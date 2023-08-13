2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Seven – Thruxton

Saturday

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Superbike Qualifying

Jason O’Halloran claimed his second pole positions of the season despite the LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha riders closing in, he was able to maintain the top spot by 0.284s with Ryan Vickers and Kyle Ryde made it an all Yamaha front row.

Lee Jackson will head the second row for the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki team as he held off MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing’s Charlie Nesbitt and another impressive performance from rookie Max Cook.

Storm Stacey will head the third row ahead of the leading BeerMonster Ducati of Glenn Irwin and Jack Kennedy with Leon Haslam completing the top ten qualifiers.

Due to the challenging nature of Thruxton, the designated rear dry tyre for the Superbike class is a harder compound Pirelli SCD tyre (full Pirelli designation A1126), as used by World Superbike at Most recently.

Some of the regular front runners, such as Bridewell and Brookes have not been able to get the best out of the new rubber. Championship leader Tommy Bridewell would start 15th on the grid for the opening Bennetts BSB race of the weekend after a challenging eBay Qualifying session. Josh Brookes was even further down the grid, starting from 21st and really struggling for grip.

Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m14.634 2 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha 1m15.634 1m14.918 3 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m15.172 4 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m15.302 5 Charlie NESBITT Honda 1m15.305 6 Max COOK Kawasaki 1m15.671 1m15.348 7 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m16.466 1m15.372 8 Glenn IRWIN Ducati 1m15.378 9 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1m15.430 10 Leon HASLAM BMW 1m15.926 1m15.441 11 Luke MOSSEY BMW 1m15.542 12 Danny KENT Honda 1m15.581 13 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m15.630 14 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m16.314 1m15.745 15 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m15.901 16 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki 1m15.961 1m16.436 17 Christian IDDON Ducati 1m16.453 18 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m16.592 19 Héctor BARBERÁ Honda 1m16.526 20 Tito RABAT Yamaha 1m16.534 21 Josh BROOKES BMW 1m16.584 22 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki 1m16.611 23 Franco BOURNE Honda 1m16.903 24 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m16.929 25 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki 1m17.853

Superbike Race One

Jason O’Halloran celebrated his second victory of the season in the Saturday Sprint Race at Thruxton with the McAMS Yamaha rider delivering a winning performance as rookie Charlie Nesbitt celebrated an incredible debut podium finish for MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing.

O’Halloran hit the front from pole early, but Lee Jackson briefly took the lead on lap five, but the ‘O’Show’ retaliated to regain the position a lap later.

The Australian was then at the head of the pack but it wasn’t until the closing laps when he was able to break away from the freight train of riders lining up in the podium battle at the Hampshire circuit.

The pack in the battle for the final podium positions comprised four riders as the rookies were embroiled in the tussle with Charlie Nesbitt and Max Cook taking on Ryan Vickers and Lee Jackson.

On the final lap, Vickers and Jackson were trading blows into the chicane for the final time, but the pair gave Nesbitt the opportunity he needed and he outdragged them to the chequered flag to take his first Bennetts BSB podium finish, becoming the tenth rider this season to celebrate a top three result. The first of the season for the MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing as they held off Vickers to the line by 0.111s.

Vickers only narrowly claimed third; 0.013s ahead of Cook on the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki with Jackson completing the top five in an intense opening race at Thruxton.

Leon Haslam worked his way through to finish sixth for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team as he held off Danny Kent and Kyle Ryde, who had earlier been involved in the battle for the podium on the second LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha.

Glenn Irwin was the leading Ducati in ninth ahead of Peter Hickman who completed the top ten.

It was the worst result of the season so far for championship leader Tommy Bridewell who crossed the line in 14th just ahead of Josh Brookes, however the Beer Monster Ducati rider still holds the advantage in the standings ahead of tomorrow’s two races. Neither Bridewell or Brookes getting on with the control tyre for this round.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 17m47.555 2 Charlie NESBITT Honda +1.591 3 Ryan VICKERS Yamaha +1.702 4 Max COOK Kawasaki +1.715 5 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +1.751 6 Leon HASLAM BMW +5.132 7 Danny KENT Honda +5.200 8 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +5.377 9 Glenn IRWIN Ducati +5.517 10 Peter HICKMAN BMW +5.819 11 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +5.971 12 Luke MOSSEY BMW +6.273 13 Christian IDDON Ducati +6.459 14 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +8.822 15 Josh BROOKES BMW +9.925 16 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +11.188 17 Bradley PERIE Kawasaki +12.138 18 Tom NEAVE Honda +15.885 19 Franco BOURNE Honda +24.483 20 Jack SCOTT Kawasaki +24.607 21 Louis VALLELEY Kawasaki +25.009 23 Héctor BARBERÁ Honda +26.624 Not Classified DNF Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +25.552 DNF Tito RABAT Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Danny BUCHAN BMW 8 Laps

Jason O’Halloran

“We knew from yesterday we had good pace, we spent a lot of time doing long runs and I was pretty confident ahead of the race that I knew what pace I wanted to do. I ended up at the front early on and controlled the pace, in the middle part of the race there wasn’t much of a gap behind me so I let Lee go to the front so I could see what he could do, I figured out pretty much straight away that I wanted to be back in front so I overtook him and controlled it over the last few laps and managed to built a bit of a gap. It’s been the first weekend we’ve had a really smooth weekend, when you start your weekend on the front foot you can build your momentum and focus on strategy for the races. I think the whole team needed that today, we didn’t have a bad Brands Hatch with a top five but we want to win races. We’ve done a lot of work between the two rounds and come here with a better package and I feel like we all deserve that.”

Glenn Irwin

“I knew it would be tough this weekend, for a number of reasons, but whilst we have good drive, we’ve hardly any edge grip and that’s hurting us as you’re on the edge of the tyre so much here at Thruxton. The positives are that I was in a fight for sixth and I felt as strong, if not stronger, than some of the other riders around me. It’s so difficult to fight though without that edge grip but I fought hard and I’m happy enough. I wouldn’t usually be happy with a ninth, but I was close to the top six and that’s what we’ll take into tomorrow’s races where we’ll be looking to finish higher up the leaderboard in both races.”

Tommy Bridewell

“We’re all having to run the harder SCD tyre this weekend and it’s hurting us more than we expected, certainly more than our rivals, and we’ve been unable to get any form of Tommy Bridewellmechanical grip. We’ve made big changes throughout the weekend, but the feeling has remained the same, so it’s understandably been frustrating, and I didn’t think it would be this tough. That’s no excuse for a poor performance though; I should be better, I expect to be better, and I need to be better and that’s the undoubted aim for tomorrow. Track position will be key, and it will be interesting to see how things change for the whole field with six extra laps.”

Tito Rabat

“I changed to the SC2 front tyre for the race which I much preferred, I had a lot better feeling on the front but absolutely no grip from the rear. It felt like there was something on the tyre, we need to look into it as I just had no grip. So we will look tonight and see for tomorrow.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 260 2 Glenn IRWIN (Ducati) 230.5 3 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 189 4 Leon HASLAM (BMW) 182 5 Josh BROOKES (BMW) 178 6 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 176.5 7 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 153.5 8 Ryan VICKERS (Yamaha) 152 9 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 146 10 Danny KENT (Honda) 109 11 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 99 12 Charlie NESBITT (Honda) 80.5 13 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 66 14 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 53.5 15 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 48 16 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 46 17 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 44 18 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 26 19 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 25 20 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 23 21 Tito RABAT (Yamaha) 16 22 Josh OWENS (Honda) 9.5 23 Héctor BARBERÁ (Honda) 7 24 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 6 25 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 26 Bradley PERIE (Kawasaki) 2 27 Jack SCOTT (Kawasaki) 1

Superstock 1000 Race One

New dad Billy McConnell powered to his first win of the year with a last lap move on points leader Dan Linfoot.

After controlling most of the 14-lap race, Linfoot was powerless to stop McConnell as he shoved his Honda through on the final lap and then ran wide, allowing Richard Kerr through to take second.

Linfoot managed to keep third ahead of polesitter Lewis Rollo as Alastair Seeley took fifth.

Brayden Elliott was 12th.

Superstock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL Honda 18m00.907 2 Richard KERR Honda +0.412 3 Dan LINFOOT Honda +0.808 4 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +6.338 5 Alastair SEELEY BMW +11.812 6 Ash BEECH Honda +11.948 7 Tim NEAVE Honda +12.198 8 Joe TALBOT Honda +14.484 9 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +18.220 10 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +18.421 11 Ben LUXTON Honda +18.654 12 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +19.335 13 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +19.819 14 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +23.559 15 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Kawasaki +26.089 16 Scott SWANN Yamaha +27.260 17 David ALLINGHAM Honda +27.706 18 James HILLIER Yamaha +27.715 19 Kieran SMITH Honda +29.829 20 Sam COX BMW +29.833 21 Craig NEVE Honda +30.050 22 Nathan HARRISON Honda +30.052 23 Simon REID Honda +31.770 24 Ryan CRINGLE Honda +40.760 25 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +46.550 26 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +48.974 27 Ross IRWIN Honda +49.186 28 Joe MOORE Suzuki +49.809 29 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki +1m08.911 30 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki +1m09.580 31 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m12.127 Not Classifed DNF Max MORGAN Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Callum BEY Suzuki 5 Laps DNF Conor CUMMINS Honda /

Superstock 1000 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 207 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 199 3 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 156 4 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 151 5 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 128 6 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 115 7 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 112 8 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 70 10 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 59 11 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 55 12 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 54 13 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 50 14 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 49 15 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 17 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 32 18 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 24 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 19 19 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 12 20 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 11 21 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 22 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 23 Simon REID (Honda) 6 24 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 25 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 26 Sam COX (BMW) 1 27 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race

Ben Currie extended his championship lead as he finally took his first win of the year in the Thruxton Sprint race.

After a dramatic last lap scrap, Currie – who led a significant amount of the race before dropping back to third two laps from home – took the win by 0.385secs from Luke Stapleford.

Astro JJR’s Jamie Perrin had led into the final lap but was passed by Stapleford, the pair swapping places another twice before Currie charged through into the final chicane and made the move stick to take victory, as Stapleford beat Perrin by 0.242secs for second place.

However, Perrin was later disqualified from the results on a technical infringement, moving team-mate and title hopeful Rhys Irwin up to third, as pole-sitter TJ Toms took fourth with Eunan McGlinchey fifth.

Top Toparis took seventh while countryman Seth Crump was 23rd across the line.

Amongst the ranks are also the GP2 category competitiors, Joe Collier’s Kramer took the GP2 honours as he finished 11th overall, while Cameron Fraser took second and Harry Rowings third.

Supersport / GP2 Sprint Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati 15m40.298 2 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +0.385 3 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki +0.796 4 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +1.086 5 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha +1.101 6 SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +1.178 7 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +1.245 8 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +2.626 9 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +6.654 10 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer +14.780 11 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +14.982 12 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +16.536 13 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +20.242 14 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +21.688 15 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +26.685 16 SSP Carter BROWN Yamaha +27.628 17 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +28.713 18 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati +35.491 19 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +35.791 20 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +36.388 21 CUP Harry COOK MV Agusta +39.507 22 CUP James BULL Yamaha +42.959 23 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +43.253 24 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +43.604 25 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki +55.115 26 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +58.633 27 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha +1m04.466 28 CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m08.967 29 CUP Matt STEVENS Ducati +1m16.157 30 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki +1m16.617 31 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph +1m17.138 32 SSP Dan BURNHAM Triumph +1m23.937 33 SSP Leon WILTON Ducati +1m24.247 34 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane +1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 4 Laps DNF SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph 7 Laps DNF SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha 11 Laps DNF GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis 11 Laps DQ SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki /

Supersport Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 219 2 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 206 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 184 4 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 178 5 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 161 6 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 159 7 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 136 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 124 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 99 10 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 91 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 87 12 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 81 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 68 14 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 15 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 16 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 17 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 30 18 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 28 19 James McMANUS (Triumph) 21 20 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 21 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 22 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 18 23 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 13 24 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 25 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 10 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 10 27 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 28 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 29 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph) 5 30 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 31 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 32 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 33 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 34 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 35 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 2 36 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 291 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 249 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 247 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 138 5 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 88 6 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 78 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 44 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 28

Supersport Cup Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 209 2 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 178 3 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 175 4 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 172 5 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 6 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 148 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 126 8 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 92 9 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 87 10 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 71 11 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 60 12 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 50 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 36 14 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 22 15 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 16 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10

Junior Superstock Qualifying

Championship leader Aaron Silvester will start this weekend’s race from pole after pipping newcomer Casey O’Gorman by a slender 0.017secs.

As the weather caused upset, Silvester sneaked in a 1min 18.765sec lap with two minutes to go to knock the former British Talent Cup champion down to second ahead of his first race in the class.

Third quickest was early provisional pole holder Owen Jenner, as Cameron Dawson ended the session fourth with Asher Durham fifth.

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch will start from tenth on the grid.

Junior Superstock Qualifying Results