide at Druids after a tiny mistake, Linfoot seized his chance to sweep through into the lead.

Behind, Richard Kerr also found a way past Seeley at Lodge on the final lap to steal second place. Seeley had to make do with third place ahead of Joe Talbot, as Lewis Rollo finished in fifth position.

Superstock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT Honda 19m45.656 2 Richard KERR Honda +0.248 3 Alastair SEELEY BMW +0.491 4 Joe TALBOT Honda +0.870 5 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +0.894 6 Ash BEECH Honda +1.198 7 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +4.227 8 Alex OLSEN Honda +4.847 9 David ALLINGHAM Honda +8.086 10 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +9.709 11 Ben LUXTON Honda +9.802 12 Billy McCONNELL Honda +12.258 13 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +16.758 14 Simon REID Honda +21.598 15 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +23.186 16 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +23.547 17 Kieran SMITH Honda +23.791 18 James HILLIER Yamaha +25.134 19 Nathan HARRISON Honda +28.401 20 Max LOFTHOUSE BMW +30.306 21 Sam COX BMW +38.174 22 Matty WHELEN Suzuki +41.062 23 Callum BEY Suzuki +41.365 24 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +41.378 25 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki +45.232 26 Rory PARKER Suzuki +46.326 27 Joe MOORE Suzuki +52.374 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki +1m20.680 29 Scott McFARLANE Suzuki +1m42.641 30 Phil ROOKE Kawasaki +2 Laps Not Classified DNF Scott SWANN Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki DNF DNF Max MORGAN Kawasaki DNF

Superstock 1000 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 254 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 227 3 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 181 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 168 5 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 153 6 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 146 7 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 128 8 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 80 10 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 75 11 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 70 12 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 68 13 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 64 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 57 15 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 51 17 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 42 18 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 27 19 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 25 20 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 11 21 Simon REID (Honda) 11 22 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 23 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 8 24 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 25 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 26 Sam COX (BMW) 1 27 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 28 Kieran SMITH (Honda) 1

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Tom Booth-Amos has taken the win after a dramatic last lap of the Supersport Sprint race at Oulton Park.

Championship leader Ben Currie had led the whole race from pole position, but an error on the final lap let a charging Booth-Amos through to steal victory.

Currie, who had managed to hold off Booth-Amos for several laps, ran wide coming into Hizzy’s and was powerless to stop the Gearlink Kawasaki coming through, as Dutchman Jaime van Sikkelerus was lucky not to get caught out as Currie dropped back.

But the points leader was able to hold onto second place from van Sikkelerus, as Tom Toparis found a way past Luke Jones on the final lap to take fourth.

Currie’s main title rival, Rhys Irwin, was left with nil points after being taken out after an uncharacteristic mistake from Richard Cooper on lap seven.

Cooper appeared to lose the front of his BPE Yamaha after just passing Irwin’s Suzuki for third place, his bike skittling a furious Irwin and forcing him out of the race.

Cameron Fraser took the GP2 win, just ahead of team-mate Harvey Claridge as Harry Rowlings took third in class.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 19:47.389 2 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati +0.287 3 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +0.379 4 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +7.984 5 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +8.100 6 SSP Dean HARRISON Yamaha +8.414 7 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +8.505 8 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +8.530 9 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +24.461 10 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +30.044 11 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis +35.184 12 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +39.185 13 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +43.884 14 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +43.991 15 CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha +47.330 16 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +56.047 17 SSP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +59.546 18 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki +1m06.033 19 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1m06.434 20 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha +1m10.442 21 SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha +1m14.513 22 CUP Harry COOK MV +1m17.420 23 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph +1m17.439 24 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m18.102 25 CUP Lee DEVONPORT Ducati +1m18.936 26 SSP Leon WILTON Ducati 1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph 2 Laps DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati 3 Laps DNF SSP James McMANUS Triumph 5 Laps DNF CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati 5 Laps DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki 6 Laps DNF SSP Richard COOPER Yamaha 6 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki 8 Laps DNF GP2 Owen MELLOR Nykos 11 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha DNF DNF SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph DNF DNF SSP Thomas STRUDWICK Yamaha DNF DNF SSP Osian JONES Kawasaki DNF DNF SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha DNF DNF GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis DNF DNF CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha DNF

Supersport Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 294 2 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 250 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 224 4 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 218 5 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 211 6 Luke JONES (Ducati) 162 7 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 156 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 154 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 134 10 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 129 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 125 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 93 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 70 14 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 15 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 16 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 35 17 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 18 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 19 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 30 20 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 30 21 James McMANUS (Triumph) 27 22 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 23 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 18 24 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 14 25 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 10 27 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 28 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 29 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 8 30 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 31 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 32 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 33 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 34 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 35 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 36 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 3 37 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 39 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 1 38 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 360 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 296 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 272 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 172 5 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 138 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 138 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 58 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 40 9 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 32

Supersport Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 232 2 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 229 3 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 200 4 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 176 5 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 172 6 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 7 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 170 8 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 119 9 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 106 10 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 102 11 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 71 12 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 64 13 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 62 14 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 50 15 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 16 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10

Junior Superstock Qualifying

Cameron Dawson took early charge in qualifying, dominating the session to take pole by 0.365secs.

Dawson’s lap of 1min 40.036 aboard the MSS Performance Kawasaki was enough to keep him at the top of the timesheets.

A late push from Harrison Crosby powered him up to second ahead of Declan Connell, as championship leader Aaron Silvester was fourth ahead of Owen Jenner.

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch will start from 14th place on the grid.

Junior Superstock Qualifying Results